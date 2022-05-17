The Giants underwent a lot of change this offseason, kicking off a new regime under ex-Bills staffers Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, then axing the roster of some pricey contracts. The question is, how much better, if at all, will they be in 2022? A year after the Joe Judge era ended with a 4-13 whimper, what can we expect from New York this coming season?

Here's our premature prediction for every single game on the Giants' 18-week regular-season schedule:

Week 1 at Titans

Line: Titans -6.5 | Opponent wins: O/U 9.5

Malik who? Ryan Tannehill opens the year comfortably throwing against New York's undermanned secondary, and the Giants, with a lackluster receiving corps, are forced to keep feeding Saquon Barkley despite Jeffery Simmons' presence up front.

Prediction: Giants lose 26-17

Record: 0-1

Week 2 vs. Panthers

Opponent wins: O/U 6.0

Carolina keeps things close despite lingering question marks under center, but Kayvon Thibodeaux makes his presence felt lining up at multiple spots for Wink Martindale, giving the Giants the edge in the trenches in an otherwise sloppy affair.

Final score: Giants win 23-21

Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Opponent wins: O/U 10.5

O-line issues notwithstanding, Dallas has no trouble stealing the Monday night spotlight, with Dak Prescott playing point guard as CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert all log big plays working Adoree' Jackson and the Big Blue defense.

Final score: Giants lose 31-20

Record: 1-2

Week 4 vs. Bears

Opponent wins: O/U 6.5

Justin Fields extends some plays to keep Chicago alive late, but Martindale's pass rush steps up to force key turnovers, and Daniel Jones does just enough with his own legs to give the G-Men an ugly but important NFC victory.

Final score: Giants win 19-16

Record: 2-2

Week 5 at Packers

Opponent wins: O/U 11.0

The neutral London setting at first suggests an upset is possible, with Leonard Williams and Thibodeaux frustrating Aaron Rodgers out of the gate. But then A-Rod hits his stride, controlling the clock with dump-off after dump-off down the stretch.

Final score: Giants lose 27-17

Record: 2-3

Week 6 vs. Ravens

Opponent wins: O/U 9.5

Martindale devises a clever game plan to slow old friend Lamar Jackson, but only for so long. Meanwhile, Baltimore's rejuvenated defense eats up Jones, racking up sacks and picks to force the MetLife crowd into an early exit.

Final score: Giants lose 25-13

Record: 2-4

Week 7 at Jaguars

Opponent wins: O/U 6.5

Unwisely anticipating a rebound after tough losses to Green Bay and Baltimore, the Giants hit the road and run right into a motivated Jags team looking to avenge their own Week 6 road loss to Indy. Old rival Doug Pederson gets creative to steal it.

Final score: Giants lose 24-21

Record: 2-5

Week 8 at Seahawks

Opponent wins: O/U 6.0

Seattle waffles between Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the former battles an injury suffered behind their makeshift line, and Daboll takes advantage, sticking to the ground to control the ball and quiet the West Coast crowd for a much-needed win.

Final score: Giants win 23-17

Record: 3-5

Week 10 vs. Texans

Opponent wins: O/U 4.5

Lovie Smith's squad comes in banged up after back-to-back games against the Titans and Eagles, and the Giants win up front, forcing Davis Mills off his spot for most of the day. Barkley goes off, and Jones throws with authority.

Final score: Giants win 29-18

Record: 4-5

Week 11 vs. Lions

Opponent wins: O/U 6.0

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams torch the Giants' secondary early to give the home team a scare, but then Azeez Ojulari has a career day working against a banged-up Lions front, forcing Jared Goff into a slew of critical mistakes.

Final score: Giants win 27-20

Record: 5-5

Week 12 at Cowboys

Opponent wins: O/U 10.5

As motivated as they are to avenge their Week 3 loss and split the series, the Giants are no match for Dallas' offense on a short week in Jerry World. Prescott overcomes a late fumble to set up a go-ahead field goal and end New York's win streak.

Final score: Giants lose 24-22

Record: 5-6

Week 13 vs. Commanders

Opponent wins: O/U 7.5

Coming off a long rest following their Thanksgiving loss to Dallas, the Giants reestablish themselves as wild card long shots by getting after Carson Wentz, who can't connect with Terry McLaurin due to holes up front.

Final score: Giants win 25-19

Record: 6-6

Week 14 vs. Eagles

Opponent wins: O/U 9.0

Despite staying at home, the Giants are outgunned on their own turf, with Jalen Hurts feeding A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on short routes to keep the ball in the Eagles' hands. Tyrod Taylor enters briefly after Jones takes a beating.

Final score: Giants lose 31-15

Record: 6-7

Week 15 at Commanders

Opponent wins: O/U 7.5

Taylor gets the nod with Jones still limping after the ugly Eagles outing, and this time, Washington gets creative, with Antonio Gibson leading a run-heavy attack and Joey Slye hitting a game-winner as time expires at FedEx Field.

Final score: Giants lose 21-20

Record: 6-8

Week 16 at Vikings

Opponent wins: O/U 9.0

Jones returns to the lineup, but the opposing QB, Kirk Cousins, knows the NFC East well. Despite absorbing some hard hits, he has little trouble carving up the Giants in Minnesota, with Justin Jefferson exploding to solidify yet another Pro Bowl nod.

Final score: Giants lose 31-21

Record: 6-9

Week 17 vs. Colts

Opponent wins: O/U 9.5

Looking to sneak into the crowded AFC playoff picture, Matt Ryan and Co. come into MetLife motivated, and despite some early slip-ups due to poor pass protection, they lean on Jonathan Taylor down the stretch to keep the G-Men stuck in a losing streak.

Final score: Giants lose 28-24

Record: 6-10

Week 18 at Eagles

Opponent wins: O/U 9.0

It's undrafted rookie Carson Strong under center for Philly, with the Eagles resting starters ahead of another wild card appearance. Daboll pulls out all the stops to get a final look at Jones, and his rollout-heavy attack ends the year on a good note.

Final score: Giants win 24-16

Record: 7-10