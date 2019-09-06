Fantasy Football Week 1 Sleepers: Marvin Jones, Dak Prescott bring upside to the table

I'm not sure we gave Marvin Jones enough attention this offseason. He might be better than many people realize, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for this week.

Even though Kenny Golladay should be the No. 1 receiver in Detroit, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson is the shiny new toy, Jones is still worth trusting as a potential starter. In three-receiver leagues, especially for Week 1 at Arizona, Jones has the chance to be a quality Fantasy option.

The Cardinals are without cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (suspension) and Robert Alford (broken leg), which is good news for Golladay and Jones. And Matthew Stafford should lean on both in this matchup.

For Jones, he's coming back from a knee injury that cost him the final seven games of the season in 2018. However, in his first nine games before getting hurt, he averaged 12.2 PPR points per game.

He's capable of performing on that level once again, and he was a great Fantasy receiver to target with a mid-round pick on Draft Day in all leagues. For those of you who took a chance on him, now you should reap the rewards.

Here are some other sleepers to consider for Week 1, as well as some DFS lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 1 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NYG VS QB 13 QB RNK 11th OWNED 88% PROJ 20.2 2018 Stats PAYDS 3885 RUYDS 305 TD 28 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.6 In his past four games against the Giants, Prescott is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points per game. He should have all of his weapons available with Elliott back and Amari Cooper (foot) healthy, and Prescott now has to earn his new contract. He's worth using as a low-end starting option this week. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TB VS QB 30 QB RNK 16th OWNED 76% PROJ 20.4 2018 Stats PAYDS 718 RUYDS 33 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19 I'm hopeful we get 16 games out of Garoppolo this season, and if that happens he could emerge as a quality Fantasy quarterback. This is a good week to trust him against a rebuilding Buccaneers secondary. Tampa Bay allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year, and I don't expect things to improve much in 2019. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown ARI VS QB 4 QB RNK 20th OWNED 45% PROJ 17.8 2018 Stats PAYDS 3777 RUYDS 71 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.9 If there was ever a week to trust Stafford, it's this week against the Cardinals. With Peterson and Alford out, this secondary can be exposed, and look for Stafford to lean on Golladay, Jones, Kerryon Johnson and Hockenson a lot this week. I like Stafford as a streaming option in deeper leagues and a quality starter in two-quarterback formats.

Running backs Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown NYG VS RB 23 RB RNK 43rd OWNED 82% PROJ 10.2 Even with Ezekiel Elliott signed and expected to play, I would still consider Pollard a potential flex option, especially given the report of Elliott being limited to 20-25 reps, per the NFL Network. Pollard should get the chance for at least 10 total touches in a plus matchup, and he could be the one killing the clock at the end of the game if Dallas is playing with a lead. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown HOU VS RB 6 RB RNK 28th OWNED 93% PROJ 7.4 2018 Stats RUYDS 578 REC 22 REYDS 141 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.2 Murray should have the chance for about 15 total touches, and I plan to start him as at least a flex option in several leagues. He's going to handle most of the workload vacated by Mark Ingram, and it's always good to trust the Saints at home in a prime-time game. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown WAS VS RB 11 RB RNK 34th OWNED 97% PROJ 9.4 The Eagles should have the chance to play with a lead in this game, and Sanders might get to showcase his talents in his home debut. I don't consider him a must-start running back yet because of all the mouths to feed in Philadelphia, but I would start Sanders as a flex in most leagues. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CIN VS RB 30 RB RNK 39th OWNED 89% PROJ 8.4 2018 Stats RUYDS 419 REC 9 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 I'm expecting Seattle to have its way with Cincinnati this week at home, and Penny should have the chance for a decent workload as the No. 2 running back behind Chris Carson. While Carson is a must-start running back in all leagues, Penny should be considered a high-end flex. Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TB VS RB 28 RB RNK 30th OWNED 94% PROJ 9.1 2018 Stats RUYDS 814 REC 27 REYDS 261 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 The 49ers listed Breida as the starter on their first depth chart, ahead of Tevin Coleman, which was a surprise. While both running backs will play a lot — and I like Coleman as a starting Fantasy option — Breida should be at least a flex in all leagues. He played at Tampa Bay in Week 12 last year and had 14 carries for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and three catches for 34 yards. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PHI VS RB NR RB RNK 35th OWNED 46% PROJ 8.2 2018 Stats RUYDS 178 REC 41 REYDS 268 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 With the report that Washington may make Adrian Peterson inactive, I like the set up for Thompson even more. Thompson and Derrius Guice will share the workload against the Eagles, with Thompson likely dominating playing time on passing downs. I expect Washington to be chasing points this week, and Thompson is worth using as a flex in PPR. He's also scored a touchdown against the Eagles in three of their past five games. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown IND VS RB NR RB RNK 32nd OWNED 67% PROJ 6.5 2018 Stats RUYDS 206 REC 15 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 In the first game without Melvin Gordon (holdout), look for Jackson to work well in tandem with Austin Ekeler against the Colts. While Ekeler is the better Fantasy option and a must-start running back this week, I like Jackson as a flex. He should be looking at about 15 total touches, and he could get work at the goal line.

Wide receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown LAR VS WR 19 WR RNK 28th OWNED 90% PROJ 9.6 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 I couldn't write a sleepers column and not recommend my guy Samuel. You should start D.J. Moore this week, but don't be surprised if Samuel has the better performance against the Rams. I'm excited to see if all the preseason hype carries over to the regular season now that Cam Newton (foot) is healthy. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OAK VS WR 25 WR RNK 26th OWNED 97% PROJ 13.6 2018 Stats REC 71 TAR 99 REYDS 868 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.6 Sanders looks fully recovered from last year's ruptured Achilles, and hopefully he'll produce against the Raiders like he did last season in Week 2 with four catches for 96 yards on four targets. Sanders should be considered a borderline starting receiver in all leagues this week. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NO VS WR 31 WR RNK 24th OWNED 96% PROJ 10.3 2018 Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 503 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.1 Texans-Saints should be a high-scoring affair, which is good for all the receivers involved. And Fuller has the chance for several big plays in his return from last year's torn ACL. He's healthy now, and I expect Deshaun Watson to take some shots with him down the field. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Marquise Goodwin WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TB VS WR 28 WR RNK NR OWNED 48% PROJ 10.4 2018 Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 395 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 I'm getting more and more excited about Goodwin as the potential No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this year. We'll see how he does in a full game with Jimmy Garoppolo, and if he's better than Dante Pettis. This should be a high-scoring game with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and I wouldn't be surprised if Goodwin comes out of this game as one of the more popular players to add off the waiver wire this week. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown WAS VS WR 24 WR RNK 43rd OWNED 72% PROJ 9.6 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 74 REYDS 774 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 I love a good revenge game, and Jackson facing Washington qualifies. He also should have the chance for some big plays in his first game back in Philadelphia since 2013, and Jackson is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NYJ VS WR 32 WR RNK 32nd OWNED 60% PROJ 8.6 2018 Stats REC 42 TAR 97 REYDS 715 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.9 Brown will make his debut for the Bills this week against the Jets, and I like the matchup for him. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see how much new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will help this Jets secondary, which allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2018. It could be a good start to a quality season for Brown this year. Miles Boykin WR BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MIA VS WR 18 WR RNK NR OWNED 19% PROJ 8.4 2018 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We'll see if Marquise Brown (foot) is going to play against the Dolphins, though that's the expectation. And we'll see how the Ravens use their veteran receivers in Willie Snead and Chris Moore. But I'd take a shot on Boykin in deeper leagues since I expect this Dolphins defense to struggle, and Boykin needs just one big play to help your Fantasy team succeed.

Tight ends Projections powered by Sportsline Geoff Swaim TE JAC Jacksonville • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown KC VS TE 31 TE RNK NR OWNED 4% PROJ 7.5 2018 Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 242 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Swaim should be fine with the foot injury he's been battling for the past two weeks, and he's worth using as a streamer in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Kansas City allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018, and Swaim could emerge as a valuable target for Nick Foles in Week 1 and moving forward. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CIN VS TE 32 TE RNK 16th OWNED 9% PROJ 6.3 2018 Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 156 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 The Seahawks are running out of healthy bodies in the passing game, even though D.K. Metcalf (knee) is expected to play. Dissly could find himself as the No. 2 target for Russell Wilson behind Tyler Lockett, and he's worth using as a streaming tight end against the Bengals. In 2018, the Bengals were tied with the Chiefs for the most touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends with 10. Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown DEN VS TE 24 TE RNK 10th OWNED 53% PROJ 7.1 2018 Stats REC 6 TAR 6 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 My colleague Dave Richard loves Waller, and he could be a decent streamer in Week 1 against the Broncos, even with Antonio Brown now expected to play. Denver was No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends last season, and Derek Carr could help Waller potentially find the end zone this week. He's worth starting in deeper leagues.

Week 1 Preview DFS Lineups

DraftKings Lineup

I'm stacking the 49ers here with their matchup against the Buccaneers, but I'm going cheap at quarterback and receiver with Garoppolo and Goodwin. I'll pay for Kittle, but he's worth it against this defense.

Chubb, Johnson and Ekeler should dominate in their matchups, especially Johnson against the Cardinals. And I like Ekeler a lot in PPR this week against the Colts.

Golladay gets to face the Cardinals with a beat up secondary, and Godwin should have the chance to go off against the 49ers. And I expect the Seahawks defense to destroy the Bengals at home.

FanDuel Lineup

I'm going with a mini-stack here of Carson, Lockett and the Seahawks defense with their matchup against the Bengals. Carson and Lockett are two of my favorite plays this week in any format.

With the news of Gurley not having a limited workload, I'm trusting him against the Panthers, especially at a reduced price compared to where he usually is on FanDuel. This is the first time we'll see him since Super Bowl LIII, and I hope his knee is OK.

Jackson is my Start of the Week for Week 1, and I love his matchup against the Bengals. I also love Fournette and Westbrook going against the Chiefs, and these are clearly Jacksonville's two best players.

Evans should have a dominant game against the 49ers, and I expect the same for Henry against the Colts. It's good to have Henry back in action after last year's torn ACL.