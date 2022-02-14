Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.

Tom Brady stands alone as the only five-time Super Bowl MVP, while Joe Montana was the first three-time winner in leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two Super Bowl MVP awards while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s. In Super Bowls I and II, Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. Eli Manning joined the multiple-MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners:

Super Bowl MVP, Position, Team Stat line I Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Two touchdown passes in the Packers' 35-10 win over the Chiefs II Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay 202 yards passing, one TD in the Packers' 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders III Joe Namath, QB, New York 206 yards passing in the Jets' 16-7 upset win over the Colts IV Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City 142 yards passing, one TD in the Chiefs' 23-7 win over the Vikings V Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts VI Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas 119 yards passing and two TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys' rout of the Dolphins VII Jake Scott, S, Miami Two interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over Washington to cap the NFL's only perfect season VIII Larry Csonka, FB, Miami 33 carries, 145 yards rushing, two TDs in the Dolphins' 24-7 win over the Vikings IX Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh 158 yards rushing, one TD in the Steelers' 16-6 win over the Vikings X Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh Four catches, 161 yards, one TD in the Steelers' 21-17 win over the Cowboys XI Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland Four catches, 79 yards in the Raiders' 32-14 win over the Vikings XII Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos XIII Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 318 yards passing, four TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys XIV Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 309 yards passing, two TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams XV Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland 261 yards passing, three TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles XVI Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 157 yards passing, one TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals XVII John Riggins, RB, Washington 166 yards rushing, one TD in a 27-17 Washington's win over the Dolphins XVIII Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles 20 carries, 191 yards rushing, two TDs in a 38-9 Raiders' win over Washington XIX Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 331 yards passing, three TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins XX Richard Dent, DE, Chicago Two sacks, two forced fumbles in the Bears' 46-10 demolition of the Patriots XXI Phil Simms, QB, New York 268 yards passing, three TDs in the Giants' 39-20 win over the Broncos XXII Doug Williams, QB, Washington 340 yards passing, four TDs in Washington's 42-10 rout of the Broncos XXIII Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco 11 catches, 215 yards, one TD in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals XXIV Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 297 yards passing, five TDs in the 49ers' 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos XXV Ottis Anderson, RB, New York 102 yards rushing, one TD in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Bills XXVI Mark Rypien, QB, Washington 292 yards passing, two TDs in Washington's 37-24 win over the Bills XXVII Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas 273 yards passing, four TDs in the Cowboys' 52-17 win over the Bills XXVIII Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas 30 carries, 132 yards, two TDs in the Cowboys' 30-13 win over the Bills XXIX Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 325 yards passing, six TDs in the 49ers' 49-26 rout of the Chargers XXX Larry Brown, CB, Dallas Two interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Steelers XXXI Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers' 35-21 win over the Patriots XXXII Terrell Davis, RB, Denver 30 carries, 157 yards, three TDs in the Broncos' 31-24 win over the Packers XXXIII John Elway, QB, Denver 336 yards passing, one TD in the Broncos' 34-19 win over the Falcons XXXIV Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis 414 yards passing, two TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 23-16 win over the Titans XXXV Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants XXXVI Tom Brady, QB, New England 145 yards passing, one TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams XXXVII Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs' rout of the Raiders XXXVIII Tom Brady, QB, New England 354 yards passing, three TDs in the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers XXXIX Deion Branch, WR, New England 11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles XL Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh Five catches, 123 yards, one TD in the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seahawks XLI Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis 247 yards passing, one TD in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 255 yards passing, two TDs in the Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots XLIII Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Nine catches, 131 yards, one TD in the Steelers' 27-23 win over the Cardinals XLIV Drew Brees , QB, New Orleans Saints 32-of-39, 288 yards, two TDs in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Colts XLV Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers 24-of-39, 304 yards, three TDs in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 30-of-40, 296 yards, one TD in the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots XLVII Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens 22-of-33, 287 yards, three TDs in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the 49ers XLVIII Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks' 43-8 demolition of the Broncos XLIX Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 37-of-50, 328 yards, four TDs in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks 50 Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers LI Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots' 34-28 OT win over Falcons LII Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 28-of-43, 373 yards and three touchdowns plus a touchdown reception in Philly's 41-33 win over the Pats LIIII Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots 10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over Rams LIV

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

26-of-42, for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while leading the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter

LV Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-of-29, 301 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to the franchise's second Super Bowl win LVI Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams 8 catches, 92 yards and 2 TDs (including game-winning score with 1:25 left) in 23-20 victory over Bengals

Rams Super Bowl championship gear released

The Rams have won their first Super Bowl in two decades. You can now buy Rams Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.