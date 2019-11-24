|
|
|ARK
|LSU
No. 1 LSU down Arkansas 56-20, books SEC title game berth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coaches called one last play for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in hopes of getting him his fourth-straight 100-yard game.
Perhaps it was only fitting that Edwards-Helaire, who needed just a yard, would break loose for a career-long 89-yard touchdown run. The top-ranked Tigers' new spread offense has been producing explosive plays all season - a big reason why they've booked a trip to the Southeastern Conference title game for the first time since 2011.
Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three TDs and No. 1 LSU remained unbeaten with a 56-20 victory over reeling Arkansas on Saturday night.
''What a showing on offense - and we're not done yet,'' Orgeron said, referring as much to all 11 games this season as to the Tigers' 612 total yards against Arkansas.
LSU (11-0, 7-0) can finish no worse than in a tie for first with Alabama (10-1, 6-1) in the SEC West and owns the tiebreaker with its 46-41 triumph in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.
''We expected this coming into the year. If we were not 11-0 right now, we would be disappointed,'' Burrow said. ''That's a testament to our hard work, but we've got more ahead of us.''
Each time Edwards-Helaire broke loose for a score - his other TDs went for 27 and 26 yards - he left at least one defensive back grasping at air. On his 89-yarder, he was about to be caught from behind but used a high-step to slip the tackle before resuming his gallop to the goal line as the Tiger Stadium crowd roared for a Baton Rouge native having a career night.
''I went in and it was like, `Get the yard, get out of bounds, shut it down for the rest of the game,''' said Edwards-Helaire, who has 15 TDs rushing this season. ''But that hole parted like the Red Sea.'''
Burrow's first touchdown was a 37-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase on the game's first possession. They connected on a 50-yarder in the third quarter on which Burrow eclipsed 4,000 yards for the season and Chase increased in single-season LSU record for TD catches to 15.
Burrow's other touchdown toss was a 10-yarder on a crossing route to Justin Jefferson.
Interim Arkansas coach Barry Lunney Jr. started freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson, who exhibited potential and athleticism, if not consistency. Jefferson, the fourth starting QB for the Razorbacks this season, completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards without a turnover. He also looked effective rushing at times, but his total in that department was skewed by three sacks.
''He competed hard but we didn't have enough gas in our tank to hang with these guys for four quarters,'' Lunney said.
The Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7), who've lost eight straight, were as close as 7-6 in the second quarter after Jefferson led them to their second field goal - a 47-yarder by Connor Limpert.
That's when LSU began to pull away. Burrow completed four quick passes for 66 yards to set up Tyrion Davis-Price's 2-yard touchdown to make it 14-6. By halftime, the Tigers led 28-6.
LSU led 56-6 on John Emery's 39-yard run before Arkansas scored two late touchdowns, the second coming after an onside kick that squirted to the LSU 11 before the Razorbacks recovered.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: Lunney had the Hogs energized and playing hard throughout. They lost by less than the six-TD spread set by Las Vegas odds makers. Meanwhile, Jefferson was making a solid case to keep the starting job another week but left the game after taking a hard hit as he threw.
Lunney said Jefferson would be evaluated for a concussion, but added, ''He's very talented. There's no doubt about that.''
LSU: Burrow, a front-running candidate for the Heisman Trophy, completed 82 percent of his passes against Arkansas and now has 4,014 yards and 41 TDs passing this season, both LSU single-season records. Edwards-Helaire has been virtually unstoppable in LSU's past four games, during which he's piled up 814 yards and nine TDs from scrimmage.
''I knew he was going to have a lot of success for us and I knew that this offense fit him perfectly. We use him like that guy over there in New Orleans,'' Burrow said, referring to Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUT
LSU defensive back Jacoby Stevens had all three LSU sacks and also batted a pass right back at him, which Jefferson caught for a completion to himself, albeit for a loss of 8 when Stevens immediately smothered him.
SEC HISTORY
LSU became the first team in SEC history to have a 4,000-yard passer (Burrow), two 1,000-yard receivers (Chase and Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Edwards-Helaire) in the same season.
THE BOOT
While LSU won ''The Boot,'' a gold trophy in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana, the Tigers didn't celebrate with it.
''There was going to be not too much of a celebration to beat Arkansas. They haven't beat anybody in a long time,'' Orgeron said. ''We don't feel like we've accomplished what we want to accomplish yet.''
UP NEXT:
Arkansas: Tries to avoid a second-straight season with fewer than three victories when the Hogs host Missouri on Friday in their season finale.
LSU: Looks to close out its first unbeaten regular season since 2011 when the Tigers host Texas A&M on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 13-J.Kirklin.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 30 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(14:27 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 39 for 9 yards (7-J.Foucha24-L.Bishop).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(13:50 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 50 for 11 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 50(13:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 50(13:03 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to ARK 37 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha86-J.Bell).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(12:41 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:33 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:33 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 5 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 30(12:08 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(11:23 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 38 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(10:54 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 38 for no gain (6-J.Phillips90-R.Lawrence).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 38(10:16 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for -3 yards (90-R.Lawrence6-J.Phillips).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARK 35(9:31 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson pushed ob at ARK 45 for 10 yards (25-C.Flott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 45(8:53 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 48 yards from ARK 45 Downed at the LSU 7.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 7(8:41 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 9 for 2 yards (4-J.McClellion8-D.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 9(8:02 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 14 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris10-B.Pool).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 14(7:25 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 14(7:17 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from LSU 14 out of bounds at the ARK 45.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(7:10 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 45 for no gain (8-P.Queen6-J.Phillips).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(6:34 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 44 for -1 yard (6-J.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ARK 44(5:52 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 44 for no gain (25-C.Flott). Penalty on LSU 9-M.Brooks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARK 44. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(5:33 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to LSU 10 for 31 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 10(5:09 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to LSU 9 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARK 9(4:26 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARK 9(4:19 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to LSU 6 for 3 yards (43-R.Thornton).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ARK 6(3:43 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:39 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:39 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 26 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 26(3:05 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 35 for 9 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(2:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 30 for -5 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - LSU 30(1:49 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 40 for 10 yards (10-B.Pool). Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - LSU 20(1:21 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 26 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool24-L.Bishop).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - LSU 26(0:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 35 for 9 yards (6-G.Richardson13-C.Clay).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 35(15:00 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 26 yards from LSU 35 out of bounds at the ARK 39.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (9 plays, 32 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(14:52 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 1-K.Jefferson. 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 31 for -8 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - ARK 31(14:13 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 33 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen14-M.Hampton).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARK 33(13:33 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to LSU 38 for 29 yards (43-R.Thornton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:09 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 36 for 2 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 36(12:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks runs ob at LSU 29 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 29(12:04 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to LSU 25 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:25 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to LSU 24 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips18-K.Chaisson).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 24(10:43 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to LSU 29 for -5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARK 29(9:54 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - ARK 29(9:48 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:43 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 81-T.Moss.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 45 for 20 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(9:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to ARK 49 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks8-D.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 49(9:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to ARK 41 for 8 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(8:47 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to ARK 11 for 30 yards (7-J.Foucha18-M.Mason).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(8:26 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 12 for -1 yard (8-D.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LSU 12(7:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase. Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Pass interference 10 yards enforced at ARK 12. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(7:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:38 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:38 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:38 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 26 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen14-M.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 26(6:59 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for 6 yards (35-D.Clark8-P.Queen).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(6:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 32. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 27(5:59 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for -2 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARK 25(5:24 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 25 to LSU 37 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(5:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 48 for 10 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(4:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 50 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 50(4:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to ARK 39 for 11 yards (4-J.McClellion6-G.Richardson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(3:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 27 for 12 yards (26-M.Smith24-L.Bishop). Penalty on ARK 2-K.Curl Holding declined.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(3:25 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:17 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(3:11 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 30 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens14-M.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(2:30 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 34 for 4 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARK 34(2:04 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 57 yards from ARK 34 Downed at the LSU 9.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(1:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 15 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(1:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 30. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(1:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to ARK 43 for 22 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(1:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 43(1:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to ARK 39 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 39(0:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to ARK 32 for 7 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(0:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at ARK 10 for 22 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(0:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 10(0:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(0:14 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 2-J.Jefferson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Halftime (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 45 yards from LSU 20 out of bounds at the ARK 35.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(0:14 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 50(0:09 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 50(0:05 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Missed FG (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 36 for 11 yards (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(14:29 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to LSU 26 for 38 yards (5-K.Vincent). Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Pass interference declined.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(14:09 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 30 for -4 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - ARK 30(13:27 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at LSU 37 for -7 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - ARK 37(12:44 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 27 for 10 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - ARK 27(12:06 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Fumble (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(12:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 40 for 13 yards (10-B.Pool24-L.Bishop).