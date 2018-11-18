Drive Chart
SDGST
FRESNO

No Text

Fresno St. beats SDSU 23-14, clinches berth in MW title game

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Ronnie Rivers had 22 carries for 78 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown that gave Fresno State the lead for good, and the Bulldogs beat San Diego State 23-14 on Saturday night to clinch the Mountain West Conference's West Division title.

Fresno State (9-2, 6-1), which has won the division twice in a row and four times in the last six season, will play either No. 23 Utah State or No. 25 Boise State in the conference championship game on Dec. 1.

Marcus McMaryion hit KeeSean Johnson for a 32-yard gain to the 18 to set up Rivers' TD run that capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second have and give the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead. The teams traded punts before San Diego State (7-4, 4-3) missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt and, on the ensuing possession, McMaryion ran 13 yards on third-and-4 and then, on third-and-12, hit Johnson for a 37-yard gain to the 2. Two plays later, Jordan Mims scored on a 1-yard run and the Bulldogs led 23-14 with 12:40 to play after the PAT was blocked.

The Aztecs offense didn't cross midfield the rest of the way.

Fred Trevillion had four receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns for SDSU.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:40
37-A.Fuller extra point is no good. blocked by 95-N.Hall. 42-T.Cassidy to FRE 35 for 58 yards.
plays
yds
pos
14
23
Touchdown 12:44
22-J.Mims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
02:00
pos
14
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:56
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 11:02
20-R.Rivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
14
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:29
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 6:40
9-R.Agnew complete to 7-F.Trevillion. 7-F.Trevillion runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:11
pos
13
10
Field Goal 6:56
37-A.Fuller 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
05:11
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:21
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:33
10-C.Chapman complete to 7-F.Trevillion. 7-F.Trevillion runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:09
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:08
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:19
6-M.McMaryion complete to 1-J.Jordan. 1-J.Jordan runs 86 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SDSU 95-N.Hall Offside declined.
3
plays
94
yds
01:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 17
Rushing 2 9
Passing 5 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-13 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 276 371
Total Plays 48 67
Avg Gain 5.8 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 64 123
Rush Attempts 27 43
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 2.9
Net Yards Passing 212 248
Comp. - Att. 8-21 17-24
Yards Per Pass 10.1 10.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 5-19
Penalties - Yards 6-41 3-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-43.5 6-41.5
Return Yards 106 14
Punts - Returns 0-0 3--8
Kickoffs - Returns 5-106 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 3/5
Extra Points 2/2 2/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 7-4 770014
Fresno State 9-2 737623
O/U 42, FRESNO -11.5
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA
 212 PASS YDS 248
64 RUSH YDS 123
276 TOTAL YDS 371
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 126 1 0 137.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 625 3 1 149.1
C. Chapman 4/13 126 1 0
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 92 1 0 187.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.8% 1496 9 5 126.3
R. Agnew 4/8 92 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 712 8
J. Washington 18 38 0 8
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -47 0
C. Chapman 3 19 0 9
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 590 5
C. Jasmin 2 5 0 5
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
B. Busbee 1 3 0 3
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
E. Dedeaux 1 1 0 1
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 104 0
R. Agnew 2 -2 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Trevillion 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 189 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 510 2
F. Trevillion 4 189 2 75
K. Warring 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 337 3
K. Warring 3 23 0 11
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
J. Washington 1 6 0 6
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 1
B. Busbee 0 0 0 0
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 262 0
E. Dedeaux 0 0 0 0
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 138 2
P. Houston 0 0 0 0
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
E. Kothe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 1.0
K. Tezino 10-5 1.0 0
P. Baldwin 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-7 1 0.0
P. Baldwin 7-7 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 2 0.0
Ta. Thompson 5-3 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 2 0.0
D. Hall 5-3 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 4-3 0.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
Tr. Thompson 4-2 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
L. Barcoo 4-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Aleki 3-2 0.0 0
A. Luke 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Luke 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hawkins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 2-1 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 2-0 0.0 0
R. Smith 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
C. Onyeukwu 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
C. Onyeukwu 2-0 2.0 0
C. Mitchell 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hall 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Baron II 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
16/20 24/24
J. Baron II 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 42.2 1
B. Heicklen 6 43.5 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.2 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 20.5 30 0
J. Washington 5 21.2 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 267 1 0 178.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 2966 22 3 164.3
M. McMaryion 17/24 267 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 376 7
R. Rivers 22 78 1 8
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 381 5
J. Mims 9 28 1 6
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 183 7
M. McMaryion 7 16 0 13
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 225 1
J. Hokit 3 5 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 141 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
80 1094 7
K. Johnson 10 141 0 38
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 379 3
J. Jordan 2 94 1 86
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 531 3
Ja. Rice 2 11 0 6
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 282 2
J. Mims 1 8 0 8
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 2
D. Grim 1 7 0 7
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 233 2
R. Rivers 1 6 0 6
J. Allen 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
J. Allen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
J. Allison 7-0 0.0 0
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Bailey 4-1 0.0 0
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 4-1 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
M. Bell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 3 0.0
J. Hughes 3-4 0.0 0
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Kelly 2-0 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Walker 2-1 0.0 0
P. Belony 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Belony 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 1-1 0.0 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. McCoy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
10/17 48/53
A. Fuller 1/2 25 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 42.3 3
B. Cusick 6 41.5 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 22 0
J. Jordan 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -2.7 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 8.5 1 0
R. Rivers 3 -2.7 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 35 1:26 4 4 Punt
12:08 FRESNO 35 3:15 7 12 Punt
6:42 SDGST 25 0:09 1 75 TD
4:13 SDGST 26 0:50 4 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 SDGST 29 2:17 7 42 Downs
6:51 FRESNO 35 0:11 2 65 TD
3:20 SDGST 3 1:04 4 4 Punt
1:19 SDGST 5 0:13 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 FRESNO 35 1:24 4 -11 Fumble
8:10 SDGST 24 5:42 10 46 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 FRESNO 35 1:33 5 -5 Punt
5:56 SDGST 23 2:33 8 21 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 FRESNO 6 1:09 3 94 TD
8:49 FRESNO 20 1:26 3 7 Punt
6:21 SDGST 35 1:59 6 5 Punt
2:57 SDGST 46 2:24 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 FRESNO 29 5:11 9 63 FG
6:29 SDGST 35 2:38 6 20 Punt
2:14 FRESNO 45 0:49 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 SDGST 35 0:00 10 75 TD
9:28 FRESNO 25 1:12 3 8 Punt
2:22 FRESNO 30 2:00 11 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 FRESNO 49 4:23 8 28 FG Miss
3:11 SDGST 32 2:15 5 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores