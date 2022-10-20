|
Chiefs-49ers Preview
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week.
Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan rewatched his most painful loss as a head coach when he put on video of the 49ers' loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season ahead of the rematch against the Chiefs.
''I hadn't watched it for a while until these last two days,'' Shanahan said. ''I don't like watching it, but this week it wasn't about that. I had to watch it for schematic reasons and what our history is together.''
The history of that loss will was painful and it hasn't lessened that much ahead of Sunday, when the Chiefs (4-4) will visit the 49ers (3-3).
San Francisco had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before Patrick Mahomes led three touchdown drives and Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners' offense fell flat late in a 31-20 loss.
''I felt like that year we had the best team in football, but we ended up being the second best because we didn't get it done in the end,'' Shanahan said.
Mahomes was at the top of the football world back then, having won the MVP in his first season as a starter in 2018 and then the Super Bowl MVP the following season.
But since then, the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl the next year, fell in the 2021 AFC title game at home to Cincinnati and now are trying to get back to the big stage this year with an offense that has undergone lots of changes but still has Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid.
''I think I just kind of thought that's just what you did, you went out there and played football for Coach Reid and you win the MVP, and you win Super Bowls,'' Mahomes said. ''But now I see ... the grind and being in there every single day and not succeeding and not winning the Super Bowl. I think if I had the chance to go out there and win another one, I think I'll appreciate it even more.''
HELP ON THE WAY
Both teams could be getting some reinforcements with the Niners hoping to get left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and safety Jimmie Ward (hand) back from injuries.
The Chiefs could get first-round pick Trent McDuffie and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. back this week as well. McDuffie hurt his hamstring in the opener against Arizona and the cornerback returned to practice last week. Gay just concluded a four-game suspension for an off-the-field incident that happened earlier this year.
TIGHT END DAY
The NFL has designated Sunday as National Tight Ends day, a recently created holiday that features one of the best matchups around.
Kansas City's Kelce has long been the league's top receiving tight end, while San Francisco's George Kittle is viewed by many as the best all-around tight end based on his blocking and receiving.
''He's a great tight end. He's the best in the league right now,'' Ward said of Kelce. ''I always root for my guy Kittle. But as of right now, Kelce is out there catching more balls. But blocking, I'm going with Kittle all day.''
RED-ZONE TRICKS
Kansas City is known for pulling out some tricks in the red zone. The Chiefs' first TD drive in the Super Bowl featured one of those when Kansas City pulled out a play from Michigan's 1948 Rose Bowl win over USC to convert a fourth down.
Kansas City lined up with four players in the backfield, who all spun in unison before a direct snap to Darrell Williams led to the conversion on fourth-and-1.
''It was very creative,'' linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. ''We'll be more alert and know what we're getting from Andy. We've got to be on our P's and Q's.''
FAMILIAR FACE
Reid has a soft spot for San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. It was Reid that acquired him from Houston in a 2012 trade in an attempt to upgrade the Eagles' defense. Ryans wound up leading the team with 113 tackles, though they still finished 4-12 and Reid was ultimately fired.
''Phenomenal person, absolutely brilliant as a player, just understanding the game,'' Reid said. ''I'm very happy for him. He's one of those guys you pull for unless you're playing against him.''
REUNION WEEK
The Niners are honoring another of their teams that fell just short at the end with a ceremony this weekend. San Francisco is welcoming back members of the 2012 team that lost in the Super Bowl to Baltimore.
Coach Jim Harbaugh is expected back for the first time since his ''mutual parting'' following the 2014 season that sent him back to college at Michigan. It's uncertain whether quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be among the players on hand.
---
AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:01
|11:48
|1st Downs
|4
|8
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|76
|148
|Total Plays
|12
|22
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|64
|Rush Attempts
|3
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|84
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|43
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|84
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|76
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
6
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|6/9
|68
|1
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|2
|2
|36
|0
|27
|5
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|3
|3
|27
|1
|18
|11
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
1
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|8/12
|92
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
5
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|3
|31
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|3
|27
|0
|12
|2
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|5
|2
|27
|0
|21
|4
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|2
|23
|0
|22
|4
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|3
|2
|21
|0
|18
|4
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
5
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|5
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
7
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
7
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
7
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - SF 32(12:15 - 2nd) R.Gould 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 24(12:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at KC 32 for -8 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 24(12:58 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(13:43 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to KC 24 for 3 yards (L.Sneed). 3 YAC
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39(14:26 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to KC 27 for 12 yards (J.Reid).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SF 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to KC 39 for 13 yards (N.Bolton). 17 YAC
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - SF 40(0:06 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 48 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 45(0:31 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-J.Wilson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - SF 24(1:18 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 21 yards (C.Lammons - J.Thornhill). 12 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 22(1:57 - 1st) D.Samuel left end to SF 24 for 2 yards (L.Sneed - G.Karlaftis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 22(2:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to SF 0. R.McCloud to SF 22 for 22 yards (I.Pacheco; D.Bush).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - KC 8(2:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 12 YAC
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - KC 13(2:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at SF 8 for 5 yards (D.Lenoir). Penalty on SF-N.Bosa - Defensive Offside - declined. 7 YAC
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KC 19(3:35 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to SF 13 for 6 yards (A.Spence - D.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 19(3:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - KC 37(4:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman to SF 19 for 18 yards (T.Gipson). 0 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 37(4:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - KC 36(5:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to SF 37 for 27 yards (F.Warner). 26 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 36(5:46 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 36 for no gain (S.Ebukam; T.Hufanga).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(6:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 36 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw - D.Lenoir). 4 YAC
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 46 yards from 50 to KC 4. I.Pacheco ran ob at KC 27 for 23 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SF 8(6:36 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to R.McCloud for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Stallworth - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 9(7:14 - 1st) T.Davis-Price left guard to KC 8 for 1 yard (J.Thornhill).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - SF 31(7:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to D.Samuel to KC 9 for 22 yards (Ja.Watson). 3 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(8:43 - 1st) T.Davis-Price left end to KC 31 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 28(8:50 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle intended for S.Moore INTERCEPTED by T.Hufanga (T.Gipson) at KC 36. T.Hufanga to KC 34 for 2 yards (M.Valdes-Scantling).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - KC 27(9:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 28 for 1 yard (F.Warner). 5 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:17 - 1st) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 27 for 2 yards (N.Bosa).
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 60 yards from SF 35 to KC 5. I.Pacheco to KC 25 for 20 yards (G.Odum).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SF 12(10:26 - 1st) R.Gould 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 12(10:31 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (J.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - SF 13(11:15 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to KC 12 for 1 yard (L.Sneed).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(11:52 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at KC 13 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill). 10 YAC
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - SF 31(12:32 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to KC 19 for 12 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(13:10 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 31 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SF 50(13:45 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 40 for 10 yards (L.Chenal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 50(13:51 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - SF 32(14:27 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to 50 for 18 yards (N.Bolton). 7 YAC
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 32 for 7 yards (W.Gay; J.Reid).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
