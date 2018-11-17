|
|
|BC
|FSU
Francois, Terry connect to lead Florida State past No. 22 BC
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Deondre Francois threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 1:49 left and Florida State beat No. 22 Boston College 22-21 on Saturday to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Francois was 19 of 39 for 322 yards, shaking off two first-half interceptions for his fourth 300-yard game of the season. Cam Akers had 19 carries for 110 yards for the Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Florida State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, got the ball back with 2:45 left and needed to drive 87 yards to score a touchdown. Francois said he felt confident.
''I smell blood,'' Francois said. ''Really, I was ready to go. I just forgot about the first half. You can't focus on the first half and the mistakes you made. That's what we did as an offense. We continued to be resilient and we drove the ball down the field.
BC led 21-16 and had fourth-and-1 at the Florida State 40 with 2:52 to go. Coach Steve Addazio called timeout and sent his offense on the field but opted to have quarterback Anthony Brown try a hard count and see if he could draw the Seminoles offsides. It didn't work, and the Eagles took the delay-of-game penalty before punting 32 yards and pinning Florida State at the 13.
''It was worth the try,'' Addazio said. ''I felt pretty good about it. With the outcome, your heart is like, `I should have went for the first down.' But honestly thinking about it that really wasn't the right thing to do. . I know that's the right thing to do. It did not have the right outcome. Obviously you second-guess yourself but really it was the right decision. It just didn't work out right.''
Three plays later, Francois connected with Terry for the touchdown.
It was Florida State's first victory in six attempts against Top 25 teams this season. Florida State has gone to a bowl in each season since 1982 and can extend the streak with a victory over No. 15 Florida next week.
Terry, a redshirt freshman, now has eight touchdown receptions. True freshman Keyshawn Helton had six receptions for 73 yards.
Boston College (7-4, 4-3) hasn't won in Tallahassee since 2008.
A.J. Dillon ran a season-high 37 times for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, and Anthony Brown completed 18 of 33 passes for 297 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Dillon has 1,052 rushing yards in nine games this season, missing two due to an ankle injury. He had 1,589 rushing yards as a freshman in 2017.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
BC will likely drop out of the top 25 with the loss. The Eagles were looking for their first eight-win season since 2009.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The return of injured stars Dillon and Brown weren't enough to spark the Eagles on offense. BC made 7 of 19 third-down conversions and 3 of 6 fourth-down conversions to put Florida State on the ropes.
Florida State: The Seminoles rallied for a win after dropping three straight games. Florida State had not won in nearly a month, since a 38-17 win over Wake Forest on Oct. 20.
UP NEXT
Boston College: Host Syracuse next Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Florida State: Host No. 15 Florida next Saturday in the final regular-season game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|412
|463
|Total Plays
|87
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|156
|Rush Attempts
|49
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|287
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|18-38
|19-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|2-15
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.0
|6-38.8
|Return Yards
|143
|60
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-86
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|2-56
|2-3
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|287
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|463
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|37
|116
|2
|16
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|5
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|7
|121
|0
|42
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|3
|59
|1
|26
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
|T. Sweeney
|3
|52
|0
|21
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|37
|0
|34
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 16 LB
|D. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Allen 2 DE
|Z. Allen
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Harris 8 DB
|W. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ray 11 DE
|W. Ray
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Torres 24 DB
|T. Torres
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Denis 21 DB
|L. Denis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cheevers 4 DB
|H. Cheevers
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Strachan 13 LB
|C. Strachan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 96 DT
|R. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
|C. Lichtenberg
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|5
|39.0
|5
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|3
|28.7
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Francois 12 QB
|D. Francois
|19/39
|322
|1
|2
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|14
|110
|1
|55
|
D. Francois 12 QB
|D. Francois
|10
|26
|0
|7
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|8
|22
|0
|5
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|3
|112
|1
|74
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|6
|73
|0
|25
|
N. Murray 8 WR
|N. Murray
|3
|59
|0
|45
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|37
|0
|21
|
N. Upshur 82 TE
|N. Upshur
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|9-5
|1.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Burns 99 DE
|B. Burns
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 20 DB
|J. Woodbey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Westbrook 19 DB
|A. Westbrook
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Christmas 90 DT
|D. Christmas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DL
|R. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jones 55 DT
|F. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|3/4
|37
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Tyler 21 P
|L. Tyler
|6
|38.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|2
|24.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
-
UAB
TXAM
7
24
3rd 10:32 ESP2
-
UCONN
ECU
21
41
3rd 9:52 CBSSN
-
MISS
VANDY
13
12
2nd 0:29 SECN
-
TNCHAT
SC
3
28
2nd 0:34 SECN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
6
14
2nd 13:16 ABC
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
3
14
2nd 5:53 LHN
-
DUKE
2CLEM
6
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
WKY
0
40
2nd 0:00 beIN
-
RICE
7LSU
3
28
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
10
21
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
IND
4MICH
20
31
Final FS1
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
OREGST
18WASH
23
42
Final PACN
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
17
Final ESP+
-
SALA
LALAF
38
48
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
059.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN