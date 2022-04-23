Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Protecting Trevor Lawrence is paramount, but Hutchinson is the surest thing in the top crop of impact pass-rushers. Maybe Trent Baalke values upside, but Jacksonville could really use an instant star off the edge, and Travon Walker is better suited for a role in the trenches, not standing up.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Dan Campbell likes them nasty, and Walker has the physical tools to be just that, giving Detroit a much-needed upgrade up front and off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Kayvon Thibodeaux makes a lot of sense here, as does an offensive tackle, but Gardner is the lock-down stud of the corner class, and Houston has a dire need at the position, not to mention a defensive mind running the show in Lovie Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't rule out a tackle here; Joe Douglas loves investing up front. But they still need more juice off the edge, and Thibodeaux brings requisite size and skill (and then some). He'd be an instant fan favorite in New York.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st And here we go. Seattle hasn't had to think about QB in this way for a long time, and Willis' tantalizing arm and legs could sell them on a quick pivot from one dual threat (Russell Wilson) to another. They've got the ammo to move up after parting with Russ.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th With Seattle jumping up to secure the draft's high-upside QB, the Panthers stick to their board despite their own dire need for a signal-caller, securing a long-term left tackle for Sam Darnold and/or another addition (Baker Mayfield?) under center.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st "Sauce" Gardner would've been a major get here, but instead, New York wisely invests in the trenches, giving Daniel Jones (and a future/potential 2023 successor) a much-improved line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta isn't afraid to buck the consensus on draft day, and while Johnson isn't necessarily a popular top-10 pick, his combination of size, strength and ascending production could be too enticing to pass up for a club that's long lacked a pass rush.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 9 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Stingley brings durability concerns, but the Giants badly need talent at corner, with James Bradberry's future unclear. Missing out on "Sauce," they get the next best thing.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st With pass-rusher addressed Joe Douglas gets Zach Wilson much-needed pass-catching help -- a ready-made WR1 who can work opposite Corey Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Ron Rivera might salivate over this one. Hamilton's range and versatility essentially help Washington satisfy two needs (LB, S) with one pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 12 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd After acquiring an extra first with the Eagles, the Saints have the ammo to make a bigger splash. A QB would be spicy (and understandable), but with Terron Armstead gone, their left-tackle need is just as prominent. Cross gives them a long-term No. 1.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd A pass-rusher would be more preferable, but with guys like Jermaine Johnson off the board, London stands out as a potential Mike Evans for Lovie Smith, who drafted the real Evans with the Buccaneers in 2014.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd An edge rusher or corner could be in play, but Davis offers power and pass-rushing potential for the interior, always a priority in Baltimore.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have been burned by early-round Washington corners before, but McDuffie's toughness is worth the bet, especially with only Darius Slay proven in their secondary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd With the top three corners off the board, the Vikings roll with No. 4, securing a long-term partner/successor for Patrick Peterson as the new regime gets underway.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Linebacker isn't necessarily an urgent need, even with Kyzir White gone, but boy does Lloyd's athleticism give yet another boost to Brandon Staley's reloaded defense, now featuring Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 18 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Hello, Tyreek Hill replacement. Kansas City makes a big leap, dealing with Andy Reid's old friends to secure maybe the top playmaker of this year's receiver class. They can afford to be patient with Williams' injury recovery, securing a fifth-year option and allowing him to grow with Patrick Mahomes.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th With a new tackle secured earlier in the first, the Saints shift gears to wide receiver, where Michael Thomas needs a running mate. Olave possesses the all-around skill set to be an instant target funnel for Jameis Winston.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Surprise! With all but one of the top QBs still on the board, Mike Tomlin and Co. stay patient, instead adding some serious muscle to the trenches of an already-stout defense. Cameron Heyward isn't getting any younger, and they like themselves a nasty D-line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 21 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Chandler Jones is gone, and J.J. Watt is old. While cornerback also deserves a big investment, Arizona moves up to secure the top remaining pass-rusher on the board, adding a plug-and-play starter at defensive end.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Everyone wants a receiver for Green Bay here, but with two first-rounders, Brian Gutekunst bolsters the trenches first, securing a Day One replacement for former right tackle Billy Turner. Gotta keep Aaron Rodgers upright!

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 23 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st After pulling off a Bill Belichick signature -- the trade down -- the Patriots hold off on addressing receiver and corner to get a new heart for their vaunted defense. Dean's potential as a tackling machine gives New England an immediate upgrade on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd A trademark Cowboys selection, Linderbaum gives Dallas a short- and long-term building block for the O-line. Dak Prescott's health takes priority.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 25 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Dan Campbell, you dog, you! After adding Travon Walker near the top of the draft to shore up the D-line, Detroit uses some of its extra ammo to move up from No. 32 and swipe maybe the most aggressive QB of the class ahead of the Titans, a dark-horse landing spot for signal-callers. Get ready for the camp battle with Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th They have quite a few needs yet, but protecting Ryan Tannehill and paving the way for the Derrick Henry-led run game is key. Green has enough talent to start just about anywhere up front.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 27 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Another Howie Roseman trade! That makes two first-round swaps just since their pre-draft deal with the Saints. This time, he moves up two spots to snag a running mate for DeVonta Smith, giving Nick Sirianni's run-heavy attack a potential Deebo Samuel.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th And there's Aaron Rodgers' receiver. Dotson does a lot of little things well, which makes him a logical target for a clockwork offense managed by A-Rod.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 29 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Tampa Bay slides back and still gets one of the top interior blockers of the class, shoring up Tom Brady's front for another run at a title.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This draft is all about betting big on the long term for the Chiefs, and after adding Jameson Williams in their big trade up earlier, K.C. gets a ready-made Tyrann Mathieu replacement to pair with Justin Reid.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 31 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Boom! Remember the old days, when they shook up the first round by moving up for Julio Jones? Here, they seize on the opportunity to stop Pickett's slide, trading back in to secure a fifth-year option for the potential next face of their franchise. Falcons ownership adored Matt Ryan for both his on- and off-field leadership, and Pickett has the character to earn their respect early on.