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(11:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to ARK 42 FUMBLES (2-K.Curl). 2-K.Curl to ARK 42 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(11:16 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at LSU 46 for 11 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(11:03 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 46. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARK 49(10:42 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to LSU 49 for 2 yards (62-S.Ika18-K.Chaisson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - ARK 49(9:55 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 40 for -11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - ARK 40(9:15 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 48 for 8 yards (43-R.Thornton90-R.Lawrence).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARK 48(8:40 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 37 yards from ARK 48 to LSU 15 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 85 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(8:31 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 50 for 35 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 50(7:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:48 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:48 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 16 for 16 yards (13-J.Kirklin24-C.Curry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 16(7:40 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 16(7:33 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 18 for 2 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARK 18(6:47 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 10 for -8 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARK 10(6:09 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 32 yards from ARK 10. 24-D.Stingley to ARK 42 FUMBLES (24-D.Stingley). 24-D.Stingley recovers at the ARK 41. 24-D.Stingley to ARK 41 for no gain. Penalty on ARK 31-G.Morgan Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 41.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:47 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville62-S.Ika).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(5:19 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 44 for 17 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(4:44 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 44(4:38 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 86-J.White. 86-J.White pushed ob at LSU 42 for 14 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(4:11 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to LSU 45 for -3 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARK 45(3:34 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARK 45(3:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - ARK 45(3:19 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 15-S.Blair False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - ARK 50(3:19 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 39 yards from LSU 50 to LSU 11 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:46 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(2:34 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 25(2:17 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARK 25(1:55 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 42 yards from ARK 25. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 33 for no gain (2-K.Curl).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(1:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan13-C.Clay).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 36(1:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to ARK 48 for 16 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(0:22 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 48(0:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to ARK 39 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan24-L.Bishop).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 39(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:49 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 6:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:27 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:27 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 26 for 1 yard (62-S.Ika3-J.Stevens).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 26(13:43 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 33 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips1-K.Fulton).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(12:58 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 34 for 1 yard (91-B.Fehoko92-N.Farrell).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 34(12:12 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 35 for 1 yard (35-D.Clark6-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(11:15 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 35(11:02 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds pushed ob at ARK 43 for 8 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 43(10:15 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to ARK 46 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(9:53 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey pushed ob at LSU 24 for 30 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(8:45 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 54 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU 11 downed by 15-S.Blair.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(8:07 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey to LSU 10 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell35-D.Clark).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LSU 10(7:26 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern. Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Pass interference 8 yards enforced at LSU 10. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(7:05 - 4th) 21-D.Whaley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:56 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- End of Game (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:56 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 23 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU 42 downed by 24-D.Stingley.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(6:50 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 43 for 1 yard (37-B.Young42-J.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARK 43(6:05 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARK 43(5:58 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 47 for 4 yards (28-A.Parker13-C.Clay).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 47(5:10 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 44 yards from LSU 47 to ARK 9 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 9(4:58 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 11 for 2 yards (35-D.Clark43-R.Thornton).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 11(4:14 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 26 for 15 yards (31-C.Lewis16-J.Ward).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(3:28 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 27 for 1 yard (31-C.Lewis35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 27(2:45 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 27 for no gain (92-N.Farrell).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 27(1:57 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to ARK 41 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(1:24 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey to ARK 40 for -1 yard (91-B.Fehoko).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LSU 40(0:48 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks. Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 40. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(0:31 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 86-J.White. 86-J.White to LSU 32 for 13 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(0:02 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|278
|612
|Total Plays
|71
|48
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|12.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|260
|Rush Attempts
|43
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|16.3
|Net Yards Passing
|164
|352
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|25-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|5-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.7
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|352
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|612
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 13 QB
|K. Jefferson
|7/14
|105
|0
|0
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|3/4
|51
|1
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|3/10
|34
|0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|13
|33
|0
|11
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|3
|30
|0
|30
|
T. Hammonds 41 RB
|T. Hammonds
|5
|26
|0
|15
|
A. Spivey 24 RB
|A. Spivey
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|5
|8
|1
|8
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Jefferson 13 QB
|K. Jefferson
|12
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|3
|80
|0
|38
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|3
|47
|1
|24
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|2
|27
|0
|29
|
J. White 86 WR
|J. White
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
Hu. Henry 82 TE
|Hu. Henry
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
K. Jackson 3 WR
|K. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jefferson 13 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 26 DB
|M. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 37 DB
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 13 DL
|C. Clay
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|2/3
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|7
|41.7
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|23/28
|327
|3
|0
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|2/4
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|188
|3
|89
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|42
|1
|39
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|4
|24
|0
|22
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|6
|144
|2
|50
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|4
|68
|0
|30
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|7
|65
|0
|15
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|4
|27
|1
|10
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|7-1
|3.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 91 DL
|B. Fehoko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 16 CB
|J. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|3
|37.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
35
7
4th 1:08 FS1
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
56
7
3rd 4:03 CBSSN
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
28
28
3rd 0:00 ESPN2
-
SDGST
HAWAII
3
14
3rd 1:34
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+