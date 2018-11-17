Drive Chart
NCST
LVILLE

No Text

Finley, Wolfpack roll over Louisville 52-10

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Ryan Finley threw for 316 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as North Carolina State cruised to a 52-10 victory over Louisville Saturday.

The Wolfpack (7-3, 4-3) rolled up 518 yards and 45 straight points on the Atlantic Coast Conference's second-worst defense. Kelvin Harmon caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score.

Reggie Gallaspy Jr. added two rushing touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Finley. Gallaspy's 1-yard plunge with 56 seconds left in the first half capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive and made it 17-3.

NC State then took advantage of two short fields on its first three drives of the second half to extend the lead to 31-3 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.

Louisville interim coach Lorenzo Ward made his debut after Bobby Petrino was fired Sunday. The Cardinals (2-9, 0-8) marched 40 yards on its opening drive to take a 3-0 lead on a Blanton Creque 32-yard field goal, but the Wolfpack controlled the game from there. It marked the fourth straight game, and sixth this season, the Cardinals gave up 50 or more points.

PASS OUT

Just before the game, Louisville announced that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would sit out the first quarter ''for missing a team obligation.'' Wade ended up keeping his sophomore off the field until 11:03 remained in the third quarter. As a result, redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham got his second start of the season.

Cunningham ran 14 times for 100 yards and a touchdown but left the game for good late in the fourth quarter with an apparent hand injury.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: After letting a 10-point lead slip away late against Wake Forest nine days ago, the Wolfpack came out Saturday with a much improved effort from its offense. Rather than settle for field goals, like they did against the Demon Deacons, the Wolfpack cashed in touchdowns on six of the seven drives that reached the red zone.

Louisville: The beginning of the Wade era saw a more inspired effort by the team initially, but bad fundamentals continued to haunt the Cardinals. The defense had 12 men on the field for a third-and-7 play at the Wolfpack 28. Eight plays later, NC State scored its first touchdown. On offense, the Cardinals had a second quarter drive where they got to the Wolfpack 13. However, two false starts and a holding penalty thwarted the drive, which ended with a 36-yard missed field goal try. The wheels fell off in the second half.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack make the short trip to Chapel Hill next Saturday to play North Carolina.

