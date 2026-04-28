Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is "optimistic" that he can return to action on Wednesday night for Game 5 of his team's first-round series against the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN. Reaves, who has not played since April 2 due to an oblique strain, will be a game-time decision.

Despite missing both Reaves and Luka Dončić for the first four games of this series, the Lakers are up 3-1 and have a chance to close out the Rockets at home in Game 5. The Lakers have not advanced past the first round since 2023, when they went to the Western Conference finals.

Lakers playoff results since LeBron James' arrival

Season Result 2018-19 Missed playoffs 2019-20 Champions 2020-21 First round 2021-22 Missed playoffs 2022-23 Western Conference finals 2023-24 First round 2024-25 First round 2025-26 ???

Late in the regular season, during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, Reaves and Dončić (hamstring) both went down with injuries and have not played since. Dončić is not expected to play in this series, no matter how long it goes, but could return later in the postseason depending on how far the Lakers advance. Reaves' injury was not as serious and his return is now imminent.

It's never easy to come back from an injury during the middle of a playoff series, especially after a long layoff, so the initial expectations for Reaves shouldn't be super high. If he's able to suit up on Tuesday, there's a good chance he will be on a minutes restriction. Still, his presence would be a big boost for the Lakers.

Reaves averaged a career-high 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 49/36/87.1 shooting splits during the regular season, and was the team's second-leading scorer behind Dončić. Had Reaves not missed so much time due to injury, he likely would have made the first All-Star appearance of his career.

As good as Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart have been in this series, Game 4 was a reminder of how much perimeter firepower and creativity the Lakers have been missing with Dončić and Reaves sidelined. In their 19-point loss, the Lakers shot 5 of 22 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 24 times.

With a win on Thursday, the Lakers would send the Rockets packing and advance them in the bracket to play the reigning champion Thunder. They'll have a much better chance to do so with Reaves in the lineup.