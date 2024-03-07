The Buffalo Bills made a number of moves as they work feverishly to get under the salary cap in what's been a very busy Wednesday for the franchise. The team announced the release of five players: safety Jordan Poyer, defensive back Siran Neal, wide receiver Deonte Harty, center Mitch Morse and running back Nyheim Hines. The Bills will also release former Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White with a post-June 1 designation, according to CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

The Bills also restructured multiple contracts. Cornerback Rasul Douglas' deal has been adjusted in order to save $2.5 million against the cap, according to ESPN. The team also reworked pass rusher Von Miller's contract, which now has a base value of $8.855 million in 2024, with the chance to earn up to $20 million with incentives, Jones confirms. This move saves Buffalo $8.645 million.

By releasing Poyer, the Bills save $5.7 million in much-needed cap space, per Jones. Meanwhile, Neal had a salary of nearly $3 million and Morse had a salary of $8.5 million in 2023.

The Bills entered Wednesday dead last among all 32 teams in terms of cap space, according to Over The Cap, but they reportedly netted over $37 million with Wednesday's transactions. They will gain an additional $10.2 million in June when the release of White becomes official. After these moves. the Bills are currently just $1,177,381 over the cap.

Bills Player Transaction type Cap Savings Jordan Poyer Release $5.7M Siran Neal Release $2.88M Deonte Harty Release $4.2M Mitch Morse Release $8.5M Nyheim Hines Release $4.66M Tre'Davious White Release $10.2M (post-June 1) Rasul Douglas Restructure $2.5M Von Miller Restructure $8.645M

Poyer played in Buffalo for seven seasons as the 32-year-old joined the Bills in 2017. During his time in Buffalo, he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. His career began in 2013, when he was selected in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent one year in Philly, before playing for the Cleveland Browns from 2013 to 2016.

On his career, Poyer has 806 total tackles along with 12 sacks, 54 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 24 interceptions and one defensive touchdowns.

White, meanwhile, joined the Bills as a first-round pick (No. 27 overall) in 2017. He was the model of consistency during his first four NFL seasons, playing at least 14 games each campaign and earning two Pro Bowl appearances (2019, 2020), a second-team All-Pro nod (2020) and a first-team All-Pro honor (2019). Unfortunately, White suffered a torn ACL in November of 2021, which caused him to miss the rest of that season and limited him to just six contests the next year. In Week 4 of the 2023 campaign, White suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.

In other news Wednesday, the Bills announced they re-signed guard David Edwards and signed punter Matt Haack. The team also reached a deal to bring back quarterback Mitch Trubisky, per NFL Media. Buffalo, in a very busy day, also re-signed safety Taylor Rapp, according to ESPN.