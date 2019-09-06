Fantasy Football Week 1 Sleepers: Marvin Jones, Dak Prescott bring upside to the table

Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers his favorite lineups for DFS action this weekend.

I'm not sure we gave Marvin Jones enough attention this offseason. He might be better than many people realize, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for this week.

Even though Kenny Golladay should be the No. 1 receiver in Detroit, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson is the shiny new toy, Jones is still worth trusting as a potential starter. In three-receiver leagues, especially for Week 1 at Arizona, Jones has the chance to be a quality Fantasy option.

The Cardinals are without cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (suspension) and Robert Alford (broken leg), which is good news for Golladay and Jones. And Matthew Stafford should lean on both in this matchup.

For Jones, he's coming back from a knee injury that cost him the final seven games of the season in 2018. However, in his first nine games before getting hurt, he averaged 12.2 PPR points per game.

He's capable of performing on that level once again, and he was a great Fantasy receiver to target with a mid-round pick on Draft Day in all leagues. For those of you who took a chance on him, now you should reap the rewards.

Here are some other sleepers to consider for Week 1, as well as some DFS lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel. 

Quarterbacks
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
NYG VS QB
13
QB RNK
11th
OWNED
88%
PROJ
20.2
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3885
RUYDS
305
TD
28
INT
8
FPTS/G
20.6
In his past four games against the Giants, Prescott is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points per game. He should have all of his weapons available with Elliott back and Amari Cooper (foot) healthy, and Prescott now has to earn his new contract. He's worth using as a low-end starting option this week.
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
TB VS QB
30
QB RNK
16th
OWNED
76%
PROJ
20.4
2018 Stats
PAYDS
718
RUYDS
33
TD
5
INT
3
FPTS/G
19
I'm hopeful we get 16 games out of Garoppolo this season, and if that happens he could emerge as a quality Fantasy quarterback. This is a good week to trust him against a rebuilding Buccaneers secondary. Tampa Bay allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year, and I don't expect things to improve much in 2019.
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
ARI VS QB
4
QB RNK
20th
OWNED
45%
PROJ
17.8
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3777
RUYDS
71
TD
21
INT
11
FPTS/G
15.9
If there was ever a week to trust Stafford, it's this week against the Cardinals. With Peterson and Alford out, this secondary can be exposed, and look for Stafford to lean on Golladay, Jones, Kerryon Johnson and Hockenson a lot this week. I like Stafford as a streaming option in deeper leagues and a quality starter in two-quarterback formats.
Running backs
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
NYG VS RB
23
RB RNK
43rd
OWNED
82%
PROJ
10.2
Even with Ezekiel Elliott signed and expected to play, I would still consider Pollard a potential flex option, especially given the report of Elliott being limited to 20-25 reps, per the NFL Network. Pollard should get the chance for at least 10 total touches in a plus matchup, and he could be the one killing the clock at the end of the game if Dallas is playing with a lead.
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
HOU VS RB
6
RB RNK
28th
OWNED
93%
PROJ
7.4
2018 Stats
RUYDS
578
REC
22
REYDS
141
TD
6
FPTS/G
8.2
Murray should have the chance for about 15 total touches, and I plan to start him as at least a flex option in several leagues. He's going to handle most of the workload vacated by Mark Ingram, and it's always good to trust the Saints at home in a prime-time game.
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
WAS VS RB
11
RB RNK
34th
OWNED
97%
PROJ
9.4
The Eagles should have the chance to play with a lead in this game, and Sanders might get to showcase his talents in his home debut. I don't consider him a must-start running back yet because of all the mouths to feed in Philadelphia, but I would start Sanders as a flex in most leagues.
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
CIN VS RB
30
RB RNK
39th
OWNED
89%
PROJ
8.4
2018 Stats
RUYDS
419
REC
9
REYDS
75
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.9
I'm expecting Seattle to have its way with Cincinnati this week at home, and Penny should have the chance for a decent workload as the No. 2 running back behind Chris Carson. While Carson is a must-start running back in all leagues, Penny should be considered a high-end flex.
headshot-image
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
TB VS RB
28
RB RNK
30th
OWNED
94%
PROJ
9.1
2018 Stats
RUYDS
814
REC
27
REYDS
261
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.6
The 49ers listed Breida as the starter on their first depth chart, ahead of Tevin Coleman, which was a surprise. While both running backs will play a lot — and I like Coleman as a starting Fantasy option — Breida should be at least a flex in all leagues. He played at Tampa Bay in Week 12 last year and had 14 carries for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and three catches for 34 yards.
headshot-image
Chris Thompson RB
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
PHI VS RB
NR
RB RNK
35th
OWNED
46%
PROJ
8.2
2018 Stats
RUYDS
178
REC
41
REYDS
268
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
With the report that Washington may make Adrian Peterson inactive, I like the set up for Thompson even more. Thompson and Derrius Guice will share the workload against the Eagles, with Thompson likely dominating playing time on passing downs. I expect Washington to be chasing points this week, and Thompson is worth using as a flex in PPR. He's also scored a touchdown against the Eagles in three of their past five games.
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
IND VS RB
NR
RB RNK
32nd
OWNED
67%
PROJ
6.5
2018 Stats
RUYDS
206
REC
15
REYDS
135
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.6
In the first game without Melvin Gordon (holdout), look for Jackson to work well in tandem with Austin Ekeler against the Colts. While Ekeler is the better Fantasy option and a must-start running back this week, I like Jackson as a flex. He should be looking at about 15 total touches, and he could get work at the goal line.
Wide receivers
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
LAR VS WR
19
WR RNK
28th
OWNED
90%
PROJ
9.6
2018 Stats
REC
39
TAR
65
REYDS
494
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
I couldn't write a sleepers column and not recommend my guy Samuel. You should start D.J. Moore this week, but don't be surprised if Samuel has the better performance against the Rams. I'm excited to see if all the preseason hype carries over to the regular season now that Cam Newton (foot) is healthy.
headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OAK VS WR
25
WR RNK
26th
OWNED
97%
PROJ
13.6
2018 Stats
REC
71
TAR
99
REYDS
868
TD
6
FPTS/G
16.6
Sanders looks fully recovered from last year's ruptured Achilles, and hopefully he'll produce against the Raiders like he did last season in Week 2 with four catches for 96 yards on four targets. Sanders should be considered a borderline starting receiver in all leagues this week.
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
NO VS WR
31
WR RNK
24th
OWNED
96%
PROJ
10.3
2018 Stats
REC
32
TAR
45
REYDS
503
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.1
Texans-Saints should be a high-scoring affair, which is good for all the receivers involved. And Fuller has the chance for several big plays in his return from last year's torn ACL. He's healthy now, and I expect Deshaun Watson to take some shots with him down the field. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
headshot-image
Marquise Goodwin WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
TB VS WR
28
WR RNK
NR
OWNED
48%
PROJ
10.4
2018 Stats
REC
23
TAR
43
REYDS
395
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.8
I'm getting more and more excited about Goodwin as the potential No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this year. We'll see how he does in a full game with Jimmy Garoppolo, and if he's better than Dante Pettis. This should be a high-scoring game with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and I wouldn't be surprised if Goodwin comes out of this game as one of the more popular players to add off the waiver wire this week.
headshot-image
DeSean Jackson WR
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
WAS VS WR
24
WR RNK
43rd
OWNED
72%
PROJ
9.6
2018 Stats
REC
41
TAR
74
REYDS
774
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.5
I love a good revenge game, and Jackson facing Washington qualifies. He also should have the chance for some big plays in his first game back in Philadelphia since 2013, and Jackson is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
NYJ VS WR
32
WR RNK
32nd
OWNED
60%
PROJ
8.6
2018 Stats
REC
42
TAR
97
REYDS
715
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.9
Brown will make his debut for the Bills this week against the Jets, and I like the matchup for him. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see how much new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will help this Jets secondary, which allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2018. It could be a good start to a quality season for Brown this year.
headshot-image
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MIA VS WR
18
WR RNK
NR
OWNED
19%
PROJ
8.4
2018 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
We'll see if Marquise Brown (foot) is going to play against the Dolphins, though that's the expectation. And we'll see how the Ravens use their veteran receivers in Willie Snead and Chris Moore. But I'd take a shot on Boykin in deeper leagues since I expect this Dolphins defense to struggle, and Boykin needs just one big play to help your Fantasy team succeed.
Tight ends
headshot-image
Geoff Swaim TE
JAC Jacksonville • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
KC VS TE
31
TE RNK
NR
OWNED
4%
PROJ
7.5
2018 Stats
REC
26
TAR
32
REYDS
242
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.2
Swaim should be fine with the foot injury he's been battling for the past two weeks, and he's worth using as a streamer in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Kansas City allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018, and Swaim could emerge as a valuable target for Nick Foles in Week 1 and moving forward.
headshot-image
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
CIN VS TE
32
TE RNK
16th
OWNED
9%
PROJ
6.3
2018 Stats
REC
8
TAR
14
REYDS
156
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.8
The Seahawks are running out of healthy bodies in the passing game, even though D.K. Metcalf (knee) is expected to play. Dissly could find himself as the No. 2 target for Russell Wilson behind Tyler Lockett, and he's worth using as a streaming tight end against the Bengals. In 2018, the Bengals were tied with the Chiefs for the most touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends with 10.
headshot-image
Darren Waller TE
OAK Oakland • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
DEN VS TE
24
TE RNK
10th
OWNED
53%
PROJ
7.1
2018 Stats
REC
6
TAR
6
REYDS
75
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.8
My colleague Dave Richard loves Waller, and he could be a decent streamer in Week 1 against the Broncos, even with Antonio Brown now expected to play. Denver was No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends last season, and Derek Carr could help Waller potentially find the end zone this week. He's worth starting in deeper leagues.
DFS Lineups

DraftKings Lineup

I'm stacking the 49ers here with their matchup against the Buccaneers, but I'm going cheap at quarterback and receiver with Garoppolo and Goodwin. I'll pay for Kittle, but he's worth it against this defense.

Chubb, Johnson and Ekeler should dominate in their matchups, especially Johnson against the Cardinals. And I like Ekeler a lot in PPR this week against the Colts.

Golladay gets to face the Cardinals with a beat up secondary, and Godwin should have the chance to go off against the 49ers. And I expect the Seahawks defense to destroy the Bengals at home.

FanDuel Lineup

I'm going with a mini-stack here of Carson, Lockett and the Seahawks defense with their matchup against the Bengals. Carson and Lockett are two of my favorite plays this week in any format.

With the news of Gurley not having a limited workload, I'm trusting him against the Panthers, especially at a reduced price compared to where he usually is on FanDuel. This is the first time we'll see him since Super Bowl LIII, and I hope his knee is OK.

Jackson is my Start of the Week for Week 1, and I love his matchup against the Bengals. I also love Fournette and Westbrook going against the Chiefs, and these are clearly Jacksonville's two best players.

Evans should have a dominant game against the 49ers, and I expect the same for Henry against the Colts. It's good to have Henry back in action after last year's torn ACL.

