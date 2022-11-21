Maryland wasn't supposed to be too good this season under first-year coach Kevin Willard — evidence being that the Terrapins were projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten and ranked 56th at KenPom.com two weeks ago.
Expectations were … modest.
But we're now 14 days into the 2022-23 college basketball season and Maryland is arguably the sport's biggest pleasant surprise. The Terps are 5-0 with five double-digit victories. They beat Saint Louis 95-67 on Saturday. They beat Miami 88-70 on Sunday. They've jumped 34 spots at KenPom.com in a span of just five games and are now 25th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
The statistical star so far is Donta Scott. The 6-foot-8 senior is averaging a career-high 16.8 points and a career-high 6.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game. He's shooting a career-high 52.5% from the field, a career-high 47.4% from beyond the arc and a career-high 84.6% from the free-throw line after averaging 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the wins over Saint Louis and Miami that lifted Maryland to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament championship.
"I think we still have a long way to go," Willard said while discussing the Terrapins' 5-0 start. "I mean, we're good. We have great players. But … they're still trying to learn this system and still trying to get comfortable."
Next up for Maryland is Friday's game with Coppin State. Then comes a trip to Louisville on Nov. 29 that'll be followed by the Big Ten opener against Illinois on Dec. 2.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 93-74 win over Gonzaga. The Longhorns' next game is Monday against Northern Arizona.
|--
|3-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds in Sunday's 80-64 win over James Madison. The Tarheels' next game is Thursday against Portland.
|--
|4-0
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points and three steals in Sunday's 66-56 win at Oregon. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kent State.
|--
|5-0
|4
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-76 win over Southern Utah. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against NC State.
|--
|4-0
|5
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 88-72 win over Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Portland State.
|--
|3-1
|6
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 73-71 win over Villanova. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Alabama.
|--
|3-1
|7
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 70-61 win over Illinois. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|2
|4-0
|8
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 19 points and two assists in Wednesday's 71-56 win over South Dakota State. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Louisville.
|--
|3-0
|9
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick combined to go 3-of-13 from beyond the arc in Sunday's 88-72 loss to Gonzaga. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against North Florida.
|2
|3-2
|10
Illinois
|Illinois finished with 13 turnovers and 11 assists in Sunday's 70-61 loss to Virginia. The Illini's next game is Friday against Lindenwood.
|--
|4-1
|11
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 92-58 win over Delaware. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday against Bellarmine.
|--
|3-1
|12
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 80-51 win over UC Riverside. The Bluejays' next game is Monday against Texas Tech.
|--
|4-0
|13
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 86-56 win over Miami-Ohio. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Little Rock.
|--
|4-0
|14
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 80-75 win over UCLA. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State.
|--
|4-1
|15
UCLA
|UCLA missed 11 of the 15 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 80-75 loss to Baylor. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against Pepperdine.
|--
|3-2
|16
Auburn
|K.D. Johnson finished with 16 points and two rebounds in Friday's 72-56 win over Texas Southern. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Bradley.
|--
|4-0
|17
Arizona
|Kerr Kriisa finished with 24 points and five assists in Thursday's 104-77 win over Utah Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Cincinnati.
|--
|3-0
|18
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|2-1
|19
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Stanford. The Aztecs' next game is Monday against Ohio State.
|--
|3-0
|20
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 104-62 win over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|4-0
|21
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against West Virginia.
|--
|3-0
|22
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois. The Buckeyes' next game is Monday against San Diego State.
|--
|3-0
|23
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 95-60 win over Delaware State. The Huskies' next game is Thursday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|24
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-67 win at Seton Hall. The Hawkeyes' next game is Monday against Nebraska Omaha.
|--
|3-0
|25
Maryland
|Donta Scott finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 88-70 win over Miami. The Terrapins' next game is Friday against Coppin State.
|NR
|5-0
|26
Texas Tech
|Kevin Obanor finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech. The Red Raiders' next game is Monday against Creighton.
|1
|3-0