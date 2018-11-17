Drive Chart
Francois, Terry connect to lead Florida State past No. 22 BC

  Nov 17, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Deondre Francois threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 1:49 left and Florida State beat No. 22 Boston College 22-21 on Saturday to keep its bowl hopes alive.

Francois was 19 of 39 for 322 yards, shaking off two first-half interceptions for his fourth 300-yard game of the season. Cam Akers had 19 carries for 110 yards for the Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Florida State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, got the ball back with 2:45 left and needed to drive 87 yards to score a touchdown. Francois said he felt confident.

''I smell blood,'' Francois said. ''Really, I was ready to go. I just forgot about the first half. You can't focus on the first half and the mistakes you made. That's what we did as an offense. We continued to be resilient and we drove the ball down the field.

BC led 21-16 and had fourth-and-1 at the Florida State 40 with 2:52 to go. Coach Steve Addazio called timeout and sent his offense on the field but opted to have quarterback Anthony Brown try a hard count and see if he could draw the Seminoles offsides. It didn't work, and the Eagles took the delay-of-game penalty before punting 32 yards and pinning Florida State at the 13.

''It was worth the try,'' Addazio said. ''I felt pretty good about it. With the outcome, your heart is like, `I should have went for the first down.' But honestly thinking about it that really wasn't the right thing to do. . I know that's the right thing to do. It did not have the right outcome. Obviously you second-guess yourself but really it was the right decision. It just didn't work out right.''

Three plays later, Francois connected with Terry for the touchdown.

It was Florida State's first victory in six attempts against Top 25 teams this season. Florida State has gone to a bowl in each season since 1982 and can extend the streak with a victory over No. 15 Florida next week.

Terry, a redshirt freshman, now has eight touchdown receptions. True freshman Keyshawn Helton had six receptions for 73 yards.

Boston College (7-4, 4-3) hasn't won in Tallahassee since 2008.

A.J. Dillon ran a season-high 37 times for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, and Anthony Brown completed 18 of 33 passes for 297 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Dillon has 1,052 rushing yards in nine games this season, missing two due to an ankle injury. He had 1,589 rushing yards as a freshman in 2017.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BC will likely drop out of the top 25 with the loss. The Eagles were looking for their first eight-win season since 2009.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The return of injured stars Dillon and Brown weren't enough to spark the Eagles on offense. BC made 7 of 19 third-down conversions and 3 of 6 fourth-down conversions to put Florida State on the ropes.

Florida State: The Seminoles rallied for a win after dropping three straight games. Florida State had not won in nearly a month, since a 38-17 win over Wake Forest on Oct. 20.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Host Syracuse next Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Florida State: Host No. 15 Florida next Saturday in the final regular-season game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:49
12-D.Francois incomplete. Intended for 6-T.McKitty.
plays
yds
pos
21
22
Touchdown 1:58
12-D.Francois complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
87
yds
00:54
pos
21
22
Field Goal 12:13
23-R.Aguayo 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
45
yds
01:32
pos
21
16
Point After TD 13:45
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 13:48
2-A.Dillon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
82
yds
05:12
pos
20
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:36
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 6:43
13-A.Brown complete to 6-J.Smith. 6-J.Smith runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:44
pos
13
13
Point After TD 8:35
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 8:40
3-C.Akers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
01:51
pos
7
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:50
23-R.Aguayo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
57
yds
02:59
pos
7
6
Point After TD 4:49
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:52
2-A.Dillon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
02:41
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:46
23-R.Aguayo 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
47
yds
01:38
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 19
Rushing 7 7
Passing 13 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-19 5-17
4th Down Conv 3-6 0-0
Total Net Yards 412 463
Total Plays 87 75
Avg Gain 4.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 125 156
Rush Attempts 49 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.3
Net Yards Passing 287 307
Comp. - Att. 18-38 19-39
Yards Per Pass 7.6 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 2-15
Penalties - Yards 5-40 7-56
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 5-39.0 6-38.8
Return Yards 143 60
Punts - Returns 2-1 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 3-86 2-48
Int. - Returns 2-56 2-3
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Boston College 7-4 077721
Florida State 5-6 067922
O/U 48.5, FSU +3
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 287 PASS YDS 307
125 RUSH YDS 156
412 TOTAL YDS 463
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 297 1 2 117.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1870 17 7 137.2
A. Brown 18/36 297 1 2
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 67 1 0 238.6
J. Smith 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 116 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
215 1052 10
A. Dillon 37 116 2 16
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 188 2
T. Levy 3 6 0 3
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 57 0
M. Walker 1 3 0 3
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 142 1
J. Smith 1 2 0 2
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 94 1
A. Brown 5 0 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 121 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 500 3
K. White 7 121 0 42
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 318 5
J. Smith 3 59 1 26
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 289 3
T. Sweeney 3 52 0 21
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 1
K. Idrizi 2 37 0 34
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 159 0
T. Levy 1 13 0 13
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 141 1
C. Lewis 1 11 0 11
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 186 0
M. Walker 1 4 0 4
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
C. Garrison 0 0 0 0
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
A. Brown 0 0 0 0
D. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jones 0 0 0 0
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 1
A. Dillon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Karafa 7-1 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
M. Richardson 6-1 1.0 0
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
Z. Allen 6-0 1.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
W. Harris 5-1 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Ray 5-0 0.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. McDuffie 4-1 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
T. Torres 3-0 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
B. Sebastian 3-1 0.0 1
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
L. Denis 2-0 0.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 7 0.0
H. Cheevers 2-0 0.0 1
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Valdez 1-1 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Strachan 1-2 0.0 0
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
R. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/7 26/26
C. Lichtenberg 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 40.1 5
G. Carlson 5 39.0 5 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.7 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
35 25.1 38 0
M. Walker 3 28.7 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 13.3 1 1
M. Walker 2 0.5 1 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 322 1 2 116.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 2577 14 10 124.2
D. Francois 19/39 322 1 2
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 669 6
C. Akers 14 110 1 55
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 -25 2
D. Francois 10 26 0 7
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 326 1
J. Patrick 8 22 0 5
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Harrison 1 13 0 13
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Matthews 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 666 8
T. Terry 3 112 1 74
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 176 1
K. Helton 6 73 0 25
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 709 3
N. Murray 3 59 0 45
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 374 1
D. Matthews 3 37 0 21
N. Upshur 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
N. Upshur 1 28 0 28
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 1
T. Harrison 1 5 0 5
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 251 2
T. McKitty 1 5 0 5
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 130 1
C. Akers 1 3 0 3
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
O. Wilson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 1 1.0
D. Jackson 9-5 1.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 4 0.0
S. Samuels III 9-0 0.0 1
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 7-1 0.0 1
B. Burns 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
B. Burns 5-1 1.0 0
J. Woodbey 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Woodbey 4-1 0.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 4-2 0.0 0
L. Warner III 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Warner III 4-1 0.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Christmas 3-1 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Wilson 3-4 0.0 0
R. Cooper 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Durden 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Rice 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Rice 1-2 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
11/17 28/29
R. Aguayo 3/4 37 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
73 42.4 1
L. Tyler 6 38.8 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 22.4 30 0
K. Helton 2 24.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 13.5 9 1
D. Matthews 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 BC 28 1:03 3 4 Punt
10:32 BC 41 2:17 9 22 INT
7:48 FSU 24 2:24 8 12 FG Miss
2:25 BC 20 1:11 5 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 FSU 46 0:46 4 6 Downs
9:02 FSU 35 0:05 3 0 INT
7:33 BC 23 2:41 8 77 TD
1:01 FSU 35 0:09 3 -17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 FSU 35 0:00 7 41 Downs
11:27 BC 46 0:52 3 3 Punt
8:35 FSU 35 0:00 1 32
8:27 FSU 20 1:44 7 80 TD
5:27 BC 18 5:12 18 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 FSU 35 2:11 7 37 Punt
6:24 BC 36 3:32 7 19 Punt
1:49 FSU 35 0:19 5 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 35 1:12 6 38 FG Miss
11:46 FSU 19 0:35 4 -4 Punt
7:55 FSU 26 0:00 1 74 INT
5:20 FSU 20 2:50 10 28 Punt
1:11 FSU 16 0:58 10 38 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 FSU 40 1:38 6 42 FG
8:30 BC 46 0:16 4 -2 Punt
4:49 BC 35 2:59 11 70 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 FSU 24 1:15 4 -6 Punt
10:31 FSU 15 1:51 5 85 TD
8:35 FSU 35 0:00 1 -15
6:36 BC 35 0:41 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 BC 35 1:32 5 45 FG
9:22 FSU 12 2:18 8 21 Punt
2:52 FSU 13 0:54 3 87 TD
1:25 BC 41 0:10 2 -6
