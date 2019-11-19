Drive Chart
Allison, Rourke lead Ohio to 66-24 win over Bowling Green

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) O’Shaan Allison had touchdown runs of 54, 7 and 53 yards, Nathan Rourke accounted for four TDs, and Ohio beat Bowling Green 66-24 on Tuesday night.

Rourke was 14-of-21 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns and added an 8-yard scoring run that gave Ohio a 38-21 lead late in the second quarter. Allison finished with 12 carries for a career-high 175 yards. The Bobcats (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) had six rushing touchdowns, one shy of the program record.

Ohio had a season-high 609 total yards and scored its most points since scoring 67 against Western Michigan in 1953.

It was Frank Solich’s 111th win at Ohio, the most by a Mid-American Conference coach. Herb Deromedi won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.

The Bobcats - who went into the game with just six takeaways this season, tied with Kansas for second fewest (N.C. State, five) in the FBS - forced five BGSU (3-8, 2-5) turnovers.

The Falcons scored touchdowns on their first two drives to lead 14-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter but Ohio scored 17 points in the next 4½ minutes to take the lead for good.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (15 plays, 84 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 60 yards from OHI 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 16 for 11 yards (27-J.Neatherton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16
(14:55 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 17 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson). Team penalty on BGN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 11
(14:44 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 20 for 9 yards (22-M.Brooks).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 20
(14:16 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 25 for 5 yards (12-J.Hampton38-K.Thompson).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 25
(13:48 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 26 for 1 yard (7-J.Hagan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(13:22 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 31 for 5 yards (47-A.Conrad).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BGREEN 31
(12:54 - 1st) 82-P.Motes incomplete.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 31
(12:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 38 for 7 yards (22-M.Brooks).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(12:28 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to OHI 49 for 13 yards (49-J.Dorsa35-D.Conner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(12:09 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 45 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45
(11:35 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to OHI 42 for 3 yards (38-K.Thompson).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 42
(11:09 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 30 for 12 yards (88-A.Ogun-Semore).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(10:42 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to OHI 26 for 4 yards (49-J.Dorsa35-D.Conner).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BGREEN 26
(10:12 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to OHI 26 for no gain (50-K.Caesar35-D.Conner).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 26
(9:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
+26 YD
4 & 6 - BGREEN 26
(9:29 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:22 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 34 for 24 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 34
(9:16 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 54-N.Lautanen Offside 5 yards enforced at OHI 34. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 5 - OHIO 39
(9:16 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 45 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman33-J.Roberts).
+55 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(8:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:38 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:38 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 20 for 16 yards (11-T.Drake).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(8:32 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 21 for 1 yard (12-J.Hampton).
+44 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 21
(8:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to OHI 35 for 44 yards (7-J.Hagan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(7:36 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 31 for 4 yards (24-X.Motley).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 31
(7:13 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 11 for 20 yards (22-M.Brooks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11
(6:49 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to OHI 6 for 5 yards (7-J.Hagan).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 6
(6:26 - 1st) 24-D.Jones runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:23 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 63 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:23 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 57 yards from BGN 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 37 for 29 yards (3-E.Brown).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37
(6:16 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 46 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+54 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 46
(5:36 - 1st) 28-O.Allison runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:23 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Fumble (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 25 for 21 yards. Team penalty on BGN Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15
(5:14 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 18 FUMBLES (7-J.Hagan). 16-M.Coleman to BGN 18 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(5:06 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to BGN 14 for 4 yards (44-K.Brooks).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 14
(4:27 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to BGN 11 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
Penalty
3 & 3 - OHIO 11
(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 12-N.Rourke Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 11. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 16
(3:19 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - OHIO 16
(3:14 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Fumble (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:10 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(3:10 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 24 for -1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 24
(2:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 36 for 12 yards (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(2:17 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 49 FUMBLES (22-M.Brooks). to BGN 45 for no gain (44-K.Brooks).

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(2:08 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:01 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:01 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on OHI Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(2:01 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(1:55 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 34 for 4 yards (47-A.Conrad).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 34
(1:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 36 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 36
(0:45 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 36 to OHI 22 fair catch by 8-J.Buckner.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 22
(0:22 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 22 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 23 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 23
(14:42 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 23
(14:36 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 45 yards from OHI 23 to BGN 32 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(14:28 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 45 for 23 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(14:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(14:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 33 for 12 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33
(13:40 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 33
(13:33 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to OHI 27 for 6 yards (98-C.Chukwu).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 27
(13:05 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to OHI 21 for 6 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21
(12:42 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:33 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (14 plays, 73 yards, 5:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:33 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham kicks 54 yards from BGN 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 27 for 16 yards (5-S.Dabney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(12:28 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 27
(12:22 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 27
(12:18 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to OHI 38 for 11 yards (13-J.Bozeman33-J.Roberts).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(12:03 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 46 for 16 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(11:46 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BGN 40 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 40
(11:02 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 38 for 2 yards (1-B.Perce).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 38
(10:19 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 36 for 2 yards (44-K.Brooks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36
(9:59 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 32 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire18-J.Anderson).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 32
(9:24 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 16 for 16 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 16
(8:37 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 12-N.Rourke Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 21
(8:17 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to BGN 18 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce19-D.Wilson).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 18
(7:40 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BGN 12 for 6 yards. Penalty on OHI 3-C.Odom Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 12.
+15 YD
2 & 16 - OHIO 22
(7:30 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BGN 7 for 15 yards (1-B.Perce2-C.Biggers).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 7
(7:11 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:07 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 14 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:07 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 4-J.Wayne-Prather.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(7:07 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for 5 yards (43-C.Baker35-D.Conner).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(6:36 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for no gain (38-K.Thompson).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(5:57 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 35 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(5:57 - 2nd) 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 34 for -1 yard (35-D.Conner).
+27 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 34
(4:58 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to OHI 39 for 27 yards (12-J.Hampton7-J.Hagan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(4:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BGN 75-M.Tanner False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 44
(4:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to OHI 41 for 3 yards (35-D.Conner).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BGREEN 41
(3:37 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
-20 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 41
(3:31 - 2nd) to OHI 41 FUMBLES. to BGN 39 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 32 - BGREEN 39
(2:44 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 28 yards from BGN 39 Downed at the OHI 33.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 33
(2:37 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIO 33
(2:32 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Snow. Penalty on BGN 13-J.Bozeman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OHI 33. No Play.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(2:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 17 for 35 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 17
(2:05 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to BGN 12 for 5 yards (18-J.Anderson).
Penalty
2 & 5 - OHIO 12
(1:38 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 88-R.Luehrman False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 12. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 17
(1:27 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to BGN 8 for 9 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 8
(1:21 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:16 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 52 yards from OHI 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 13 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(1:16 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 19 for 6 yards (9-W.Evans).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 19
(0:58 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 25 for 6 yards (38-K.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(0:48 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(0:43 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 44 for 19 yards (22-M.Brooks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44
(0:31 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 45 for 1 yard (43-C.Baker).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 45
(0:26 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to OHI 36 for 19 yards (12-J.Hampton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(0:17 - 2nd) incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(0:17 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
Penalty
3 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(0:11 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones. Penalty on OHI 24-X.Motley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OHI 37. No Play.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(0:06 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 51 yards from BGN 35. 87-B.Long to OHI 36 for 22 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 53 yards from BGN 35. 38-K.Thompson to OHI 37 for 25 yards (25-T.Redding).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(14:55 - 3rd) 8-J.Buckner to OHI 40 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 40
(14:34 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 7 yards.
+53 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(14:16 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:09 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Fumble (6 plays, 7 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:09 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 4-J.Wayne-Prather.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(14:09 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 55-C.Bright False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 20
(14:09 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 28 for 8 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
Sack
2 & 7 - OHIO 28
(13:30 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 22 for -6 yards (47-A.Conrad).
Penalty
3 & 13 - OHIO 22
(12:53 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 22. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 18 - OHIO 17
(12:33 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
Punt
4 & 18 - OHIO 17
(12:25 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 46 yards from BGN 17. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 49 for 12 yards.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(12:12 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to BGN 45 for 6 yards (1-B.Perce8-D.Konowalski).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 45
(11:34 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 41 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BGREEN 45
(11:10 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 45
(11:31 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to BGN 41 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(11:05 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 37 for 4 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
-11 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 37
(10:33 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BGN 37 FUMBLES (33-J.Roberts). 25-T.Redding to BGN 48 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(10:26 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to OHI 49 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 49
(9:51 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to OHI 50 for -1 yard (23-I.Motley38-K.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 50
(9:15 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 50
(9:11 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 49 yards from OHI 50 Downed at the OHI 1.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 1
(9:00 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 2 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman44-K.Brooks).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 2
(8:19 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 13 for 11 yards (18-J.Anderson19-D.Wilson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(7:40 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 22 for 9 yards (13-J.Bozeman18-J.Anderson).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 22
(6:58 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 27 for 5 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(6:26 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 35 for 38 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(5:53 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 29 for 6 yards (25-T.Redding33-J.Roberts).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 29
(5:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to BGN 22 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(4:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 2-J.Ross. 2-J.Ross runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:33 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 17 for 17 yards (20-A.Floyd).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 17
(4:28 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 13 for -4 yards (54-K.McCracken).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - OHIO 13
(3:57 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 21 for 8 yards (35-D.Conner).
No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 21
(3:17 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne-Prather.
Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 21
(3:12 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 45 yards from BGN 21. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 13 yards (48-J.Carolan).

