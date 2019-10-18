Drive Chart
  Oct 18, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) The last time Arkansas coach Chad Morris felt this much pressure to win was nearly 20 years ago.

His first year at Stephenville High School in East Texas resulted in the Yellow Jackets missing the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. When the season ended, Morris made a visit that changed his career path: He went to Springdale, Arkansas, where Gus Malzahn was doing things few had ever seen before. Having already turned Shiloh Christian into an offensive dynamo, Malzahn was developing a powerhouse of a program at Springdale High and was coming off a state championship game appearance in just his second season.

It took effort for Morris to get some advice from Malzahn. But over the course of spring and summer 2003, the two became close and by the end of the 2004 season, Morris' Stephenville squad was 10-1 and he was on his way.

Now, with the two scheduled to play against each other each year in the SEC, the advice part of their weekly chats has faded.

''We still talk every week but the week we play each other. I haven't talked to him in over a week,'' Morris said. ''Nothing like we did when I wasn't in the same conference with him.''

Morris is 18 games into his tenure at Arkansas without an SEC win to show for it. The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are 4-14 overall and 0-11 in league play since his arrival. Malzahn's 11th-ranked Auburn team (5-1, 2-1) visits Saturday.

Unlike last year, before the two had played each other as rivals, Morris hadn't been asked much about his relationship with Malzahn in the week leading up to their game. Bigger things are at stake now. But just like in 2003, Morris is still taking the initiative to figure out how to turn things more favorably.

''You go back to just daily decisions and encouraging your players to continue to play hard, to see, to give examples of other teams,'' Morris said. ''Washington Nationals are a prime example. May 23, what are they, 12 games out of first place? Below .500. Only eight teams in the history of baseball have ever come back and made the postseason. That was on May 23. Sharing that with our team today was, `Look how they finished.'''

The Nats' first trip to the World Series aside, Arkansas is not that far from being 5-1 or even 6-0. Other than a 14-point loss to Ole Miss, a game in which Arkansas trailed by just seven in the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks have lost by less than a touchdown each time. Still, the opponents have not been fearsome; Kentucky, which rallied to beat Arkansas last week, is just a .500 team itself.

''He'll get the thing turned around. There's no doubt about that,'' Malzahn said. ''You see them getting closer. They could have won the last two games. Had opportunities. Just a matter of time before they get over that hump.''

He is not exactly a stranger to coaching pressure, either. Malzahn was rumored to be Arkansas' top choice to fill the vacancy left by the firing of Bret Bielema after the 2017 season. The Arkansas native and a former offensive coordinator with the Razorbacks, Malzahn's seven seasons at Auburn have been tenuous. A loss to Arkansas would give his critics fresh fodder.

A Razorbacks win would certainly be a boon for Morris. He was 2-4 his second season at SMU in 2016, too, when the 11th-ranked team in the country visited Dallas. SMU came away with a 38-16 win over Houston and, after the next year, Morris jumped to the SEC.

''It's going to turn. It's turned in the previous places I've been a part of,'' Morris said. ''It's difficult being stuck in a corner. It's not fun at times being stuck in a corner. The only way to get out is to put your head down and keep swinging and keep working.''

Sounds just like the sort of advice Malzahn might give him. Just not this week.

''I think the glaring thing that stands out to me is his guys are playing extremely hard. And that's a tribute to him and his staff,'' Malzahn said. ''Like I said, some other teams around the country that lose a game or two and they don't play hard. He'll hang in there.''

---

1234T
11 Auburn 5-1 -----
Arkansas 2-4 -----
ARK 19.5, O/U 55.5
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, Arkansas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.6% 1125 8 5 127.6
B. Nix 83/152 1125 8 5
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 37 1 0 208.2
J. Gatewood 4/5 37 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 544 7
J. Whitlow 110 544 7 39
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 191 2
B. Nix 45 191 2 30
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 174 2
K. Martin 34 174 2 35
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 144 0
S. Shivers 27 144 0 27
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 122 3
J. Gatewood 22 122 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 78 2
A. Schwartz 5 78 2 57
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
E. Stove 6 56 1 36
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
D. Williams 7 32 0 9
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
H. Joiner 4 19 0 6
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
M. Miller 4 16 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 368 5
S. Williams 21 368 5 46
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 191 2
E. Stove 20 191 2 49
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 1
W. Hastings 10 162 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 130 0
S. Cannella 7 130 0 31
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 110 0
A. Schwartz 5 110 0 48
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
J. Wilson 7 48 0 16
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
H. Joiner 4 40 0 28
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
M. Miller 3 38 0 12
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Whitlow 1 25 0 25
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
J. Shenker 2 15 1 9
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Martin 2 11 0 10
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Hill 2 11 0 10
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Farrar 1 10 0 10
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 24/24
A. Carlson 7/8 0 24/24 45
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1060 7 7 124.1
N. Starkel 88/150 1060 7 7
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 510 1 0 108.9
B. Hicks 41/80 510 1 0
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
R. Boyd 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 617 5
R. Boyd 106 617 5 74
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 190 3
D. Whaley 44 190 3 25
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
D. Warren 5 51 0 17
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
C. Hayden 12 39 0 15
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Burks 1 11 0 11
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 6 0
B. Hicks 13 6 0 17
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
N. Starkel 6 -16 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 323 2
T. Knox 23 323 2 49
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 319 2
M. Woods 24 319 2 62
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 287 1
C. O'Grady 22 287 1 62
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 255 0
T. Burks 15 255 0 38
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 129 1
T. Morris 10 129 1 30
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 0
D. Whaley 9 84 0 22
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 50 0
R. Boyd 9 50 0 13
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
K. Jackson 3 38 1 19
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
C. Harrell 2 28 1 14
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
D. Warren 3 20 0 15
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
G. Gunter 3 16 0 9
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Hayden 4 12 0 6
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Hammonds 2 8 0 7
T. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Jackson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Curl 0-0 0 2
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McClellion 0-0 0 1
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Foucha 0-0 0 1
M. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/12 19/19
C. Limpert 10/12 0 19/19 49
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
