Missouri trounces Tennessee 50-17 for third straight win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Drew Lock threw two touchdown passes and Larry Rountree rushed for 135 yards Saturday as Missouri trounced Tennessee 50-17 for its third straight victory.
Lock went 21 of 30 for 257 yards and moved into second place on the Southeastern Conference's career passing yardage list. Lock has thrown for 11,599 yards in his career to overtake David Greene, who passed for 11,528 yards at Georgia from 2001-04.
The SEC record holder is Aaron Murray, who compiled 13,166 career passing yards for Georgia from 2010-13.
Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC) scored touchdowns on four straight possessions in offensive coordinator Derek Dooley's return to Neyland Stadium. Dooley posted a 15-21 record as Tennessee's head coach from 2010-12 before getting fired during his third straight losing season.
''It meant a lot to me, I know for sure,'' Lock said. ''At the time we hired Coach Dooley ... I still had Twitter at that time and I was getting tagged in all of these tweets from Tennessee people, (saying), `Aww, Drew Lock's got Derek Dooley now. Here he goes down the drain.' ... Now we're here, and that happened today.''
Ty Chandler had two touchdown runs for Tennessee (5-6, 2-5), which lost starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to an injury. Keller Chryst replaced Guarantano early in the second quarter and went 7 of 19 for 173 yards with two interceptions.
''Missouri outcoached us, outplayed us today,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
Pruitt had no update on Guarantano's status after the game.
This marks the second consecutive year that Missouri has beaten Tennessee by a 50-17 score.
Missouri outgained Tennessee 117-(minus-17) in the first quarter but only had a 6-0 lead to show for it after two drives stalled in the red zone, forcing the Tigers to settle for Tucker McCann field goals from 35 and 23 yards away.
The momentum briefly changed after Chryst entered the game. Chryst's 41-yard completion to Jauan Jennings on a third-and-6 play set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Ty Chandler that put Tennessee ahead 7-6.
Missouri regained command by scoring touchdowns on its final three first-half possessions to grab a 26-10 lead at the intermission.
Tyler Badie scored Missouri's first touchdown on a 4-yard run. Tennessee had second-and-goal from the 2 on its next series but settled for Brent Cimaglia's 21-yard field goal. Missouri answered with Lock's 8-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Gicinto.
Tennessee reached Missouri's 28-yard line in the final minute of the half before DeMarkus Acy picked off a Chryst pass and delivered a 76-yard interception return. That turnover gave Missouri the ball at Tennessee's 11 and set up Lock's 3-yard touchdown pass to Johnathon Johnson with 15 seconds left until halftime.
''We had a chance to put some points on the board and we make a bad throw and they run it (most) of the way back, at least a 10-point swing there,'' Pruitt said.
After both teams reached the end zone on their opening possessions of the second half, another Tennessee turnover put the game out of reach. Tennessee's Carlin Fils-aime fumbled on his only carry of the night and Joshuah Bledsoe picked it up and ran 39 yards for a Missouri touchdown that made it 40-17.
TAKEAWAYS
Missouri: Don't bet against the Tigers in November. Missouri improved its November record to 9-2 under third-year coach Barry Odom. The Tigers won easily Saturday even though an ankle injury limited Damarea Crockett to three carries for 10 yards after he rushed for over 100 yards each of the last two weeks. Missouri has won its last eight November games. Last year, the Tigers won their final six regular-season games before falling to Texas in the Texas Bowl.
Tennessee: The Vols still can become bowl eligible by winning at Vanderbilt next week, which would represent a giant step forward for a program that finished 4-8 and went winless in SEC competition last year. Tennessee would benefit if Guarantano returns for the Vanderbilt game after he had to miss the final three quarters of the Missouri matchup.
UP NEXT
Missouri hosts Arkansas on Friday.
Tennessee visits Vanderbilt on Saturday
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|11
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|475
|231
|Total Plays
|79
|49
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|82
|Rush Attempts
|49
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|7-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|7.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|5-24
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|111
|95
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|3-93
|Int. - Returns
|2-83
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/9
|3/3
|Extra Points
|5/6
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|248
|PASS YDS
|149
|227
|RUSH YDS
|82
|475
|TOTAL YDS
|231
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|21/30
|257
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|26
|135
|1
|20
|
S. Bakare 20 RB
|S. Bakare
|9
|41
|1
|15
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|17
|1
|5
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|4
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Crockett 16 RB
|D. Crockett
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hall 84 WR
|E. Hall
|4
|74
|0
|30
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|53
|1
|12
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|2
|48
|0
|44
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|36
|0
|21
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Parker 82 TE
|D. Parker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Banister 30 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
D. Crockett 16 RB
|D. Crockett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Blanton 11 TE
|K. Blanton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Floyd 17 WR
|R. Floyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
|T. Beckner, Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Palmore 99 DL
|W. Palmore
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 24 LB
|T. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barber 24 WR
|K. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 29 DL
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|3/3
|39
|5/6
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fatony 26 P
|C. Fatony
|3
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 WR
|R. Floyd
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 WR
|R. Floyd
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|7/19
|173
|0
|2
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|14
|82
|2
|33
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|6
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|3
|2
|0
|6
|
C. Fils-Aime 27 RB
|C. Fils-Aime
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|2
|-18
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|2
|98
|0
|49
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 6 DB
|A. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Abernathy 22 DB
|M. Abernathy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sapp 14 LB
|Q. Sapp
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
|D. Kirkland Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gooden 93 DL
|E. Gooden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
|A. Johnson Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bain 97 DL
|P. Bain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 3 DB
|M. Osborne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 2 DL
|S. Tuttle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Buchanan 28 DB
|B. Buchanan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 DL
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr. 24 DB
|T. Kelly Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|6
|43.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
