The 2024 NFL offseason is operating at full power.

Many high-profile players already moved on to new football homes including quarterback Kirk Cousins, who moved on from the Minnesota Vikings to the Atlanta Falcons. Edge rusher Brian Burns was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the New York Giants and signed a new deal. Running back Saquon Barkley, who left the Giants to sign with an NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, running back Josh Jacobs, who departed the Las Vegas for the Green Bay Packers.

From blockbuster trades to stunning signings, we've got what you need to know about each team's notable 2024 offseason additions. Plus, grades for their trades and signings from A to Z:

Key additions: DL Justin Jones (three-year, $30 million deal with $19.75 million guaranteed, per NFL Media), LB Mack Wilson (three-year, $12.75 million deal worth up to $15 million, per NFL Media) , CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (three-year, $25.5 million deal with $17.5 million guaranteed, per to NFL Media)

Key re-signings: G Trystan Colon (one-year, $1.75 million deal with $450,000 guaranteed worth up to $2 million, per NFL Media)

The Arizona Cardinals entered the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period flush with money to spend, $56.6 million in cap room, the fifth-most in the NFL, but they didn't make any major moves. Re-signing starting left guard Trystan Colon, whose 69.2 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade ranked as the 18th-best in the NFL among guards with at least 100 offensive snaps, is an unspectacular but solid move.

The addition of defensive tackle Justin Jones, 28-years-old on Aug. 28, who paced the 2023 Chicago Bears in quarterback hits (17) and tackles for loss (10) is an affordable pact to upgrade along the line of scrimmage. Arizona continued to reinforce its defense, head coach Jonathan Gannon's side of the ball, with deals for linebacker Mack Wilson and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Murphy-Bunting was the most exciting move the Cardinals made on Monday: a Super Bowl LV champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he allowed two passing touchdowns while hauling in two interceptions in 2023, his only season with the Tennessee Titans. Murphy-Bunting registered a 62.4 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage, the 17th-best in the league among 71 players with at least 70 passes thrown their way.

A nice start of a rebuilding squad, but it isn't a Day 1 that will have fans thinking Super Bowl, that's for sure.

Atlanta Falcons: A

Key additions: QB Kirk Cousins

Key re-signings: LS Liam McCullough (player announcement)

Key departures: TE Jonnu Smith, CB Jeff Okudah

The Atlanta Falcons had almost everything they needed to be a top tier offense in 2023. An explosive young running back (Bijan Robinson, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft whose 1,463 scrimmage yards were the most by a rookie in team history), two incredibly athletically-gifted pass-catchers (2021 fourth overall draft pick tight end Kyle Pitts and 2022 eighth overall draft pick wide receiver Drake London) and a strong offensive line (quarterback pressure rate allowed of 31.1% last year, fifth in the NFL, led by PFF's highest-graded guard Chris Lindstrom, 89.7 PFF offensive grade).

They just needed a quarterback. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke both proved not be long-term options. So, Atlanta signed the best free-agent quarterback available, former Minnesota Viking Kirk Cousins.

The four-time Pro Bowler ranked in the top five of the league in completion percentage (70%, fifth in NFL), passing yards (2,331, second in NFL) and passing touchdowns (18, tied for first) through the first eight weeks of the 2023 season before tearing his Achilles. Entering 2023, Cousins had thrown 25 passing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons (2015-2022), the fifth-longest streak in NFL history.

Atlanta needed a quarterback of Cousins' caliber. They ranked 28th in the NFL in completion percentage (62%) and passing yards per game (183.0) while ranking 27th in passing touchdowns (34) the last two seasons following Matt Ryan's Falcons exit.

Key additions: N/A



Key re-signings: DL Justin Madubike, WR Nelson Agholor

Key departures: RB Gus Edwards, G John Simpson, S Geno Stone

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubike helped power Baltimore's 2023 defense to becoming the first in NFL history to lead or co-lead the league in scoring defense (16.5 points per game allowed), sacks (60) and takeaways (31, tied for the most in the NFL with the New York Giants) all in the same season.

