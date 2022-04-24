Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st As the Jaguars attempt to hit reset [again] in 2022, they'll do so this time with Doug Pedersen calling the shots, and seeing as Pedersen has his QB of the future in Trevor Lawrence, it's time to find the cornerstone defensive player to complement him -- Hutchinson presumably being just that.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Dan Campbell turned the Lions into a fiery, overachieving bunch in Year 1 and adding an edge rusher like Thibodeaux should help level up the team's defense -- something that would pay off well in those instances when Jared Goff runs into one of his rough patches.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st In the first draft of the post-Deshaun Watson era, it's not about finding a quarterback to replace him -- newly-installed head coach Lovie Smith and Co. loving what they have in Davis Mills -- but it's instead about finally fixing the team's defense. Add some Sauce to the recipe and they'd be off to a great start.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st As the NFL draft nears, Walker is seeing his stock skyrocket to the point some believe he could overtake Hutchinson as the No. 1-overall pick, but while it didn't happen in this mock, don't anticipate a talent like Walker making it out of the top 5 and past a pass-rush-thirsty Jets team.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Is Daniel Jones the future at QB for the Giants? It's time to find out in 2022, but the Giants haven't done him any favors as far as protection goes over the course of his young career. With new leadership in the building, Brian Daboll should immediately turn that tide and start protecting his QB -- be it Jones now and/or someone else later.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st It's no secret that the Panthers are desperate to land a QB, but this year's crop isn't as impressive as usual and that means the Panthers will continue to try and land a more established NFL presence (Baker Mayfield?), which matters little if they can't protect him/whomever. Neal is basically a bouncer at the club, and not many get past his velvet rope.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd It's a quick turnaround for the Giants to get back on the clock in the first round, and they use their second pick to add potency to the team's needy-defense -- one that hasn't had a dominant pass rush since the era Strahan-Tuck-JPP days. Johnson's abilities could shine well in tandem with Leonard Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st No, Marcus Mariota is not the future of QB in Atlanta after trading away Matt Ryan but, as noted above, the crop of QBs isn't groundbreaking and the Falcons have so many needs to fill that it stands to reason they'd grab Hamilton, a player who could flex well on the defense -- masking more than one deficiency.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has been mostly quiet after the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a package that included former second-round pick Drew Lock, and while Baker Mayfield keeps mentioning them, they've not mentioned him. So maybe they truly believe Lock has potential and, if so, it'll be paramount to consider a player like Cross -- who could keep Lock upright more often than not.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Three words: Greg Van Roten. That's not who you want standing between Zach Wilson and would-be pass rushers, so plop Linderbaum onto that offensive line and let Wilson live long enough to make some plays.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd With Carson Wentz now in uniform, the Commanders don't feel they need to address the QB position in this year's draft, but the same can't be said for a porous secondary that hasn't boasted a shutdown corner in years. There are pre-draft concerns regarding Stingley, but if he plays to his potential, he could be a star for Washington (a team that isn't afraid to roll the dice on a player).

