East Carolina pulls out 31-24 victory over UConn

  Nov 23, 2019

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Holton Ahler scored on a 2-yard run with 3:31 remaining in the game and East Carolina rallied last in a 31-24 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.

UConn trailed 24-14 after three quarters, but Clayton Harris kicked a 27-yard field goal 27 seconds into the fourth period and Zack Zergiotis hooked up with Cameron Ross for a 94-yard scoring strike to pull the Huskies even at 24 with 9:28 left to play.

After Harris missed a 50-yard field goal that would have cut the Huskies' deficit to four points, the Pirates (4-7, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) took over at their own 33-yard line. East Carolina survived a scare when Tyler Snead fumbled at the UConn 2-yard line after a catch that gained 9 yards, but it was recovered by the Pirates and Ahlers scored the game-winner on the next play.

Ahlers completed 34 of 50 passes for 374 yards and a score for the Pirates, but he threw two interceptions. Darius Pinnix Jr. rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. Snead finished with 16 catches for 126 yards. The freshman had 35 receptions for 366 yards and three TDs in his final two games.

Jack Zergiotis completed 21 of 37 passes for 418 yards for the Huskies (2-9, 0-7). He threw three TD passes but was intercepted twice. Freshman Cameron Ross had eight catches for a career-best 169 yards and two scores.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 24 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - ECU 24
(14:35 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 24
(14:32 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 40 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(14:10 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 43 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 43
(13:40 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ECU 43
(13:35 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
Punt
4 & 7 - ECU 43
(13:30 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 40 yards from ECU 43. 19-Q.Skanes to ECU 45 for 38 yards. Penalty on ECU 15-A.Angus Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ECU 45.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (1 plays, 40 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40
(13:14 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:09 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:07 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 53 yards from UCONN 35. 10-L.Henley to ECU 24 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24
(13:03 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 28 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 28
(12:51 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 27 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ECU 27
(12:21 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
Punt
4 & 7 - ECU 27
(12:15 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 44 yards from ECU 27 to UCONN 29 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(12:09 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 50-D.Niedrowski False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 29. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 24
(12:09 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau pushed ob at UCONN 39 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(11:52 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 43 for 4 yards. Penalty on UCONN 50-D.Niedrowski Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 39. No Play.
Sack
1 & 20 - UCONN 29
(11:32 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 25 for -4 yards (39-D.Harris46-C.Purvis).
+7 YD
2 & 24 - UCONN 25
(10:53 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah pushed ob at UCONN 32 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - UCONN 32
(10:17 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 39 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 39
(9:44 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 30 yards from UCONN 39 Downed at the ECU 31.

ECU Pirates
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31
(9:35 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 15 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46
(9:08 - 1st) 88-J.Hatfield to UCONN 41 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 41
(8:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Penalty on UCONN 25-T.Coyle Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 41. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31
(8:37 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCONN 23 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 23
(8:13 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 19 for 4 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 19
(7:53 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 69-N.Henderson False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 19. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 24
(7:39 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to UCONN 10 for 14 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - ECU 10
(7:17 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 10 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 10
(6:58 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 9 for 1 yard.
No Gain
1 & 9 - ECU 9
(6:39 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to UCONN 9 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ECU 9
(6:12 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ECU 9
(6:07 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - ECU 9
(6:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:57 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 64 yards from ECU 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 22 for 21 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 22
(5:50 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 30 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 30
(5:20 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UCONN 31
(4:47 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 1 - UCONN 31
(4:07 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 52 yards from UCONN 31 to ECU 17 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 17
(4:01 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ECU 17
(3:57 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 50 for 33 yards. Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye Holding 8 yards enforced at ECU 17. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 18 - ECU 9
(3:35 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 18 for 9 yards.
+43 YD
3 & 9 - ECU 18
(3:02 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at UCONN 39 for 43 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39
(2:42 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd to UCONN 34 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 34
(2:15 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCONN 29 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 29
(1:49 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 29
(1:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at UCONN 3 for 26 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - ECU 3
(1:15 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:11 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Fumble (7 plays, 39 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:11 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 16 for 16 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16
(1:06 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 21 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 21
(0:34 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 21
(0:28 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to UCONN 29 for 8 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 49 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(14:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to ECU 49 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 49
(13:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to ECU 42 for 7 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 42
(13:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis to ECU 45 FUMBLES. 13-D.Robinson to ECU 45 for no gain (40-J.Medlock).

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45
(13:13 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 40 for -5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 15 - ECU 40
(12:46 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+6 YD
3 & 15 - ECU 40
(12:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 46 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 46
(12:13 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 36 yards from ECU 46 to UCONN 18 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18
(12:06 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 26 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 26
(11:40 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 28 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(11:14 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 37 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UCONN 37
(10:43 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 37 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UCONN 37
(10:13 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 37 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 1 - UCONN 37
(9:39 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 45 yards from UCONN 37 to ECU 18 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates
- Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 18
(9:32 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to ECU 24 for 6 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 24
(9:06 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 23 for -1 yard.
Int
3 & 5 - ECU 23
(8:39 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Harrell at UCONN 42. 3-D.Harrell to ECU 39 for 19 yards (88-J.Hatfield).

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(8:19 - 2nd) 4-S.Krajewski complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to ECU 24 for 15 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 24
(7:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Krajewski to ECU 25 for -1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 11 - UCONN 25
(7:21 - 2nd) 4-S.Krajewski incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock. Penalty on UCONN 65-M.Peart Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
Sack
2 & 21 - UCONN 35
(7:14 - 2nd) 4-S.Krajewski sacked at ECU 40 for -5 yards (94-A.Turner46-C.Purvis).
No Gain
3 & 26 - UCONN 40
(6:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Krajewski incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
Punt
4 & 26 - UCONN 40
(6:32 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 30 yards from ECU 40 to ECU 10 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates
- TD (13 plays, 90 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10
(6:27 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 14 for 4 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 14
(6:06 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at ECU 35 for 21 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(5:45 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 42 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 42
(5:16 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 47 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 47
(5:04 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCONN 48 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 48
(4:38 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 41 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41
(4:08 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 39 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ECU 39
(3:43 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 39
(3:37 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at UCONN 28 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 28
(3:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 84-Z.Byrd.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 28
(3:14 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCONN 26 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 26
(2:27 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCONN 17 for 9 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 17
(1:54 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (11 plays, -22 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(1:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 34-K.Mensah.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCONN 25
(1:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 34-K.Mensah. Penalty on ECU 46-C.Purvis Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 25. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(1:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 45 for 10 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(1:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose. Penalty on UCONN 74-R.Van Demark Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 45. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 20 - UCONN 35
(1:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to ECU 47 for 18 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 47
(0:53 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to ECU 39 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(0:45 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 39
(0:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UCONN 39
(0:34 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
+21 YD
4 & 10 - UCONN 39
(0:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to ECU 18 for 21 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - UCONN 18
(0:18 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Robinson at ECU 3. 13-D.Robinson to ECU 3 for no gain (91-J.Rose).

