Catcher

The Elite -- none

The Near-Elite: J.T. Realmuto, Daulton Varsho, Will Smith, Salvador Perez, Adley Rutschman

The Next-Best Things: Willson Contreras, Alejandro Kirk, William Contreras, Sean Murphy

The Fallback Options: Tyler Stephenson, MJ Melendez, Cal Raleigh, Gabriel Moreno

The Last Resorts: Yasmani Grandal, Travis d'Arnaud, Danny Jansen, Blake Sabol

The Leftovers: Francisco Alvarez, Eric Haase, Christian Vazquez, Logan O'Hoppe, Christian Bethancourt, Joey Bart, Luis Campusano, Keibert Ruiz, (Mitch Garver), (Shea Langeliers), Nick Fortes, Jonah Heim, Gary Sanchez, Bo Naylor, Endy Rodriguez, Jose Trevino, Jorge Alfaro, Elias Diaz, Yan Gomes, Carson Kelly, Austin Nola

First base

The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero, Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso

The Near-Elite: Matt Olson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jose Abreu

The Next-Best Things: Nate Lowe, Christian Walker, C.J. Cron, Rowdy Tellez, Anthony Rizzo†

The Fallback Options: Josh Bell, Andrew Vaughn, Miguel Vargas, Ty France

The Last Resorts: Triston Casas, Jose Miranda, Jake Cronenworth, Ryan Mountcastle, Luis Arraez, Brandon Drury, Joey Meneses, Trey Mancini, Wil Myers, Seth Brown, Josh Naylor

The Leftovers: Spencer Torkelson, Brandon Belt, DJ LeMahieu, (Darick Hall)

Second base

The Elite -- none

The Near-Elite: Marcus Semien, Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm

The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Andres Gimenez, Jose Altuve, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Ketel Marte, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres^, Jorge Polanco

The Last Resorts: Jake Cronenworth, Jonathan India, Jeff McNeil, Luis Arraez, Brandon Drury, Whit Merrifield, Thairo Estrada, Jean Segura, Josh Rojas, Trevor Story, Kolten Wong

The Leftovers: Chris Taylor, DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Michael Massey, Bryson Stott, Luis Urias, Vaughn Grissom, Nolan Gorman, Luis Garcia, Jonathan Aranda, Christopher Morel, Nick Gordon, David Hensley, Michael Busch, Wilmer Flores, Brendan Donovan

Third base

The Unmatched: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Bobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado

The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman†

The Next-Best Things: Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Jordan Walker, Eugenio Suarez, Matt Chapman, Alec Bohm, Anthony Rendon†

The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Brandon Drury, Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Ryan McMahon, Eduardo Escobar, Yandy Diaz†

The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Ha-Seong Kim, Patrick Wisdom, Luis Urias, Yoan Moncada, Josh Donaldson, Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Wilmer Flores, Brendan Donovan, Jeimer Candelario, David Villar, Joey Wendle, Gio Urshela, Hunter Dozier, Elehuris Montero, Edmundo Sosa

Shortstop

The Unmatched: Trea Turner, Fernando Tatis

The Elite: Bo Bichette, Bobby Witt^, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager

The Near-Elite: Oneil Cruz^

The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa, Wander Franco, Willy Adames

The Fallback Options: Jeremy Pena, Nico Hoerner, Amed Rosario, Javier Baez, Ezequiel Tovar

The Last Resorts: Thairo Estrada, Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza

The Leftovers: C.J. Abrams, Elvis Andrus, Bryson Stott, Brice Turang, Jorge Mateo, Adalberto Mondesi, Ha-seong Kim, Luis Urias, Luis Garcia, Royce Lewis, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Brandon Crawford, Edmundo Sosa

Outfield

The Unmatched: Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, (Shohei Ohtani), Mike Trout†

The Elite: Michael Harris, Kyle Schwarber, Luis Robert^, Randy Arozarena^, Cedric Mullins^

The Near-Elite: Daulton Varsho, Corbin Carroll, Adolis Garcia, Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez

The Next-Best Things: Starling Marte, Bryan Reynolds, Byron Buxton^, Steven Kwan†

The Fallback Options: Kris Bryant, Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Tyler O'Neill, (Bryce Harper), Jake McCarthy^, Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe, Anthony Santander, Andrew Vaughn, Nick Castellanos, Lars Nootbaar, MJ Melendez

The Last Resorts: Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo†, Riley Greene, Mitch Haniger, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Jeff McNeil, Garrett Mitchell, (J.D. Martinez), Jarred Kelenic, Oscar Gonzalez, Jesse Winker, Jake Fraley, Whit Merrifield, Oscar Colas, Joey Meneses, Trey Mancini, Wil Myers, Masataka Yoshida, Jurickson Profar, Alex Verdugo, Michael Conforto, Esteury Ruiz, Lourdes Gurriel, Joc Pederson, Seth Brown

The Leftovers: Bryan De La Cruz, Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Marcell Ozuna, Charlie Blackmon, Ramon Laureano, Brandon Marsh, Chris Taylor, Andrew Benintendi, Harrison Bader, Michael Brantley, Lane Thomas, Joey Gallo, Austin Hays, Trent Grisham, Sal Frelick, Dylan Carlson, Alek Thomas, Oswaldo Cabrera, Randal Grichuk, Kerry Carpenter, Will Brennan, Christopher Morel, Nick Gordon, (Nelson Cruz), (Matt Carpenter), (Franmil Reyes), Jose Siri, Leody Taveras, Myles Straw, Manuel Margot, Mark Canha, A.J. Pollock, Austin Meadows, Andrew McCutchen, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Brendan Donovan, LaMonte Wade, TJ Friedl, Nathan Eaton, Michael Toglia, David Peralta, Alec Burleson, Hunter Dozier, Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Call, Avisail Garcia, Akil Baddoo, Colton Cowser, James Outman

Starting pitcher

The Elite: Corbin Burnes, Gerrit Cole, Sandy Alcantara, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Shane McClanahan

The Near-Elite: Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Spencer Strider*, Jacob deGrom, Shane Bieber, Alek Manoah, Dylan Cease, Shohei Ohtani, Cristian Javier, Julio Urias, Max Fried

The Next-Best Things: Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen, Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish, Framber Valdez, Robbie Ray, Carlos Rodon, Triston McKenzie, Chris Sale, George Kirby, Nestor Cortes, Joe Musgrove

The Fallback Options: Logan Webb, Logan Gilbert, Kyle Wright, Lance Lynn, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Dustin May, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, Jesus Luzardo, Charlie Morton, Kodai Senga, Tyler Glasnow, Freddy Peralta, Joe Ryan, Chris Bassitt, Pablo Lopez, Lucas Giolito, Reid Detmers

The Last Resorts: Grayson Rodriguez, Jose Berrios, Tony Gonsolin, Jack Flaherty, Merrill Kelly, Miles Mikolas, Luis Garcia, Drew Rasmussen, Hunter Brown*, Jon Gray, Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Martin Perez, Andrew Heaney, Jordan Montgomery

The Deep-Leaguers: Trevor Rogers, Nathan Eovaldi, Brady Singer, Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers, Tyler Mahle, Matthew Boyd*, Alex Cobb, Carlos Carrasco, Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Hayden Wesneski, Sonny Gray, Cal Quantrill, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, Sean Manaea, Kyle Bradish, Graham Ashcraft, Yusei Kikcuhi*, MacKenzie Gore, Bailey Ober, Roansy Contreras, Justin Steele, Kenta Maeda, Zach Eflin, Clarke Schmidt*, Garrett Whitlock*, Ross Stripling, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Josiah Gray, Mitch Keller, Noah Syndergaard, Ranger Suarez, Michael Kopech, Adam Wainwright, Cole Irvin, Eric Lauer, Bailey Falter

The Leftovers: Ryan Pepiot, Drey Jameson, Jose Suarez, James Paxton, Cody Morris, Brayan Bello, Braxton Garrett, Michael Wacha, Tarik Skubal, John Means, Ryne Nelson, Anthony DeSclafani, Aaron Civale, Mike Clevinger, Steven Matz, Alex Wood, Shintaro Fujinami, German Marquez, Domingo German, Anthony DeSclafani, Tylor Megill, Jared Shuster, Marco Gonzales

Relief pitcher

The Elite: Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, Devin Williams

The Near-Elite: Jordan Romano, Felix Bautista, Ryan Pressly, Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias

The Next-Best Things: Ryan Helsley, Camilo Doval, Clay Holmes, David Bednar, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Bard

The Fallback Options: Scott Barlow, Paul Sewald, Peter Fairbanks, Jhoan Duran, Craig Kimbrel, Jose Leclerc

The Last Resorts: Andres Munoz, Evan Phillips, Alex Lange, Adam Ottavino, Kendall Graveman, Michael Fulmer, Jimmy Herget, Kyle Finnegan, Scott McGough, David Robertson, Trevor May, Dylan Floro

The Next in Line: Giovanny Gallegos, Aroldis Chapman, Daniel Hudson, Brad Boxberger, Carlos Estevez, Dany Jimenez, Reynaldo Lopez, Jorge Lopez, Seranthony Dominguez, Brandon Hughes, Brusdar Graterol, Mark Melancon, Jason Adam, A.J. Minter, James Karinchak, Dillon Tate, Erik Swanson, A.J. Puk, Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel, Taylor Rogers, Liam Hendriks, Jonathan Hernandez

^:one tier lower in points leagues | †: one tier lower in categories leagues | *:RP-eligible | ( ): DH-only