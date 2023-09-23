The two biggest Heisman favorites will get chances to add to their resumes in separate late-night games on Saturday. Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC will visit Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET, while at that same time, Michael Penix Jr. and No. 8 Washington host Cal. The Trojans are massive 34.5-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus Week 4 college football odds, marking the fourth straight game Williams and co. are four-touchdown favorites. Meanwhile, Penix has the Huskies favored by 20.5 points, per the Week 4 college football lines, after he tossed for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of his last game.

Given the large Week 4 college football spreads for these contests, Williams and Penix could pile up stats that further separate themselves in the Heisman race. However, unpredictable things often happen in these Pac-12 after dark games, so which sides should you favor with Week 4 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 4 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 4: Auburn stays within the 9-point spread when it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday at noon ET. After Auburn ranked 81st nationally in yards allowed last season, coach Hugh Freeze has done a 180 with that side of the ball. Auburn now ranks in the top 10 amongst P5 programs in both yards allowed and passing yards allowed, while the Tigers have racked up seven takeaways this season.

The Aggies offer much less of a deterrence with just two turnovers forced. They allowed 374 passing yards and five passing TDs in their one game against a P5 school, while Auburn is averaging 215.7 rushing yards per game. So, there will be avenues both through the air and on the ground for Auburn to find the endzone.

Additionally, Marshall highlights Texas A&M's tendency to underperform as SEC favorites recently. "Jimbo Fisher hasn't covered last four as SEC chalk, 4-7 overall last 11 as chalk," Marshall told SportsLine. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 57.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+2.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 56)

UCLA at Utah (-3.5, 52)

Colorado at Oregon (-21, 70)

Arkansas at LSU (-17.5, 55)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3.5, 55.5)

Iowa at Penn State (-14, 38.5)

Texas at Baylor (+17, 48.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7.5, 50)