2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Underclassmen who have officially declared to enter the draft
A look at the list of underclassmen and international players who have declared for the NBA Draft
We have passed an important point in the draft calendar, as players have made their decisions on whether to stay or test the waters of the NBA Draft. The deadline for underclassmen to make themselves available for the 2020 NBA Draft passed at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday.
Earlier Sunday, new Memphis star Landers Nolley -- formerly of Virginia Tech -- announced he would test the draft waters, but then abruptly changed his mind. And Saturday, Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey put his name in the draft pool. But even with the duo's last-minute entries, the list of underclassmen in this year's draft appears to be only a fraction of the 175 who declared last year.
Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person right now, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week, per the NBA. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.
As the deadline nears, stay up to date with all the draft commitments as they roll in throughout the final hours leading up to the deadline. We'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
Early entrants
|Player
|School
|Height
|Class
|Precious Achiuwa
|Memphis
|6-9
|Freshman
|Milan Acquaah
|California Baptist
|6-3
|Junior
|Jordyn Adams
|Austin Peay
|6-3
|Freshman
|Abdul Ado
|Mississippi State
|6-11
|Junior
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|Creighton
|6-4
|Junior
|Timmy Allen
|Utah
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Derrick Alston Jr.
|Boise State
|6-9
|Junior
|Cole Anthony
|North Carolina
|6-3
|Freshman
|Joel Ayayi
|Gonzaga
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Brendan Bailey
|Marquette
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Saddiq Bey
|Villanova
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Tyler Bey
|Colorado
|6-7
|Junior
|Jermaine Bishop
|Norfolk State
|6-1
|Junior
|Jomaru Brown
|Eastern Kentucky
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Marcus Burk
|IUPUI
|6-3
|Junior
|Dachon Burke Jr.
|Nebraska
|6-4
|Junior
|Jordan Burns
|Colgate
|6-0
|Junior
|Jared Butler
|Baylor
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Manny Camper
|Siena
|6-7
|Junior
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Duke
|6-10
|Freshman
|Marcus Carr
|Minnesota
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Tamenang Choh
|Brown
|6-5
|Junior
|Kofi Cockburn
|Illinois
|7-0
|Freshman
|David Collins
|South Florida
|6-3
|Junior
|Zach Cooks
|NJIT
|5-9
|Junior
|Jalen Crutcher
|Dayton
|6-1
|Junior
|Ryan Daly
|St. Joseph's
|6-5
|Junior
|Nate Darling
|Delaware
|6-5
|Junior
|Darius Days
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Dexter Dennis
|Wichita State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Lamine Diane
|CSUN
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Illinois
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Devon Dotson
|Kansas
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Nojel Eastern
|Purdue
|6-7
|Junior
|Anthony Edwards
|Georgia
|6-5
|Freshman
|CJ Elleby
|Washington State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Mason Faulkner
|Western Carolina
|6-1
|Junior
|LJ Figueroa
|St. John's
|6-6
|Junior
|Malik Fitts
|St. Mary's
|6-8
|Junior
|Malachi Flynn
|San Diego State
|6-1
|Junior
|Blake Francis
|Richmond
|6-0
|Junior
|Hasahn French
|St. Louis
|6-7
|Junior
|DJ Funderburk
|NC State
|6-10
|Junior
|Both Gach
|Utah
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Alonzo Gaffney
|Ohio State
|6-9
|Freshman
|Luka Garza
|Iowa
|6-11
|Junior
|Jacob Gilyard
|Richmond
|5-9
|Junior
|Grant Golden
|Richmond
|6-10
|Junior
|Jordan Goodwin
|St. Louis
|6-3
|Junior
|Tony Goodwin II
|Redemption Academy (MA)
|6-6
|Post-Graduate
|Jayvon Graves
|Buffalo
|6-3
|Junior
|AJ Green
|Northern Iowa
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Darin Green Jr.
