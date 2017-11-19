Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Report Update: Jaguars hope Leonard Fournette can play, while Sterling Shepard remains in doubt
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
As is often the case, the deeper we go into the NFL season, the more injuries to prominent fantasy pieces begin to crop up. This week is the perfect example, as the status of a pair of big-name running backs is a source of concern for many fantasy owners, while some notable receivers are banged up as well. With the availability of some key assets in question heading into Sunday morning and fantasy leagues everywhere entering crunch time, let's break down the injury landscape for Week 11:
Quarterback
- The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) will be out once again in Week 11 versus the Dolphins, leaving Ryan Fitzpatrick with another opportunity to helm the Buccaneers' offense. Fitzpatrick turned in a modest 187-yard performance against the Jets in Week 10, but it was enough to enable the Bucs to snap their five-game losing streak. He'll be poised to potentially offer fantasy owners a better return with Mike Evans off his one-game suspension, as well as a matchup versus a Dolphins defense that allows 20.44 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, and that surrendered four passing touchdowns to the Panthers' Cam Newton on Monday Night Football.
- The Cardinals' Drew Stanton (knee) is officially questionable for a Week 11 matchup against the Texans after three limited practices this week. However, if he does suit up, it will be as the primary backup to Blaine Gabbert, who has been named the starting quarterback for Sunday's contest. Gabbert posted 2,031 passing yards, a 10:7 TD:INT ratio and career-best 63.1 percent completion rate for the 49ers in extended action in 2015, and he'll have a chance to kick off his latest audition as a starter versus a Texans defense allowing 22.78 fantasy points per game in standard scoring formats to quarterbacks, second highest in the league.
- The Chargers' Philip Rivers (concussion) didn't miss a snap in practice this week and was cleared Friday to play versus the Bills on Sunday. Rivers is posting his lowest YPA figure (7.0) since 2012 through his first nine games, but he does have a solid 15:7 TD:INT ratio.
Running back
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Browns after going from a pair of limited practices to start the week to a missed session Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, the team remains noncommittal about his status until pregame warmups, when a final determination will be made about his availability. Chris Ivory, who had 20 carries for 70 yards as the lead back in Week 9, would see considerably more opportunity in Fournette's absence. Pass-catching specialist T.J. Yeldon would also be in line to see extra snaps.
- The Falcons' Devonta Freeman (concussion) has now been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks after being listed as doubtful earlier in the week. His absence allows 2015 third-round pick Tevin Coleman, who rushed 20 times for 83 yards and a touchdown after Freeman exited last week's game against the Cowboys, another crack at lead-back duties. The matchup doesn't exactly work in his favor, however, as the Seahawks have allowed a the fifth-lowest fantasy points per game (13.89) to running backs in standard scoring formats.
- The Ravens' Terrance West (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers despite three full practices this week. Meanwhile, teammate Danny Woodhead (hamstring) was officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday and will play versus Green Bay as per reports. His presence could eat into Javorius Allen's opportunities in the passing game.
- The Packers' backfield will be in the hands of Jamaal Williams, Devante Mays and Aaron Ripkowski against the Ravens in Week 11 with Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) both declared out. Williams, who logged 20 carries in Week 10 versus the Bears, will presumably handle the bulk of the workload, with Mays and Ripkowski likely to see modest roles.
- With Rob Kelley (ankle) going on injured reserve earlier this week, the Redskins' running game is primarily in the hands of Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson going forward.
- The Bills' Mike Tolbert (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. His absence will leave Travaris Cadet as the only healthy back behind LeSean McCoy. Cadet has only logged four touches (one rush, three receptions) this season, but he compiled a career-high 40 catches in 2016 with the Saints. The Chargers have notably allowed 4.7 yards per carry to running backs, along with the most catches (6.6) per contest to the position.
- The Lions' Dwayne Washington (hip) is out for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, leaving Zach Zenner to likely handle most short-yardage situations, while Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick take care of early-down and pass-catching work, respectively.
- The Texans' Alfred Blue (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a limited practice and a missed session. D'Onta Foreman would see a bump in workload behind Lamar Miller if Blue can't go.
Wide receiver
- The Giants' Sterling Shepard (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's unlikely to play against the Chiefs. However, final determination will be made during pregame warmups. If he's ultimately ruled out, New York will be back to the pass-catching corps they trotted out in a shocking Week 6 win at Denver, one that was helmed by Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. Tight end Evan Engram would also see a major upgrade on his already solid prospects if Shepard sits out.
- The Jaguars' Allen Hurns (ankle) is already declared out for Sunday's game versus the Browns, leaving Marqise Lee to head up the Jacksonville receivers against a Cleveland secondary allowing 19.0 fantasy points per game to wideouts in standard scoring formats. Keelan Cole and preseason star Dede Westbrook – the latter just having been activated off injured reserve after recovering from an abdomen injury – will serve as the second and third options in the wideout corps.
- The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash against the Cowboys despite turning in a full practice to finish the week, but he's expected to play as per Sunday morning reports.
- The Redskins' receiving corps is a proverbial MASH unit heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Saints. Terrelle Pryor, Sr. (ankle) has already been declared out after failing to practice all week. Ryan Grant and Brian Quick (concussion) share the same injury (concussion) and designation (questionable) after both were limited practice participants throughout the week. Depending on how the availability of Grant and Quick ultimately shakes out, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson could see increases in opportunity, while Vernon Davis – already slated for another start in place of Jordan Reed (hamstring) – would likely see extra targets as well. A significantly short-handed receiving corps would bode well for pass-catching back Chris Thompson as well.
- The Cardinals' John Brown (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans after putting in no better than a limited practice this past week, but he's expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports.
- The Falcons' Julio Jones (ankle), who was listed as questionable earlier in the week, was off the team's final injury report and will be full go against the Seahawks on Monday night.
- The Bills' Jordan Matthews (knee) is questionable versus the Chargers after putting in three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the team considers him a true game-time call and will work him out in pregame warmups before making a final call. The recently acquired Kelvin Benjamin, Deonte Thompson and Zay Jones would presumably all see a bump in opportunity of varying degree if Matthews sits.
- The Texans' Will Fuller (ribs) is out for the Week 11 tilt against the Cardinals, leaving Bruce Ellington, who's already seen eight targets apiece the last two games, as a starter alongside DeAndre Hopkins.
- The Bengals' Brandon LaFell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos despite wrapping up the week with a full practice.
- The Chiefs' Albert Wilson (hamstring) is out once again in Week 11 after failing to practice all week. Demarcus Robinson will see extended playing time for the second straight game, but he notably only corralled two receptions for 18 yards in a Week 9 start.
- The Dolphins' Kenny Stills (back) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers after closing out the week with a limited practice and a missed session, although the team expects him to play per early Sunday morning reports. Leonte Carroo would be the next man up behind starters Devante Parker and Jarvis Landry if Stills is held out, while the top two could see a couple of extra targets as well.
- The Patriots' Danny Amendola (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders in Mexico City after a trio of limited practices this week. Amendola followed the same pattern last week before suiting up for a Sunday night affair against the Broncos. Meanwhile, teammate Chris Hogan (shoulder) is out once again in Week 11. Phillip Dorsett, who caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Week 10 against the Broncos, could see a slight increase in opportunity with Hogan out.
Tight end
- The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) will be out Sunday against the Saints after another week of missed practices. With teammate Niles Paul (concussion) questionable after three limited practices this week, Vernon Davis could be headed for another week of getting nearly 100 percent of the tight end snaps.
- The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable after a pair of limited practices to finish out the week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, his availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. Nick O'Leary, who filled in for Clay during his earlier three-game absence and compiled seven catches (on 10 targets) for 114 yards over that span, would run with the starters if Clay ultimately can't go Sunday.
- The Broncos' A.J. Derby (shoulder) was already declared out for Sunday's battle with the Bengals and was then waived-injured Saturday. Fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee) is also out, leaving Virgil Green, who's managed nine receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in nine games, as the clear-cut top option at the position against Cincinnati.
- The Bears' Dion Sims (illness) is questionable against the Lions in Week 11 after three missed practices this week. A second straight absence for Sims would once again leave the tight end role in the hands of rookie Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown.
- The Patriots' Martellus Bennett (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Raiders in Mexico City after three limited practices this week.
