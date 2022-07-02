NBA free agency is under way, and it's moving along at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million supermax deal to return to Chicago, while Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million supermax deal with the Wizards. James Harden is still available, but is expected to re-sign with the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson reportedly agreed on a four-year, $104M deal with the New York Knicks. Also, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton could depart the Suns this summer. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent but was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Looking to keep tabs on the notable free-agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with our 2022 NBA free agency tracker. Catch up on the latest moves below.

2022 NBA free agency tracker