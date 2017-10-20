Fantasy Football Week 7: Chris Ivory, Josh Doctson, Danny Amendola highlight Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers to fill out your lineup

More Week 7: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts

Two running back situations you have to monitor this week are in Jacksonville and Tennessee. Due to injury, the backups could end up as Fantasy starters.



For the Jaguars, Leonard Fournette (ankle) missed practice all week after getting hurt in the fourth quarter against the Rams in Week 6. He is still hopeful of playing in Week 7 at Indianapolis, and he'll likely be a game-time decision.



If Fournette is out, Chris Ivory would be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. We'll get into more about Ivory below, but he is owned in just 35 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. Add him now in case Fournette can't play against the Colts, especially since the Jaguars might want to rest Fournette with their bye in Week 8.



In Tennessee, DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday at Cleveland. He played hurt in Week 6 against the Colts, and he was only able to practice on a limited basis Friday.



If Murray is out, Derrick Henry would be a must-start running back in all leagues. And I would even start Henry if Murray plays since the Titans might opt to lean on Henry with the Titans on a bye in Week 8.



We'll have other sleeper running backs for you below, as well as every other position. And you can see two daily lineups I plan to use this week on FanDuel and DraftKings.



Good luck in Week 7.



Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterback sleepers 14.1 Projected points C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB Beathard is the new starting quarterback in San Francisco, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 7 against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Beathard did OK in relief of Brian Hoyer in Week 6 at Washington. The rookie third-round pick from Iowa completed 53 percent of his passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception and ran for 14 yards. He's a good streaming option this week. I'm actually starting Beathard in one league with Deshaun Watson is on a bye. 16.1 Projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff has combined for just 17 Fantasy points in his past two games against Seattle and Jacksonville, but he did score at least 18 points in three of his first four outings this year. And this week he faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed four of six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Carson Wentz and Ryan Fitzpatrick. 12.4 Projected points Brett Hundley Green Bay Packers QB Hundley struggled in relief of an injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) in Week 6 at Minnesota when he completed 55 percent of his passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, although Ty Montgomery dropped a touchdown that would have helped his stats. He doesn't have the easiest matchup in Week 7 against New Orleans with how well the Saints have played defensively of late, but being at Lambeau Field will work in his favor. He's a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback, but hopefully he leans on Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. Those receivers should make a marginal quarterback look good, which hopefully is the case this week.

Running back sleepers 6.5 Projected points Chris Ivory Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ivory would only be a recommended starting option if Fournette is out, but Ivory should have a good chance to succeed if he starts against the Colts. Last year, Ivory had six games with double digits in carries, and he scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in four of them. He's also run well this year when given a chance, averaging at least 4.7 yards per carry in games where he's had at least eight carries, which has happened three times. He just had nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Rams and has two games this year with at least three catches. And the Jaguars, mostly due to Fournette, have proven to be a strong running team since Fournette has at least 12 Fantasy points in every game this year. Ivory won't be as good as Fournette, but he has potential as a top-20 running back if Fournette is out. 7.4 Projected points Ty Montgomery Green Bay Packers RB I'm hopeful Aaron Jones has a good game in Week 7 and can be the starting running back for the Packers moving forward, but I'd prefer to take a wait-and-see approach with the Green Bay backfield now that Rodgers is out. However, if you need to start one of the Packers running backs this week, I'd lean toward Montgomery. The Saints have struggled with pass-catching running backs – six have caught at least three passes in a game this year. Montgomery had 18 catches in three games before hurting his ribs in Week 4 and should be an easy outlet for new quarterback Hundley. Montgomery is worth using as a flex option this week. 9.6 Projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB I like Henry even if Murray plays, but ideally Murray will sit this game out. That would give Henry a full workload as the starter, even in a difficult matchup. Cleveland has been a tough team to run on — only four running backs have scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Still, Henry has a good track record when he gets increased touches. In four career games with at least 14 carries, Henry has at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in each outing. I plan on using Henry as a flex or No. 2 running back in multiple leagues this week. 4.1 Projected points Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB Smallwood is expected to play in Week 7 against Washington after missing the past two games with a knee injury. In his last game in Week 4 against the Chargers, the first without Darren Sproles (knee), Smallwood had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 45 yards. He's a flex option in all leagues, especially in PPR, as the Redskins have allowed six running backs to catch at least six passes this year. 6.4 Projected points Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB Don't give up on Johnson after one bad game in Week 6 at Houston. In his four previous games, Johnson had either a touchdown or 80 total yards in each outing, with 21 catches over that span. He should benefit with DeShone Kizer returning as the starter, and Johnson had four carries for 18 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 56 yards against the Titans last year. He's a flex option in standard leagues and a No. 2 running back in PPR. 5.7 Projected points Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks RB In Seattle's last game in Week 5 at the Rams, their first without Chris Carson (ankle), Rawls played 32 snaps compared to 19 for Eddie Lacy. Rawls should continue to get more work this week, and the Giants have allowed a running back to score or gain 80 total yards in every game this season. If that trend continues, it will be Rawls getting that production. He's worth using at least a flex this week. 6.6 Projected points Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Mack gets a boost in value with Robert Turbin (elbow) now out for the season. Frank Gore will also benefit, but look for Mack to get 10-15 total touches each week, starting in Week 7 against the Jaguars. There have been two games this season where Mack has at least 10 total touches, which were Week 1 at the Rams and Week 6 at Tennessee. Those are his two best outings this year with a combined 25 Fantasy points. We hope the Colts give Mack an increased workload, and he's a solid flex option in any format against the Jaguars.

