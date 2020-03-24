2020-21 college basketball rankings: Gonzaga is No. 1, Kentucky is No. 2 in never-too-early Top 25 And 1
The Zags are the top team, Duke and Kansas are in the top 10 and North Carolina is in our first preseason rankings
There are decisions about entering the NBA Draft early that still need to be made, 5-star prospects who still need to pick a college and, technically speaking, the NCAA still hasn't ruled out the possibility of seniors getting another year of eligibility.
Uncertainty continues to rule.
So the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings will change many times between now and whenever we play basketball again. But that doesn't mean reasonable projections can't already be made about the 2020-21 season. Consider this my first attempt.
What I've done is assume seniors will not be given another year of eligibility, assume all consensus projected first-round picks will enter the NBA Draft, made educated guesses about other underclassmen, and projected relevant uncommitted prospects — like Greg Brown and Joshua Christopher — to enroll where 247Sports currently projects them to enroll. As always, when I need to adjust, I'll adjust. But, for now, Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs are No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 based on the idea that everybody who can return from a team that finished 31-2 will return from a team that finished 31-2. If that happens, the Zags will be led by All-American Filip Petrusev, have three of their top five scorers back, and benefit from a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by 5-star guard Jalen Suggs. They'll be talented, experienced and deep.
That's a great combination.
It's the best combination.
Never-too-early 2020-21 Top 25 And 1
|1
|Gonzaga
|Multiple Zags will likely at least consider entering the NBA Draft - among them Filip Petrusev. But, for these purposes, I've projected everybody who can return to return, which would Mark Few three of the top five scorers back from a team that finished 38-2 and would've been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Combine that with a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by 5-star guard Jalen Suggs, and Gonzaga should be considered the favorite to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
|1
|31-2
|2
|Kentucky
|Kentucky, like always, has multiple underclassmen who could stay or go. Right now, the projection here is that Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans will go, and that Immanuel Quickley will stay. But even people connected to the UK program will tell you this could go any number of ways. Either way, John Calipari's Wildcats will be super-talented thanks to another top-ranked recruiting class. If Quickley returns and pairs with 5-star guards Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew, Kentucky will have the nation's most-talented backcourt and a real chance to win the second national title of the Calipari era.
|7
|25-6
|3
|Creighton
|Every player who started a game for Creighton this season is presumed back for next season - including the excellent backcourt of Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander. Creighton was the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament mostly because of an offense that ranked third nationally in efficiency. So the Bluejays should be awesome again and a serious candidate to make the Final Four for the first time in school history.
|4
|24-7
|4
|Baylor
|The top three scorers from a Baylor team that spent multiple weeks ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll should be back - and that doesn't even include Mark Vital, a finalist for the Naismith Defense Player of the Year award. Leading the way is Jared Butler, who averaged a team-high 16.0 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Scott Drew's Bears should be the preseason favorite in the Big 12 as long as nobody leaves school early.
|--
|26-4
|5
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey, at this point, qualifies as a consensus projected first-round pick. So the projection is that Villanova will lose its leading scorer from a team that went 7-1 in its final eight games. But everybody else should be back, which leaves Jay Wright with a talented and experienced roster built to win big. And if Bey ultimately decides to return to Villanova for at least one more season, the Wildcats will be a contender to be No. 1 in the preseason.
|3
|24-7
|6
|Duke
|Tre Jones has already announced he's staying in the NBA Draft; Vernon Carey should be next. But as long as Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore remain at Duke, which is the projection here, the Blue Devils will have three of the top five scorers from a team that finished fifth at KenPom - plus a top-two recruiting class highlighted by 5-star prospects Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward. So Mike Krzyzewski winning a sixth national title is in the cards.
|8
|25-6
|7
|Virginia
|Virginia should return three starters from a team that closed the regular season with eight consecutive victories thanks to a defense that ranked first nationally in efficiency. Former Marquette standout Sam Hauser, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds two seasons ago, will be eligible after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign. He'll make an immediate impact and have Tony Bennett in a position to compete for a second national championship in a three-year span.