BGREEN Falcons
- Fumble (1 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(3:03 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
+53 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(2:56 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 18 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:45 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(2:45 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 18 for -7 yards FUMBLES (55-S.McKnight). 50-K.Caesar to BGN 18 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (10 plays, 35 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18
(2:39 - 3rd) 37-J.Portis to BGN 11 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 11
(2:09 - 3rd) 37-J.Portis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:03 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:03 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(2:03 - 3rd) Team penalty on OHI Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BGN 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(2:03 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 46 for 6 yards (3-J.Wood26-J.Birchette).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 46
(2:03 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to OHI 48 for 6 yards (20-A.Floyd).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(1:40 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to OHI 43 for 5 yards (26-J.Birchette).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 43
(0:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to OHI 43 for no gain.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 43
(15:00 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 39 for 4 yards (20-A.Floyd).
Penalty
4 & 1 - OHIO 39
(14:32 - 4th) Team penalty on OHI Offside 5 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 34
(14:26 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 34 for no gain (3-J.Wood).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 34
(13:54 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to OHI 29 for 5 yards (26-J.Birchette20-A.Floyd).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIO 29
(13:11 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 29 for no gain (88-A.Ogun-Semore55-S.McKnight).
+4 YD
4 & 5 - OHIO 29
(12:45 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to OHI 25 for 4 yards (29-T.Robinson26-J.Birchette).

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (8 plays, -22 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(12:38 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to OHI 25 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:56 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to OHI 33 for 8 yards (21-A.Sotolongo1-B.Perce).
Penalty
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33
(11:14 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 27-J.Neatherton False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 33. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(10:49 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to OHI 32 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce).
Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 32
(10:04 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from OHI 32 to BGN 27 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.

OHIO Bobcats
- Fumble (7 plays, 19 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(9:56 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 34 for 7 yards (6-D.Mitchell20-A.Floyd).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 34
(9:28 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 4 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(8:54 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 38. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 33
(8:34 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 3 yards (96-B.Stai).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 36
(7:51 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 42 for 6 yards (96-B.Stai).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 42
(7:13 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to OHI 48 for 10 yards (40-J.McCrory).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(6:37 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 27 for 21 yards (10-A.Wolff).
Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(6:05 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Gregory at OHI 5. 13-J.Gregory to OHI 5 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 5
(5:58 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 11 for 6 yards (25-T.Redding).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 11
(5:22 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to OHI 19 for 8 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19
(4:49 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 25 for 6 yards. Team penalty on OHI Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at OHI 25.
+6 YD
1 & 17 - OHIO 12
(4:00 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to OHI 18 for 6 yards (56-W.Haire).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 18
(3:28 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 26 for 8 yards (9-R.Walder). Team penalty on OHI Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 26.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - OHIO 16
(3:08 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to OHI 20 for 4 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 20
(2:19 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler to OHI 24 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 24
(1:33 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 46 yards from OHI 24. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 30 FUMBLES. 40-J.McCrory to BGN 32 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(1:24 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke kneels at BGN 33 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 33
(0:42 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke kneels at BGN 35 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:03
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
24
Touchdown 2:09
37-J.Portis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
18
yds
00:36
pos
65
24
Point After TD 2:45
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
24
Touchdown 2:56
24-D.Tuggle runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
53
yds
00:18
pos
58
24
Point After TD 4:33
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
24
Touchdown 4:39
12-N.Rourke complete to 2-J.Ross. 2-J.Ross runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
99
yds
04:27
pos
51
24
Point After TD 14:09
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
24
Touchdown 14:16
28-O.Allison runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
63
yds
00:51
pos
44
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
93-M.Lawler 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
49
yds
01:10
pos
38
24
Point After TD 1:16
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
21
Touchdown 1:21
12-N.Rourke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
01:21
pos
37
21
Point After TD 7:07
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 7:11
28-O.Allison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
88
yds
05:26
pos
30
21
Point After TD 12:33
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 12:42
12-B.Denley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
01:55
pos
24
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:01
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 2:08
12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
00:07
pos
23
14
Field Goal 3:14
2-L.Zervos 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
7
yds
01:52
pos
17
14
Point After TD 5:23
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:36
28-O.Allison runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
01:00
pos
13
14
Point After TD 6:23
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:26
24-D.Jones runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:38
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:47
12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
00:44
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:22
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:29
13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
89
yds
05:38
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 25
Rushing 14 10
Passing 8 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-9 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 609 405
Total Plays 61 76
Avg Gain 10.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 342 168
Rush Attempts 40 42
Avg Rush Yards 8.6 4.0
Net Yards Passing 267 237
Comp. - Att. 14-21 21-34
Yards Per Pass 12.7 7.0
Penalties - Yards 11-93 8-55
Touchdowns 9 3
Rushing TDs 6 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-4
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-44.0 5-42.0
Return Yards 141 67
Punts - Returns 2-25 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 5-116 5-65
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 5-6 241428066
Bowling Green 3-8 14100024
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, Ohio
 267 PASS YDS 237
342 RUSH YDS 168
609 TOTAL YDS 405
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 267 3 0 220.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 267 3 0 220.6
N. Rourke 14/21 267 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 175 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 175 3
O. Allison 12 175 3 54
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 53 1
D. Tuggle 1 53 1 53
J. Portis 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
J. Portis 5 36 1 11
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
N. Rourke 8 25 1 9
K. Rourke 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
K. Rourke 3 20 0 8
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
J. Ross 4 17 0 7
J. Neatherton 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
J. Neatherton 3 12 0 8
