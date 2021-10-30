We are almost halfway through the 2021 NFL regular season. Pretty crazy isn't it? Placing bets against the spread is getting a bit trickier due to injuries, but you've come to the right place if you're looking for some expert advice on what sides to take in Week 8.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Let's dive in.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Panthers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Falcons -1, O/U 47.5

Current: Falcons -3, O/U 46.5

"This pick is more about fading the Panthers than it is riding the Falcons. Sam Darnold is flailing under center for Carolina and it's hard to watch. He even got benched in the fourth quarter last week during the Panthers' 25-3 loss to the New York Giants. I don't think he's going to be able to rebound. I was optimistic about Darnold coming to Carolina, and thought he could pull a "Ryan Tannehill." Seven weeks in, and I'm out. It's not all his fault, as the offensive line is atrocious. The offensive struggles have also negatively affected the defense. In Weeks 1-3, the Panthers ranked first in opponent yards per game. In Weeks 4-7, they are tied for 24th.

"As for the Falcons, they have won three of their past four games and Matt Ryan is playing well. He has five consecutive games of two or more passing touchdowns, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL. He has a rising star in Kyle Pitts as well, who became the first rookie tight end with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Raymond Chester of the 1970 Raiders. He's going to get better and better."

That's my take on this Carolina-Atlanta matchup. Basically I think the Falcons have been improving while the Panthers are falling apart. I'm 21-14 on my top five picks this year. To read my Week 8 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Falcons (-2.5) Falcons Falcons Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Falcons

Bengals at Jets



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -3.5, O/U 45.5

Current: Bengals -11, O/U 43

"The only conceivable scenario in which the Bengals do not take care of business is a dose of overconfidence laced with injuries. The Jets have managed a No. 31 offense ranking with promising rookie QB Zach Wilson. An ailing knee keeps him out. Even if the Jets scrounge up a few TDs, it cannot keep pace with the No. 7 passing offense. QB Joe Burrow tops the league in yards per completion, for which he can thank dy-no-mite rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase." -- Mike Tierney on why the Bengals are part of his teaser picks for Week 7

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-10) at Jets Bengals Bengals Bengals Jets Bengals Bengals Jets Bengals

Rams at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -14.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Rams -16, O/U 46.5

The Bengals would be a great pick for survivor pools this week, as the Jets are having to start Mike White with Zach Wilson sidelined and No. 1 wide receiver Corey Davis is doubtful with a hip injury. They aren't the only team that would be a good play, however, as the Rams on the road against the Texans is enticing as well. Tyrod Taylor is not ready to return to the lineup just yet and rookie quarterback Davis Mills has yet to win a game. The Rams also have to feel a bit rejuvenated with the Cardinals' loss on Thursday night, so I expect Matthew Stafford and Co. to roll.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-14.5) at Texans Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -11, O/U 49

Current: Bills -14, O/U 48.5

"The Bills have not only one of the best records in the AFC, but they've also been blowing away the competition in the process. Entering Week 8, they have the highest average margin of victory in the league at 17.5. With that in mind, the double-digit spread against Miami shouldn't scare you too much. The Dolphins have lost six straight after winning in Week 1 and are now facing the No. 1 ranked defense in the league in DVOA. After a week of rest, Josh Allen and Co. should be firing on all cylinders. It also doesn't hurt that Buffalo is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 home games as the favorite."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Bills (-13.5) Bills Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins Bills

Eagles at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3.5, O/U 49

Current: Eagles -3.5, O/U 48

"Full disclosure -- I love this as a moneyline play. The Lions are overdue for a win, they play with passion and emotion and they have endured several improbable losses at home. Dan Campbell's offensive staff has some issues but his program looks better than Nick Sirianni's and it will show on Sunday.

"The Lions can run the ball and control the game with Deandre Swift. They can get some pass rush with four. That's all they will need against an Eagles team that has almost nothing going for it right now. Losing Miles Sanders is crushing and Philly's defense is leaking all over the place. My fear betting against the Eagles is that they will backdoor cover most weeks; but here I am getting points. And I don't even think I will need them."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Lions Eagles Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Steelers at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -3, O/U 45

Current: Browns -4, O/U 43

"This strikes me as something of a problematic matchup for the Browns. While Cleveland is an excellent rushing team, and it looks like they'll be getting Nick Chubb back, the Browns have had trouble protecting their quarterbacks. This season, the Browns have given up a sack on 8.3% of their dropbacks, which ranks 27th in the league. Conversely, the Steelers defense has sacked opponents on 6.6% of their dropbacks this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