|13
|23-7
|8
|Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning the top six scorers from a team that shared the American Athletic Conference title and finished 14th at KenPom. If Quentin Grimes and/or DeJon Jarreau decide to pursue a professional career, the ceiling will be lowered. But, for now, there's no reason to have Kelvin Sampson's team outside of the top 10 or as anything other than the clear favorite in the AAC.
|14
|23-8
|9
|Iowa
|Luka Garza will be the obvious preseason national player of the year if he returns to Iowa for his senior season, which is among the reasons he's expected to return to Iowa for his senior season. Presumably, he'll be joined by the four other starters from a team that finished 23rd at KenPom. And don't forget: Iowa will get Jordan Bohannon back after a redshirt season. So Fran McCaffery should have the best team he's ever had in 22 years as a Division I head coach.
|17
|20-11
|10
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson is a borderline first-round pick who could decide to return to college - but most seem to believe he's likely to leave. This ranking reflects that. So the Jayhawks will probably be without the top two scorers from a team that would've been the overall No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. But the arrival of 5-star guard Bryce Thompson, combined with an experienced core of Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack and Christian Braun, will provide Bill Self with enough to compete for yet another Big 12 title.
|9
|28-3
|11
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin got better after Kobe King quit the team in January - evidence being how the Badgers won eight straight games to close the regular season and shared the Big Ten crown with Maryland and Michigan State. Now the top five scorers from the final-game roster are expected back. The best of the bunch might be Micah Potter, who averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field. He's among the reasons Wisconsin will have a chance to secure back-to-back league titles.
|7
|21-10
|12
|Michigan St.
|If Xavier Tillman decides to return to school, Michigan State will move into the top 10. But, for now, the presumption is that the 6-8 forward is done with college basketball, which means the Spartans will likely be without the top two players from a team that shared the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Finding a suitable replacement at point guard for Cassius Winston won't be easy. But Tom Izzo hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since 1997 - and that'll still be true after next season.
|1
|22-9
|13
|Tennessee
|Tennessee is adding 5-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to a core of John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James. That's a strong roster that should result in a bounce-back season for the Vols, who look like the biggest challenger to Kentucky in the SEC -- especially if Fulkerson performs like he did in the final 10 games of the season, when he averaged 18.3 points while shooting 57.3% from the field.
|NR
|17-14
|14
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers collapsed down the stretch and lost six of their final nine games, but they still finished 10th at KenPom, which suggests they were better than their record. Now West Virginia is expected to return the top three players from that team - most notably Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field. So Bob Huggins will enter next season with an accomplished roster good enough to compete for a Big 12 title.
|10
|21-10
|15
|Michigan
|Joshua Christopher, a 5-star guard from California, still hasn't committed. But 247Sports' recruiting experts expect him to eventually enroll at Michigan, which is reflected in this ranking. Needless to say, that would be a major get for second-year coach Juwan Howard, who has largely quieted any skeptics who wondered how he'd adjust to being a head coach in the Big Ten with no previous head-coaching experience. In the simplest terms, he's adjusted well. On paper, next season's Michigan team looks like it could be better than this season's Michigan team that was a lock to make the NCAA Tournament.
|10
|19-12
|16
|N. Carolina
|Roy Williams just endured what he called the toughest season of his coaching career- one that resulted in five more losses (19) than wins (14). It was rough. But the 2020-21 season will be much better - even if Cole Anthony leaves as expected - thanks to the arrival of a top-three recruiting class featuring 5-star prospects Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler and Caleb Love. Assuming Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris and Leaky Black all return, UNC will be talented enough to push Virginia and Duke at the top of the ACC.
|NR
|14-19
|17
|San Diego St
|San Diego State was the biggest surprise of this season - evidence being how the Aztecs started 97th at KenPom before finishing sixth. A big reason for that was Malachi Flynn's breakout season. And assuming the All-American point guard returns for his senior year, San Diego State will again be the team to beat in the Mountain West Conference and a real factor on the national stage too.