Kicker
- The Cowboys' Dan Bailey (groin) remains out in Week 11 against the Eagles, so Mike Nugent will once again serve as Dallas' kicker. Nugent missed a 38-yard field goal in Week 10 against the Falcons and only had one other scoring opportunity, an extra point. With the Eagles' defense playing at a highly effective level and the Cowboys' offense looking pedestrian in their first game without Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) last week, Nugent's prospects aren't overly high coming into the divisional showdown.
Key defensive players
- The Cowboys' Jeff Heath (concussion) is questionable to face the Eagles after three limited practices this week.
- The Packers' Morgan Burnett (groin) is out against the Ravens after failing to practice this week.
- The Dolphins' Michael Thomas (knee) is questionable to face the Buccaneers after a trio of limited practices.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after failing to practice all week.
- The Saints' Kenny Vaccaro (groin) is questionable against the Redskins in Week 11 after failing to practice in the last two sessions of the week.
- The Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (neck) is out against the Falcons in Week 11, and as per Saturday reports, he's expected to be placed on injured reserve.
- The Redskins' DeAngelo Hall (knee) is questionable to face the Saints after three limited practices this week, while teammate Montae Nicholson (shoulder) carries the same designation. Quinton Dunbar (illness) is questionable after failing to practice Friday.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after logging only a limited practice this week.
- The Bengals' Adam Jones (concussion) is out against the Broncos on Sunday after failing to practice all week.
- The Browns' Jamar Taylor (ankle) is questionable to face the Jaguars in Week 11.
- The Packers' Kevin King (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Ravens.
- The Rams' Troy Hill (hamstring) is questionable to face the Vikings on Sunday despite putting in a full practice Friday.
- The Raiders' David Amerson (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's battle with the Patriots after failing to practice this week.
- The Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) is out for Week 11 against the Dolphins after not practicing all week.
- The Cardinals' Corey Peters (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans.
- The Bengals' Pat Sims (calf) is out against the Broncos on Sunday.
- The Cowboys' Maliek Collins (foot) is questionable against the Eagles on Sunday night.
- The Bills' Jerry Hughes (shin) is questionable versus the Chargers after two limited practices to finish the week.
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (back) is out for Sunday's battle with the Bears.
- The Texans' Joel Heath (knee) is questionable to face the Cardinals in Week 11 after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' William Hayes (knee) is questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday despite two full practices to finish out the week.
- The Vikings' Everson Griffen (foot) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Rams after three limited practices this week. Meanwhile, teammate Brian Robison (back) is also questionable.
- The Buccaneers' William Gholston (neck) remains out for Week 11 against the Dolphins.
- The Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis (hand) is questionable against the Saints on Sunday.
- The Packers' Ahmad Brooks (back) is questionable to face the Ravens in Week 11 despite finishing the week with a full practice.
- The Falcons' Duke Riley (knee-meniscus) is questionable to face the Seahawks on Monday night after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Ravens' Tim Williams (thigh) is questionable to face the Packers in Week 11 despite putting in three full practices this week.
- The Bears' Danny Trevathan (calf) is questionable to face the Lions in Week 11 after missing practice all week.
- The Bengals' Kevin Minter (elbow) remains out in Week 11.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Eagles and will likely also miss Dallas' Thanksgiving showdown against the Chargers. His absence Sunday should bump up the already strong prospects of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz even further.
- The Texans' Dylan Cole (hamstring) is out again in Week 11.
- The Chiefs' Dee Ford (back) and Tamba Hali (knee) are both already declared out against the Giants in Week 11. Their respective absences could help prop up Giants' tight end Evan Engram's already bright fantasy outlook.
- The Chargers' Hayes Pullard (neck) is doubtful after only turning in a sole limited practice this week.
- The Giants' linebacking corps is healthier after listing five of its members on the injury report heading into Week 10, but they still have a trio of players with designations going into Sunday. B.J. Goodson (ankle) remains out, Devon Kennard (quadriceps) is questionable after three limited practices, and Kelvin Sheppard (groin) is doubtful after only practicing in limited fashion once this week.
- The Redskins' Zach Brown (Achilles) is questionable to face the Saints after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Raiders' Cory James (knee) shares the same designation after mirroring Brown's practice regimen this past week.
- The Saints' A.J. Klein (ankle) is questionable after only being able to log a sole practice this week, in which he was a limited participant.