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Having already acquired former and longtime pass rush rival Za'Darius Smith to tandem with Danielle Hunter, adding a goliath like Davis could make the Vikings defensive line one of the most fearsome in the entire NFL. Davis is as athletic as he is powerful, and the Vikings should race to make this call.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Flipping one of the Watson picks into another weapon for Mills seems the right move here. With Brandin Cooks now secured on a multi-year deal, it'd be wise to consider playing him in complement with another dynamic talent -- such as London.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Having likely eyed Jordan Davis as the hope here, the Ravens can take solace in the fact Wyatt is still available, and use him and his versatility to help level up a Baltimore defense that is also becoming whole after a rash of season-ending injuries to star players in 2021.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It appears more and more that the Eagles are all-in on Jalen Hurts, at least through the 2022 season. That said, the more weapons he has, the better, and you can bet Hurts would drool into his shirt knowing Williams -- expected to return to top form following his knee injury -- could be suiting up opposite DeVonta Smith.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Olave and the Saints have mutual interest in joining forces, and the latter knows they can grab this potent talent while readying to jump back on the clock in three picks from now to solve another top need (as you'll see in a moment). The jury is out on if Michael Thomas will ever be the same and, if he is, this duo (with Alvin Kamara in the backfield) is lethal. If he isn't, then Olave becomes the successor to the throne at WR1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th With Olave off of the board and Mike Williams still leading the charge at WR, the Chargers can redirect to asking Raimann to help keep Justin Herbert pressure-free -- something still needed in L.A. as the young QB continues to thrive despite often being under duress. So imagine what he could do if he wasn't.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th From the Eagles to the ... Eagles. Johnson is not-so-arguably one of the best interior offensive linemen in this year's class and, having just added another impact receiver for Hurts with the previous pick, adding protection on the offensive front to help Hurts have more time to find said receivers is a must.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Boom. The first QB off of the board goes to the Saints who, despite having signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal, are eyes-forward on the position. There's a lot of intrigue regarding Willis in New Orleans, and he'll have 1-2 years to get ready behind Winston.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd This all worked out well for the Steelers. It ultimately boiled down to whomever the Saints did not pick at 19th-overall, between Willis and Pickett. And considering the Steelers do so love Pickett, who made a name for himself at Pitt, they'll take this pick and run.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Mac Jones answers the question of who'll be the QB of the future, but who's the QB of the defense? Lloyd would answer that question in a big way for Bill Belichick -- who can't afford to enter the 2022 season with the existing void at this position.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Talk about a blessing for the Packers, who are no longer employing Za'Darius Smith but need someone to dominate opposite Preston Smith going forward. Karlaftis is easily a top-5 ranked edge prospect in this year's draft and could hit the ground running quickly for the Green Bay defense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Patrick Peterson isn't walking back through the door in Arizona. They could find another shutdown corner in Booth, however, and while no one is saying he'll have the career Peterson has had, there's also no one is saying he can't.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys see the run on offensive linemen (granted, they need one as well) force Dean down to them at No. 24, and they simply can't make the mistake of leaning toward need here. Grab arguably the best LB in the draft to play in tandem with the phenom that is Micah Parsons and continue to allow Dan Quinn to build the framework for what might be the next Legion of Boom.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Stop thinking of Burks as simply a WR (although he does that very well) and consider him in the mold of Deebo Samuel, and you'll quickly understand this fit for the Bills -- who also need help at RB. Burks can be a game-changer in the right hands, and those hands might as well be the ones in Buffalo, as Josh Allen continues to take leaps forward.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th The Julio Jones experiment was an abstract failure and, assuming the Titans aren't unwise enough to trade away A.J. Brown, they'll need a definitive WR2 if they want the passing game to do anything well, and consistently, in 2022. Ryan Tannehill has his own issues to clean up, but you have to love what Dotson would bring to the table for Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Father Ti-... er... um... Tom Brady is unretired [swiftly] and that's fantastic news for the Bucs, but he's not getting any younger, so the name of the game is again to make sure he has time in the backfield to do what he continues to do very well: make plays downfield. Introducing Green, who is more than capable of getting the job done.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Speaking of future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks who aren't getting any younger, Aaron Rodgers would like a word. Now secured by the Packers, you can bet Rodgers would love to avoid being planted like a tent spike when the playoffs roll around. And with Green off of the board one pick earlier, Penning steps up for Green Bay here.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Yea yea... WR by committee, blah blah blah. The reality is the Chiefs, having traded away Tyreek Hill, are now in need of another star receiver to avoid letting teams key in solely on Mecole Hardman. Wilson has both the talent and versatility to do it, and Patrick Mahomes will enjoy seeing him make plays in multiple WR roles.

Round 1 - Pick 30 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th If not for the torn Achilles, Ojabo isn't still available here for the Chiefs. But since he is, it makes complete sense they'd take a chance on him with what is -- for all intents and purposes -- a high second-round pick at this point. Raw but dominant, if the Chiefs can polish his skill set, they could turn Ojabo into the steal of the entire draft by Year 2.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Bengals can't come to terms with Jessie Bates on a contract extension, they'll need another dominant safety. If they can come to terms with Bates, they'll still need another dominant safety -- to play alongside him -- making it too enticing to forego drafting Hill here, in my opinion, especially given his versatility.