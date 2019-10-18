Drive Chart
OREG
WASH

Oregon-Washington Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) A year ago, Jacob Eason sat on his couch in Seattle and watched on television as a sea of yellow and green enveloped the field at Autzen Stadium after Oregon got the better of its northern neighbors.

Eason couldn't do anything that day other than watch since he was sitting out a year after transferring from Georgia. Washington's quarterback will have a direct influence this time in preventing another Ducks party from breaking out.

''I saw what it meant to this team last year, I saw how much the fans are involved in it, it's an awesome big game and big deal to be a part of,'' Eason said.

No. 12 Oregon can potentially put the Pac-12 North race to bed with another victory this year over No. 25 Washington. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are in complete control of the division race at the midpoint of the season and a win Saturday over the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) would make it very difficult for anyone to chase Oregon down.

Every other team in the North already has at least two losses and the Ducks would hold tiebreakers over Washington and California, with a game still to come against rival Oregon State at the end of the season.

Oregon hasn't completed its ascension back to the top of the Pac-12 North but it's on the cusp.

''A tremendous opportunity and challenge ... that we're really excited about,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.

What's different about this revitalized Oregon season is that the defense is leading the way. The Ducks have held five straight opponents to single-digit points. They've allowed just one touchdown in the past five games, a span of 63 offensive drives by their opponents. In 14 red-zone trips by opponents all season, Oregon has surrendered two touchdowns.

It's a remarkable run on defense and one rarely associated with the Ducks.

''You're not going to get them or trick them,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''Wideouts have to go make plays. Running backs have to break tackles, going to have to have great ball security. (Offensive) line is going to have to do a great job. They just play well as a unit.''

In other years, the focus would be on the quarterback matchup between Oregon's Justin Herbert and Eason. They each appear to have futures as NFL quarterbacks, and while both are playing well this season, they've frankly been in the background.

For Herbert, it's been because the Ducks have played so well on defense.

For Eason, it's been because Washington's offense had sputtered for weeks before breaking out last week at Arizona with 38 points in the second half of the 51-27 victory. Eason is normally quiet by nature but gave an impassioned halftime speech to help spark the Huskies.

''When guys don't talk a lot and then they finally do talk, I think people no matter what they say are going to listen just because it means more,'' Washington left tackle Trey Adams said.

Here are other things to watch as the Huskies and Ducks meet for the 112th time.

INJURY BUG

Oregon was dealt a big blow when leading receiver Jacob Breeland was lost for the season to a leg injury suffered last week against Colorado. Breeland was a security blanket for Herbert. His loss will put extra focus on wide receivers Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III, among others. Redd, Johnson and Breeland are the only Oregon players with double-digit receptions this season.

Washington also has a big question mark on the offensive line with uncertainty about center Nick Harris after he missed last week's win over Arizona.

GROUND GAME

If the Huskies are going to find success against the Ducks, running backs Salvon Ahmed and Sean McGrew need to have big games. That won't be easy against an Oregon defense that is giving up just 107 rushing yards per game, 3.1 yards per carry and has allowed only one rushing touchdown. McGrew and Ahmed combined for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Arizona.

KEEP STREAKING

Hebert has thrown a touchdown pass in 34 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country. He has 17 TD tosses and one interception on the season. He's completing 69% of his passes, a 10-point jump from a year ago. Herbert has played well on the road in his career, but his team hasn't had much success. In 12 career Pac-12 road games, Herbert has 26 touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Ducks are just 4-8 in those games.

PERFECT PEYTON

Washington kicker Peyton Henry missed a 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation last year that would have beaten the Ducks. Instead of dwelling on that major miss, Henry has been nearly perfect since. Henry made 7 of 8 field goal attempts last year after the miss against Oregon and is a perfect 14 of 14 to start this season. Henry is one of nine kickers in the country who are still perfect on field goal attempts this season.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
12 Oregon 5-1 -----
25 Washington 5-2 -----
WASH 3, O/U 49.5
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Seattle, Washington
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 1602 17 1 166.3
J. Herbert 134/194 1602 17 1
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 103 2 0 210.4
T. Shough 10/12 103 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 448 2
C. Verdell 78 448 2 70
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 288 0
T. Dye 48 288 0 47
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 135 2
D. Felix 21 135 2 62
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 124 5
C. Habibi-Likio 34 124 5 11
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 81 0
S. Dollars 7 81 0 63
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Shough 2 11 0 13
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 1
J. Redd 3 3 1 3
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 0 0
J. Herbert 20 0 0 26
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 405 6
J. Breeland 26 405 6 66
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 299 2
J. Johnson III 25 299 2 47
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 260 5
J. Redd 26 260 5 36
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 1
B. Addison 9 114 1 34
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 100 0
M. Pittman 7 100 0 39
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
J. Delgado 7 86 0 19
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 1
D. Davis 8 83 1 19
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 0
T. Dye 7 71 0 24
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 1
S. Webb 7 62 1 20
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 0
C. Verdell 7 50 0 21
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
D. Felix 3 44 0 21
J. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Johnson 2 36 0 22
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
R. Bay 3 35 1 16
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 1
H. Kampmoyer 1 21 1 21
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Schooler 1 21 0 21
T. Jeannis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jeannis 1 14 0 14
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Habibi-Likio 1 2 0 2
B. Aiello 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Aiello 1 1 1 1
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Dollars 2 1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Graham Jr. 0-0 0 1
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wright 0-0 0 1
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
V. McKinley III 0-0 0 2
S. Stephens 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Stephens 0-0 0 1
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Young 0-0 0 1
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Pickett 0-0 0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Holland 0-0 0 3
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Niu 0-0 0 1
T. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 23/23
C. Lewis 2/5 0 23/23 29
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. Stack 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 1692 13 3 154.2
J. Eason 134/203 1692 13 3
J. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 19 0 0 119.9
J. Sirmon 2/3 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 522 6
S. Ahmed 90 522 6 89
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 330 1
S. McGrew 51 330 1 44
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 326 6
R. Newton 64 326 6 23
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
M. Braxton 2 43 0 34
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
C. McClatcher 8 35 0 19
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 1
A. Baccellia 2 19 1 11
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
K. Pleasant 7 9 0 8
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Porter 1 1 0 1
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -4 0
J. Eason 22 -4 0 9
J. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Sirmon 2 -5 0 1
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
H. Bryant 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 558 5
A. Fuller 40 558 5 37
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 387 1
H. Bryant 27 387 1 47
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 236 2
A. Baccellia 19 236 2 50
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 134 1
C. Otton 12 134 1 36
P. Nacua 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 125 1
P. Nacua 4 125 1 49
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
C. McClatcher 10 90 1 20
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
S. Ahmed 7 44 0 14
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
T. Bynum 3 41 0 21
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
J. Chin 1 39 0 39
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Pleasant 1 18 0 18
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
R. Newton 2 16 1 17
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 13 0
S. McGrew 7 13 0 11
J. Westover 37 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 1
J. Westover 2 7 1 4
A. Osborne 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Osborne 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Bryant 0-0 0 2
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Turner 0-0 0 1
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Williams 0-0 0 3
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Molden 0-0 0 1
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Bowman 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/14 29/29
P. Henry 14/14 0 29/29 71
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores