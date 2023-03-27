You say spring training stats don't matter, and you're right ... mostly.

But don't tell that to Anthony Volpe, the 21-year-old who was brought in merely to push fellow shortstop Oswald Peraza but then "kicked the door in," in the words of manager Aaron Boone, and won the job for himself. He'll now be the youngest player to start a season opener for the Yankees since another shortstop you may have heard of, Derek Jeter.

"The obvious exclamation point here is: Anthony Volpe came into camp and took this position," GM Brian Cashman said. So yes, these spring training stats mattered:

Anthony Volpe SS Spring Stats AVG .314 HR 3 SB 5 OBP .417 AB 51

So did the ones put up by 20-year-old Jordan Walker. The Cardinals were more open to bringing him on board from the beginning, but he seemed to clinch it with a couple headline-grabbing performances early in camp. Though the production has slipped in more recent days, the exit velocities are still coming in hot, and the Cardinals made the decision official Saturday.

"To get to the big leagues, yes, you've got to be able to hit, but when things get tough and you face adversity and people start to question your ability, can you cancel out the noise and keep doing your job? I think he has that ability," manager Oliver Marmol said.

Jordan Walker STL • 3B • #67 Spring Stats AVG .286 HR 3 SB 2 OPS .816 AB 63 View Profile

Clearly, Walker and Volpe are the biggest "winners" of spring training. To claim anyone else would be disingenuous. In fact, they're such big winners that listing them alongside lesser names wouldn't do them justice, so I'm giving them special distinction here at the top.

Walker's ADP had been approaching the top 100 in the weeks leading up to this announcement. I now rank him 84th overall, and I think it's a close call between him and fellow rookie third baseman Gunnar Henderson (especially since Walker will actually be playing the outfield and soon gain eligibility there, too). He's the big upside play, the best bet among rookies to be "this year's Julio Rodriguez," but of course, that's a difficult bar for any 20-year-old to clear.

As recently as last week, Volpe's ADP was still outside the top 200 with Peraza being such an obvious favorite, but now I have him just outside my top 100 and in the same shortstop tier as Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Willy Adames, among others. Despite his 21 years of age, I think the floor is fairly high because the plate discipline is so good and the stolen bases so plentiful. He had 50 in the minors last year and is a perfect 5 for 5 on stolen bases this spring.

Chances are you've heard plenty about Walker and Volpe already, so I'll stop there and pivot to some other spring winners (and losers) who may not have come across your radar.

A few other winners: Jose Barrero, SS, CIN; Justin Dirden, OF, HOU; Dylan Dodd, SP, ATL; Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B, CIN; Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW; Riley Greene, OF, DET; Edouard Julien, 2B, MIN; Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA; Trevor Larnach, OF, MIN; Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI; Mike Moustakas, 1B/3B, COL; Hayden Wesneski, SP, CHC

Losers Jose Berrios SP TOR Toronto • #17 • Age: 28 Spring Stats INN 10 H 13 ER 3 BB 3 K 9 Jose Berrios did nothing to relieve concerns following a miserable 2022, allowing tons of hard contact even when he managed to keep runs off the board. The numbers look worse when you factor in a disastrous start for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Carlos Estevez RP LAA L.A. Angels • #53 • Age: 30 IP 6.2 H 7 ER 9 BB 10 K 9 GM Perry Minasian declared Carlos Estevez the favorite to close at the start of camp, but the former Rockies reliever struggled so much, particularly with control, that he may not even be in the mix for saves now. Jack Flaherty SP STL St. Louis • #22 • Age: 27 ERA 6.41 WHIP 1.68 INN 19.2 BB 7 K 15 Like Berrios, Jack Flaherty's spring only added to the perception that his career is in free fall, capped with him being on the wrong end of a 24-1 debacle against the Astros. Vaughn Grissom SS ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 22 AVG .371 HR 0 SB 2 AB 35 BB 2 K 4 The presumptive favorite for Dansby Swanson's old job may have simply been a victim of roster finagling with the Braves wanting to keep Ehire Adrianza in the organization, but now it's not even clear he'd get the first call over Braden Shewmake when the need arises. Trevor Rogers SP MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 25 ERA 5.00 WHIP 1.00 INN 18 BB 3 K 17 The spring started out well for Trevor Rogers but ended with his velocity lagging nearly 2 mph in a couple starts, one an out-and-out disaster. Coming off a poor 2022, he doesn't get the benefit of the doubt.

A few other losers: Ian Anderson, SP, ATL; Drey Jameson, SP, ARI; Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN; Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA; Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY