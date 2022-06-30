Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.

The Hornets released the following statement on the situation:

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time"

Bridges was the Hornets' leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games. He was a key piece in helping the Hornets secure a spot in the play-in round ahead of the playoffs, but the Hornets missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season. He was 12th overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State, and has increased his production in a bigger role with the Hornets each season.

Due to his impressive season, Bridges had been expected to command a sizable contract this summer from the Hornets or another team. Charlotte extended a qualifying offer to Bridges on Tuesday, which makes him a restricted free agent when the league's free agency period begins at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

This is the second incident a Hornets player has been arrested during the offseason, the first being big man Montrezl Harrell, who is facing felony drug charges. Harrell was pulled over by a state trooper in Kentucky, and admitted to being in possession of marijuana. Harrell was carrying more marijuana than the legal limit, which carries a fine ranging between $1000-$10,000 and is punishable with between 1-5 years of incarceration. Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so his return to the Hornets isn't guaranteed.