2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Underclassmen who have officially declared to enter the draft

We have passed an important point in the draft calendar, as players have made their decisions on whether to stay or test the waters of the NBA Draft. The deadline for underclassmen to make themselves available for the 2020 NBA Draft passed at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, new Memphis star Landers Nolley -- formerly of Virginia Tech -- announced he would test the draft waters, but then abruptly changed his mind. And Saturday, Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey put his name in the draft pool. But even with the duo's last-minute entries, the list of underclassmen in this year's draft appears to be only a fraction of the 175 who declared last year.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person right now, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week, per the NBA. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.

As the deadline nears, stay up to date with all the draft commitments as they roll in throughout the final hours leading up to the deadline. We'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

Early entrants

Player School Height Class Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior Jordyn Adams Austin Peay 6-3 Freshman Abdul Ado Mississippi State 6-11 Junior Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior Timmy Allen Utah 6-6 Sophomore Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Junior Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior Jomaru Brown Eastern Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Junior Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore Tamenang Choh Brown 6-5 Junior Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman David Collins South Florida 6-3 Junior Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior Ryan Daly St. Joseph's 6-5 Junior Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore Nojel Eastern Purdue 6-7 Junior Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore Mason Faulkner Western Carolina 6-1 Junior LJ Figueroa St. John's 6-6 Junior Malik Fitts St. Mary's 6-8 Junior Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Junior Hasahn French St. Louis 6-7 Junior DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior Both Gach Utah 6-6 Sophomore Alonzo Gaffney Ohio State 6-9 Freshman Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior Jacob Gilyard Richmond 5-9 Junior Grant Golden Richmond 6-10 Junior Jordan Goodwin St. Louis 6-3 Junior Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Junior AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore Darin Green Jr. UCF 6-4 Freshman Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Grad Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore Jalen Hill UCLA 6-10 Sophomore Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Sophomore Chance Hunter Long Beach State 6-6 Sophomore DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Junior Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman Jalen Johnson Louisiana 6-7 Junior Andre Jones Nicholls State 6-4 Junior C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior Herbert Jones Alabama 6-7 Junior Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior Kameron Langley NC A&T 6-2 Junior AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Junior Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Grad Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Freshman Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Grad Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Junior Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Sophomore Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior Xavier Pinson Missouri 6-2 Sophomore Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore Darius Quisenberry Youngstown State 6-1 Sophomore Jahmi'us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore Aamir Simms Clemson 6-9 Junior Ja'Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior Collin Smith UCF 6-11 Junior Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman Parker Stewart UT-Martin 6-5 Sophomore Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Junior MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Junior Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-3 Junior Chris Vogt Cincinnati 7-1 Junior CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

International declarations