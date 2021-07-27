If you have any errands left to run this summer, I hope you got them done over the weekend, because after today, there's not going to be any time for errands. There's going to be so much football that the NFL is going to be hitting us over the head with it.

Of the league's 32 teams, three of them have already reported for training camp and the other 29 will be reporting tomorrow, which means FOOTBALL IS HERE.

You want Deshaun Watson drama? We got it.

You want Aaron Rodgers drama? We got it.

And now, I'm going to stop being dramatic so we can get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Monday Mailbag

2. Texans want massive haul for Deshaun Watson

Although Watson has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for the Texans this year, he still showed up for training camp on Sunday (The Texans report to camp on Tuesday, but Watson is there because the quarterbacks reported yesterday). The Texans could have fined Watson $50,000 per day if he didn't show up, which is one big reason why he decided to report on time.

Even though Watson has reported to camp, he still wants to be traded and that's where things get interesting. The upside for Watson is that the Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers. The downside for Watson is that the Texans have made it clear they're not just going to give him away, and right now, they have a huge asking price.

Here's the latest on Watson's situation:

Texans want a massive haul in any potential Watson trade. According to NFL.com, Houston wants at least three first-round picks in return for their star quarterback. According to ESPN.com, the Texans would also take a combination of five players and draft picks with the catch being that the picks would need to be high.

According to NFL.com, Houston wants at least three first-round picks in return for their star quarterback. According to ESPN.com, the Texans would also take a combination of five players and draft picks with the catch being that the picks would need to be high. Teams that might make a deal. As we mentioned last week, the Eagles, Dolphins and Broncos continue to be the top potential landing spots for Watson. Of those three teams, the Eagles probably make the most sense. For one, they need a quarterback. Also, let's not forget they have the draft capital to pull off a monstrous trade. Not only do they already have two first-round picks in 2022, but they could get a third as part of the Carson Wentz trade if the QB meets playing-time conditions in Indianapolis.

As we mentioned last week, the Eagles, Dolphins and Broncos continue to be the top potential landing spots for Watson. Of those three teams, the Eagles probably make the most sense. For one, they need a quarterback. Also, let's not forget they have the draft capital to pull off a monstrous trade. Not only do they already have two first-round picks in 2022, but they could get a third as part of the Carson Wentz trade if the QB meets playing-time conditions in Indianapolis. Why Watson could be traded soon. In a recent interview with Adam Schefter, Watson's QB coach Quincy Avery said he thought the QB would be traded over the weekend. Although that didn't happen, Watson's camp is clearly expecting a trade to go down soon. The good news for Watson is that he wasn't placed on the commissioner's exempt list over the weekend. The NFL does not like bad publicity and if the league thought Watson's presence was going to be an issue, they could have put him on the list until his legal situation was sorted out, but the NFL didn't do that. This could indicate that the league's investigation isn't close to being completed, which could help Watson avoid any punishment this year and make a team more likely to trade for him now.

In a recent interview with Adam Schefter, Watson's QB coach Quincy Avery said he thought the QB would be traded over the weekend. Although that didn't happen, Watson's camp is clearly expecting a trade to go down soon. The good news for Watson is that he wasn't placed on the commissioner's exempt list over the weekend. The NFL does not like bad publicity and if the league thought Watson's presence was going to be an issue, they could have put him on the list until his legal situation was sorted out, but the NFL didn't do that. This could indicate that the league's investigation isn't close to being completed, which could help Watson avoid any punishment this year and make a team more likely to trade for him now. Why Watson might have to wait on a trade. If a team is going to give up a major haul for Watson, that team is probably going to want to know how his legal situation is going to play out. With Watson facing 22 separate civil lawsuits that all allege sexual misconduct and/or assault and the QB also facing several criminal complaints, teams might be hesitant to make a deal for him until there's a resolution to each of these cases. Although Watson isn't on the commissioner's list just yet, he could still be put there, which would basically mean he's not allowed to play until further notice. Any team hoping to make a deal would probably want clarification on that before making a trade.

No matter what happens, the Texans would probably like to get rid of Watson sooner rather than later, which is why it seems likely we'll see a trade go down before the start of the season and maybe even before the start of August.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers near agreement that could pave way for 2022 exit

With the Packers set to report to training camp in less than 24 hours, you'd think the team would have at least some idea about what Rodgers is going to do this year -- and apparently they finally do. At the last minute, the reigning league MVP and Green Bay closed in on a deal where Rodgers plays for the Packers this season, and the team agrees to review his situation following the upcoming campaign. The franchise tag may not be used on Rodgers in coming years. Rodgers is expected to show up at training camp once the deal has been finalized.