Tight end sleepers 3.7 Projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle and Beathard were teammates at Iowa, so you should expect a solid rapport. And Kittle continues to be involved in the offense. He has 17 targets in his past two games against the Colts and Redskins, and he's finished those outings with 11 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. He's a low-end starting option this week. 4.5 Projected points Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE Miller has two relatively fluky touchdowns in the past two games against Minnesota and Baltimore, which makes him hard to trust. But he does have 10 targets over that span for five catches, 64 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears could be chasing points this week against the Panthers. Carolina also has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games, and linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) is out this week. 5.4 Projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE The Jaguars have allowed a tight end to score in three of the past five games, and Doyle is coming off a solid game in Week 6 against the Titans with seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown, although he lost a fumble. Doyle is still a risky Fantasy option without Andrew Luck (shoulder), but he should be considered a low-end starting option this week given the matchup. Doyle also scored against the Jaguars in their last meeting in Week 17 last year with two catches for 10 yards on five targets. 4.9 Projected points Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE There's a chance Delanie Walker (calf) could miss this game with the Browns, which would put Smith in a favorable spot. Cleveland is top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Smith actually leads the Titans in receiving touchdowns at the position with two compared to none for Walker. Smith has yet to play in a featured role because of Walker, but that could change this week. He's an excellent option in daily leagues as well if Walker is out.

Week 7 DFS advice

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 7

I'm stacking the Start of the Week in Ryan with Jones, and both are due for a huge game against the Patriots and their leaky pass defense. I also expect McCoy to have his best game of the season against the Buccaneers.



Ingram showed last week what he can do with Adrian Peterson out of the way, and I expect another big game against the Packers. And Bryant should be able to take advantage of the 49ers secondary, which has allowed either a touchdown or 100-yard game to six receivers in the past four games.



Matthews should have the chance for a big game against the Browns, who have allowed a touchdown or a 100-yard game to every opposing No. 1 receiver this year. And Smith, as stated above, could be in a good situation if Walker is out.

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 7

Taylor is set up for a solid game at home coming off a bye, and the Buccaneers have allowed plenty of big games to quarterbacks all season. I'm stacking Taylor with McCoy and O'Leary, who benefits in a big way with Charles Clay (knee) out.



I'm going with Ingram again here, and I like McCaffrey at the flex spot. Both Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Jonathan Stewart (ankle) are banged up, which could lead to more work for McCaffrey, who leads all running backs in targets (50) and receptions (37).



Thomas should have the chance for a big game with Sanders out, and he just had his best game of the season in Week 6 against the Giants with 10 catches for 133 yards, so hopefully he can build off that performance against the Chargers. And Garcon faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers.



I also like Landry with DeVante Parker (ankle) not expected to play against the Jets. In the past two games with Parker hurt or out, Landry has scored two touchdowns.