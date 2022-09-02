There was a time when Dameon Pierce was a fantastic late-round target for your Fantasy drafts, but that time ended long before Pierce punctuated a productive first drive of the team's preseason game against the 49ers on Thursday with a touchdown.

Pierce went 77th in a mock draft we did last week, and I reckon that's going to look like a huge bargain relative to the prices in drafts moving forward. Because, I'm expecting to see Pierce drafted in the first five rounds moving forward, and while I hate to be the stick in the mud … that's just too expensive for my blood.

I wrote about my expectations for Pierce and why I just can't get too excited about him even as the lead back for the Texans … mostly because he's the lead back for the Texans. Lovie Smith does tend to give his RB1 a ton of work, but Pierce enters the NFL as a fourth-round pick who peaked at 106 carries in four college seasons, so … it's hard to project a massive role there. And this was the worst offense in football for running backs last year, too, so it's just a lot working against him.

I didn't mind that bet when the cost was low, but if he's going to cost a fifth-round pick, I'm out.

But there are still plenty of late-round targets out there to consider. Heath Cummings wrote about a bunch of them in his Deep Sleepers for Every Team column and Dave Richard had his Deep Sleepers this week too, and I have several more for you in today's newsletter. These aren't players who are necessarily going to make an impact in Week 1, but they have upside to make it worth the wait.

And, of course, we have more help from the FFT squad. Our Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide is here and ready to be downloaded, so head here to check that out.

Favorite late-round targets

We're focusing on players with an ADP outside of the top 120, primarily with an eye on some long-range upside, but I'll start with a player I think could be surprisingly useful if you need some Week 1 help. For more late-round targets, make sure you check out Heath's Deep Sleepers for Every Team column from Thursday:

And now, here's everything you need to knock out your draft this weekend, with my updated top-200 rankings available at the bottom of the newsletter. I try to keep this newsletter from being a big dump of links, but in this case, utility wins out. Here's a big dump of links to everything you need to know about:

Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts

Here's where we're planting our flags this season.

QB Preview

RB Preview

WR Preview

TE Preview

Team Previews

AFC East: Bills Jets Patriots Dolphins

NFC East: Giants Cowboys Eagles Commanders

AFC South: Colts Texans Jaguars Titans

NFC South: Panthers Buccaneers Falcons Saints

AFC North: Ravens Steelers Browns Bengals

NFC North: Packers Vikings Bears Lions

AFC West: Chiefs Broncos Raiders Chargers

NFC West: Seahawks 49ers Rams Cardinals

Pick-by-Pick Strategies

Mock Drafts

Dynasty Corner

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 8/17

Dynasty Running Back Rankings 8/2

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 8/10

Dynasty Tight End Rankings 8/19

Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 8/24

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 8/24

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 8/18

Dynasty Running Back Tiers 8/3

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 8/11

Dynasty Tight End Tiers 8/22

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 7/13

One-QB Start-up mock 7/1

One-QB start-up mock 5/19

Superflex start-up mock 5/12

One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3

Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19

Rookie-only mock 4/12

Superflex start-up mock 4/1

One-QB start-up mock 3/30

Superflex start-up mock 2/17

One-QB start-up mock 2/10

Updated top-200 rankings

No kickers and defenses. Sorry. I go on a week-by-week basis with those positions 99% of the time.