His 13.0 sacks and 33 quarterback hits were both the most among defensive tackles in 2023, and he also led all players in quarterback pressures (38) when lined up as a three-technique defensive lineman, per to Next Gen Stats. Madubuike's 11 consecutive games with at least half a sack this past season tied the NFL's record for most consecutive games with at least half a sack in a single season, now sharing the record with Bengals Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (2021) and Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (2018).

Losing running back Gus Edwards isn't nothing, but the Ravens have proven they stick almost any running back in their backfield and get decent results. Guard John Simpson started every game for Baltimore last season, but per PFF, his 58.4 offensive grade ranked 60th among offensive guards with at least 100 snaps last season. Not great, so it makes sense they let him walk. Safety Geno Stone's seven interceptions were the second-most in the NFL, but there's a chance his breakout was a product of his environment, aka playing next to 2023 First-Team All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton.

Key additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky

Key re-signings: LT Dion Dawkins, G David Edwards, S Taylor Rapp, DE A.J. Epenesa, DT DaQuan Jones

Key departures: WR Gabe Davis, DE Leonard Floyd, S Jordan Poyer, DB Siran Neal, WR Deonte Harty, C Mitch Morse, RB Nyheim Hines

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with a massive cap space deficit, so they released six players to open up over $37 million in cap space. Buffalo was able to re-sign left tackle Dion Dawkins, a solid deal for Josh Allen's blindside protector. Their re-signing of left guard David Edwards was a shrewd move by general manager Brandon Beane to bring back a starter at an incredible affordable rate. Ditto for edge rusher A.J. Epenesa's contract.

However, their salary cap situation precluded them from really going after any external help other than the return of Mitch Trubisky as their backup quarterback. Beane did a great job with the situation he faced this offseason, but in the grand scheme of things, it's not a great first day haul.

Carolina Panthers: C+

Key additions: G Robert Hunt, G Damien Lewis

Key re-signings: CB Troy Hill, LS J.J. Jansen

Key departures: DE Brian Burns (traded to New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal, according to the MMQB), LB Frankie Luvu

One of the Carolina Panthers' glaring issues throughout the 2023 season was their pass protection. Their quarterback pressure rate of 41.1% was the fourth-worst in the NFL last season while they surrendered 65 sacks, tied for the second-most allowed by any team in the league with the Washington Commanders. Naturally, quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, who was under pressure on 40.7% of his throws last season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL, had a 73.7 passer rating when pressured, the worst in the entire league.

So, the Panthers front office attacked the weakness. They are bringing in former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt on a deal that is the second-highest in average per year ($20 million) and total value ($100 million) among NFL guard contracts, according to OverTheCap.com. Hunt was Pro Football Focus' eighth-highest-graded guard in 2023 among those with at least 100 snaps played with a 76.4 offensive grade. He allowed only one sack and three quarterback pressures last season.

Hunt wasn't the only interior offensive lineman Carolina brought in on Monday. The Panthers also procured guard Damien Lewis, a four-year starter in Seattle. Young should be able to step up in the pocket much more frequently in 2024.

However, much of the goodwill from their offensive line upgrades is ruined by their bungling of two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers turned down the following trade compensation for Burns at the 2022 NFL trade deadline from the Los Angeles Rams, per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones: a 2024 first, 2025 first and a 2023 second-round pick. On Monday, they traded him for a 2024 second-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder. That is a horrendously low compensation package for a player of Burns' caliber.

Chicago Bears: C

Key additions: RB D'Andre Swift, OL Ryan Bates, S Kevin Byard

Key re-signings: CB Jaylon Johnson, LS Patrick Scales

Key departures: DL Justin Jones

The Chicago Bears appear to have overpaid at non-premium positions for consecutive offseasons. Last year, they spent big on two inside linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (4 years, $72 million) and T.J. Edwards (three years, $19.5M). This year, they immediately paid running back D'Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard.

Swift, a 25-year-old second-round pick by the Detroit Lions, amassed a career-high 268 touches and finished 2023 with a career-high 1,263 yards from scrimmage during his one season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His 1,049 yards rushing were also a career high. However, it will be interesting to see how much those numbers translate to an offensive line outside of Philadelphia. The Carolina Panthers signed former Eagles running back Miles Sanders to a four-year deal last offseason, and he promptly had the worst year of his career in Year 1 outside of Philly.

