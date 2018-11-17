Drive Chart
Milton shines, No. 11 UCF routs No. 19 Cincinnati 38-13

  • Nov 17, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) McKenzie Milton threw for 268 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to help No. 11 UCF remain unbeaten and extend the nation's longest winning streak to 23 games with a 38-13 rout of No. 19 Cincinnati on Saturday night.

The junior from Kapolei, Hawaii, passed for three TDs without an interception and scored on a 3-yard run as the Knights (10-0, 7-0) clinched the American Athletic Conference East Division title and a spot in the league's championship game.

Milton rebounded from losing a fumble Cincinnati recovered in the end zone for a touchdown on UCF's first offensive play to complete 13 of 25 passes, including TDs of 17 yards and 42 yards to Adrian Killins and 36 yards to Tre Nixon.

Malik Clements' goal-line sack and Kimoni Fitz's fumble recovery gave the Bearcats (9-2, 5-2) the early lead, but Cincinnati didn't get in the end zone offensively until Tavion Thomas scored on a 1-yard run nearly six minutes into the fourth quarter.

The first sign it might not be Cincinnati's night came when Cole Smith the missed the extra point after Fitz's TD.

Even though the Bearcats eventually finished with 379 yards total offense to UCF's 402, the team's struggles were compounded when Smith missed a 38-yard field goal and then had 41-yarder blocked and returned 53 yards to set up the first of Milton's two TD passes to Killins.

The Bearcats also wasted an opportunity to trim a 21-6 deficit when UCF's Titus Davis sacked Desmond Ridder, forcing a fumble after Cincinnati drove inside the Knights 20 in the final minute of the opening half.

The primetime matchup capped a day in which Orlando became the epicenter of college football, with ESPN's ''College GameDay'' broadcasting from the UCF campus for the first time and giving the Knights the type of national exposure they've craved for much of their winning streak.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are back in the national spotlight after only winning four games a year ago in their first season under coach Luke Fickell. They were beaten soundly Saturday night. Still, the future appears bright, considering they have an underclassman-laden roster that includes 35 true freshmen.

UCF: Milton has thrown for at least one touchdown in 23 consecutive games. The Knights have also scored at least 30 points in every game throughout their school- and conference-record winning streak. They'll go for their second straight undefeated regular season next week against intrastate rival South Florida.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UCF remained one of four unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, along with Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame, but needed lots of outside help that didn't materialize Saturday to climb much higher than their current spot at No. 11.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Home vs. East Carolina on Friday.