"Also, while the Browns offense ranks eighth in the league with 2.44 points per possession, that number is skewed by two outstanding performances against the Chiefs and Chargers. In Cleveland's other five games, it has averaged a more pedestrian 2.04 points per possession. I'm also concerned about a Cleveland offense that has scored touchdowns on only 56% of its red-zone possessions, which ranks 24th in the league. I think a Steelers defense that ranks 11th in the league in points allowed per drive and sixth in red-zone efficiency will be able to keep the Browns and a banged-up Baker Mayfield within range."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Browns (-3.5) Browns Browns Browns Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers Browns

49ers at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: 49ers -3, O/U 42.5

Current: 49ers -4, O/U 39.5

"These two teams are really struggling, especially at the quarterback position. That makes this have the look of a defensive battle. The biggest mismatch is the 49ers' front against the Bears' offensive line. I think Nick Bosa and Co. force some takeaways, which leads to short fields. 49ers win it."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3.5) at Bears 49ers 49ers Bears 49ers 49ers 49ers Bears 49ers

Titans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Colts -2.5, O/U 51

"So the Colts, we knew that the Colts were going to start slow. They weren't healthy starting the year. They are a Baltimore meltdown away from four straight wins. It's a must-have game for Indy, they lost to Tennessee in Week 3, Wentz played despite the injury, and we knew he wasn't going to look good in that game I don't know why he was out there. Indy has the No. 1 rush defense per DVOA I'm not sure Derrick Henry just runs them over because that is a good, stout defense. Tennessee's defense is coming off a big day but Indy's offense has avoided turnovers all year. They looked good vs. San Francisco, looked good vs. Baltimore, looked good vs. Rams defense -- those are some good defenses."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-1) at Colts Titans Colts Titans Titans Titans Titans Colts Titans

Jaguars at Seahawks



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Seahawks -3, O/U 44

Current: Seahawks -3.5, O/U 44

"Basically, it feels like anyone can move the ball on this Seattle defense and when I say 'anyone,' I mean even the Jaguars. Also, for some reason, the Seahawks haven't been good at home this year. The Seahawks usually have one of the best home-field advantages in football, but they're 0-3 at home this year, which I think means it doesn't qualify as any sort of advantage anymore.

"You don't usually see the words 'Jaguars' and 'winning streak' in the same sentence, but we might start seeing those words together more often because I'm starting to feel like the Jags are going to win their second straight game with an upset here. I've got a perfect record picking Jags game this year and now that I just said that out loud, I'm starting to feel a little queasy knowing I'm putting it on the line by taking them in the upset here."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Seahawks (-3) Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Jaguars Jaguars Seahawks

Patriots at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -6, O/U 47.5

Current: Chargers -4.5, O/U 49.5

"Bill Belichick made no attempt this week to hide just how much he loves Justin Herbert. If only he could have figured out a way to get into the top five of the draft in 2020, Herbert would very well be the leader of the Patriots in the post-Brady era. I know Belichick has been wildly conservative this year, and Brandon Staley has been firing from the hip on fourth-and-forever. I'm excited to see what Belichick has for the QB Who Got Away."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Chargers (-5.5) Chargers Chargers Patriots Patriots Chargers Patriots Chargers Chargers

Buccaneers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -4, O/U 50.5

Current: Buccaneers -4.5, O/U 48.5

"When I look at the Saints, I see a team that was banged up early in the year but got healthy during the bye, activating three players from IR on game day last week. The offensive line has returned to being a strength, and the defense is mostly healthy and ready to match up against a Bucs offense that couldn't do a ton in any of their three meetings last year. Tampa Bay did score 30 in the playoff game, but a large part of that was due to turnovers. Yes, the Saints have notable turnover machine Jameis Winston at quarterback now, but he's thrown just three picks in six games so far. Trust Sean Payton and the Saints to keep this one close." -- R.J. White in his SuperContest picks for Week 8.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-5) at Saints Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Saints Saints

Washington at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Broncos -4, O/U 44

Current: Broncos -3, O/U 44.5

"Look at this gem of a game. What's amazing about both of these teams is the defenses have cratered completely. Everyone expected both of these clubs to have top-10 defenses and they're just not good. The over is a great look here with potential deep shots against bad defenses and several big downfield playmakers like Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton. Jerry Jeudy back for the Broncos makes me nervous but Teddy Bridgewater didn't look right last week. There's definitely some Drew Lock possibility here and there's too much turnover potential to back the Broncos, even at home."

Will Brinson is taking a Washington upset this week! To read his breakdown of every game in Week 8, click here.

Cowboys at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 52

Current: Vikings -3, O/U 51.5

"Sunday Night Football" will be an interesting matchup. Mostly because we don't know if Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott will suit up. Before you make your pick, you have to hear what R.J. White has to say. White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, is an amazing 37-17-3 on his last 57 against the spread picks involving the Vikings, returning nearly $1,800 to $100 players!

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-2.5) at Vikings Vikings Vikings Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vikings Vikings

Giants at Chiefs

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -13, O/U 54

Current: Chiefs -9.5, O/U 52

