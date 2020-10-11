Of the games on the Sunday's Week 5 NFL schedule, five carry spreads of a touchdown or higher according to the Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill. The biggest favorites Sunday are the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens, who are 11.5-point home favorites over the 1-2-1 Cincinnati Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys are 7.5-point home favorites against the New York Giants in an NFC East tussle, according to the latest NFL Vegas spreads. The current NFL spreads also show the Rams as 7.5-point favorites over Washington, which will start Kyle Allen at quarterback.

Are the Ravens, Cowboys, Rams, Cardinals and Seahawks attractive favorites, even though the Rams are on the road in Week 5? Or should you take the points with the Bengals, Giants, Washington, Jets and Vikings? And which NFL matchups provide the best value for your NFL bets? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 5

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-7 at William Hill) cover the spread at home against the Eagles. Pittsburgh got an unexpected bye in Week 4 when its game against the Titans was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee. Philadelphia, meanwhile, limps into this game with a lengthy injury list and just one win in 2020.

The Eagles are just 1-3 against the spread thus far in 2020, while Pittsburgh has covered twice in three games. The Steelers piled up 169 yards on the ground in Week 6 against the Texans, and that success bodes well for their chances in this matchup since Pittsburgh is 13-3-1 against the number in its last 17 games after it had 150-plus rushing yards in the prior matchup. The model is calling for the Steelers to win by double-digits as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 5 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7.5) cover as road favorites against Washington. The Football Team is making a change at quarterback this week, benching Dwayne Haskins and going with Kyle Allen. Haskins likely won't even be the backup, as Washington has indicated that veteran Alex Smith will serve in the No. 2 role.

Haskins completed 32-of-45 passes for 314 yards as Washington lost by 14 to Baltimore last week. Washington was 3-8 with Haskins as a starter in the last two seasons.

The Rams have no such quarterback problems, as Jared Goff has Los Angeles at 3-1 after throwing for 1,063 yards and six touchdowns. The only dent in the Rams' resume so far in 2020 is a 35-32 loss to AFC East-leading Buffalo. SportsLine's model projects that Allen will struggle against the Rams, throwing for fewer than 200 yards with one touchdown with one interception, while Goff will throw for over 270 yards and two touchdowns. The model says the Rams cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (46) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 5

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 54)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 54.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington (+7.5, 46)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5.5, 54.5)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets (+7, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 44)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5, 50.5)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 51)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (off the board)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 52.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (-1, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 56)

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-8, 50)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (off the board)