ECU Pirates
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 3
(0:13 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 7 for 4 yards.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 24 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 24
(14:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 28 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UCONN 28
(13:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross. Penalty on ECU 46-C.Purvis Offside 5 yards enforced at UCONN 28. No Play.
+47 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 33
(13:42 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to ECU 20 for 47 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(13:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:09 - 3rd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:09 - 3rd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 57 yards from UCONN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 27 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 27
(13:03 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 27 for no gain.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 27
(12:25 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 39 for 12 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39
(12:19 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 48 for 13 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48
(12:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers runs ob at UCONN 47 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 9 - ECU 47
(11:50 - 3rd) Penalty on UCONN 14-T.Herring-Wilson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCONN 47. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32
(11:50 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 34 for -2 yards.
+28 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 34
(11:11 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to UCONN 6 for 28 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 6 - ECU 6
(10:58 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at UCONN 1 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 1
(10:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(10:31 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UCONN 29
(9:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 29
(9:53 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 34-K.Mensah. 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 49 for 20 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(9:26 - 3rd) 28-D.Black to UCONN 50 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 50
(8:52 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 50
(8:47 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Williams.
Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 50
(8:46 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 38 yards from UCONN 50 to ECU 12 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates
- Missed FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 12
(8:40 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 12 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 12
(8:10 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 21 for 9 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - ECU 21
(7:53 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl. Penalty on UCONN 57-T.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 21. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26
(7:47 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 35 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 35
(7:23 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 39 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 39
(7:01 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 39
(6:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 50 for 11 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 50
(6:36 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to UCONN 38 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38
(6:01 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCONN 37 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 37
(5:24 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to UCONN 33 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 33
(4:43 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCONN 29 for 4 yards.
No Good
4 & 1 - ECU 29
(3:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UCONN Huskies
- FG (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(3:54 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 34-K.Mensah. 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 38 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - UCONN 38
(3:10 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 46 for 8 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(2:55 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 42 for -4 yards. 9-C.Ross to ECU 41 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(2:21 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to ECU 41 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 41
(1:46 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to ECU 36 for 5 yards.
+27 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 36
(1:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys pushed ob at ECU 9 for 27 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 9 - UCONN 9
(0:47 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to ECU 6 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 6 - UCONN 6
(0:09 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at ECU 16 for -10 yards (44-K.Futrell).
+7 YD
3 & 16 - UCONN 16
(15:00 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 34-K.Mensah. 34-K.Mensah to ECU 9 for 7 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCONN 9
(14:37 - 4th) 49-C.Harris 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:33 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 61 yards from UCONN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 25 for 21 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(14:26 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 27 for 2 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 27
(13:53 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 39 for 12 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39
(13:30 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to ECU 50 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 50
(13:05 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 45 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 45
(12:30 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCONN 38 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38
(12:05 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 42 for -4 yards. 88-J.Hatfield to UCONN 42 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 14 - ECU 42
(11:30 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 41 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 13 - ECU 41
(11:00 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 13 - ECU 41
(10:55 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 31 yards from UCONN 41 Downed at the UCONN 10.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (3 plays, 90 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 10
(10:45 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 19 for 9 yards. Penalty on UCONN 65-M.Peart Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UCONN 10. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 5
(10:24 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 6 for 1 yard.
+94 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 6
(9:40 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:28 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Interception (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:28 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(9:28 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd to ECU 46 for 21 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46
(9:01 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 47 for 7 yards.
Int
2 & 3 - ECU 47
(8:26 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 24-K.Paul at UCONN 42. 24-K.Paul to ECU 34 for 24 yards.

UCONN Huskies
- Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34
(8:19 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to ECU 33 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 33
(7:43 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 33
(7:38 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah pushed ob at ECU 32 for 1 yard.
No Good
4 & 8 - UCONN 32
(7:03 - 4th) 49-C.Harris 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (11 plays, 68 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 32
(6:59 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 32
(6:51 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 47 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 47
(6:16 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 67-D.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 47. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 42
(6:03 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 48 for 10 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - ECU 48
(5:40 - 4th) Penalty on UCONN 57-T.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at UCONN 48. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(5:30 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at UCONN 36 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 36
(5:12 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 29 for 7 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29
(4:48 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 13 for 16 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 13
(4:15 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCONN 11 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 11
(3:35 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at UCONN 2 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ECU 2
(3:32 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:28 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (13 plays, -24 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:28 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(3:28 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 25
(3:23 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
+31 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 25
(3:18 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton runs ob at ECU 44 for 31 yards.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(2:54 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams runs ob at ECU 21 for 23 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(2:30 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to ECU 19 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UCONN 19
(1:47 - 4th) Penalty on UCONN 50-D.Niedrowski False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 19. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UCONN 24
(1:31 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
+9 YD
3 & 13 - UCONN 24
(1:27 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to ECU 15 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
4 & 4 - UCONN 15
(1:15 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to ECU 9 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - UCONN 9
(0:51 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to ECU 5 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 5
(0:19 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 5
(0:16 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
Int
4 & 5 - UCONN 5
(0:08 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Gore at ECU End Zone. 26-C.Gore to ECU 1 for 1 yard.

ECU Pirates

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 1
(0:01 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 1 for no gain.
