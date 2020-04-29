2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Underclassmen who have officially declared to enter the draft

We have passed an important point in the draft calendar, as players have made their decisions on whether to stay or test the waters of the NBA Draft. The deadline for underclassmen to make themselves available for the 2020 NBA Draft passed at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday. 

Earlier Sunday, new Memphis star Landers Nolley -- formerly of Virginia Tech -- announced he would test the draft waters,  but then abruptly changed his mind. And Saturday, Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey put his name in the draft pool. But even with the duo's last-minute entries, the list of underclassmen in this year's draft appears to be only a fraction of the 175 who declared last year.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person right now, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week, per the NBA. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.

As the deadline nears, stay up to date with all the draft commitments as they roll in throughout the final hours leading up to the deadline. We'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

Early entrants

PlayerSchoolHeightClass
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
Jordyn Adams Austin Peay 6-3 Freshman
Abdul Ado Mississippi State 6-11 Junior
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Timmy Allen Utah 6-6 Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Jomaru Brown Eastern Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore
Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Junior
Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore
Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore
Tamenang Choh Brown 6-5 Junior
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman
David Collins South Florida 6-3 Junior
Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior
Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior
Ryan Daly St. Joseph's 6-5 Junior
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Nojel Eastern Purdue 6-7 Junior
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Mason Faulkner Western Carolina 6-1 Junior
LJ Figueroa St. John's 6-6 Junior
Malik Fitts St. Mary's 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Junior
Hasahn French St. Louis 6-7 Junior
DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior
Both Gach Utah 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Gaffney Ohio State 6-9 Freshman
Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior
Jacob Gilyard Richmond 5-9 Junior
Grant Golden Richmond 6-10 Junior
Jordan Goodwin St. Louis 6-3 Junior
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate
Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Junior
AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore
Darin Green Jr. UCF 6-4 Freshman
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Grad
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Hill UCLA 6-10 Sophomore
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Sophomore
Chance Hunter Long Beach State 6-6 Sophomore
DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Junior
Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
Jalen Johnson Louisiana 6-7 Junior
Andre Jones Nicholls State 6-4 Junior
C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Herbert Jones Alabama 6-7 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior
Kameron Langley NC A&T 6-2 Junior
AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Junior
Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior
Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Grad
Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior
Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Freshman
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Grad
Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Junior
Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore
John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Xavier Pinson Missouri 6-2 Sophomore
Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Darius Quisenberry Youngstown State 6-1 Sophomore
Jahmi'us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior
Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior
Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman
Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Aamir Simms Clemson 6-9 Junior
Ja'Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore
Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior
Collin Smith UCF 6-11 Junior
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior
Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior
Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior
Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
Parker Stewart UT-Martin 6-5 Sophomore
Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Junior
MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior
Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior
Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-3 Junior
Chris Vogt Cincinnati 7-1 Junior
CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior
Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman
Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior
Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

International declarations

PlayerTeam (Country)Height
Berke Atar MZT Skopje (Macedonia) 6-11
Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8
Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3
Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10
Philippe Bayehe Roseto (Italy) 6-9
Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10
Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1
Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6
Vinicius Da Silva Prat (Spain) 7-0
Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9
Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8
Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9
Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8
Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10
Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5
Selim Fofana Neuchatel (Switzerland) 6-3
Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7
Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5
Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3
Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4
Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8
Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8
Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3
Dut Mabor Roseto (Italy) 7-1
Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2
Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4
Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5
Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8
Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10
Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3
Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3
Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8
Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0
Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8
Yigitcan Saybir Anadolu Efes (Turkey) 6-7
Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9
Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11
Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9
Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7
Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4
Andrii Voinalovych Khimik (Ukraine) 6-10