|UCF
|6-4
|Freshman
|Josh Green
|Arizona
|6-6
|Freshman
|Ashton Hagans
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Iowa State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Josh Hall
|Moravian Prep (NC)
|6-8
|Post-Grad
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Georgia
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Harris
|Nevada
|6-5
|Junior
|Niven Hart
|Fresno State
|6-5
|Freshman
|Aaron Henry
|Michigan State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Jalen Hill
|UCLA
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Nate Hinton
|Houston
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jay Huff
|Virginia
|7-1
|Junior
|Elijah Hughes
|Syracuse
|6-6
|Junior
|Feron Hunt
|SMU
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Chance Hunter
|Long Beach State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|DeJon Jarreau
|Houston
|6-5
|Junior
|Damien Jefferson
|Creighton
|6-5
|Junior
|Isaiah Joe
|Arkansas
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Dakari Johnson
|Cape Fear CC (NC)
|6-0
|Freshman
|Jalen Johnson
|Louisiana
|6-7
|Junior
|Andre Jones
|Nicholls State
|6-4
|Junior
|C.J. Jones
|MTSU
|6-5
|Junior
|Herbert Jones
|Alabama
|6-7
|Junior
|Mason Jones
|Arkansas
|6-5
|Junior
|Tre Jones
|Duke
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|6-7
|Junior
|Kameron Langley
|NC A&T
|6-2
|Junior
|AJ Lawson
|South Carolina
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Saben Lee
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|Junior
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Alabama
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Matt Lewis
|James Madison
|6-5
|Junior
|Isaiah Livers
|Michigan
|6-7
|Junior
|Denzel Mahoney
|Creighton
|6-5
|Junior
|Makur Maker
|Pacific Academy (CA)
|7-0
|Post-Grad
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Seton Hall
|6-11
|Junior
|Tre Mann
|Florida
|6-4
|Freshman
|Nico Mannion
|Arizona
|6-3
|Freshman
|Naji Marshall
|Xavier
|6-7
|Junior
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy (FL)
|6-7
|Post-Grad
|Remy Martin
|Arizona State
|6-0
|Junior
|Tyrese Maxey
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Freshman
|Mac McClung
|Georgetown
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Jaden McDaniels
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isiaha Mike
|SMU
|6-8
|Junior
|Isaiah Miller
|UNCG
|6-0
|Junior
|Matt Mitchell
|San Diego State
|6-6
|Junior
|EJ Montgomery
|Kentucky
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Andrew Nembhard
|Florida
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Aaron Nesmith
|Vanderbilt
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Zeke Nnaji
|Arizona
|6-11
|Freshman
|Obadiah Noel
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|6-4
|Junior
|Jordan Nwora
|Louisville
|6-7
|Junior
|Onyeka Okongwu
|USC
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isaac Okoro
|Auburn
|6-6
|Freshman
|Elijah Olaniyi
|Stony Brook
|6-5
|Junior
|Daniel Oturu
|Minnesota
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Filip Petrusev
|Gonzaga
|6-11
|Sophomore
|John Petty Jr.
|Alabama
|6-5
|Junior
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Temple
|6-4
|Junior
|Xavier Pinson
|Missouri
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Yves Pons
|Tennessee
|6-6
|Junior
|Immanuel Quickley
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Darius Quisenberry
|Youngstown State
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Jahmi'us Ramsey
|Texas Tech
|6-4
|Freshman
|Paul Reed Jr.
|DePaul
|6-9
|Junior
|Nick Richards
|Kentucky
|6-11
|Junior
|Colbey Ross
|Pepperdine
|6-1
|Junior
|Fatts Russell
|Rhode Island
|5-10
|Junior
|Joe Saterfield
|Ranger CC (TX)
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jayden Scrubb
|John A. Logan College (IL)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Aamir Simms
|Clemson
|6-9
|Junior
|Ja'Vonte Smart
|LSU
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Chris Smith
|UCLA
|6-9
|Junior
|Collin Smith
|UCF
|6-11
|Junior
|Jalen Smith
|Maryland
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Justin Smith
|Indiana
|6-7
|Junior
|Mitchell Smith
|Missouri
|6-10
|Junior
|Stef Smith
|Vermont
|6-1
|Junior
|Ben Stanley
|Hampton
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Cassius Stanley
|Duke
|6-6
|Freshman
|Isaiah Stewart
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Parker Stewart
|UT-Martin
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Terry Taylor
|Austin Peay
|6-5
|Junior
|MaCio Teague
|Baylor
|6-3
|Junior
|Tyrell Terry
|Stanford
|6-1
|Freshman
|Justin Thomas
|Morehead State
|5-11
|Junior
|Ethan Thompson
|Oregon State
|6-5
|Junior
|Xavier Tillman Sr.
