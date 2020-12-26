The San Francisco 49ers have activated George Kittle off injured reserve, which gives Fantasy managers an interesting choice in their championship games.

One the one hand, Kittle is the No. 3 tight end on a per-game basis this year and he's been a top-three option for three years straight. Tight end is a notoriously bad position for Fantasy and it's hard to imagine sitting someone who has been as consistently awesome as Kittle.

On the other hand, Kittle hasn't played football since Week 8, he has C.J. Beathard has his starting quarterback, and he's facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to tight ends this season. As we saw with Michael Thomas earlier in the year, sometimes even elite players need a shake-the-rust off game.

Projections don't take rust into account, so you'll see Kittle projected at No. 3 below, behind only Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Personally, I'd also start T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews over him as well, and Logan Thomas in full PPR. Those three all have a higher floor than Kittle coming off a two-month layoff and they've shown enormous ceilings as well.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

65.5 -- The Jets haven't just allowed a lot of touchdowns, they've also allowed the most yards per game to tight ends.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 16th

Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK NR

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 59%
Higbee is the only tight end on the waiver wire I wouldn't necessarily call touchdown-or-bust.

Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 52%
Hooper is definitely touchdown-or-bust but at least he's playing the defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to tight ends.

Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -9 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 13%
Akins' inconsistency has been maddening, but Deshaun Watson is playing great and there's plenty of opportunity in Houston.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's not so much a lack of creativity as the fact that Travis Kelce has 141 more Fantasy points this season than any other tight end on the slate.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

