Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There is little intrigue surrounding the No. 1 overall selection. Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville is essentially a done deal and there is little point in considering other options. Although it would be quite entertaining to see Urban Meyer strong arm the selection of an Ohio State quarterback - Justin Fields.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd New York acquires Deshaun Watson in exchange for the No. 2 overall selection, the No. 23 overall selection and future compensation. Hypothetically, Houston would have had the No. 3 overall selection if they had never made the Laremy Tunsil trade. Possessing two of the top three picks would have been quite the way to start a rebuild, which is the direction in which it appears the Texans are headed.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Miami looks to add some stability to the wide receiver room in the form of Ja'Marr Chase. It seems unlikely that the Dolphins would part with Tua Tagovailoa this soon so it is imperative that they work to surround him with the talent necessary to achieve success.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The home state hero returns to deliver Atlanta from mediocrity. He could sit for a year behind Matt Ryan but the idea of selecting a franchise quarterback was likely appealing to first year head coach Arthur Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati is the strategist in WarZone waiting as two others duel to the death before swooping in to end the short-lived celebration. The Bengals watch as teams before them jockey to snatch up quarterbacks as they lay in the weeds anxiously awaiting Penei Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia is about to undergo wholesale changes to the wide receiver room. Devonta Smith is slight in frame but his game is polished. It would be a surprise if he were a total bust. The Eagles are committed to Carson Wentz and, with Jalen Reagor, Wentz now has a few options to target.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit's wide receiver room could look entirely different next season as the entirety of the current group is scheduled to hit free agency. Jaylen Waddle is a field-stretching presence for veteran Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st It would take a lot of convincing to believe that Teddy Bridgewater is the future at quarterback. It appears to be their reality in the short-term, however. The Panthers strengthen that offense by picking up one of the draft's biggest mismatches.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Von Miller's future in Denver is certainly in question. It would make a lot of sense for the Broncos to draft and plug Micah Parsons between Bradley Chubb and Miller. They may need another edge rusher depending on what happens with Miller though.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas takes the top cornerback off the board to fill a gaping hole left by Byron Jones. Caleb Farley is a big cornerback that should provide a physical presence to a desperate defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New York needs some edge rush assistance. It is my justification every week for taking the top option and starting him with the team's elite interior defensive line structure.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco has been non-committal with Jimmy Garoppolo for obvious reasons. My 49ers friends have been scouting the incoming quarterback class for months and it comes to fruition. Trey Lance is still a bit raw but his skill set in Kyle Shanahan's offense would be exciting.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Rashawn Slater is a better player but I have questions about him playing left tackle in the NFL. Christian Darrisaw is the next best option at the position and gives Justin Herbert an upgrade in protection.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Rashawn Slater could start anywhere on the offensive line and that flexibility should appeal to a Minnesota group forced to make changes on the fly in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The parting of ways between New England and Stephon Gilmore feels evident. It makes sense for them to bring in another high end player at the position without paying top dollar.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Arizona secures its likely replacement for veteran Patrick Peterson. Jaycee Horn is a confident, physical player that will serve as another building block to that young infrastructure in Phoenix.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas' defensive line just needs to get better. Maxx Crosby's production has exceeded expectations but the Raiders lack a player that instills fear in the opposing defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Brian Flores adds another piece to an already overachieving defense. He has proven to be one of the most promising young coaches in the game and players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah will only help the cause.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th Washington is still searching for an option at left tackle to replace Trent Williams. Samuel Cosmi is not a flawless player but he does serve as a big upgrade over the incumbent.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Alijah Vera-Tucker may have earned himself some money proving that he could play left tackle this season but I still believe his future is best served inside. The addition ensures that David Montgomery continues the solid play that he displayed down the stretch.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis is obviously in a position to add a quarterback following Philip Rivers' retirement but the options available at No. 21 overall do not exactly have Chris Ballard rushing to the podium. Instead, they build towards the future and add another young pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Tennessee desperately tries to address its lack of pass rush with the addition of Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari burst onto the scene this year as Georgia rotated pass rushers in and out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 23 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 8th Previously, this selection would have been earmarked for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave but he elected to return to school. Tylan Wallace plays with great strength and is capable of making plays downfield for Zach Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Spencer Brown OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Michigan's Jalen Mayfield would be another candidate for this spot but I believe Spencer Brown's best playing days are ahead of him. He is an uber-athletic lineman that should have the polish after working out with former 49ers All-Pro Joe Staley for months.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville has some other needs at this spot but the value did not meet the need. The Jaguars land the second Clemson Tiger in the first round and pair him with last year's first-round selection C.J. Henderson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th The Browns are drafting No. 26 overall and it is not the result of a trade. Cleveland has some needs on the defensive side of the ball and that is the expectation with the team's first pick. Jaelan Phillips is a high end player that could learn a lot from Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore adds a little more size to pair with Marquise Brown, who performed well down the stretch. The Ravens arsenal should be set but now they need to focus on supplementing the walls to the castle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 28 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th New York trades Sam Darnold to New Orleans in exchange for a late first-round pick. They might have to send a mid-round pick in return but do not get caught up in the small details. The Jets suddenly have Deshaun Watson in this scenario and Darnold is no longer of need. The Saints are ushering in the post-Drew Brees era and Sean Payton does not want to do that with Jameis Winston. Joe Doulas adds a pass rusher with his newfound pick.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th The rush on rushers continues. Whether price or age is the issue, it would not be unexpected for Tampa Bay to move on from Jason Pierre-Paul or Shaq Barrett. In that event, they need a replacement. Jayson Oweh is the best on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo continues to stock pile talent on defense with the addition of Zaven Collins.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Green Bay could theoretically win the Super Bowl with just Davante Adams at wide receiver but it is not ideal. The Packers have given time to its other players at the position and it has not worked. It is time to move on and add another reliable weapon.