Here's the latest on Rodgers:

Randall Cobb returning was apparently a deal-maker for the QB. Our Jonathan Jones confirmed an earlier report from Trey Wingo claiming that Rodgers asked for the team to bring back Cobb, who is currently employed by the Texans. Houston's trade for wide receiver Anthony Miller may have been a precursor to Cobb's eventual trade.

Our Jonathan Jones confirmed an earlier report from Trey Wingo claiming that Rodgers asked for the team to bring back Cobb, who is currently employed by the Texans. Houston's trade for wide receiver Anthony Miller may have been a precursor to Cobb's eventual trade. Packers could reportedly reopen Davante Adams extension talks. Adams, entering the final year of his contract, broke off extension talks last week, but apparently the news of Rodgers' return could make him much happier about the prospect of remaining with the Packers.

4. Top five QB hotspots as training camp gets set to begin

Since we've already spent 74% of this newsletter talking about all the QB drama going on around the NFL, I figured why not keep riding that train until it crashes, so we're going to keep talking quarterbacks.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora took a look at the five most tenuous QB situations in the NFL today and then made a prediction on how each one will play out.

Packers: "The Packers still have a mess on their hands. Rodgers has told those he trusts most that he is done with this organization. Could that change once real football is being practiced, or played? Certainly. But Vegas certainly seemed to believe a retirement statement might be coming – which should surprise no one if it does, given how this offseason played out – and Packers brass is still in the dark. The biggest story in the NFL in 2021 rages on."

"The Packers still have a mess on their hands. Rodgers has told those he trusts most that he is done with this organization. Could that change once real football is being practiced, or played? Certainly. But Vegas certainly seemed to believe a retirement statement might be coming – which should surprise no one if it does, given how this offseason played out – and Packers brass is still in the dark. The biggest story in the NFL in 2021 rages on." Texans: "The NFL is in no hurry to weigh in with any discipline on Watson, and while some execs believe he'll end up on the commissioner's Exempt List until there is more closure about his civil and legal status, there is certainly at least a possibility of a trade if Watson is eligible to play football regularly this season. Regardless, the Texans will have to find their Week 1 starter elsewhere."

"The NFL is in no hurry to weigh in with any discipline on Watson, and while some execs believe he'll end up on the commissioner's Exempt List until there is more closure about his civil and legal status, there is certainly at least a possibility of a trade if Watson is eligible to play football regularly this season. Regardless, the Texans will have to find their Week 1 starter elsewhere." Saints: "My money is on Jameis Winston, but his QB competition with Taysom Hill will play out over the coming weeks and I'm not sure we're going to get any proclamations right away. Hill will see plenty of the field in his hybrid role, as always."

"My money is on Jameis Winston, but his QB competition with Taysom Hill will play out over the coming weeks and I'm not sure we're going to get any proclamations right away. Hill will see plenty of the field in his hybrid role, as always." Eagles: "I am a believer in Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles really like him too, but this is as aggressive of a front office as you will find. They have been watching this Watson thing for months and many execs believe they would be front-runners to land him, should a trade materialize."

"I am a believer in Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles really like him too, but this is as aggressive of a front office as you will find. They have been watching this Watson thing for months and many execs believe they would be front-runners to land him, should a trade materialize." Broncos: "Teddy Bridgewater is the starter, but should this Rodgers situation go sideways to the point that a trade heats up, the Broncos would be in prime position to pounce."

To check out La Canfora's full breakdown of each team's QB situation, be sure to click here.

5. Browns unveil new throwback uniform for 2021

The Cleveland Browns unveiled a new throwback uniform over the weekend, but since the Browns uniform has never undergone any major changes throughout their history, you might be wondering how this throwback is different from their normal uniform, so I'm going to point out all the changes.

The new uniform is a throwback to the team's inaugural 1946 season (It's a 75th anniversary uniform).

Here are the main differences between the old-school uniform and the uniform they usually wear:

Helmet. The Browns don't usually wear decals on the side of their helmet, but they will this year when they wear the throwbacks. Each player will have their number on the side of their helmet along with a white stripe down the middle. The Browns will also rock gray facemasks instead of black.

The Browns don't usually wear decals on the side of their helmet, but they will this year when they wear the throwbacks. Each player will have their number on the side of their helmet along with a white stripe down the middle. The Browns will also rock gray facemasks instead of black. Player numbers. On the modern uniforms, the Browns have a solid number. However, the throwbacks will feature an orange shadowbox around the numbers.

The Browns didn't announce when they'll be wearing their new white throwbacks, but they did say they will be wearing them for multiple games. You can see a picture of the throwback uniforms by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup

It was a BUSY weekend in the NFL and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.