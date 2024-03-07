The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Mitch Trubisky earlier this offseason, and the former No. 2 overall pick has already found a new home, with the Buffalo Bills announcing Thursday that they signed Trubisky to a two-year deal. According to NFL Media, the deal is for $5.25 million and worth up to $8.45 million for the veteran signal-caller. He is guaranteed $2.7 million this season.

"To reunite with these guys, this team and really playing this offensive system that's friendly to the QB, something I'm familiar with, that I think helps my skill set, it just felt like a no-brainer," Trubisky said, via ESPN. "It felt like coming back home. So, I was very excited about it."

Trubisky spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo, throwing for 43 yards in six games played. He then scored a two-year, $14.25 million deal that included up to $27 million in incentives with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season. The Steelers clearly targeted Trubisky in free agency, as he agreed to terms with Pittsburgh about an hour into the league's legal tampering period.

Trubisky's stint in Pittsburgh did not go well. He went 2-5 as the starter while completing 64.1% of his passes for 1,884 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The UNC product lost the starting job by Week 5 in 2022, as rookie Kenny Pickett took over.

In 2023, Trubisky found his way back into the starting lineup after Pickett injured his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, but lost his two starts while throwing for 359 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Mason Rudolph replaced Trubisky as starter, and went 3-0 while Pittsburgh earned a playoff berth.

Trubisky was originally selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft after they struck a deal to trade up with the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears sent San Francisco the No. 3 overall pick, a third-round pick (67th overall) and a fourth-round pick (111th overall), plus a third-round pick in 2018 to select Trubisky, who went 29-21 with the Bears before being allowed to walk in free agency.

The Bills' front office had itself a very busy day. Aside from bringing back its former quarterback, the team also parted ways with six players, including Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White, restructured two contracts, including Von Miller's deal. The Bills didn't stop there, as they reportedly re-signed one of their own in safety Taylor Rapp before free agency begins next week.