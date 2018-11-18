|
|
|SDGST
|FRESNO
Fresno St. beats SDSU 23-14, clinches berth in MW title game
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Ronnie Rivers had 22 carries for 78 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown that gave Fresno State the lead for good, and the Bulldogs beat San Diego State 23-14 on Saturday night to clinch the Mountain West Conference's West Division title.
Fresno State (9-2, 6-1), which has won the division twice in a row and four times in the last six season, will play either No. 23 Utah State or No. 25 Boise State in the conference championship game on Dec. 1.
Marcus McMaryion hit KeeSean Johnson for a 32-yard gain to the 18 to set up Rivers' TD run that capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second have and give the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead. The teams traded punts before San Diego State (7-4, 4-3) missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt and, on the ensuing possession, McMaryion ran 13 yards on third-and-4 and then, on third-and-12, hit Johnson for a 37-yard gain to the 2. Two plays later, Jordan Mims scored on a 1-yard run and the Bulldogs led 23-14 with 12:40 to play after the PAT was blocked.
The Aztecs offense didn't cross midfield the rest of the way.
Fred Trevillion had four receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns for SDSU.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|17
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|276
|371
|Total Plays
|48
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|123
|Rush Attempts
|27
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|212
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|8-21
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|10.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|5-19
|Penalties - Yards
|6-41
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|6-41.5
|Return Yards
|106
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-106
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|3/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Chapman 10 QB
|C. Chapman
|4/13
|126
|1
|0
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|4/8
|92
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|18
|38
|0
|8
|
C. Chapman 10 QB
|C. Chapman
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Trevillion 7 WR
|F. Trevillion
|4
|189
|2
|75
|
K. Warring 87 TE
|K. Warring
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|10-5
|1.0
|0
|
P. Baldwin 33 S
|P. Baldwin
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Luke 45 DL
|A. Luke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 32 S
|T. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 17 CB
|R. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyeukwu 55 DL
|C. Onyeukwu
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 58 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hall 95 DL
|N. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baron II 29 K
|J. Baron II
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|6
|43.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|5
|21.2
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McMaryion 6 QB
|M. McMaryion
|17/24
|267
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|22
|78
|1
|8
|
J. Mims 22 RB
|J. Mims
|9
|28
|1
|6
|
M. McMaryion 6 QB
|M. McMaryion
|7
|16
|0
|13
|
J. Hokit 33 RB
|J. Hokit
|3
|5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 3 WR
|K. Johnson
|10
|141
|0
|38
|
J. Jordan 1 WR
|J. Jordan
|2
|94
|1
|86
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Mims 22 RB
|J. Mims
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Allen 13 WR
|J. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Allison 9 LB
|J. Allison
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 7 LB
|J. Bailey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Helmuth 34 LB
|G. Helmuth
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 4 DB
|M. Bell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kelly 6 DB
|A. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 DE
|M. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Belony 94 DT
|P. Belony
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 33 DE
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Iakopo 98 DT
|K. Iakopo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. McCoy 99 DL
|R. McCoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Fuller 37 K
|A. Fuller
|1/2
|25
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|6
|41.5
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 1 WR
|J. Jordan
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|3
|-2.7
|1
|0
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
IND
4MICH
20
31
Final FS1
-
OREGST
18WASH
23
42
Final PACN
-
SALA
LALAF
38
48
Final ESP3
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
17
Final ESP+
-
UAB
TXAM
20
41
Final ESP2
-
UCONN
ECU
21
55
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
2CLEM
6
35
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
WKY
16
40
Final beIN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
40
55
Final FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
29
36
Final/OT SECN
-
RICE
7LSU
10
42
Final ESPNU
-
TNCHAT
SC
9
49
Final SECN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
13
38
Final ABC
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
10
24
Final LHN
-
NMEXST
BYU
10
45
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
14
23
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
28
69
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
29
31
Final PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
28
35
Final
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN