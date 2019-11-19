|
Allison, Rourke lead Ohio to 66-24 win over Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) O’Shaan Allison had touchdown runs of 54, 7 and 53 yards, Nathan Rourke accounted for four TDs, and Ohio beat Bowling Green 66-24 on Tuesday night.
Rourke was 14-of-21 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns and added an 8-yard scoring run that gave Ohio a 38-21 lead late in the second quarter. Allison finished with 12 carries for a career-high 175 yards. The Bobcats (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) had six rushing touchdowns, one shy of the program record.
Ohio had a season-high 609 total yards and scored its most points since scoring 67 against Western Michigan in 1953.
It was Frank Solich’s 111th win at Ohio, the most by a Mid-American Conference coach. Herb Deromedi won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.
The Bobcats - who went into the game with just six takeaways this season, tied with Kansas for second fewest (N.C. State, five) in the FBS - forced five BGSU (3-8, 2-5) turnovers.
The Falcons scored touchdowns on their first two drives to lead 14-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter but Ohio scored 17 points in the next 4½ minutes to take the lead for good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (15 plays, 84 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 60 yards from OHI 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 16 for 11 yards (27-J.Neatherton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(14:55 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 17 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson). Team penalty on BGN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 11(14:44 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 20 for 9 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 20(14:16 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 25 for 5 yards (12-J.Hampton38-K.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 25(13:48 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 26 for 1 yard (7-J.Hagan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(13:22 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 31 for 5 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 31(12:54 - 1st) 82-P.Motes incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 31(12:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 38 for 7 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(12:28 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to OHI 49 for 13 yards (49-J.Dorsa35-D.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(12:09 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 45 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45(11:35 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to OHI 42 for 3 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 42(11:09 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 30 for 12 yards (88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(10:42 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to OHI 26 for 4 yards (49-J.Dorsa35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 26(10:12 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to OHI 26 for no gain (50-K.Caesar35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 26(9:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 26(9:29 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:22 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 34 for 24 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(9:16 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 54-N.Lautanen Offside 5 yards enforced at OHI 34. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIO 39(9:16 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 45 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman33-J.Roberts).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(8:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:38 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:38 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 20 for 16 yards (11-T.Drake).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(8:32 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 21 for 1 yard (12-J.Hampton).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 21(8:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to OHI 35 for 44 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(7:36 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 31 for 4 yards (24-X.Motley).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 31(7:13 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to OHI 11 for 20 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11(6:49 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to OHI 6 for 5 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 6(6:26 - 1st) 24-D.Jones runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 63 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:23 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 57 yards from BGN 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 37 for 29 yards (3-E.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(6:16 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 46 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 46(5:36 - 1st) 28-O.Allison runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Fumble (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 25 for 21 yards. Team penalty on BGN Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 25.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(5:14 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 18 FUMBLES (7-J.Hagan). 16-M.Coleman to BGN 18 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(5:06 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to BGN 14 for 4 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 14(4:27 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to BGN 11 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 11(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 12-N.Rourke Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 11. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 16(3:19 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 16(3:14 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Fumble (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(3:10 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 24 for -1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 24(2:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 36 for 12 yards (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(2:17 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 49 FUMBLES (22-M.Brooks). to BGN 45 for no gain (44-K.Brooks).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on OHI Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(2:01 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 30(1:55 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 34 for 4 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 34(1:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 36 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 36(0:45 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 36 to OHI 22 fair catch by 8-J.Buckner.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(0:22 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 22 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 22(15:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 23 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIO 23(14:42 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIO 23(14:36 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 45 yards from OHI 23 to BGN 32 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(14:28 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 45 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(14:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 45(14:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 33 for 12 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33(13:40 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 33(13:33 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to OHI 27 for 6 yards (98-C.Chukwu).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 27(13:05 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to OHI 21 for 6 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(12:42 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:33 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (14 plays, 73 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham kicks 54 yards from BGN 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 27 for 16 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(12:28 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 27(12:22 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 27(12:18 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to OHI 38 for 11 yards (13-J.Bozeman33-J.Roberts).