J. Mischler 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Mischler 1 4 0 4
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Buckner 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 83 1
I. Cox 4 83 1 55
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 79 0
S. Hooks 3 79 0 38
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
J. Buckner 2 54 1 45
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
R. Luehrman 3 24 0 11
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
J. Ross 1 22 1 22
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Walton 1 5 0 5
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Odom 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Dorsa 6-1 0.0 0
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Brooks 5-0 0.0 0
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Thompson 5-2 0.0 0
J. Hagan 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Hagan 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hampton 4-0 0.0 0
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Conrad 3-0 1.0 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
D. Conner 3-4 0.0 0
D. Mitchell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Mitchell 3-0 0.0 0
A. Floyd 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Floyd 2-2 0.0 0
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ogun-Semore 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wood 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wood 2-0 0.0 0
J. Birchette 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Birchette 2-2 0.0 0
B. Stai 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Stai 2-0 0.0 0
C. Baker 43 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Baker 2-0 0.0 0
S. McKnight 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
S. McKnight 1-1 1.0 0
C. Chukwu 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Chukwu 1-0 0.0 0
I. Motley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
X. Motley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCrory 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCrory 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wolff 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wolff 1-0 0.0 0
W. Evans 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
T. Robinson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCracken 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCracken 1-0 0.0 0
K. Caesar 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Caesar 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gregory 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Gregory 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
1/1 9/9
L. Zervos 1/1 33 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
M. Farkas 3 44.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 29 0
D. Knock 3 23.0 29 0
B. Long 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
B. Long 1 22.0 22 0
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
K. Thompson 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
I. Cox 1 13.0 13 0
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Buckner 1 12.0 12 0
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 250 1 1 135.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 250 1 1 135.3
G. Loy 21/32 250 1 1
P. Motes 82 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Motes 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 95 1
D. Jones 16 95 1 20
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 70 1
B. Denley 13 70 1 21
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
R. Marlow III 2 14 0 13
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 10 0
G. Loy 9 10 0 6
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Wayne-Prather 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 0
J. Ortega-Jones 3 90 0 44
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 86 1
Q. Morris 6 86 1 26
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
R. Marlow III 4 41 0 19
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Wayne-Prather 4 22 0 8
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Dorris 2 9 0 10
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Jones 2 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
K. Coleman 9-2 0.0 0
B. Perce 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Perce 5-1 0.0 0
J. Bozeman 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bozeman 3-0 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Roberts 3-3 0.0 0
D. Wilson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Wilson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Anderson 3-2 0.0 0
W. Haire 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Haire 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 2-1 0.0 0
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Sotolongo 2-0 0.0 0
T. Redding 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Redding 2-0 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Biggers 1-1 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Walder 1-0 0.0 0
D. Konowalski 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Konowalski 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
M. Lawler 1/1 38 0/0 3
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
N. Needham 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 1
M. Naranjo 5 42.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 16 0
J. Wayne-Prather 2 8.0 16 0
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 21 0
R. Marlow III 2 16.0 21 0
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
B. Denley 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
R. Marlow III 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 OHIO 34 0:44 3 66 TD
6:23 OHIO 37 1:00 2 63 TD
5:06 BGREEN 18 1:52 4 2 FG
2:08 BGREEN 45 0:07 1 45 TD
0:22 OHIO 22 0:00 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 OHIO 27 5:26 14 73 TD
2:37 OHIO 33 1:21 7 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 37 0:51 3 63 TD
12:12 OHIO 49 1:39 6 7 Fumble
9:00 OHIO 1 4:27 8 99 TD
3:03 OHIO 47 0:18 2 53 TD
2:39 BGREEN 18 0:36 2 18 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 OHIO 25 2:34 4 7 Punt
5:58 OHIO 5 4:25 7 19 Fumble
1:24 BGREEN 32 0:42 2 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 16 5:38 15 84 TD
8:38 BGREEN 20 2:15 6 80 TD
5:23 BGREEN 15 0:09 1 3 Fumble
3:10 BGREEN 25 0:53 3 20 Fumble
2:01 BGREEN 30 1:16 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 BGREEN 32 1:55 7 68 TD
7:07 BGREEN 25 4:23 9 14 Punt
1:16 BGREEN 13 1:10 9 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 BGREEN 25 1:44 5 -8 Punt
10:26 BGREEN 48 1:15 3 2 Punt
4:33 BGREEN 17 1:21 3 4 Punt
2:45 BGREEN 25 0:00 1 57 Fumble
2:03 BGREEN 40 1:13 10 35 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 BGREEN 27 3:51 8 -22 INT
