Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 22 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Cooks didn't have a great game in Week 2 at Denver with just four catches for 54 yards, but he had 10 targets. He now has 22 targets on the season, and it's great that Davis Mills is locked in on Cooks once again. The Bears have yet to allow a big game to a receiver this season, but Cooks should have success against this secondary, especially if he gets double digits in targets once again. I wouldn't be surprised if Cooks is a top-10 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.

Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 195 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.8 Kirk is living up to his contract so far, and he's been awesome for Fantasy managers. He's worth starting again in Week 3 at the Chargers in a tough matchup. Kirk has 18 targets on the season, and he's converted them into 12 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 17 PPR points in each outing against Washington and Indianapolis, and he should have another quality performance against the Chargers. It's a tough secondary, but Kirk should still play well with the amount of volume he'll get from Trevor Lawrence.

Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 160 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.5 It's time to trust London as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues based on his play through two games. He's become a go-to option for Marcus Mariota with 19 targets in two games against New Orleans and the Rams, and he finished those contests with 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, scoring at least 12 PPR points in both outings. Four receivers against the Seahawks have gotten at least six targets, and all four have scored at least 11 PPR points, which should be the floor for London this week.

DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Last week, Tyler Lockett had a great game at San Francisco with nine catches for 107 yards on 11 targets, proving that Geno Smith can help his receivers have a productive outing. This week, Metcalf will have his best game of the season. He struggled in two games so far with a combined 15 PPR points against the Broncos and 49ers, but those secondaries are tough. The Falcons have allowed four receivers to score at least 15 PPR points so far this season with Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, and hopefully Metcalf will follow suit. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.