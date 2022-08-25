There are few things more satisfying than watching everyone run to the waiver wire early in the season only to find that the guy they expected was available is already on your roster. Fantasy managers who drafted James Robinson or Elijah Mitchell the past two years know exactly what I'm talking about.

My hope is that there are a couple of Week 1 surprises on the list below, but that's not all you'll find. You'll find at least one player who I expect to start the year on the PUP list, but could be a league-winner in the second half. You'll find multiple running back handcuffs, a few late-round tight ends, and even one or two quarterbacks.

So what does this hodgepodge of players have in common? Well, they all have a consensus ADP on Fantasy Pros outside the top 180 and they're all being drafted after the first 10 rounds at CBS as of August 25th. I've sorted them by division with a few words on my favorites in each division.

I expect a few objections that a couple of these guys are too well known, so I'll update in September for the final draft weekend if ADP changes that much.

NFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 120th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 100.2 SOS 31 ADP 185 2021 Stats RUYDS 433 REC 14 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 152nd WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 79.2 SOS 23 ADP 188 Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 141st WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 119.1 SOS 13 ADP 192 K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 144th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 187.2 SOS 22 ADP 212 2021 Stats REC 50 TAR 82 REYDS 655 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.3

The NFC North has a big advantage over everyone else in this regard. While Herbert is my favorite of the group and Doubs has been the talk of training camp, Jameson Williams is actually one of my favorite late-round picks, as long as you have an IR slot in your league.

Even in industry drafts, Williams often makes it to the final round because he's already been placed on the PUP list and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. My expectation is that Williams will return after the team's Week 7 bye and I'm perfectly fine with drafting him, stashing him, and then having an open roster slot for that first run of waivers.

With perfect help, Williams could have been the WR1 in this class and if he is back to 100% he may just be the No. 1 wide receiver in this class for the 2022 Fantasy playoffs. Williams ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the combine and produced more than 1,500 yards as a 20-year-old at Alabama. He's an incredible talent who only needs to get healthy and learn the system.

AFC South Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 168th TE RNK 17th PROJ PTS 148.1 SOS 30 ADP 180 2021 Stats REC 46 TAR 73 REYDS 408 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 104th WR RNK 47th PROJ PTS 168.1 SOS 26 ADP 214 2021 Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 160th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 97.2 SOS 29 ADP 214 Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN Tennessee • #40

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 177th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 104.8 SOS 23 ADP NR 2021 Stats RUYDS 350 REC 19 REYDS 87 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1

Dontrell Hilliard isn't my favorite, but he does appear to be the handcuff to Derrick Henry, so if that's your kind of thing he should be on your radar for the final round. Same goes for Evan Engram, who appears locked in as TE1 in a Doug Pederson offense.

The guy who is my favorite is Nico Collins. Collins struggled as a rookie, but he's 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.45 40 at his pro day so I'm willing to give him a pass on that bad rookie year. Collins has virtually no competition for targets behind Brandin Cooks and I expect both an increase in pass volume and pass efficiency in Davis Mills' second year as a starter. Collins profiles as a borderline flex with Cooks healthy and a potential top-25 wide receiver if something happens to Cooks.

We're taking Collins as early as Round 10 in our mocks, but his ADP does not reflect that at all. I wouldn't be surprised if he's one of the risers of the final two weeks of draft season.

AFC West Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 159th TE RNK 16th PROJ PTS 160.9 SOS 6 ADP 185 2021 Stats REC 48 TAR 63 REYDS 478 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 125th RB RNK 50th PROJ PTS 128.1 SOS 10 ADP 206 Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 132nd RB RNK 53rd PROJ PTS 142.9 SOS 8 ADP 219 K.J. Hamler WR DEN Denver • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 166th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 107.9 SOS 5 ADP 245

Isiah Pacheco and Zamir White are a pair of backs I was shocked qualified for this list. Pacheco in particular has been drafted as high as Round 8 in some of our industry drafts. While I think that's a mistake, it's also a mistake to let him last past Round 12.

Both of these backs are on teams that we just aren't sure are sold on their starters. Both of these backs could be goalline backs according to reports we've heard during camp. And both of these backs are rookies on teams that could have some fireworks on offense. On the downside, both of these backs are probably going to be sharing with someone if the starter goes down. I slightly prefer White, but I'm fine with either in Round 11.

NFC South Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Tolbert WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 128th WR RNK 57th PROJ PTS 163.5 SOS 17 ADP 192 Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 189th QB RNK 21st PROJ PTS 257.2 SOS 24 ADP 214 2021 Stats PAYDS 3563 RUYDS 215 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.4 Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 196th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 43.3 SOS 16 ADP 258 2021 Stats RUYDS 373 REC 13 REYDS 83 TD 7 FPTS/G 6.2 Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 195th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 184.5 SOS 31 ADP 274 2021 Stats REC 36 TAR 53 REYDS 366 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2

While Sterling Shepard did surprise me by coming off the PUP before the year started, and all the other Giants receivers seem to be hurt, he's not my favorite on this list. At least not until I hear he's back to 100%. My favorite is Jalen Tolbert and he could have a huge opportunity due to the recovery of another injured receiver, Michael Gallup.

Tolbert was the Cowboys Round 3 pick out of South Alabama, where he thoroughly dominated the lesser competition, averaging 122 receiving yards per game. His 51.2% dominator score ranks in the 97th percentile for receivers entering the NFL and he's drawn good reviews in Dallas this offseason.

it's always tricky to evaluate small-school guys like Tolbert and the fact that he's already 23 makes him even more suspicious but that maturity combined with this opportunity could equal a very fast start. if Gallup isn't able to get back to 100% early in the year, Tolbert could get an extended run as the WR2 in an offense that we expect to be well above average, if not explosive.

NFC South Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Ingram RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 135th RB RNK 49th PROJ PTS 120 SOS 9 ADP 187 2021 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 27 REYDS 162 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 258.9 SOS 10 ADP 267 Robbie Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 165th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 172.6 SOS 10 ADP 198 2021 Stats REC 53 TAR 110 REYDS 519 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Kyle Rudolph TE TB Tampa Bay • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 178th TE RNK 20th PROJ PTS 114.9 SOS 8 ADP 246 2021 Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 257 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7

As you may be able to tell, the quality is beginning to drop off at this point, especially once we get past my favorite in each division. Although, I will say I think there's an underrated chance that the four NFC South players above all have an impact this year. Mariota runs enough to be a borderline startable QB in a one-quarterback league, Robbie Anderson is likely the No. 2 wide receiver on the Panthers, and Kyle Rudolph could have the Gronk role. But I don't like any of them as much as I like Mark Ingram.

Ingram played two games without Kamara last year and averaged 20 touches, 110.5 yards, and 19.1 PPR Fantasy points per game. That makes Ingram one of the most attractive handcuffs and he's not being drafted as such at all. I also think there's a chance he's like a poor man's Kareem Hunt without a Kamara injury, especially if the Saints stay as run heavy as they were last year. I actually have Ingram projected in Hunt's range, but I rank him much lower because you don't have to draft him near that high.

NFC West Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 158th TE RNK 12th PROJ PTS 151.6 SOS 10 ADP 183 2021 Stats REC 61 TAR 85 REYDS 560 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 173rd RB RNK 59th PROJ PTS 74.9 SOS 1 ADP 216 2021 Stats RUYDS 294 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.7 Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 167th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 27.5 SOS 5 ADP 266 2021 Stats RUYDS 118 REC 6 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK NR PROJ PTS 89.4 SOS 2 ADP 276 2021 Stats PAYDS 702 RUYDS 42 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.8

Eno Benjamin is a nice handcuff and Geno Smith could be a sneaky QB2 in leagues where you can start more than one, but Tyler Higbee is the star of the NFC West deep sleepers and I'm not really sure why he qualifies.

Last year Higbee finished the year as TE14 overall and outscored Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry and Pat Freiermuth on a per-game basis. He was even better in his final four games, averaging 13.8 Fantasy points per game. Now we've seen a big finish from Higbee that didn't translate the following year, but I think this is different.

For one thing, Higbee got the target share last year, his efficiency just fell off a cliff, and I don't think there's any reason to believe he'll continue to be less efficient with Matthew Stafford than he was with jared Goff. He has 100-target upside in an offense that we think may be the best in football and the top two target earners on the team are both 29-year-old receivers with extensive injury histories. He's one injury away from being the second target on the offense, and a potential league-winner at that. Even without an injury I project Higbee to be a top-12 tight end and he's rarely drafted in our drafts.

AFC East Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 169th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 149.4 SOS 12 ADP NR198 2021 Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 492 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 129th WR RNK 55th PROJ PTS 118.4 SOS 19 ADP 218 2021 Stats REC 20 TAR 26 REYDS 178 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Ced Wilson WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 135.8 SOS 16 ADP 260 2021 Stats REC 45 TAR 61 REYDS 602 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.2 Ty Montgomery WR NE New England • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 163rd WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 28.5 SOS 30 ADP 331 2021 Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1

Yeah, it's getting worse. Isaiah McKenzie is right behind Corey Davis here, but both are wide receivers that probably need some help to be actual difference makers in Fantasy. For Davis, it may be as simple as holding off Garrett Wilson, which none of us really want. For McKenzie, he just needs to preserve the Cole Beasley role and be more efficient.

Beasley averaged seven targets per game over the past three seasons. McKenzie could earn those targets, but it will mean that Gabriel Davis and/or Dawson Knox don't take the step forward that they're being drafted to take. Considering I don't have Davis or Knox ranked as high as consensus, that seems possible.

The other advantage McKenzie could have over Beasley is in the running game. He has 19 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons and ran 10 times for 66 yards and two scores in 2018. If McKenzie could add a point per game on the ground, there's more upside.

AFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB BAL Baltimore • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 186th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 52.1 SOS 25 ADP 219 2021 Stats RUYDS 503 REC 44 REYDS 259 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.1 David Bell WR CLE Cleveland • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 114.4 SOS 24 ADP 238 Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 80.7 SOS 15 ADP 259 2021 Stats RUYDS 246 REC 27 REYDS 196 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 0 SOS 18 ADP 335

Here we are again with Mike Davis. Gus Edwards has already been placed on the PUP list. J.K. Dobbins still isn't fully cleared. Mike Davis may very well be your Week 1 starter against the New York Jets.

I know you feel like you've been fooled by Davis before but I need to remind you that Latavius Murray scored four touchdowns in the first six games of 2021 for Baltimore and Devonta Freeman averaged 14.2 PPR Fantasy points per game from Week 9-14. If those guys can be Fantasy relevant in this offense, just about anyone could.

Davis won't likely have a big role for long, but if you can find a Week 1 starter in the double-digit rounds, you should hop on it, especially if you went with a Zero-RB approach.