|11
|30-2
|18
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech lost four of the top five scorers from its team that played for the 2019 national title but still finished 21st at KenPom in 2020. Next season, the Red Raiders will still have two players (Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards) from that 2019 team to go with a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by 4-star prospects Nimari Burnett and Micah Peavy. So even if Jahmi'us Ramsey leaves early for the NBA Draft, which is expected and reflected here, Chris Beard will operate in the top half of the Big 12 again.
|NR
|18-13
|19
|Ohio St.
|Ohio State recently beat Duke for graduate-transfer Seth Towns - a 6-8 forward from Harvard who was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018. His arrival alone won't cancel out the expected departure of Kaleb Wesson, which is reflected here, but it'll help. Meantime, Duane Washington, CJ Walker and Kyle Young should provide Chris Holtmann with an experienced nucleus on a team that is projected to return seven of the top 10 scorers from a roster that finished No. 8 at KenPom this season.
|2
|21-10
|20
|Texas
|The Longhorns are considered the leader for 5-star big Greg Brown. Assuming he eventually enrolls, which this ranking is based on, the 6-9 forward will be a part of a roster that could return every player who helped Texas go 5-1 in its final six games and develop into a likely NCAA Tournament team. So next season's UT team could be the best UT team Shaka Smart has coached since taking over in Austin.
|NR
|19-12
|21
|UCLA
|The greatest in-season turnaround of the 2019-20 season belonged to UCLA, which went from 8-9 to 19-12 by going 11-3 in its final 14 games. It was incredible stuff from Mick Cronin and his staff. And now the top five scorers from that team should be back -- among them Chris Smith, who averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game. He'll be joined by 5-star point guard Daishen Nix, a one-and-done talent who makes the Bruins the favorites in the Pac-12.
|NR
|19-12
|22
|LSU
|LSU has at least three players - Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams and Javonte Smart - who could reasonably enter the NBA Draft early. But none of them are consensus projected first-round picks. So, for now, they're projected to return to LSU, which would give Will Wade the type of talented experience that, when paired with a top-10 recruiting class headlined by 5-star guard Cameron Thomas, should be good enough to finish in the top four of the SEC for the third consecutive season.
|NR
|21-10
|23
|Arkansas
|Arkansas' 20-12 record this season is a bit misleading because the Razorbacks were actually 19-7 with Isaiah Joe in the lineup, just 1-5 without him. With Joe and Mason Jones both expected back, which this ranking is based on, Arkansas should return three of its top four scorers and enroll a top-10 recruiting class featuring four top-100 prospects - most notably Moses Moody. So Eric Musselman likely will have the Hogs in the NCAA Tournament and positioned to maybe make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.
|NR
|20-12
|24
|Oregon
|It's impossible to overstate what losing somebody like Payton Pritchard will mean to Oregon; he was fabulous and a worthy All-American. But two of the other top-three scorers from the Pac-12 champs are expected back. So it would be foolish to assume the Ducks will slip too far in what will be Dana Altman's 11th year at Oregon.
|12
|24-7
|25
|Florida St.
|Leonard Hamilton just led Florida State to its first conference title since 1989, but most of the best pieces from that team aren't expected to return. Devin Vassell has already announced he's in the NBA Draft, Patrick Williams is a projected first-round pick likely to join him, and Trent Forrest is out of eligibility. So the Seminoles will have holes to fill. But 5-star forward Scottie Barnes is talented enough to make an instant impact, and there are enough quality pieces returning to keep Florida State competitive in the ACC.
|20
|26-5
|26
|Louisville
|Louisville will have to replace its top four scorers - assuming Jordan Nwora leaves for the NBA Draft, which is expected. That won't be easy. But the enrollment of JUCO star Jay Scrubb, and the return of Malik Williams, David Johnson and Samuell Williamson, should help offset the departures and allow Chris Mack to keep the Cardinals nationally relevant.
|11
|24-7
Top 25 And 1 roster analysis
1. Gonzaga
Coach: Mark Few
2019-20 record: 31-2
Notable players definitely gone: Killian Tillie, Ryan Woolridge, Admon Gilder
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi, Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Martynas Arlauskas, Will Graves, Matthew Lang
Expected additions: Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris, Oumar Ballo
2. Kentucky
Coach: John Calipari
2019-20 record: 25-6
Notable players definitely gone: Nate Sestina
Notable players expected to also leave: Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans
Notable players expected to return: Immanuel Quickley, EJ Montgomery, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang
Expected additions: Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston, Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam'Ron Fletcher
3. Creighton
Coach: Greg McDermott
2019-20 record: 24-7
Notable players definitely gone: Kelvin Jones
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney, Mitch Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Shareef Mitchell, Jalen Windham, Jett Canfield
Expected additions: Antwann Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner
4. Baylor
Coach: Scott Drew
2019-20 record: 26-4
Notable players definitely gone: Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Matthew Mayer, Tristan Clark, Flo Thamba
Expected additions: Dain Dainja, LJ Cryer, Zach Loveday, Adam Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
5. Villanova
Coach: Jay Wright
2019-20 record: 24-7
Notable players definitely gone: N/A
Notable players expected to also leave: Saddiq Bey
Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Bryan Antoine
Expected additions: Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon
6. Duke
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
2019-20 record: 25-6
Notable players definitely gone: Tre Jones, Alex O'Connell, Javin DeLaurier, Jack White
Notable players expected to also leave: Vernon Carey
Notable players expected to return: Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Joey Baker, Jordan Goldwire
Expected additions: Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward, Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman, Patrick Tape
7. Virginia
Coach: Tony Bennett
2019-20 record: 23-7
Notable players definitely gone: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Kihei Clark, Jay Huff, Tomas Woldetensae, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattman, Francisco Caffaro, Justin McKoy
Expected additions: Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman, Carson McCorkle, Kadin Shedrick
8. Houston
Coach: Kelvin Sampson
2019-20 record: 23-8
Notable players definitely gone: Chris Harris
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Caleb Mills, Quentin Grimes, Nate Hinton, Fabian White, DeJon Jarreau, Marcus Sasser, Justin Gorham, Brison Gresham, Cedrick Alley
Expected additions: Tramon Mark, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell, Cameron Tyson, J'Wan Roberts
9. Iowa
Coach: Fran McCaffery
2019-20 record: 20-11
Notable players definitely gone: Ryan Kriener, Bakari Evelyn
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl
Expected additions: Ahron Ulis, Tony Perkins, Josh Ogundele, Keegan Murray, Kris Murray
10. Kansas
Coach: Bill Self
2019-20 record: 28-3
Notable players definitely gone: Udoka Azubuike, Isaiah Moss
Notable players expected to also leave: Devon Dotson
Notable players expected to return: Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Silvio De Sousa, Tristan Enaruna, Mitch Lightfoot
Expected additions: Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell
11. Wisconsin
Coach: Greg Gard
2019-20 record: 21-10
Notable players definitely gone: Brevin Pritzl
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Trevor Anderson
Expected additions: Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis, Lorne Bowman, Steven Crowl, Jordan Davis
12. Michigan State
Coach: Tom Izzo
2019-20 record: 22-9
Notable players definitely gone: Cassius Winston, Kyle Aherns
Notable players expected to also leave: Xavier Tillman
Notable players expected to return: Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer, Julius Marble
Expected additions: Joey Hauser, Mady Sissoko, AJ Hoggard
13. Tennessee
Coach: Rick Barnes
2019-20 record: 17-14
Notable players definitely gone: Jordan Bowden, Jalen Johnson
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Davonte Gaines
Expected additions: Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Corey Walker, Malachi Wideman, Victory Bailey
14. West Virginia
Coach: Bob Huggins
2019-20 record: 21-10
Notable players definitely gone: Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler, Brandon Knapper, Logan Routt,
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, Jordan McCabe, Gabe Osabuohien
Expected additions: Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson, Jalen Bridges
15. Michigan
Coach: Juwan Howard
2019-20 record: 19-12
Notable players definitely gone: Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks, David DeJulius, Brandon Johns, Austin Davis, Colin Castleton
Expected additions: Joshua Christopher, Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson, Terrance Williams, Jace Howard
16. North Carolina
Coach: Roy Williams
2019-20 record: 14-19
Notable players definitely gone: Brandon Robinson, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce
Notable players expected to also leave: Cole Anthony
Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Jeremiah Francis, K.J. Smith
Expected additions: Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, R.J. Davis
17. San Diego State
Coach: Brian Dutcher
2019-20 record: 30-2
Notable players definitely gone: Yanni Wetzell, KJ Feagin
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Malachi Flynn, Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Trey Pulliam, Aguek Arop, Adam Seiko, Keshad Johnson, Joel Mensah
Expected additions: Che Evans, Lamont Butler, Keith Dinwiddie
18. Texas Tech
Coach: Chris Beard
2019-20 record: 18-13
Notable players definitely gone: TJ Holyfield, Chris Clarke
Notable players expected to also leave: Jahmi'us Ramsey
Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Terrence Shannon, Kevin McCullar, Clarence Nadolny, Avery Benson, Russsel Tchewa, Andrei Savrasov
Expected additions: Nimari Burnett, Micah Perry, Chibuzo Agbo, Joel Ntambe
19. Ohio State
Coach: Chris Holtmann
2019-20 record: 21-10
Notable players definitely gone: Andre Wesson, D.J. Carton
Notable players expected to also leave: Kaleb Wesson
Notable players expected to return: Duane Washington, CJ Walker, Kyle Young, Luther Muhammad, E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens, Alonzo Gaffney
Expected additions: Seth Towns, Eugene Brown, Zed Key, Justice Sueing
20. Texas
Coach: Shaka Smart
2019-20 record: 19-12
Notable players definitely gone: N/A
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Matt Colemam, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Gerald Liddell, Kai Jones, Donovan Williams, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm, Will Baker, Brock Cunningham
Expected additions: Greg Brown
21. UCLA
Coach: Mick Cronin
2019-20 record: 19-12
Notable players definitely gone: Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Chris Smith, Jalen Hill, Jamie Jaquez, Cody Riley, Tyger Campbell, Jules Bernard, Jake Kyman, David Singleton
Expected additions: Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark, Kenneth Nwuba
22. LSU
Coach: Will Wade
2019-20 record: 21-10
Notable players definitely gone: Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Marshall Graves
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, Charles Manning, James Bishop, Aundre Hyatt, Courtese Cooper
Expected additions: Cameron Thomas, Jalen Cook, Bradley Ezewiro, Eric Gaines, Mwani Wilkinson, Shareef O'Neal, Josh LeBlanc
23. Arkansas
Coach: Eric Musselman
2019-20 record: 20-12
Notable players definitely gone: Jimmy Whitt, Jalen Harris, Adrio Bailey
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Reggie Chaney, Ethan Henderson, Jeantal Cylla
Expected additions: Moses Moody, KK Robinson, Jaylin Williams, Davonte Davis, J.D. Notae, Connor Vanover, Abayomi Iyiola
24. Oregon
Coach: Dana Altman
2019-20 record: 24-7
Notable players definitely gone: Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston, Anthony Mathis
Notable players expected to also leave: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Chris Duarte, Will Richardson, N'Faly Dante, Addison Patterson, Chandler Lawson, C.J. Walker, Francis Okoro
Expected additions: Jalen Terry, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi
25. Florida State
Coach: Leonard Hamilton
2019-20 record: 26-5
Notable players definitely gone: Devin Vassell, Trent Forrest, Dominik Olejniczak
Notable players expected to also leave: Patrick Williams
Notable players expected to return: M.J. Walker, Malik Osborne, RaiQuan Gray, Anthony Polite, Balsa Koprivica, Wyatt Wilkes, Nathanael Jack, Rayquan Evans
Expected additions: Scottie Barnes, Sardaar Calhoun
26. Louisville
Coach: Chris Mack
2019-20 record: 24-7
Notable players definitely gone: Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry, Lamarr Kimble
Notable players expected to also leave: Jordan Nwora
Notable players expected to return: Malik Williams, David Johnson, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igiehon, Josh Nickelberry
Expected additions: Jay Scrubb, D'Andre Davis, JJ Traynor
