No. 1 LSU down Arkansas 56-20, books SEC title game berth

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coaches called one last play for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in hopes of getting him his fourth-straight 100-yard game.

Perhaps it was only fitting that Edwards-Helaire, who needed just a yard, would break loose for a career-long 89-yard touchdown run. The top-ranked Tigers' new spread offense has been producing explosive plays all season - a big reason why they've booked a trip to the Southeastern Conference title game for the first time since 2011.

Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three TDs and No. 1 LSU remained unbeaten with a 56-20 victory over reeling Arkansas on Saturday night.

''What a showing on offense - and we're not done yet,'' Orgeron said, referring as much to all 11 games this season as to the Tigers' 612 total yards against Arkansas.

LSU (11-0, 7-0) can finish no worse than in a tie for first with Alabama (10-1, 6-1) in the SEC West and owns the tiebreaker with its 46-41 triumph in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.

''We expected this coming into the year. If we were not 11-0 right now, we would be disappointed,'' Burrow said. ''That's a testament to our hard work, but we've got more ahead of us.''

Each time Edwards-Helaire broke loose for a score - his other TDs went for 27 and 26 yards - he left at least one defensive back grasping at air. On his 89-yarder, he was about to be caught from behind but used a high-step to slip the tackle before resuming his gallop to the goal line as the Tiger Stadium crowd roared for a Baton Rouge native having a career night.

''I went in and it was like, `Get the yard, get out of bounds, shut it down for the rest of the game,''' said Edwards-Helaire, who has 15 TDs rushing this season. ''But that hole parted like the Red Sea.'''

Burrow's first touchdown was a 37-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase on the game's first possession. They connected on a 50-yarder in the third quarter on which Burrow eclipsed 4,000 yards for the season and Chase increased in single-season LSU record for TD catches to 15.

Burrow's other touchdown toss was a 10-yarder on a crossing route to Justin Jefferson.

Interim Arkansas coach Barry Lunney Jr. started freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson, who exhibited potential and athleticism, if not consistency. Jefferson, the fourth starting QB for the Razorbacks this season, completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards without a turnover. He also looked effective rushing at times, but his total in that department was skewed by three sacks.

''He competed hard but we didn't have enough gas in our tank to hang with these guys for four quarters,'' Lunney said.

The Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7), who've lost eight straight, were as close as 7-6 in the second quarter after Jefferson led them to their second field goal - a 47-yarder by Connor Limpert.

That's when LSU began to pull away. Burrow completed four quick passes for 66 yards to set up Tyrion Davis-Price's 2-yard touchdown to make it 14-6. By halftime, the Tigers led 28-6.

LSU led 56-6 on John Emery's 39-yard run before Arkansas scored two late touchdowns, the second coming after an onside kick that squirted to the LSU 11 before the Razorbacks recovered.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Lunney had the Hogs energized and playing hard throughout. They lost by less than the six-TD spread set by Las Vegas odds makers. Meanwhile, Jefferson was making a solid case to keep the starting job another week but left the game after taking a hard hit as he threw.

Lunney said Jefferson would be evaluated for a concussion, but added, ''He's very talented. There's no doubt about that.''

LSU: Burrow, a front-running candidate for the Heisman Trophy, completed 82 percent of his passes against Arkansas and now has 4,014 yards and 41 TDs passing this season, both LSU single-season records. Edwards-Helaire has been virtually unstoppable in LSU's past four games, during which he's piled up 814 yards and nine TDs from scrimmage.

''I knew he was going to have a lot of success for us and I knew that this offense fit him perfectly. We use him like that guy over there in New Orleans,'' Burrow said, referring to Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

DEFENSIVE STANDOUT

LSU defensive back Jacoby Stevens had all three LSU sacks and also batted a pass right back at him, which Jefferson caught for a completion to himself, albeit for a loss of 8 when Stevens immediately smothered him.

SEC HISTORY

LSU became the first team in SEC history to have a 4,000-yard passer (Burrow), two 1,000-yard receivers (Chase and Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Edwards-Helaire) in the same season.

THE BOOT

While LSU won ''The Boot,'' a gold trophy in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana, the Tigers didn't celebrate with it.

''There was going to be not too much of a celebration to beat Arkansas. They haven't beat anybody in a long time,'' Orgeron said. ''We don't feel like we've accomplished what we want to accomplish yet.''

UP NEXT:

Arkansas: Tries to avoid a second-straight season with fewer than three victories when the Hogs host Missouri on Friday in their season finale.

LSU: Looks to close out its first unbeaten regular season since 2011 when the Tigers host Texas A&M on Saturday.

---

LSU Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 13-J.Kirklin.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 30 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30
(14:27 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 39 for 9 yards (7-J.Foucha24-L.Bishop).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39
(13:50 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 50 for 11 yards (10-B.Pool).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 50
(13:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 50
(13:03 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to ARK 37 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha86-J.Bell).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(12:41 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:33 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:33 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(12:33 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 5 yards (14-M.Hampton).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 30
(12:08 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 32
(11:23 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 38 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 38
(10:54 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 38 for no gain (6-J.Phillips90-R.Lawrence).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 38
(10:16 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for -3 yards (90-R.Lawrence6-J.Phillips).
+10 YD
3 & 13 - ARK 35
(9:31 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson pushed ob at ARK 45 for 10 yards (25-C.Flott).
Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 45
(8:53 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 48 yards from ARK 45 Downed at the LSU 7.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 7
(8:41 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 9 for 2 yards (4-J.McClellion8-D.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 9
(8:02 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 14 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris10-B.Pool).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 14
(7:25 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
Punt
4 & 3 - LSU 14
(7:17 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from LSU 14 out of bounds at the ARK 45.

ARK Razorbacks
- FG (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 45
(7:10 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 45 for no gain (8-P.Queen6-J.Phillips).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 45
(6:34 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 44 for -1 yard (6-J.Phillips).
Penalty
3 & 11 - ARK 44
(5:52 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 44 for no gain (25-C.Flott). Penalty on LSU 9-M.Brooks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARK 44. No Play.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41
(5:33 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to LSU 10 for 31 yards (1-K.Fulton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 10
(5:09 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to LSU 9 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips8-P.Queen).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ARK 9
(4:26 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 9
(4:19 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to LSU 6 for 3 yards (43-R.Thornton).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARK 6
(3:43 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(3:39 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 26 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 26
(3:05 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 35 for 9 yards (8-D.Harris).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(2:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 30 for -5 yards (42-J.Marshall).
Penalty
2 & 15 - LSU 30
(1:49 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 40 for 10 yards (10-B.Pool). Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 30. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 25 - LSU 20
(1:21 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 26 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool24-L.Bishop).
+9 YD
3 & 19 - LSU 26
(0:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 35 for 9 yards (6-G.Richardson13-C.Clay).
Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 26 yards from LSU 35 out of bounds at the ARK 39.

ARK Razorbacks
- FG (9 plays, 32 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
-8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39
(14:52 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 1-K.Jefferson. 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 31 for -8 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+2 YD
2 & 18 - ARK 31
(14:13 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 33 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen14-M.Hampton).
+29 YD
3 & 16 - ARK 33
(13:33 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to LSU 38 for 29 yards (43-R.Thornton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38
(13:09 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 36 for 2 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 36
(12:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks runs ob at LSU 29 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 29
(12:04 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to LSU 25 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(11:25 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to LSU 24 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips18-K.Chaisson).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 24
(10:43 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to LSU 29 for -5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
No Gain
3 & 14 - ARK 29
(9:54 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - ARK 29
(9:48 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert 47 yards Field Goal is Good.

