The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally it's time to look ahead to what could transpire on Day 2 with the second and third rounds.
Where in the heck do Will Levis and Hendon Hooker land? Let's get to the picks!
From Chicago Bears
Round 2 - Pick 32
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
After going offensive tackle in Round 1, the Steelers address the glaring need at corner with a feisty prospect from the SEC.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 33
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Given the uncertainty with Budda Baker's future, the Cardinals pick a similarly versatile safety prospect.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 34
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Awesome value with this long, decently athletic corner for the Lions. Even with all the veteran additions made in the secondary, this is a smart pick.
Round 2 - Pick 35
Derick Hall EDGE
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Colts love big-time athletes at premium positions. That's precisely what they'd get with Hall here.
Round 2 - Pick 36
Keion White EDGE
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
White is a versatile, thick defensive end who will boost the Rams outside pass rush.
From Denver Broncos
Round 2 - Pick 37
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
Adebawore is the freaky specimen on the interior the Seahawks normally love.
Round 2 - Pick 38
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Levis lands with Josh McDaniels as the understudy to Jimmy Garoppolo. Shrewd choice here by the Raiders.
Round 2 - Pick 39
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
How about a classic possession receiver for Bryce Young? Tillman isn't a YAC specialist but is incredibly physical at the catch point.
Round 2 - Pick 40
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
More defensive front seven talent for the Saints. Sanders can play off the ball but is a ferocious outside rusher.
Round 2 - Pick 41
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
The Titans have to get more explosive at the linebacker spot. They get plenty of that with Simpson early in Round 2.
From New York Jets
Round 2- Pick 42
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
The Packers get a Marcedes Lewis 2.0 with more receiving upside with Washington for the beginning of Jordan Love era.
Round 2 - Pick 43
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Jets get the offensive line help they missed out on in the first round.
Round 2 - Pick 44
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
The Falcons have to add more young outside pass-rushing talent. That's precisely what Ojulari is. He plays more athletically than his workout.
Round 2 - Pick 45
Cody Mauch OT
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'5" / 302 lbs
Mauch is the athletic, versatile blocker the Packers gravitate towards after the first round of the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 46
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'9" / 171 lbs
Downs is a Patriots receiver all the way. Nifty underneath slot option who tracks it well down the field.
Round 2 - Pick 47
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Commanders add competition to Sam Howell with Hooker. Should be a fascinating battle between the former ACC quarterbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 48
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 253 lbs
Detroit adds an explosive tight end option for the increasingly fun offense.
Round 2 - Pick 49
Tyler Scott WR
Cincinnati • Jr • 5'10" / 177 lbs
Serious burner with drop issues but can really take the lid off the defense and is dynamic after the catch. More help for Kenny Pickett.
Round 2 - Pick 50
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Buccaneers have to add more weaponry on the offense given the ages of their stars. LaPorta is a YAC machine.
Round 2 - Pick 51
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Beefing up the offensive line unit for Tua Tagovailoa is a prudent move for Miami.
Round 2 - Pick 52
Steve Avila IOL
TCU • Sr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Avila is a boulder of an interior blocker who'd add more versatility to the Seahawks offensive line.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 2 - Pick 53
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Dexter is a monstrous specimen who utilizes his length amazingly and is a rock against the run.
Round 2 - Pick 54
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'4" / 309 lbs
The Chargers have to address the interior of the defensive line. Benton is a no-nonsense masher at nose tackle.
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 55
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Another fun dynamic downfield weapon for the Lions offense. Hyatt plays even faster than his 4.40 speed.
Round 1 - Pick 56
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs
More secondary help for the Jaguars? Absolutely. Ringo can live on the outside or glide back to safety.
Round 2 - Pick 57
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Rice is a YAC weapon who'd add a new component to the Giants offense.
Round 2 - Pick 58
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Mayer isn't a freaky specimen by any stretch. He's a tremendous all-around player who catches everything and can get open.
Round 2 - Pick 59
Moro Ojomo DL
Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 292 lbs
The Bills need to add more beef -- and youth -- to the defensive line. Ojomo is long and can really rush the passer because of his first step and excellent hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 60
Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 219 lbs
Johnson is a tank who bounces off tacklers with ease.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 61
Byron Young EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Young has one of the best outside speed rushes in this class. He's the type of explosive rusher the Bears need.
Round 1 - Pick 62
Illinois • Sr • 5'10" / 211 lbs
Here's the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson replacement for Philadelphia. Brown is an energized athlete who can play close to the line and thrive.
Round 2 - Pick 63
Marvin Mims WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Mims is a blast to watch on the outside getting vertical. Threatening pairing with Patrick Mahomes.
Round 3
No. 64: Chicago Bears - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
No. 65: Houston Texans - John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
No. 66: Philadelphia Eagles - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
No. 67: Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
No. 68: Denver Broncos - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
No. 69: Los Angeles Rams - Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
No. 70: Las Vegas Raiders - D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan
No. 71: New Orleans Saints - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
No. 72: Tennessee Titans - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
No. 73: Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
No. 74: Cleveland Browns (from Jets) - Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn
No. 75: Atlanta Falcons - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
No. 76: New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
No. 77: Los Angeles Rams (from New England) - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
No. 78: Green Bay Packers - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
No. 79: Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
No. 80: Pittsburgh Steelers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
No. 81: Detroit Lions - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
No. 82: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
No. 83: Miami Dolphins - Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
No. 84: Seattle Seahawks - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
No. 85: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Siaka Ika, DT, Baylor
No. 87: Minnesota Vikings - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
No. 88: Jacksonville Jaguars - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
No. 89: New York Giants - Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin
No. 90: Dallas Cowboys - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
No. 91: Buffalo Bills - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
No. 92: Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Ayir Brown, DB, Penn State
No. 93: Carolina Panthers - Andre Carter, EDGE, Army
No. 94: Philadelphia Eagles - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
No. 95: Kansas City Chiefs - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
No. 96: Arizona Cardinals - Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State
No. 97. Washington Commanders - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
No. 98: Cleveland Browns - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
No. 99: San Francisco 49ers - Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
No. 100: Las Vegas Raiders - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
No. 101: San Francisco 49ers - Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
No. 102: San Francisco 49ers - Iosivas, TE, Princeton