Louisville: The Cardinals conclude their season next Saturday with a home game against their archrival, No. 20 Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:00
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
10
Touchdown 5:04
33-B.Bodine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
05:40
pos
51
10
Point After TD 10:44
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
10
Touchdown 10:50
3-M.Cunningham runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:55
pos
45
9
Point After TD 13:45
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
3
Touchdown 13:50
15-R.Finley complete to 11-J.Meyers. 11-J.Meyers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
104
yds
04:17
pos
44
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:49
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
3
Touchdown 5:55
15-R.Finley complete to 25-R.Gallaspy. 25-R.Gallaspy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:12
pos
37
3
Point After TD 9:10
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
3
Touchdown 9:19
15-R.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:35
pos
30
3
Point After TD 13:31
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 13:38
25-R.Gallaspy runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
22
yds
00:47
pos
23
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 0:58
25-R.Gallaspy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
05:21
pos
16
3
Field Goal 9:43
32-C.Dunn 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
46
yds
03:35
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:50
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 5:50
15-R.Finley complete to 3-K.Harmon. 3-K.Harmon runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
03:39
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:11
45-B.Creque 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
40
yds
03:29
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 19
Rushing 9 11
Passing 19 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 10-14 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 510 400
Total Plays 78 63
Avg Gain 6.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 164 254
Rush Attempts 36 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 6.7
Net Yards Passing 346 146
Comp. - Att. 31-42 13-25
Yards Per Pass 8.2 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 4-11
Penalties - Yards 2-25 11-68
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-46.7 5-40.4
Return Yards 44 86
Punts - Returns 2-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 4-86
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 2/3
Extra Points 7/7 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC State 7-3 710211452
Louisville 2-9 300710
O/U 65.5, LVILLE +16
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 346 PASS YDS 146
164 RUSH YDS 254
510 TOTAL YDS 400
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 316 4 0 182.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 3180 21 7 153.0
R. Finley 26/36 316 4 0
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 38 0 0 136.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 75 0 0 175.7
M. McKay 5/6 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 73 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 663 11
R. Gallaspy 11 73 2 27
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 358 2
R. Person 14 44 0 7
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
M. McKay 3 22 0 17
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 131 3
B. Bodine 4 15 1 14
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Trowell 1 9 0 9
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 31 1
R. Finley 3 1 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1065 6
K. Harmon 7 100 1 25
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 754 3
J. Meyers 7 96 1 35
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 516 5
E. Emezie 7 72 1 20
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 317 2
T. Thomas 4 29 0 11
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Autenrieth 2 27 0 27
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 231 1
C. Riley 1 13 0 13
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 1
R. Gallaspy 2 11 1 6
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 1
C. Angeline 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Moore 6-0 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 5-0 0.0 0
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
G. Pratt 4-3 0.5 0
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Kidd-Glass 3-0 0.0 0
L. Acceus 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Acceus 3-1 0.0 0
S. Griffin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Griffin 3-0 0.0 0
V. Martin 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
V. Martin 3-1 0.0 0
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. McCloud 2-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kante 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Kante 1-1 0.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNeill 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
J. Morehead 1-2 0.0 1
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Bryant 1-0 1.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Murchison 1-0 0.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Baker-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Smith-Williams 1-1 1.0 0
I. Stallings 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Stallings 0-1 0.0 0
K. Brown 97 T
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Brown 0-1 0.5 0
X. Lyas 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
X. Lyas 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
18/21 39/39
C. Dunn 1/1 23 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 42.6 1
A. Cole III 3 46.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 22.0 19 0
M. Trowell 2 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.5 7 0
T. Thomas 2 4.0 7 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 90 0 0 111.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 409 1 1 119.8
M. Cunningham 8/14 90 0 0
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 67 0 1 78.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 1960 8 12 109.7
J. Pass 5/11 67 0 1
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Atwell 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 408 4
M. Cunningham 14 100 1 21
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 153 0
Je. Smith 10 74 0 28
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 174 1
C. Wilson 7 44 0 29
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 272 3
H. Hall 4 38 0 32
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 93 2
J. Pass 2 3 0 3
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
Ja. Smith 1 3 0 3
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Atwell 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 519 1
Ja. Smith 3 56 0 29
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 305 1
S. Dawkins 2 34 0 26
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 0
H. Hall 2 28 0 15
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 215 1
M. Crum 2 19 0 12
K. Wakefield 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Wakefield 1 7 0 7
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 414 3
D. Fitzpatrick 1 7 0 7
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 406 2
C. Atwell 1 4 0 4
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
C. Wilson 1 2 0 2
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
Je. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Famurewa 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
H. Famurewa 6-1 0.0 0
An. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
An. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
T. Peterson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
T. Peterson 5-3 0.5 0
N. Okeke 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Okeke 4-1 0.0 0
T. Plummer 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Plummer 3-0 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
D. Etheridge 3-3 0.5 0
A. Caban 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Caban 3-2 0.0 0
M. Character 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Character 3-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Avery 3-0 0.0 0
Da. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Da. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
K. Pass 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Pass 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dorsey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Dorsey 2-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yeast 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yeast 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Mbanasor 1-0 0.0 0
De. Smith 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 1-0 0.0 0
L. Iakopo 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Iakopo 1-1 0.0 0
Tr. Smith 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Tr. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/11 26/29
B. Creque 1/2 32 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 40.7 1
M. King 5 40.4 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Yeast 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 23 0
R. Yeast 2 22.5 23 0
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
32 24.4 22 1
H. Hall 2 20.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 15.2 0 1
R. Burns 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 35 0:45 4 -6 Punt
9:29 LVILLE 35 3:39 13 76 TD
3:23 NCST 7 2:44 6 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 NCST 49 3:35 8 37 FG
6:19 NCST 20 5:21 13 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 LVILLE 22 0:47 2 22 TD
12:46 NCST 33 0:52 4 -9 Punt
9:54 LVILLE 39 0:35 2 39 TD
7:07 NCST 30 1:12 4 70 TD
4:56 NCST 1 4:17 14 99 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 LVILLE 35 5:40 15 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 LVILLE 45 3:29 8 40 FG
5:50 NCST 35 1:50 6 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 LVILLE 21 1:01 4 -6 Punt
9:35 NCST 35 3:07 11 59 FG Miss
0:56 NCST 35 0:37 6 44 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 NCST 35 0:00 4 56 Fumble
13:31 NCST 35 0:37 4 -9 Punt
11:29 LVILLE 1 1:29 4 1 Punt
9:10 NCST 35 1:24 4 -3 Punt
5:49 NCST 35 0:46 5 -34 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 NCST 35 2:55 7 65 TD
5:00 NCST 35 4:02 13 64
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores