The Green Bay Packers kicked off Week 9 with a 34-17 drubbing of the San Francisco 49ers, but we have an incredible weekend of football ahead of us. The Baltimore Ravens will look to rebound against a great defense in the Indianapolis Colts, the Seattle Seahawks try their luck against the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to retain first place in the NFC South when they face the New Orleans Saints. It's never too early to look ahead at Week 10 lines, however. In fact, that's actually where we can find the best value!

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 9, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 10, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 10. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 10 lookahead lines

Colts at Titans (-1)

Jaguars at Packers (-14)

Buccaneers (-6.5) at Panthers

Eagles (-3) at Giants

Bengals at Steelers (-10)

Texas at Browns (-2.5)

Washington at Lions (-3)

Broncos at Raiders (-3.5)

Chargers at Dolphins (-2)

Bills at Cardinals (-2.5)

Seahawks at Rams (-1)

49ers at Saints (-6.5)

Ravens (-6.5) at Patriots

Vikings at Bears (-1.5)

Picks to consider

Buccaneers -6.5 at Panthers

Brady and the Buccaneers have won three straight games, and Antonio Brown is set to make his 2020 debut this week. I'm not saying he's going to score four touchdowns on Sunday, but the Buccaneers are more than motivated to avenge the Week 1 loss they suffered at the hands of their divisional rivals in the Saints. I expect a close game, but it's hard to bet against the Buccaneers right now. As for the Panthers, they are coming off of a bad loss to the Falcons and now have to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Carolina is a double-digit underdog this week, and I'm not so sure it can cover. I expect this Week 10 line to move, and I would jump on Bucs -6.5 right now.

Bills at Cardinals -2.5

I am very high on the Seahawks, and I have Russell Wilson and Co. covering three points against the Bills on Sunday with ease. If that indeed does happen, the Bills will be on a five-game losing streak against the spread. As for the Cardinals, they take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins this week. The Cardinals had a bye to prepare for a rookie quarterback making his second career start, and the Dolphins also may be without their top two running backs. I expect this line to grow by next week.

Seahawks +1 at Rams

This reminds me of last week, when I told you to jump on the Packers at +1 over the 49ers. Sure enough, the line moved eight points and the Packers ended up blowing out the 49ers. I really think the Seahawks should be favored in this matchup, and as we mentioned previously, I believe they will cover against the Bills on Sunday. The Rams have a bye this week, and they certainly need it after getting dominated by the Dolphins in Week 8. I would be absolutely shocked if the Rams remain favorites over the Seahawks in Week 10.