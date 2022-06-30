Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to his business manager Rich Kleiman. Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and Kleiman on finding a trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

This news comes after there was reported concern about Brooklyn's future with both Durant and Kyrie Irving. Once news circulated that Irving may not want to be in Brooklyn anymore if the team wasn't going to offer him a long-term extension, there were rumblings that Durant would want out as well. However, Irving recently opted in on his player option for next season, suggesting that both he and Durant would remain with the Nets for at least the 2022-23 season. But this latest development shows that Durant wants out of Brooklyn.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.