UCF: At South Florida on Friday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:00
11-M.Wright 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
49
yds
04:22
pos
13
38
Point After TD 9:22
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 9:30
5-T.Thomas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:35
pos
12
35
Point After TD 13:05
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
35
Touchdown 13:10
30-G.McCrae runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
00:00
pos
6
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 5:21
10-M.Milton complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
01:40
pos
6
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:38
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 5:45
10-M.Milton complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
86
yds
03:02
pos
6
20
Point After TD 15:00
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 15:00
10-M.Milton complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
22
yds
00:16
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:28
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 5:32
10-M.Milton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
01:35
pos
6
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:33
19-C.Smith extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 10:40
10-M.Milton sacked at UCF End Zone for -7 yards FUMBLES (4-M.Clements). 51-K.Fitz runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
93
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 18
Rushing 13 7
Passing 6 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 11-20 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 360 379
Total Plays 81 61
Avg Gain 4.4 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 252 134
Rush Attempts 55 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.7
Net Yards Passing 108 245
Comp. - Att. 11-26 13-25
Yards Per Pass 4.2 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-19 3-23
Penalties - Yards 9-70 5-45
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-47.5 3-35.7
Return Yards 67 30
Punts - Returns 2--3 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 4-70 1-14
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/4 6/7
Extra Points 1/2 5/5
Field Goals 0/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Cincinnati 9-2 600713
11 UCF 10-0 71471038
O/U 60.5, UCF -7
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 108 PASS YDS 245
252 RUSH YDS 134
360 TOTAL YDS 379
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.3% 127 0 0 83.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 2024 15 5 138.0
D. Ridder 11/26 127 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
224 1163 17
M. Warren II 18 81 0 14
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 384 5
T. Thomas 12 79 1 28
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 567 5
D. Ridder 20 70 0 19
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 369 3
C. McClelland 5 22 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 565 6
K. Lewis 5 75 0 21
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 222 1
M. Warren II 3 27 0 11
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 214 1
J. Jackson 1 22 0 22
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 401 4
J. Deguara 1 5 0 5
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 196 1
T. Geddis 0 0 0 0
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 429 3
R. Medaris 0 0 0 0
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
B. Labelle 0 0 0 0
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
C. McClelland 0 0 0 0
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Thomas 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
J. White 8-3 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
J. Wiggins 6-0 0.0 0
K. Fitz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Fitz 5-0 1.0 0
T. Gilbert 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Gilbert 3-0 0.0 0
M. Clements 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Clements 3-0 1.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Wright 2-2 0.0 0
M. Copeland 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Copeland 2-0 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Pitts 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Brooks 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
D. Forrest 2-2 0.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jefferies 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hamlin 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Hamlin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Broughton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Broughton 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
5/12 46/48
C. Smith 0/2 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 46.7 2
J. Smith 4 47.5 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 15.5 24 0
C. McClelland 4 17.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Knight 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 5.3 1 0
A. Knight 2 -1.5 1 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 268 3 0 181.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 2577 24 5 161.9
M. Milton 13/25 268 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 385 6
T. McGowan 6 50 0 22
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 714 5
G. McCrae 7 41 1 17
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 573 4
A. Killins Jr. 5 27 0 20
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 144 0
B. Thompson 3 9 0 7
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 291 9
M. Milton 12 6 1 11
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 236 4
O. Anderson 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 530 4
T. Nixon 2 83 1 47
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 82 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 367 4
A. Killins Jr. 4 82 2 42
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 484 5
D. Snelson 3 56 0 28
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 1
G. McCrae 1 27 0 27
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 586 5
G. Davis 2 15 0 13
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 176 2
O. Anderson 1 5 0 5
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 3
M. Colubiale 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 4 0.0
R. Grant 10-2 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 9-1 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
K. Gibson 6-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
T. Davis 5-0 3.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 4-0 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 4-1 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Hill 3-2 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Hayes 3-1 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Wooten 3-3 0.0 0
M. Cholewa 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cholewa 2-0 0.0 0
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 2-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 2-0 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 1-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 1-4 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 1-0 0.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Connors 1-0 1.0 0
K. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Turnier 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/12 58/58
M. Wright 1/2 33 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 41.7 1
M. Loudermilk 3 35.7 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 21.8 14 0
A. Killins Jr. 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.5 0 0
D. Snelson 1 -1.0 -1 0
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 10.5 17 0
O. Anderson 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 4:11 12 36 Punt
9:31 UCF 35 2:20 6 14 FG Miss
5:28 UCF 35 5:00 11 50 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 1:25 5 -1 Punt
11:04 CINCY 17 2:14 5 19 Punt
5:38 UCF 35 5:21 19 2 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 CINCY 15 2:06 5 12 Fumble
9:47 CINCY 32 2:13 6 21 Downs
5:10 UCF 35 4:23 10 10 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 UCF 35 3:35 10 65 TD
4:53 UCF 35 0:57 4 -16 Punt
1:27 CINCY 24 0:42 3 28
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 UCF 7 0:00 1 93 TD
10:33 CINCY 35 0:18 4 9 Punt
7:07 UCF 21 1:35 9 79 TD
0:20 CINCY 22 0:16 3 22 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 UCF 22 1:52 7 61 Downs
8:47 UCF 19 3:02 11 81 TD
0:12 UCF 27 0:05 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 CINCY 35 0:00 5 19 Punt
11:38 CINCY 27 1:15 4 -5 FG Miss
7:01 UCF 47 1:40 5 53 TD
0:31 CINCY 33 0:00 6 33 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 CINCY 35 4:22 8 49 FG
3:50 UCF 18 1:38 3 9 Punt
