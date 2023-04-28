The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally it's time to look ahead to what could transpire on Day 2 with the second and third rounds.

Where in the heck do Will Levis and Hendon Hooker land? Let's get to the picks!

2023 NFL Draft

Round 3

No. 64: Chicago Bears - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

No. 65: Houston Texans - John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

No. 66: Philadelphia Eagles - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

No. 67: Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

No. 68: Denver Broncos - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

No. 69: Los Angeles Rams - Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

No. 70: Las Vegas Raiders - D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan

No. 71: New Orleans Saints - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

No. 72: Tennessee Titans - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

No. 73: Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

No. 74: Cleveland Browns (from Jets) - Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

No. 75: Atlanta Falcons - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

No. 76: New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

No. 77: Los Angeles Rams (from New England) - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

No. 78: Green Bay Packers - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

No. 79: Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

No. 80: Pittsburgh Steelers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

No. 81: Detroit Lions - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

No. 82: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

No. 83: Miami Dolphins - Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

No. 84: Seattle Seahawks - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

No. 85: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Siaka Ika, DT, Baylor

No. 87: Minnesota Vikings - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

No. 88: Jacksonville Jaguars - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

No. 89: New York Giants - Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin

No. 90: Dallas Cowboys - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

No. 91: Buffalo Bills - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

No. 92: Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Ayir Brown, DB, Penn State

No. 93: Carolina Panthers - Andre Carter, EDGE, Army

No. 94: Philadelphia Eagles - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

No. 95: Kansas City Chiefs - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

No. 96: Arizona Cardinals - Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

No. 97. Washington Commanders - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

No. 98: Cleveland Browns - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

No. 99: San Francisco 49ers - Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

No. 100: Las Vegas Raiders - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

No. 101: San Francisco 49ers - Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan

No. 102: San Francisco 49ers - Iosivas, TE, Princeton