Byard, a two-time First-Team All-Pro with the Tennessee Titans, struggled in his one season with the Eagles, looking a step slow at age 30. He will be 31 on Aug. 17, and like Swift, Chicago made him one of the earlier signings on Monday. With such a deep safety free-agent class, the Bears may regret this move.

Swift and Byard are decent players, but with the depth of their positions' markets and the values other teams are getting, they could very easily be overpays.

However, they won't regret locking down Jaylon Johnson. The 24-year-old, who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah, earned Pro Football Focus' highest defensive grade among corners in 2023 (90.8), narrowly ahead of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro DaRon Bland (90.4) and New York Jets All-Pro Sauce Gardner (88.6). Johnson's 91.0 PFF coverage grade also led all corners, just ahead of Gardner (90.8) and Bland (89.9).

Johnson hauled in a career-high four interceptions, thus earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

Key additions: S Geno Stone, RB Zack Moss

Key re-signings: WR Tee Higgins (franchise tag), TE Drew Sample, G Cody Ford

Key departures: RB Joe Mixon (released), CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Bengals strengthened the back end of their secondary and subtracted from the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens with the signing of safety Geno Stone, whose seven interceptions in 2023 were the second-most in the entire NFL. Cincy's ground game became more affordable and athletic with the subtraction of Joe Mixon and the addition of Zack Moss. Mixon hasn't averaged over 4.1 yards per carry since his second season back in 2018. Moss has exceeded that figure in three of his four seasons.

However, a cloud hangs over their offseason because of the uncertainty around Tee Higgins' long-term future. He demanded a trade if the Bengals aren't going to give him a multi-year extension. The team can certainly ignore his request, but that could create an awkward locker room dynamic in 2024. They need to rectify this situation. The Bengals did a nice job of not overpaying for anyone and finding value at their positions of need. Cincy still has plenty of cap space to play with this offseason.

Key additions: WR Jerry Jeudy (acquired via trade with Denver Broncos)

Key re-signings: DE Za'Darius Smith

Key departures: LB Sione Takitaki, LB Anthony Walker

General manager Andrew Berry continued his run of success when it comes to pouncing on deals involving talented wide receivers for late-round picks. A few years back it was landing Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick, and now it's reeling in the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft in wideout Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. The 24-year-old is talented, and perhaps he can be unlocked while playing alongside Cooper. This was a low-risk, high-reward move for a team that doesn't have much of an ability to acquire external talent because of its cap situation.

Dallas Cowboys: Incomplete

Key additions: N/A

Key re-signings: N/A

Key departures: RB Tony Pollard, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dorance Armstrong

The Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the entire NFL not to sign anybody on Monday. Crickets from the Jones family on the first day of the league's legal tampering period. That's a strong departure from owner and general manager Jerry Jones' all-in claims at the end of the 2023 season. In order for the Cowboys to have the cap space to be players in free agency, they needed to do contract extensions with 2023 Second-Team All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and 2023 First-Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in order to spread their cap hits across future seasons.

However, with Jones in the portion of his negotiating cycle where he plays hardball, the Cowboys front office is currently of the position that they don't mind not being able to make many moves at the start of free agency. This lassiez-faire attitude only hurts the team and precludes them from re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore and a running back to replace Pollard among other critical transactions. Until Dallas actually signs a free agent, it will be difficult to fairly evaluate their offseason fully.

Denver Broncos: F

Key additions: S Brandon Jones

Key re-signings: S P.J. Locke, K Wil Lutz

Key departures: S Justin Simmons, QB Russell Wilson, WR Jerry Jeudy, C Lloyd Cushenberry

The Denver Broncos are tearing down their team to the studs and hitting the reset button. Denver decided they would rather eat $85 million as a dead cap hit than have quarterback Russell Wilson play a single snap on the five-year, $245 million extension they signed him to before he took a snap for the franchise. That decision has a ripple effect over everything else the Broncos do.

The Broncos also cut four-time Second-Team All-Pro safety Justin Simmons to save $14.5 million in cap space despite him being an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2023. It will accelerate the team's rebuild, but kicking a team captain and baller like Simmons, who is still producing, to the curb is bad vibes.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is one of the best at his position in the entire NFL. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.7 offensive grade, the 10th best among centers with at least 100 snaps in 2023. Cushenberry excels in pass protection as his 76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is the third-best among centers in the entire league, trailing only Chiefs Pro Bowler Creed Humphrey (78.6) and Colts Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly (78.3). Denver let him walk, and he procured a top of the market contract.

Tough scene in Denver.

Detroit Lions: B+

Key additions: CB Carlton Davis (acquired via trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers), DE Marcus Davenport

Key re-signings: OL Graham Glasgow, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, K Michael Badgley

Key departures: G Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions are successfully building off of their NFC Championship game appearance by reinforcing their secondary with a new top corner in Carlton Davis, whose 76.3 passer rating allowed as the primary defender in coverage in 2023 tied for 20th in the NFL among 39 players with at least 80 passes thrown their way. The draft compensation surrendered for him is fair considering he is a rental with one-year left on his current contract.

The Lions needed to get Aidan Hutchinson some pass-rush help. He racked up 11.5 sacks in the regular season, but the rest of Detroit's roster contributed 29.5 sacks for a team aggregate number of 41, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league. They struggled converting quarterback sack opportunities into sacks themselves: the Lions' 41.6% team quarterback pressure rate was the fourth-best in the entire NFL in the regular season, but their 6.5% team sack rate was the 11th-lowest in the league this past season. That's why taking a flier on 2018 first-round pick edge rusher Marcus Davenport makes sense.

Retaining Glasgow was huge. PFF credited him with a 77.2 offensive grade, tied for the sixth-highest among offensive guards who played at least 200 snaps in 2023. He was a bulldozer in the run game as his 87.0 run-blocking grade ranked as the fifth-best among guards with at least 200 snaps played this past season. OverTheCap.com currently projects them to have $31.7 million in cap room remaining. The Lions could still have more moves up their sleeve.

Green Bay Packers: A-

Key additions: RB Josh Jacobs, S Xavier McKinney

Key re-signings: N/A

Key departures: RB Aaron Jones (released), LT David Bakhtiari (released), G Jon Runyan Jr., S Darnell Savage

With Aaron Rodgers' $40 million dead cap hit off of their books this offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers front office went to work.

Green Bay had a clear need at safety entering the offseason, so the Packers went out and simply signed the best one the market had to offer: 24-year-old New York Giant Xavier McKinney. Green Bay forced a tight window throw on only 12.4% of their opponents pass attempts in 2023, the third-lowest rate in the NFL, according to the league's Next Gen Stats. McKinney led all players who lined up at safety and had at least 20 passes thrown their way in forcing tight window throws with an NFL-best 30.8% tight window throw percentage.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's best safety in coverage (91.2 coverage grade) as he totaled three interceptions while not allowing any passing touchdowns in 2023. McKinney's 41.4 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage ranked as the seventh best in the entire league, regardless of position, among the 146 players with at least 50 passes thrown their way last season.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers signed two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 rushing champion running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal to add both some youth (26-years-old) and size (5-foot-10, 223 pounds) to their backfield. The only reason Green Bay doesn't get an A or A+ is because they were unable to find a contractual solution to keep Aaron Jones after they asked him to take a pay cut following the Jacobs signing, per The Athletic.

Their window of contention is wide open thanks to quarterback Jordan Love and the youngest team in the NFL, and their front office seems intent on maximizing the opportunity.

Houston Texans: B

Key additions: DL Denico Autry, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Lonnie Johnson, CB Jeff Okudah

Key re-signings: TE Dalton Schultz, K Ka'imi Fairbairn

Key departures: RB Devin Singletary, DE Jonathan Greenard, LB Blake Cashman

The focus was clear for general manager Nick Caserio: defense, defense, defense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, had a phenomenal season, leading the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-5) while throwing to fellow rookie Tank Dell, Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz. Houston was eliminated by the ground-and-pound Baltimore Ravens last postseason and now with the signings of Autry and Al-Shaair, the Texans are much more equipped to handle physical, postseason play.

After Schultz entered last season in a contract year, he finished 2023 second on the Texans in targets (88) and catches(59), behind only Collins in both categories. Stability at the skill position spots can be huge for a young quarterback. Houston's grade would have been higher if they were able to reel in any of the offseason's higher-end targets on the market,.

Indianapolis Colts: B-

Key additions: N/A

Key re-signings: WR Michael Pittman Jr., DE Tyquan Lewis, LB Zaire Franklin

Key departures: QB Gardner Minshew, RB Zack Moss

Retaining Pittman was a must for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, and he was able to get a deal done with his top wideout, huge-plus for Anthony Richardson's development. Pittman's breakout occurred in 2023: he went off for his first 100-catch season in his age-26 season with his 109 catches ranking as the fifth most in the NFL last season and tied for the fourth most in a single season in Colts history. They are the most by a player in Indy since current wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne's 111 back in the 2010 season.

The other two re-signings are solid, especially Franklin's. His 345 tackles are the second-most in the NFL since 2022, trailing only Jaguars inside linebacker Foye Oluokun and his 357 in that span. It seems like the Colts might be hoarding some cap room for a future big move. Perhaps a Tee Higgins trade?

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Key additions: QB Mac Jones (acquired via trade with Patriots), WR Gabe Davis, C Mitch Morse, S Darnell Savage

Key re-signings: DE Josh Allen (franchise tag), G Ezra Cleveland

Key departures: K Brandon McManus

The Jaguars' offense took a step back in 2023 after injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and poor blocking up front. Jacksonville did a solid job addressing some of those areas of need immediately between the acquisition of center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Gabe Davis. Lawrence could have used Davis' size (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) down in the red zone last season. Darnell Savage also represents a younger, more explosive player to fill the free safety role vacated by Rayshawn Jenkins' release.

Jacksonville did what they could given a limited amount of cap space this offseason. They could earn a higher grade though if they extend Josh Allen, who set the team's single-season sacks record (17.5 in 2023), and not have him play out next season on the tag.

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Key additions: P Matt Araiza

Key re-signings: DT Chris Jones, CB L'Jarius Sneed, LB Drue Tranquill

Key departures: OL Nick Allegretti

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions took care of their most pressing business this offseason by re-signing two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term deal. Kansas City also franchised L'Jarius Sneed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him traded because of salary cap concerns. Re-signing Drue Tranquill to a relatively affordable deal is a nice piece of work by general manager Brett Veach. Kansas City can bump this grade up to an 'A' if they can acquire another receiver or two to upgrade a position that struggled with drops last regular season.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

Key additions: DT Christian Wilkins, QB Gardner Minshew

Key re-signings: C Andre James, RB Ameer Abdullah

Key departures: RB Josh Jacobs, OL Jermaine Eluemunor

The Raiders have finally found a pass-rush partner for Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby in former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He was one of six defensive tackles to register at least nine sacks last season joining Pro Bowler Justin Madubike (13.0), All-Pro Chris Jones (10.5), Zach Sieler (10.0), Ed Oliver (9.5) and Kobie Turner (9.0).

Bringing back James was also smart. The 26-year-old graded out as Pro Football Focus' ninth-best center, among those with at least 100 snaps, in the entire league with a 76.3 offensive grade. Las Vegas is clearly starting over at quarterback, and it doesn't like they have their long-term option in the building at the moment.

Key additions: RB Gus Edwards, TE Will Dissly

Key re-signings: S Alohi Gilman

Key departures: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray

New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has always prioritized have a downhill, smashmouth running game. That's exactly the kind of running style former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards possesses, making his acquisition a great scheme fit. Will Dissly could be a younger TE1 for quarterback Justin Herbert if Gerald Everett is not re-signed.

The Chargers still need to pull a few levers to open up more roster flexibility by moving off of wide receiver Mike Williams and edge rusher Joey Bosa with the ageless Khalil Mack also likely needing to be shown the door in order to replenish Los Angeles' roster depth.

Key additions: TE Colby Parkinson, G Jonah Jackson, CB Darious Williams

Key re-signings: WR DeMarcus Robinson, G Kevin Dotson

Key departures: N/A

The Rams took a flier on Dotson, a 2020 fourth-round pick, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago, flipping a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Dotson, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick. Los Angeles hit the jackpot with this move as Dotson ended up being grade out as PFF's second-best offensive guard in the entire league with an 86.1 offensive grade behind only Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom (89.7).

No guard was a better run-blocker in 2023 than Dotson as he registered an 88.8 run-blocking grade. Los Angeles doubled down on on their offensive line with former Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson. Head coach Sean McVay has now solidified the interior of his offensive line with 2023 second-round pick Steve Avila playing a center, a position he played at an all-conference level at TCU back in college. Receiver Demarcus Robinson is also a solid value for number three or four receiver. Tight end Colby Parkinson is also a strong blocker, providing McVay plenty of chances to feature running back Kyren Williams in 2024.

The Darious Williams reunion is a feel-good story. Williams tied his career high in interceptions with four and only allowed two passing touchdowns in 2023. As a result he earned a 85.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, the fourth-highest in the entire NFL, trailing only Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson (91.0), All-Pro Sauce Gardner (90.8) and All-Pro DaRon Bland (89.9).

Miami Dolphins: C-

Key additions: TE Jonnu Smith, LB Anthony Walker, C Aaron Brewer, LB Jordyn Brooks

Key re-signings: CB NIk Needham



Key departures: G Robert Hunt, DT Christian Wilkins, S Brandon Jones, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Jerome Baker (released), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (released)

The list of the Dolphins' departures is significantly longer than their list of additions and re-signings. That's not great, but it's a consequence of shelling out big money for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's extension looming. Hunt and Wilkins are major losses on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

New center Aaron Brewer's PFF run-blocking grade of 78.7 is tied for the sixth-best in the NFL, which is great. However, he has a lot of room to grow as a pass-blocker. Brewer allowed 68 quarterback pressures in 2023, the most by any center in the entire league last season. De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have to be fired up about his arrival, but Brewer is certainly destined to be run through head coach Mike McDaniel's pass-blocking drills all training camp long.

Brooks, the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will replace some of the speed lost off of Miami's defense this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings: C-

Key additions: QB Sam Darnold, DE Jonathan Greenard, LB Blake Cashman, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, RB Aaron Jones

Key re-signings: TE Johnny Mundt, OT David Quessenberry

Key departures: QB Kirk Cousins, DE Marcus Davenport

It's panic time in the Twin Cities: the Vikings are entering quarterback purgatory and are currently looking at castoff Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft after Cousins deserted them for the Falcons and warmer weather. Scary times. They need to trade all the way up into the top three or hope J.J. McCarthy falls to them with the 11th overall pick. Otherwise, Justin Jefferson might get irritable and demand a trade. Darnold has an established NFL track record of being a mediocre quarterback.

However, the Vikings run game received an unexpected boost after Minnesota signed ex-Packers Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones early Tuesday morning. Jones follows in Brett Favre's footsteps as someone who embodied what it meant to be a Packer before joining the Vikings out of spite when Green Bay showed them the door. Jones provides a dual-threat ability out of the backfield not seen in Minnesota since Dalvin Cook's prime.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings did nice work in swiping edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Houston Texans (12.5 sacks in 2023, led team; his 22% quarterback pressure ranked as the sixth-best among edge rushers in 2023 per ESPN Analytics. Van Ginkel and Cashman provide some much-needed front seven depth. Re-signing Danielle Hunter should be a huge priority for Minnesota if they hope to be competitive in 2024.

New England Patriots: C+

Key additions: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Antonio Gibson, RT Chukwuma Okorafor, LB Sione Takitaki

Key re-signings: TE Hunter Henry, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Kyle Dugger (transition tag), OL Mike Onwenu

Key departures: ST Matthew Slater (retired), LB Mack Wilson, QB Mac Jones (traded to Jaguars)

The New England Patriots have successfully cleared the deck for the quarterback they will select third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, most likely Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. Mac Jones was sent packing down to Florida, and New England was able to hold on to top tight end Hunter Henry and reliable wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots also solidified the right side of their offensive line with the Okorafor and Onwenu signings. A trade for Tee Higgins would certainly elevate their current grade.

Key additions: N/A



Key re-signings: LB Demario Davis, S Tyrann Mathieu

Key departures: CB Lonnie Johnson

The Saints burning desire to continue restructuring almost every contract on their books to chase NFC South contention is severely limiting their ability to do anything in free agency besides re-sign some of their own players. New Orleans has to change this strategy soon, otherwise they will continue to be doomed to competing for division titles and losing in the first round of the postseason.

New York Giants: B

Key additions: DE Brian Burns (acquired via trade from Carolina Panthers), RB Devin Singletary, G Jon Runyan Jr., OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Key re-signings: N/A

Key departures: QB Tyrod Taylor, RB Saquon Barkley, S Xavier McKinney

The Giants had a very mixed bag to begin free agency. On the positive side, they acquired and locked down one of the most dynamic pass rushers in football. Burns is one of 10 players in the NFL to have 45 or more sacks, 10 or more passes defended and five or more forced fumbles since he entered the NFL in 2019. Having him alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and All-Pro Dexter Lawrence gives New York one of the best defensive fronts in the entire league.

Losing Barkley is unfortunate, but the Giants were better off not paying a RB big money. If they were close to contention, maybe, but they still most certainly are not given their quarterback concerns. The loss of Xavier McKinney is a big deal. He is the best safety in coverage in the entire NFL, and he is still just 24. It was surprising to not see the Giants fight harder to keep him.

New York Jets: D+

Key additions: QB Tyrod Taylor, OL John Simpson, CB Isaiah Oliver

Key re-signings: K Greg Zuerlein

Key departures: DE Bryce Huff

Only Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (21.8%) had a higher quarterback pressure rate than Bryce Huff (21.3%) in 2023. New York letting a 25-year-old Huff out of the building is a travesty. Elite pass-rushers aren't easy to come by, which is why most of them never hit the free agency market at all.

The Jets did receive offensive reinforcements to their backup quarterback spot with Tyrod Taylor coming over from down the hall with the Giants and offensive line, their biggest need on the entire team. Aaron Rodgers' offensive line has to be better in 2023 -- their 13 offensive line starting combinations were the most in the NFL while they surrendered 63 sacks, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL in 2023. John Simpson started all 19 games played for the Ravens in 2023. That's exactly the kind of durability up front New York is thirsting for.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Key additions: RB Saquon Barkley, DE Bryce Huff

Key re-signings: G Landon Dickerson

Key departures: RB D'Andre Swift, C Jason Kelce (retired), DT Fletcher Cox (retired), S Kevin Byard

General manager Howie Roseman has done it again. Thanks to the retirements of Cox and Kelce plus D'Andre Swift hitting free agency, he had enough money to sign both Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley. Huff will elevate the Eagles' pass-rush immediately while Barkley can provide quarterback Jalen Hurts a nice checkdown option and a run-pass option running mate defenses will fear. While Philly doesn't typically pay running backs, they are contenders, so the investment is understandable.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Key additions: QB Russell Wilson

Key re-signings: N/A

Key departures: QB Mitchell Trubisky, RT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Steelers needed to find competition for Kenny Pickett, the quarterback they selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The way he plays football is the way Brock Purdy's haters think he plays football: like a conversative game manager.

Now, Pittsburgh has Russell Wilson to challenge him while they pay him the veteran minimum salary since the Denver Broncos are on the hook for just under $40 million of his salary in 2024. Sure, there's a chance Wilson struggles after an uneven two years with the Broncos, but it's a low-risk, high-reward proposition. If he flames out, the Steelers can easily move off of him without any noticeable financial consequences.

San Francisco 49ers: B

Key additions: DE Leonard Floyd, DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Key re-signings: OT Colton McKivitz, QB Brandon Allen

Key departures: QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver

The 49ers were rumored to be releasing veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead, but they haven't officially done it. In the meantime, they have allocated resources to beef up their defensive line, signing both Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos. Floyd is in elite company as one of only three players with at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons along with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and Pro Bowler Haason Reddick.

Gross-Matos, a former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, didn't play up to his pedigree in Charlotte, but perhaps San Francisco can help unlock him like they did Charles Omenihu,.

Key additions: N/A

Key re-signings: TE Noah Fant, DE Leonard Williams

Key departures: TE Will Dissly, TE Colby Parkinson, G Damien Lewis, LB Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks retained two key contributors on both sides of the ball in Fant and Williams. Seattle desperately needed to keep Williams. They sent a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick across the country to the Giants in exchange for his services. Seattle desperately needed more push up front, and Williams provided decent help. His 12.1% quarterback pressure rate ranked as the second-most on the team behind Boye Mafe's 13.8% rate among those with at least 100 pass rush snaps.

Fant was a must re-sign also after the Seahawks let Dissly and Parkinson walk. Seattle currently has $44.9 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, meaning they are well-positioned to continue to spend this offseason in Year 1 under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

Key additions: N/A

Key re-signings: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield Jr., K Chase McLaughlin

Key departures: C Ryan Jensen (retired), CB Carlton Davis (traded to Detroit Lions)

The band is back together in Tampa Bay! The reigning NFC South champions re-signed their two most important players, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. Mayfield is coming off of the best year of his career with career-highs in completion percentage (64.3%), passing touchdowns (28) and passing yards (4,044). Evans co-led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in is first season with Mayfield in 2023.

This duo will now be together for at least the next two seasons as the Buccaneers aim to be annual NFC playoff participants going forward.

Tennessee Titans: B

Key additions: RB Tony Pollard, C Lloyd Cushenberry, LB Kenneth Murray, CB Chidobe Awuzie

Key re-signings: LS Morgan Cox

Key departures: C Aaron Brewer, DL Denico Autry, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Titans had a clear need at running back with Derrick Henry not returning to Nashville, so they signed a Tennessee native in 26-year-old running back Tony Pollard. He slogged through a tough 2023 in which he was still battling the lingering effects from a fibula injury in the 2022 postseason against the San Francisco 49ers. Over a year fully removed from that incident, he should be closer to his 5.9 yards per touch self from 2022 when he led the NFL in that metric.

Paving the way for Pollard will be PFF's 10th-highest graded center Lloyd Cushenberry (74.7 offensive grade). The former Denver Bronco excels in pass protection as his 76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is the third-best among centers in the entire league, trailing only Chiefs Pro Bowler Creed Humphrey (78.6) and Colts Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly (78.3). Denver let him walk, and he procured a top of the market contract.

Awuzie and Murray will be Day 1 starters along the Titans defense, a nice haul for a rebuilding squad.

Washington Commanders: B+

Key additions: RB Austin Ekeler, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dorance Armstrong, TE Zach Ertz, OL Nick Allegretti, LB Frankie Luvu, K Brandon McManus

Key re-signings: N/A

Key departures: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Antonio Gibson

The Commanders entered free agency with the most cap space in the NFL, and they acted like it on Day 1 of the legal tampering period, coming to terms with seven players. Two of them were also coached by new Washington head coach Dan Quinn in Dallas when Quinn was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator: center Tyler Biadasz and defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong. Both will be immediate starters.

Washington's backfield pecking order will likely change as former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, whose 69 scrimmage touchdowns are the most in the NFL since 2021, will now split time with Brian Robinson Jr. Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, is the type of veteran leader the Commanders will want their new quarterback, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, exposed to right away.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu might be the best pickup of them all: he led all linebackers in completion percentage allowed (56.4%) as the nearest defender last season among those with at least 25 targets as the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats. Washington was the league's worst scoring defense (30.5 points per game) and total defense (388.9 total yards per game) while allowing the most passing touchdowns (39) and the highest passer rating (105.7). Luvu will play a big role in the team's needed defensive turnaround.