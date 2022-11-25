Joe Mixon is out in Week 12 at Tennessee with a concussion, which means Samaje Perine will start for the Bengals and get plenty of work. He's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues and is a great sleeper, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Perine showed his upside in Week 11 at Pittsburgh in the game Mixon was injured with 11 carries for 30 yards and four catches for 52 yards and three touchdowns on four targets. Perine now has seven games with at least 11 total touches over the past three seasons, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in five of them, so he's been productive when given an increased workload. And he's headed for a lot of work in Week 12.

The negative for Perine is this matchup with the Titans is brutal. They are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Tennessee has allowed just two touchdowns to running backs all season and none on the ground since Week 1.

There have been five running backs who have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Titans, including Aaron Jones last week when he had 12 carries for 40 yards and six catches for 20 yards on seven targets, and that's the type of production you should expect from Perine with Mixon out. He's a good No. 2 running back, with his value higher in PPR based on his expected receptions total. The combination of Mixon and Perine have caught at least five passes in a game for seven games in a row, and Perine will hopefully catch five passes by himself with Mixon out.

Week 12 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 1685 RUYDS 38 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.9 We'll see if Tannehill can stay hot in Week 12 against the Bengals, and he comes into Week 12 having scored 23 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Green Bay and Denver. He now has at least 20 Fantasy points in four of seven healthy games this year, and he might have found a No. 1 receiver in Treylon Burks after he had a breakout game against the Packers. Only one quarterback has scored more than 17 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, but Tannehill also excelled in tough matchups against Green Bay and Denver. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats PAYDS 2435 RUYDS 67 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.4 Carr comes into Week 12 having scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including a season-high 24 points in Week 11 at Denver. He faces the Seahawks this week, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Carr is doing what Aaron Rodgers has done for years -- leaning on Davante Adams. I like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1426 RUYDS 163 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 I like Pickett as a low-end starter in all leagues for Monday's game at Indianapolis. He has looked better in two games after Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9, scoring 18 Fantasy points against New Orleans in Week 10 and 17 points against Cincinnati in Week 11. The Colts have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and they have struggled with rushing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, Taylor Heinicke and Jalen Hurts have all scored at least eight Fantasy points on the ground against Indianapolis since Week 6, and Pickett has run for at least 37 yards in two of his past three games. He's a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues for Week 12.

Sleeper RBs Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -1 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 Murray is in a great spot with Melvin Gordon no longer on the Broncos roster, and Chase Edmonds (ankle) is on injured reserve. Murray just had 21 total touches in Week 11 against the Raiders with Gordon playing, so another outing with 20-plus touches should happen against the Panthers. He also has seven catches in his past two games on seven targets, so he should remain involved in the passing game (Gordon had nine catches on 11 targets over that span), and Gordon has scored a touchdown in three of his past four outings. The Panthers have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Murray should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE TB -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 It appears like White will take over as the lead running back for Tampa Bay coming off the bye in Week 11, and White was the best running back for the Buccaneers the last time they played in Week 10 against Seattle in Germany. Leonard Fournette injured his hip against the Seahawks, and White finished the game with 22 carries for 105 yards. If he stays in the lead role against the Browns, White should be considered a strong flex play in all leagues. Fournette can also be considered a flex, but White is trending in the right direction and has more upside. And Cleveland has allowed five running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games. Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -15.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is on injured reserve, and Pacheco's stock is on the rise for the past two weeks. Over that span against the Jaguars and Chargers, Pacheco has 31 carries for 189 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has just one catch for 4 yards in his past four games on one target, but he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. The Chiefs are favored by two touchdowns against the Rams at home, and hopefully Pacheco gets plenty of work to help Kansas City finish off a win in Week 12. And the Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. Jerick McKinnon can also be considered a sleeper in this matchup.