LSU Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:43 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 81-T.Moss.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(9:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 45 for 20 yards (4-J.McClellion).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(9:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to ARK 49 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks8-D.Harris).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 49
(9:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to ARK 41 for 8 yards (24-L.Bishop).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41
(8:47 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to ARK 11 for 30 yards (7-J.Foucha18-M.Mason).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11
(8:26 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 12 for -1 yard (8-D.Harris).
Penalty
2 & 11 - LSU 12
(7:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase. Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Pass interference 10 yards enforced at ARK 12. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - LSU 2
(7:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:38 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:38 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(7:38 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 26 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen14-M.Hampton).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 26
(6:59 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for 6 yards (35-D.Clark8-P.Queen).
Penalty
3 & 3 - ARK 32
(6:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 32. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 27
(5:59 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for -2 yards (5-K.Vincent).
Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 25
(5:24 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 25 to LSU 37 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38
(5:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 48 for 10 yards (4-J.McClellion).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48
(4:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 50 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 50
(4:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to ARK 39 for 11 yards (4-J.McClellion6-G.Richardson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39
(3:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 27 for 12 yards (26-M.Smith24-L.Bishop). Penalty on ARK 2-K.Curl Holding declined.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(3:25 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(3:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25
(3:11 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 30 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens14-M.Hampton).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 30
(2:30 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 34 for 4 yards (8-P.Queen).
Punt
4 & 1 - ARK 34
(2:04 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 57 yards from ARK 34 Downed at the LSU 9.

LSU Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10
(1:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 15 yards (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(1:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LSU 25
(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 5 - LSU 30
(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 30. No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(1:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to ARK 43 for 22 yards (18-M.Mason).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(1:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 43
(1:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to ARK 39 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 39
(0:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to ARK 32 for 7 yards (26-M.Smith).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32
(0:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at ARK 10 for 22 yards (24-L.Bishop).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 10
(0:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 10
(0:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(0:14 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 2-J.Jefferson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.

ARK Razorbacks
- Halftime (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 45 yards from LSU 20 out of bounds at the ARK 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 50
(0:14 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 50
(0:09 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 50
(0:05 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.

ARK Razorbacks
- Missed FG (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 36 for 11 yards (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36
(14:29 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to LSU 26 for 38 yards (5-K.Vincent). Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Pass interference declined.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 26
(14:09 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 30 for -4 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
Sack
2 & 14 - ARK 30
(13:27 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at LSU 37 for -7 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+10 YD
3 & 21 - ARK 37
(12:44 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 27 for 10 yards (6-J.Phillips).
No Good
4 & 11 - ARK 27
(12:06 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LSU Tigers
- Fumble (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(12:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 40 for 13 yards (10-B.Pool24-L.Bishop).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(11:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to ARK 42 FUMBLES (2-K.Curl). 2-K.Curl to ARK 42 for no gain.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43
(11:16 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at LSU 46 for 11 yards (14-M.Hampton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 46
(11:03 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 46. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 49
(10:42 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to LSU 49 for 2 yards (62-S.Ika18-K.Chaisson).
Sack
2 & 13 - ARK 49
(9:55 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 40 for -11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+8 YD
3 & 24 - ARK 40
(9:15 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 48 for 8 yards (43-R.Thornton90-R.Lawrence).
Punt
4 & 16 - ARK 48
(8:40 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 37 yards from ARK 48 to LSU 15 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 85 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15
(8:31 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 50 for 35 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+50 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 50
(7:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:48 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Fumble (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:48 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 16 for 16 yards (13-J.Kirklin24-C.Curry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 16
(7:40 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 16
(7:33 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 18 for 2 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
Sack
3 & 8 - ARK 18
(6:47 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 10 for -8 yards (3-J.Stevens).
Punt
4 & 16 - ARK 10
(6:09 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 32 yards from ARK 10. 24-D.Stingley to ARK 42 FUMBLES (24-D.Stingley). 24-D.Stingley recovers at the ARK 41. 24-D.Stingley to ARK 41 for no gain. Penalty on ARK 31-G.Morgan Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 41.

LSU Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 26 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26
(5:56 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:47 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:47 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(5:47 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville62-S.Ika).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27
(5:19 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 44 for 17 yards (24-D.Stingley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 44
(4:44 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 44
(4:38 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 86-J.White. 86-J.White pushed ob at LSU 42 for 14 yards (3-J.Stevens).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(4:11 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 45 for -3 yards (6-J.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 13 - ARK 45
(3:34 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 13 - ARK 45
(3:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
Penalty
4 & 13 - ARK 45
(3:19 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 15-S.Blair False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - ARK 50
(3:19 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 39 yards from LSU 50 to LSU 11 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 89 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+89 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11
(3:12 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:46 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(2:46 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25
(2:34 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 25
(2:17 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 25
(1:55 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 42 yards from ARK 25. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 33 for no gain (2-K.Curl).

LSU Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33
(1:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan13-C.Clay).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 36
(1:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to ARK 48 for 16 yards (18-M.Mason).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 48
(0:22 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 48
(0:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to ARK 39 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan24-L.Bishop).
+39 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 39
(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:49 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 6:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:27 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(14:27 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 26 for 1 yard (62-S.Ika3-J.Stevens).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 26
(13:43 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 33 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips1-K.Fulton).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 33
(12:58 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 34 for 1 yard (91-B.Fehoko92-N.Farrell).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 34
(12:12 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 35 for 1 yard (35-D.Clark6-J.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35
(11:15 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 35
(11:02 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds pushed ob at ARK 43 for 8 yards (35-D.Clark).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 43
(10:15 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to ARK 46 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46
(9:53 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey pushed ob at LSU 24 for 30 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 24
(8:45 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:24 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:24 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 54 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU 11 downed by 15-S.Blair.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11
(8:07 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey to LSU 10 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell35-D.Clark).
Penalty
2 & 9 - LSU 10
(7:26 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern. Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Pass interference 8 yards enforced at LSU 10. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - LSU 2
(7:05 - 4th) 21-D.Whaley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:56 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- End of Game (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:56 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 23 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU 42 downed by 24-D.Stingley.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(6:50 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 43 for 1 yard (37-B.Young42-J.Marshall).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ARK 43
(6:05 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 43
(5:58 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 47 for 4 yards (28-A.Parker13-C.Clay).
Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 47
(5:10 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 44 yards from LSU 47 to ARK 9 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 9
(4:58 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 11 for 2 yards (35-D.Clark43-R.Thornton).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 11
(4:14 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 26 for 15 yards (31-C.Lewis16-J.Ward).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26
(3:28 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 27 for 1 yard (31-C.Lewis35-D.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LSU 27
(2:45 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 27 for no gain (92-N.Farrell).
+14 YD
3 & 9 - LSU 27
(1:57 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to ARK 41 for 14 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41
(1:24 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey to ARK 40 for -1 yard (91-B.Fehoko).
Penalty
2 & 11 - LSU 40
(0:48 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks. Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 40. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(0:31 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 86-J.White. 86-J.White to LSU 32 for 13 yards (14-M.Hampton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 32
(0:02 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:56
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
56
Touchdown 7:05
21-D.Whaley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
01:11
pos
19
56
Point After TD 8:24
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
56
Touchdown 8:45
18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
06:03
pos
12
56
Point After TD 14:27
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
56
Touchdown 15:00
4-J.Emery runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:29
pos
6
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:46
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
49
Touchdown 3:12
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
89
yds
00:26
pos
6
48
Point After TD 5:47
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
42
Touchdown 5:56
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
26
yds
00:09
pos
6
41
Point After TD 7:48
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
35
Touchdown 7:58
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
85
yds
00:43
pos
6
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 0:20
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
01:37
pos
6
27
Point After TD 3:17
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 3:25
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
02:00
pos
6
20
Point After TD 7:38
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 7:43
3-T.Davis-Price runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:05
pos
6
13
Field Goal 9:48
19-C.Limpert 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
32
yds
05:04
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:43
19-C.Limpert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
34
yds
03:27
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:33
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:41
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 25
Rushing 5 7
Passing 11 16
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-17 2-5
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 278 612
Total Plays 71 48
Avg Gain 3.9 12.8
Net Yards Rushing 114 260
Rush Attempts 43 16
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 16.3
Net Yards Passing 164 352
Comp. - Att. 13-28 25-32
Yards Per Pass 5.9 11.0
Penalties - Yards 7-50 5-63
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.7 3-37.0
Return Yards 16 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 2-9 3301420
1 LSU 11-0 72121756
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana
 164 PASS YDS 352
114 RUSH YDS 260
278 TOTAL YDS 612
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 105 0 0 113.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 105 0 0 113.0
K. Jefferson 7/14 105 0 0
J. Lindsey 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 51 1 0 264.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 51 1 0 264.6
J. Lindsey 3/4 51 1 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 34 0 0 58.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 34 0 0 58.6
N. Starkel 3/10 34 0 0
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Jo. Jones 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 33 0
R. Boyd 13 33 0 11
J. Lindsey 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
J. Lindsey 3 30 0 30
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
T. Hammonds 5 26 0 15
A. Spivey 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
A. Spivey 4 10 0 7
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 1
D. Whaley 5 8 1 8
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Burks 1 7 0 7
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 0 0
K. Jefferson 12 0 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 80 0
T. Burks 3 80 0 38
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 1
M. Woods 3 47 1 24
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Boyd 2 27 0 29
J. White 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. White 2 27 0 14
Hu. Henry 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
Hu. Henry 2 17 0 14
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Jackson 0 0 0 0
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Gunter 0 0 0 0
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Knox 0 0 0 0
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Whaley 0 0 0 0
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -8 0
K. Jefferson 1 -8 0 -8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 6-2 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Foucha 5-0 0.0 0
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Pool 4-1 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 4-0 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
L. Bishop 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
L. Bishop 2-5 0.0 0
M. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Mason 2-1 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Richardson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Young 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Young 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-1 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Curl 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lindsey 18 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lindsey 0-1 0.0 0
C. Clay 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
C. Clay 0-3 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
C. Limpert 2/3 47 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.7 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.7 4
S. Loy 7 41.7 4 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
T. Burks 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 327 3 0 215.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 327 3 0 215.6
J. Burrow 23/28 327 3 0
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 0 0 102.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 0 0 102.5
M. Brennan 2/4 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 188 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 188 3
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 188 3 89
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 42 1
J. Emery Jr. 2 42 1 39
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
J. Burrow 4 24 0 22
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Brennan 1 4 0 4
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Curry 1 1 0 1
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
T. Davis-Price 2 1 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 144 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 144 2
J. Chase 6 144 2 50
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
T. Moss 4 68 0 30
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 7 65 0 15
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. McMath 2 27 0 16
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
J. Jefferson 4 27 1 10
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 12 0 12
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Emery Jr. 1 9 0 9
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Palmer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
J. Phillips 9-3 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 3.0
J. Stevens 7-1 3.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
P. Queen 5-2 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Clark 4-2 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Thornton 3-1 0.0 0
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Hampton Jr. 3-3 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 2-2 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Chaisson 2-2 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 2-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Ika 2-1 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Fulton 1-1 0.0 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 1-0 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 1-1 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ward 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
C. York 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 3 37.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 ARK 25 3:40 6 20 Punt
7:10 ARK 45 3:27 7 49 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 ARK 39 5:04 9 32 FG
7:38 ARK 25 2:14 4 0 Punt
3:17 ARK 25 1:13 3 9 Punt
0:14 ARK 50 0:09 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 2:54 5 48 FG Miss
11:16 ARK 43 2:36 5 5 Punt
7:48 ARK 16 1:39 3 -6 Fumble
5:47 ARK 25 2:28 8 25 Punt
2:46 ARK 25 0:51 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 ARK 25 6:03 9 75 TD
8:07 LSU 11 1:11 3 11 TD
4:58 ARK 9 4:56 9 59 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 2:27 6 75 TD
8:41 LSU 7 1:24 3 7 Punt
3:39 LSU 25 2:59 6 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:43 LSU 25 2:05 7 75 TD
5:17 LSU 38 2:00 5 62 TD
1:51 LSU 10 1:37 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 LSU 27 0:29 2 31 Fumble
8:31 LSU 15 0:43 2 85 TD
5:56 ARK 26 0:09 1 26 TD
3:12 LSU 11 0:26 1 89 TD
1:37 LSU 33 1:29 5 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:56 LSU 42 1:46 3 5 Punt