|Michigan State
|6-8
|Junior
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Missouri
|6-10
|Junior
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Jordan Tucker
|Butler
|6-7
|Junior
|Devin Vassell
|Florida State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Alonzo Verge Jr.
|Arizona State
|6-3
|Junior
|Chris Vogt
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|Junior
|CJ Walker
|Ohio State
|6-1
|Junior
|Trendon Watford
|LSU
|6-9
|Freshman
|Ibi Watson
|Dayton
|6-5
|Junior
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Mississippi State
|6-2
|Junior
|Kaleb Wesson
|Ohio State
|6-9
|Junior
|Jarrod West
|Marshall
|5-11
|Junior
|Romello White
|Arizona State
|6-8
|Junior
|Kahlil Whitney
|Kentucky
|6-6
|Freshman
|DeAndre Williams
|Evansville
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Emmitt Williams
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Keith Williams
|Cincinnati
|6-5
|Junior
|Patrick Williams
|Florida State
|6-8
|Freshman
|James Wiseman
|Memphis
|7-1
|Freshman
|Robert Woodard II
|Mississippi State
|6-7
|Sophomore
|McKinley Wright IV
|Colorado
|6-0
|Junior
|Omer Yurtseven
|Georgetown
|7-0
|Junior
International declarations
|Player
|Team (Country)
|Height
|Berke Atar
|MZT Skopje (Macedonia)
|6-11
|Deni Avdija
|Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
|6-8
|Brancou Badio
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-3
|Darko Bajo
|Split (Croatia)
|6-10
|Philippe Bayehe
|Roseto (Italy)
|6-9
|Marek Blazevic
|Rytas (Lithuania)
|6-10
|Adrian Bogucki
|Radom (Poland)
|7-1
|Leandro Bolmaro
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-6
|Vinicius Da Silva
|Prat (Spain)
|7-0
|Henri Drell
|Pesaro (Italy)
|6-9
|Imru Duke
|Zentro Basket (Spain)
|6-8
|Michele Ebeling
|Kleb Ferrara (Italy)
|6-9
|Paul Eboua
|Pesaro (Italy)
|6-8
|Osas Ehigiator
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|6-10
|Joel Ekamba
|Limoges (France)
|6-5
|Selim Fofana
|Neuchatel (Switzerland)
|6-3
|Miguel Gonzalez
|Baskonia (Spain)
|6-7
|Killian Hayes
|Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
|6-5
|Sehmus Hazer
|Bandirma (Turkey)
|6-3
|Rokas Jokubaitis
|Zalgiris (Lithuania)
|6-4
|Georgios Kalaitzakis
|Nevezis (Lithuania)
|6-8
|Vit Krejci
|Zaragoza (Spain)
|6-8
|Arturs Kurucs
|VEF Riga (Latvia)
|6-3
|Dut Mabor
|Roseto (Italy)
|7-1
|Yam Madar
|Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)
|6-2
|Theo Maledon
|ASVEL (France)
|6-4
|Karim Mane
|Vanier (Canada)
|6-5
|Sergi Martinez
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-8
|Nikola Miskovic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-10
|Aristide Mouaha
|Roseto (Italy)
|6-3
|Caio Pacheco
|Bahia Basket (Argentina)
|6-3
|Joel Parra
|Joventut (Spain)
|6-8
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|Olympiacos (Greece)
|7-0
|Sander Raieste
|Kalev/Cramo (Estonia)
|6-9
|Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos
|AEK (Greece)
|6-8
|Yigitcan Saybir
|Anadolu Efes (Turkey)
|6-7
|Njegos Sikiras
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|6-9
|Marko Simonovic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-11
|Mouhamed Thiam
|Nanterre (France)
|6-9
|Uros Trifunovic
|Partizan (Serbia)
|6-7
|Arnas Velicka
|Prienai (Lithuania)
|6-4
|Andrii Voinalovych
|Khimik (Ukraine)
|6-10