Sleeper WRs Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 60 REYDS 440 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Campbell had another quality outing with Matt Ryan in Week 11 against Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards on six targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in his past four starts with Ryan, and he should be considered at least a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 12 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, and hopefully Campbell will stay hot on Monday night in tandem with Michael Pittman. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 577 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Peoples-Jones just continues to produce, scoring at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row after he had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Buffalo in Detroit. We should see him in that range again in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with five touchdowns over that span. Amari Cooper is a must-start receiver in this matchup, especially since the game is in Cleveland, and Peoples-Jones should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 60 REYDS 510 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Mike Williams (ankle) might be able to play in Week 12 at Arizona, but hopefully Palmer continues to have a prominent role even with Williams and Keenan Allen on the field. Palmer was amazing in Week 11 against Kansas City in the game where Williams re-injured his ankle, finishing with eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Palmer has scored at least 13 PPR points in five of six games this season when he has at least eight targets, so hopefully Justin Herbert continues to lean on Palmer whether Williams plays or not. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -15.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 169 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced this week but remained in the concussion protocol, and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been out of practice. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve, any absence for Smith-Schuster or Toney should put Moore in a good spot to be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 12 against the Rams. After Toney was hurt in Week 11 against the Chargers with Smith-Schuster already sidelined, Moore ended up leading the Chiefs in targets with six and finished with five catches for 63 yards. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, and he could really benefit if either Smith-Schuster or Toney is out for this week. Demarcus Robinson WR BAL Baltimore • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 We'll keep an eye on Lamar Jackson (hip) to make sure he's OK, but he seems to like Robinson as his No. 1 receiver. He just had a huge game in Week 11 against Carolina with nine catches for 128 yards on nine targets and now has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. There's always the chance he disappears because Mark Andrews goes off or the run game is clicking in Baltimore, but Robinson appears to be the most competent receiver for the Ravens with Rashod Bateman (foot) out. And the Jaguars have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues.

Sleeper TEs Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 364 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Everett (groin) will return in Week 12 against the Cardinals after sitting out in Week 11 against the Chiefs because playing Arizona is the dream matchup. The Cardinals are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and nine tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against this defense, including three in a row (Noah Fant, Tyler Higbee and George Kittle). Everett might struggle for targets if Mike Williams (ankle) plays with Keenan Allen back and Josh Palmer playing well, but Everett is worth trusting as a starter in all leagues given the matchup with Arizona. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Johnson doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season. But Johnson is worth using given his recent production. He has scored a touchdown in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings. While you don't want to count on touchdowns, we are looking for tight ends who produce at this point, and he definitely qualifies. Hopefully, he can find the end zone once again and be the fourth tight end with at least 10 PPR points against San Francisco this year. Austin Hooper TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 227 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 One reason for Ryan Tannehill playing better of late has been the production from Hooper. He has 11 targets in his past two games against Denver and Green Bay and has finished with nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns over that span. The Bengals have allowed four tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including Pat Freiermuth in Week 11, and hopefully Hooper can stay hot in this matchup. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Week 12 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Geno Smith (vs. LV) $6,000

RB: Josh Jacobs (at SEA) $7,700

RB: Jeff Wilson (vs. HOU) $5,900

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (vs. LAC) $7,700

WR: T.J. Lockett (vs. LV) $6,200

WR: Terry McLaurin (vs. ATL) $5,800

TE: Gerald Everett (at ARI) $4,400

FLEX: Skyy Moore (vs. LAR) $3,000

DST: Chiefs (vs. LAR) $2,800

I love the setup for the Seahawks passing game against the Raiders at home, which is why we'll stack Smith and Lockett here. You can easily swap out Lockett for DK Metcalf if you want, but I like Lockett's upside more given his reception and yardage advantage.

I'll play Jacobs on the other side of that stack, and Wilson is my Start of the Week, and I love his matchup against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. I also can't wait to see Everett against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and he can be a star with Mike Williams (ankle) hurt.

Hopkins is worth his price against the Chargers, and I like McLaurin's matchup at home against the Falcons. And Moore is a great buy at his price, especially if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for the Chiefs.

FanDuel

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. NO) $6,800

RB: Kenneth Walker (vs. LV) $8,400

RB: Jeff Wilson (vs. HOU) $7,700

WR: Chris Olave (at SF) $7,300

WR: DK Metcalf (vs. LV) $7,200

WR: Brandon Aiyuk (vs. NO) $6,700

TE: Gerald Everett (at ARI) $5,200

FLEX: Rachaad White (at CLE) $6,400

DEF: Commanders (vs. ATL) $4,300

There are some similarities with this lineup as the one on DraftKings with Wilson and Everett, and I'll use Metcalf on FanDuel with the hope he scores against the Raiders. I also love Walker in that same game, and he could easily be the No. 1 running back for this scoring period.

I'll stack the 49ers here with Garoppolo and Aiyuk, and hopefully they can connect for multiple touchdowns again this week like they did in Week 11 against the Cardinals. I'll play Olave on the other side, and hopefully he can score again like he did in Week 11 against the Rams. There could be plenty of garbage time for Olave in this game at San Francisco.

I like White as a flex option this week with the hope Leonard Fournette (hip) is out or limited. White could be an absolute star against the Browns if he's the featured running back for the Buccaneers.