Just when it looked like we were going to spend the entire week before Christmas watching mostly uninteresting matchups and predictable results, Tuesday delivered one upset after another. Virginia lost at Miami. Mississippi State lost to Drake. Duke lost at Wake Forest. Marquette lost at Providence. All four of those losing teams were higher-ranked favorites in their games. Each of them were defeated in ways that cost them in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Also: UConn got pushed by Georgetown.

Dan Hurley's Huskies started the season 12-0 with 12 double-digit victories, and closed Tuesday as 23-point favorites against a Georgetown team that's 5-8 and ranked 166th at KenPom.com. This should not have been stressful. Regardless, the Hoyas actually led 58-51 with a little more than 12 minutes remaining before UConn closed on a 33-15 run to win 84-73. So, yeah, the Huskies are still undefeated with nothing but double-digit wins -- but the latest victory came with challenges, which Hurley suggested afterward was probably a long-term good thing for his program.

"It was good to be in some huddles where there was a little soul-searching and some character," Hurley said. "Some reach-down-deep stuff."

UConn remains No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Huskies' next game isn't until next Wednesday when they'll host a Villanova team that's 4-0 since five-star freshman Cam Whitmore returned from off-season thumb surgery that resulted in him missing the Wildcats' first seven games, five of which were losses. In other words, Villanova is 2-5 without Whitmore in the lineup, undefeated when he's available. The Wildcats are hosting St. John's on Wednesday night in what is probably the most intriguing game of the day.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 9 Miami (Fla.) 6 Mississippi State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 69-61 win over Davidson. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against New Orleans. -- 11-0 2 UConn Tristen Newton finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 84-73 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Dec. 28 against Villanova. -- 13-0 3 Houston Jarace Walker finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 69-61 win at Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State. -- 11-1 4 Arizona Kerr Kriisa finished with 18 points and two steals in Tuesday's 85-64 win over Montana State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Morgan State. -- 11-1 5 Kansas Gradey Dick finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-62 win over Indiana. The Jayhawks' next game is Thursday against Harvard. -- 10-1 6 Texas Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and five assists in Sunday's 72-62 win over Stanford. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana. 1 9-1 7 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-75 win over Montana. The Zags' next game is Dec. 28 against Eastern Oregon. 1 10-3 8 Alabama Noah Gurley finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-64 win over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Dec. 28 at Mississippi State. 1 10-2 9 Arkansas Jordan Walsh finished with 18 points and four steals in Saturday's 76-57 win over Bradley. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against UNC Asheville. 1 10-1 10 Virginia Virginia missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 66-64 loss at Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 28 against Albany. 4 8-2 11 Baylor Jalen Bridges finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 58-48 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Dec. 28 against Nicholls State. 1 9-2 12 Tennessee Tennessee missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 75-70 loss at Arizona. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Austin Peay. 1 9-2 13 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 63-53 win over Kentucky. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against UC Davis. 1 10-2 14 Miami Isaiah Wong finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 66-64 win over Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game is Dec. 28 against Vermont. 9 12-1 15 Indiana Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 96-72 win over Elon. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kennesaw State. 1 9-3 16 Illinois Mathew Mayer finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-47 win over Alabama A&M. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Missouri. 1 8-3 17 Miss. St. Mississippi State was outscored by 14 points in the second half of Tuesday's 58-52 loss to Drake. The Bulldogs' next game is Dec. 28 against Alabama. 6 11-1 18 Kentucky Only one Kentucky starter finished with more than eight points in Saturday's 63-53 loss to UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Florida A&M. -- 7-3 19 Wisconsin Steven Crowl finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 78-56 win over Lehigh. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Grambling State. 1 9-2 20 Duke Duke missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 81-70 loss at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Florida State. 5 10-3 21 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-70 win over Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Dec. 28 at St. John's. -- 10-3 22 West Virginia Erik Stevenson finished with 22 points and four assists in Sunday's 96-78 win over Buffalo. The Mountaineers' next game is Thursday against Stony Brook. -- 9-2 23 Va. Tech Sean Pedulla finished with 21 points and six assists in Saturday's 74-48 win over Grambling. The Hokies' next game is Wednesday against Boston College. 1 11-1 24 N. Carolina Armando Bacot scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds in Saturday's 89-84 overtime win over Ohio State. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Michigan. 1 8-4 25 Ohio St. Ohio State finished with 16 turnovers in Saturday's 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday against Maine. 1 7-3 26 Maryland Maryland allowed UCLA to shoot 55.6% from the field in Wednesday's 87-60 loss to the Bruins. The Terrapins' next game is Thursday against Saint Peter's. NR 8-3

In: Maryland

Out: Marquette