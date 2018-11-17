|
|
|NCST
|LVILLE
Finley, Wolfpack roll over Louisville 52-10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Ryan Finley threw for 316 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as North Carolina State cruised to a 52-10 victory over Louisville Saturday.
The Wolfpack (7-3, 4-3) rolled up 518 yards and 45 straight points on the Atlantic Coast Conference's second-worst defense. Kelvin Harmon caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score.
Reggie Gallaspy Jr. added two rushing touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Finley. Gallaspy's 1-yard plunge with 56 seconds left in the first half capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive and made it 17-3.
NC State then took advantage of two short fields on its first three drives of the second half to extend the lead to 31-3 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.
Louisville interim coach Lorenzo Ward made his debut after Bobby Petrino was fired Sunday. The Cardinals (2-9, 0-8) marched 40 yards on its opening drive to take a 3-0 lead on a Blanton Creque 32-yard field goal, but the Wolfpack controlled the game from there. It marked the fourth straight game, and sixth this season, the Cardinals gave up 50 or more points.
PASS OUT
Just before the game, Louisville announced that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would sit out the first quarter ''for missing a team obligation.'' Wade ended up keeping his sophomore off the field until 11:03 remained in the third quarter. As a result, redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham got his second start of the season.
Cunningham ran 14 times for 100 yards and a touchdown but left the game for good late in the fourth quarter with an apparent hand injury.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina State: After letting a 10-point lead slip away late against Wake Forest nine days ago, the Wolfpack came out Saturday with a much improved effort from its offense. Rather than settle for field goals, like they did against the Demon Deacons, the Wolfpack cashed in touchdowns on six of the seven drives that reached the red zone.
Louisville: The beginning of the Wade era saw a more inspired effort by the team initially, but bad fundamentals continued to haunt the Cardinals. The defense had 12 men on the field for a third-and-7 play at the Wolfpack 28. Eight plays later, NC State scored its first touchdown. On offense, the Cardinals had a second quarter drive where they got to the Wolfpack 13. However, two false starts and a holding penalty thwarted the drive, which ended with a 36-yard missed field goal try. The wheels fell off in the second half.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack make the short trip to Chapel Hill next Saturday to play North Carolina.
Louisville: The Cardinals conclude their season next Saturday with a home game against their archrival, No. 20 Kentucky.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|19
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|19
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|510
|400
|Total Plays
|78
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|254
|Rush Attempts
|36
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|346
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|31-42
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-8
|4-11
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|11-68
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.7
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|44
|86
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|4-86
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|2/3
|Extra Points
|7/7
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|346
|PASS YDS
|146
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|510
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|11
|73
|2
|27
|
R. Person 20 RB
|R. Person
|14
|44
|0
|7
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|3
|22
|0
|17
|
B. Bodine 33 RB
|B. Bodine
|4
|15
|1
|14
|
M. Trowell 8 CB
|M. Trowell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|3
|1
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harmon 3 WR
|K. Harmon
|7
|100
|1
|25
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|7
|96
|1
|35
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|7
|72
|1
|20
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
|D. Autenrieth
|2
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|2
|11
|1
|6
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 DB
|T. Ingle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Pratt 3 LB
|G. Pratt
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wright 14 S
|D. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
|T. Kidd-Glass
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 DB
|S. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ingram 15 CB
|C. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Bryant 91 DT
|E. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 32 S
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 20 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Stallings 22 S
|I. Stallings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 97 T
|K. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
X. Lyas 97 DE
|X. Lyas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|23
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole III 90 P
|A. Cole III
|3
|46.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Trowell 8 CB
|M. Trowell
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|8/14
|90
|0
|0
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|5/11
|67
|0
|1
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14
|100
|1
|21
|
Je. Smith 34 RB
|Je. Smith
|10
|74
|0
|28
|
C. Wilson 33 RB
|C. Wilson
|7
|44
|0
|29
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|38
|0
|32
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
Ja. Smith 9 WR
|Ja. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Smith 9 WR
|Ja. Smith
|3
|56
|0
|29
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|2
|34
|0
|26
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
M. Crum 83 TE
|M. Crum
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
K. Wakefield 82 WR
|K. Wakefield
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Wilson 33 RB
|C. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Je. Smith 34 RB
|Je. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Famurewa 96 DL
|H. Famurewa
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Johnson 27 CB
|An. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 98 DE
|T. Peterson
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
N. Okeke 97 LB
|N. Okeke
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Plummer 23 CB
|T. Plummer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DE
|A. Caban
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 CB
|M. Character
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Smith 43 LB
|Da. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 CB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 S
|K. Pass
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dorsey 91 DL
|D. Dorsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 CB
|R. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 6 CB
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 9 WR
|Ja. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
|P. Mbanasor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Smith 11 S
|De. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sturghill 3 CB
|C. Sturghill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Iakopo 21 S
|L. Iakopo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Smith 4 S
|Tr. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Creque 45 K
|B. Creque
|1/2
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|5
|40.4
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 CB
|R. Burns
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
4th 3:00 ESP+
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
34
4th 1:14 ESP3
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
4th 0:43 ATSN
-
12CUSE
3ND
0
29
3rd 3:27 NBC
-
GAST
APLST
10
45
4th 9:48 ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
4th 13:10 FBOOK
-
WCAR
UNC
19
35
3rd 9:23
-
LAMON
ARKST
14
24
3rd 8:46 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
14
6
3rd 6:51 ESP3
-
MIAMI
VATECH
10
14
2nd 1:01 ESPN
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
6
2nd 0:19 ESP3
-
20BC
FSU
7
3
2nd 3:30 ESPN2
-
MIZZOU
TENN
25
10
2nd 0:19 CBS
-
IOWA
ILL
35
0
2nd 0:50 BTN
-
9WVU
OKLAST
21
14
2nd 3:27 ABC
-
USC
UCLA
24
21
2nd 4:59 FOX
-
AF
WYO
14
14
2nd 4:27 ESNN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
22
2nd 10:55 SECN+
-
IND
4MICH
7
6
2nd 11:49 FS1
-
MA
5UGA
7
28
2nd 9:51 SECN
-
OREGST
18WASH
3
14
1st 5:50 PACN
-
UVA
GATECH
21
16
2nd 0:00
-
LATECH
USM
17
14
2nd 0:00
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
9
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
PURDUE
3
10
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
16
27
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
SALA
LALAF
0
067 O/U
-20
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UCONN
ECU
0
073.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
2CLEM
0
059.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTEP
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
MISS
VANDY
0
073 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
0
070 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
RICE
7LSU
0
052 O/U
-42
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
TNCHAT
SC
0
049.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
058 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN