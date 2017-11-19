Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Report Update: Jaguars hope Leonard Fournette can play, while Sterling Shepard remains in doubt

As is often the case, the deeper we go into the NFL season, the more injuries to prominent fantasy pieces begin to crop up. This week is the perfect example, as the status of a pair of big-name running backs is a source of concern for many fantasy owners, while some notable receivers are banged up as well. With the availability of some key assets in question heading into Sunday morning and fantasy leagues everywhere entering crunch time, let's break down the injury landscape for Week 11:

Quarterback

The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) will be out once again in Week 11 versus the Dolphins, leaving Ryan Fitzpatrick with another opportunity to helm the Buccaneers' offense. Fitzpatrick turned in a modest 187-yard performance against the Jets in Week 10, but it was enough to enable the Bucs to snap their five-game losing streak. He'll be poised to potentially offer fantasy owners a better return with Mike Evans off his one-game suspension, as well as a matchup versus a Dolphins defense that allows 20.44 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, and that surrendered four passing touchdowns to the Panthers' Cam Newton on Monday Night Football.



The Cardinals' Drew Stanton (knee) is officially questionable for a Week 11 matchup against the Texans after three limited practices this week. However, if he does suit up, it will be as the primary backup to Blaine Gabbert, who has been named the starting quarterback for Sunday's contest. Gabbert posted 2,031 passing yards, a 10:7 TD:INT ratio and career-best 63.1 percent completion rate for the 49ers in extended action in 2015, and he'll have a chance to kick off his latest audition as a starter versus a Texans defense allowing 22.78 fantasy points per game in standard scoring formats to quarterbacks, second highest in the league.



The Chargers' Philip Rivers (concussion) didn't miss a snap in practice this week and was cleared Friday to play versus the Bills on Sunday. Rivers is posting his lowest YPA figure (7.0) since 2012 through his first nine games, but he does have a solid 15:7 TD:INT ratio.



Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) will be out Sunday against the Saints after another week of missed practices. With teammate Niles Paul (concussion) questionable after three limited practices this week, Vernon Davis could be headed for another week of getting nearly 100 percent of the tight end snaps.



The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable after a pair of limited practices to finish out the week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, his availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. Nick O'Leary, who filled in for Clay during his earlier three-game absence and compiled seven catches (on 10 targets) for 114 yards over that span, would run with the starters if Clay ultimately can't go Sunday.



The Broncos' A.J. Derby (shoulder) was already declared out for Sunday's battle with the Bengals and was then waived-injured Saturday. Fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee) is also out, leaving Virgil Green, who's managed nine receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in nine games, as the clear-cut top option at the position against Cincinnati.



The Bears' Dion Sims (illness) is questionable against the Lions in Week 11 after three missed practices this week. A second straight absence for Sims would once again leave the tight end role in the hands of rookie Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown.



The Patriots' Martellus Bennett (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Raiders in Mexico City after three limited practices this week.



Kicker

The Cowboys' Dan Bailey (groin) remains out in Week 11 against the Eagles, so Mike Nugent will once again serve as Dallas' kicker. Nugent missed a 38-yard field goal in Week 10 against the Falcons and only had one other scoring opportunity, an extra point. With the Eagles' defense playing at a highly effective level and the Cowboys' offense looking pedestrian in their first game without Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) last week, Nugent's prospects aren't overly high coming into the divisional showdown.



Key defensive players