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(12:03 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 46 for 16 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(11:46 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BGN 40 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 40(11:02 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 38 for 2 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 38(10:19 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 36 for 2 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(9:59 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 32 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire18-J.Anderson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 32(9:24 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 16 for 16 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(8:37 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 12-N.Rourke Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIO 21(8:17 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to BGN 18 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce19-D.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 18(7:40 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BGN 12 for 6 yards. Penalty on OHI 3-C.Odom Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 12.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - OHIO 22(7:30 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BGN 7 for 15 yards (1-B.Perce2-C.Biggers).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 7(7:11 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:07 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 14 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:07 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 4-J.Wayne-Prather.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(7:07 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for 5 yards (43-C.Baker35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30(6:36 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for no gain (38-K.Thompson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(5:57 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 35 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(5:57 - 2nd) 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 34 for -1 yard (35-D.Conner).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 34(4:58 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to OHI 39 for 27 yards (12-J.Hampton7-J.Hagan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(4:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BGN 75-M.Tanner False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 44(4:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to OHI 41 for 3 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 41(3:37 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
-20 YD
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 41(3:31 - 2nd) to OHI 41 FUMBLES. to BGN 39 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 32 - BGREEN 39(2:44 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 28 yards from BGN 39 Downed at the OHI 33.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(2:37 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 33(2:32 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Snow. Penalty on BGN 13-J.Bozeman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OHI 33. No Play.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(2:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 17 for 35 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(2:05 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to BGN 12 for 5 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 12(1:38 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 88-R.Luehrman False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 12. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 17(1:27 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to BGN 8 for 9 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 8(1:21 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 52 yards from OHI 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 13 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(1:16 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 19 for 6 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 19(0:58 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 25 for 6 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(0:48 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(0:43 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 44 for 19 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(0:31 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 45 for 1 yard (43-C.Baker).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 45(0:26 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to OHI 36 for 19 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(0:17 - 2nd) incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36(0:17 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 36(0:11 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones. Penalty on OHI 24-X.Motley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OHI 37. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(0:06 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 51 yards from BGN 35. 87-B.Long to OHI 36 for 22 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 53 yards from BGN 35. 38-K.Thompson to OHI 37 for 25 yards (25-T.Redding).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(14:55 - 3rd) 8-J.Buckner to OHI 40 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 40(14:34 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 7 yards.
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(14:16 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:09 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Fumble (6 plays, 7 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:09 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 4-J.Wayne-Prather.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(14:09 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 55-C.Bright False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIO 20(14:09 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 28 for 8 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 28(13:30 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 22 for -6 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - OHIO 22(12:53 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - OHIO 17(12:33 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OHIO 17(12:25 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 46 yards from BGN 17. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 49 for 12 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(12:12 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to BGN 45 for 6 yards (1-B.Perce8-D.Konowalski).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 45(11:34 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 41 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 45(11:10 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 45(11:31 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to BGN 41 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(11:05 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BGN 37 for 4 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
-11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 37(10:33 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BGN 37 FUMBLES (33-J.Roberts). 25-T.Redding to BGN 48 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(10:26 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to OHI 49 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 49(9:51 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to OHI 50 for -1 yard (23-I.Motley38-K.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 50(9:15 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 50(9:11 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 49 yards from OHI 50 Downed at the OHI 1.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 1(9:00 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 2 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman44-K.Brooks).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 2(8:19 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 13 for 11 yards (18-J.Anderson19-D.Wilson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(7:40 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 22 for 9 yards (13-J.Bozeman18-J.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 22(6:58 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 27 for 5 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(6:26 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 35 for 38 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(5:53 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 29 for 6 yards (25-T.Redding33-J.Roberts).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 29(5:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to BGN 22 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(4:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 2-J.Ross. 2-J.Ross runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:33 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:33 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 17 for 17 yards (20-A.Floyd).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(4:28 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 13 for -4 yards (54-K.McCracken).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIO 13(3:57 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 21 for 8 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 21(3:17 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne-Prather.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 21(3:12 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 45 yards from BGN 21. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 13 yards (48-J.Carolan).
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:03 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(2:03 - 3rd) Team penalty on OHI Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BGN 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(2:03 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 46 for 6 yards (3-J.Wood26-J.Birchette).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 46(2:03 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to OHI 48 for 6 yards (20-A.Floyd).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(1:40 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to OHI 43 for 5 yards (26-J.Birchette).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 43(0:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to OHI 43 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 43(15:00 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 39 for 4 yards (20-A.Floyd).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 39(14:32 - 4th) Team penalty on OHI Offside 5 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(14:26 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 34 for no gain (3-J.Wood).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 34(13:54 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to OHI 29 for 5 yards (26-J.Birchette20-A.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 29(13:11 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 29 for no gain (88-A.Ogun-Semore55-S.McKnight).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 29(12:45 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 4-J.Wayne-Prather. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to OHI 25 for 4 yards (29-T.Robinson26-J.Birchette).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (8 plays, -22 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(12:38 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to OHI 25 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:56 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to OHI 33 for 8 yards (21-A.Sotolongo1-B.Perce).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33(11:14 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 27-J.Neatherton False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 33. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(10:49 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to OHI 32 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BGREEN 32(10:04 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from OHI 32 to BGN 27 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Fumble (7 plays, 19 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(9:56 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 34 for 7 yards (6-D.Mitchell20-A.Floyd).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 34(9:28 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 4 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(8:54 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 38. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIO 33(8:34 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 3 yards (96-B.Stai).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 36(7:51 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 42 for 6 yards (96-B.Stai).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 42(7:13 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to OHI 48 for 10 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(6:37 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to OHI 27 for 21 yards (10-A.Wolff).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(6:05 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Gregory at OHI 5. 13-J.Gregory to OHI 5 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 5(5:58 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 11 for 6 yards (25-T.Redding).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 11(5:22 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to OHI 19 for 8 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(4:49 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 25 for 6 yards. Team penalty on OHI Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at OHI 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 17 - OHIO 12(4:00 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to OHI 18 for 6 yards (56-W.Haire).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 18(3:28 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 26 for 8 yards (9-R.Walder). Team penalty on OHI Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 26.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - OHIO 16(3:08 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to OHI 20 for 4 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIO 20(2:19 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler to OHI 24 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 24(1:33 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 46 yards from OHI 24. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 30 FUMBLES. 40-J.McCrory to BGN 32 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|14
|10
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|609
|405
|Total Plays
|61
|76
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|342
|168
|Rush Attempts
|40
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|12.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-93
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|9
|3
|Rushing TDs
|6
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|141
|67
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-116
|5-65
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|342
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|609
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|14/21
|267
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|12
|175
|3
|54
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
J. Portis 37 RB
|J. Portis
|5
|36
|1
|11
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|8
|25
|1
|9
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Neatherton 27 RB
|J. Neatherton
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Mischler 10 QB
|J. Mischler
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|4
|83
|1
|55
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|3
|79
|0
|38
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|2
|54
|1
|45
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 22 CB
|M. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 6 S
|D. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
|A. Ogun-Semore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 3 LB
|J. Wood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 26 CB
|J. Birchette
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stai 96 DE
|B. Stai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 43 DT
|C. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McKnight 55 DE
|S. McKnight
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Chukwu 98 DE
|C. Chukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Motley 24 CB
|X. Motley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wolff 10 S
|A. Wolff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 29 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gregory 13 CB
|J. Gregory
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|1/1
|33
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|3
|44.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|3
|23.0
|29
|0
|
B. Long 87 WR
|B. Long
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|16
|95
|1
|20
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|13
|70
|1
|21
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|9
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
|J. Wayne-Prather
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|3
|90
|0
|44
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|6
|86
|1
|26
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|4
|41
|0
|19
|
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
|J. Wayne-Prather
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perce 1 LB
|B. Perce
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bozeman 13 DB
|J. Bozeman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 19 DB
|D. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
|A. Sotolongo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redding 25 DB
|T. Redding
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 LB
|R. Walder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Konowalski 8 DL
|D. Konowalski
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|5
|42.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
|J. Wayne-Prather
|2
|8.0
|16
|0
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|2
|16.0
|21
|0
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
