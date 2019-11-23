Drive Chart
TNMART
UK

No Text

Bowden, Kentucky race past UT Martin 50-7

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) �� Kentucky is bowl-bound.

Lynn Bowden rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a 50-7 win over UT Martin on Saturday and into the postseason for the fourth straight season.

Bowden eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the fifth time this season as the Wildcats shattered a single-game school record with 462 yards rushing. Kentucky has rushed for 863 yards in the past two games.

“It was really fun to put together a complete game,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “… when you outrush somebody by 470 yards, you have a pretty good opportunity to win.”

Bowden praised the team’s offensive line, saying “all the credit goes to them” and added reaching bowl eligibility “means a lot.”

“Everyone doubted us - they said we wouldn’t be good,” he said. “Our record may not show it, but I think we are pretty damn good.”

Although Stoops admitted he wasn’t aware of breaking the school rushing mark until the end of the contest, he was elated by the feat.

“You’re just in the moment, trying to find the best opportunity to win,” he said. “… we’ve played good back-to-back weeks.”

Kentucky (6-5) finished with 479 total yards and can improve its postseason status in the regular-season finale against Louisville next Saturday.

Bowden made his sixth consecutive start at quarterback and guided the Wildcats to four victories during that span.

Bowden didn’t attempt his first carry until the second quarter and used a 58-yard run to set up his own 2-yard TD burst to give the Wildcats a 22-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half. Bowden finished with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the opening half.

AJ Rose added 105 yards on six carries with one touchdown for Kentucky. Overall, six running backs rushed for 40 yards or more and freshmen Travis Tisdale and Tyler Markray each scored their first career touchdowns - both coming in the fourth quarter.

The FCS Skyhawks (7-5) scored their lone touchdown on Jaimiee Bowe’s 6-yard run with 11 minutes remaining in the game.

SAFETY FIRST

On the first play from scrimmage, UT Martin center Austin Newsom snapped the ball over quarterback John Bachus III’s head, leading to an intentional grounding call and a safety for the Wildcats. On the Skyhawks’ next series, Yusuf Corker recovered a bad snap in the end zone, giving the hosts a 9-0 lead 2:08 into the contest. The Wildcats scored 16 points in four plays to open the game.

STOOPS STAYING

According to a report by 247 Sports on Saturday, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops met with Florida State University officials in Cincinnati last week concerning the Seminoles’ coaching vacancy and has withdrawn his name from consideration. Stoops served as defensive coordinator for the Seminoles from 2010-12.

“I had a great experience there,” Stoops said. “It afforded me the opportunity to be here. This where my heart is. This is where I want to be. So, I’m going to be at Kentucky.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats held the Skyhawks to just 204 total yards, including 10 in the first half. Kentucky has limited its past six opponents to just 305 yards or less. Kentucky’s defense forced five fumbles and scooped up two of those miscues. The Wildcats had 11 tackles for loss and collected five sacks totaling minus-24 yards.

UT Martin: Coming off a 2-9 campaign, the Skyhawks finished with a 7-5 record and finished third in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin fell to 1-28 against FBS teams and the lone win over a higher division opponent was a 20-17 victory over Memphis in 2012. Kentucky defeated the Skyhawks 59-14 in the previous meeting between the two teams in 2014.

NEXT UP

Kentucky: The Wildcats close out the regular season when they host Louisville on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Safety (1 plays, -25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
-25 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25
(15:00 - 1st) to TNM 25 FUMBLES. 18-J.Bachus. Penalty on TNM 18-J.Bachus Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TNM End Zone. to TNM End Zone for no gain safety.

UK Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 1st) 48-R.Courtright kicks 39 yards from TNM 20 to KEN 41 fair catch by 46-D.Schlegel.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 41
(14:30 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 43 for 2 yards (47-A.Pickett).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 43
(14:30 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 43
(14:30 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 43
(14:30 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 43 to TNM 6 fair catch by 6-T.Williams.

TNMART Skyhawks
- TD (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 6
(14:30 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 13 for 7 yards (56-K.Daniel).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - TNMART 13
(14:30 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to TNM 19 for 6 yards (56-K.Daniel).
-19 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 19
(14:30 - 1st) to TNM 19 FUMBLES. 29-Y.Corker runs no gain for a touchdown.

UK Wildcats
- TD (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:52 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:52 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 25
(12:52 - 1st) Penalty on TNM 77-A.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at TNM 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UK 20
(12:52 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to TNM 24 for 4 yards (26-B.Echols).
Sack
2 & 11 - UK 24
(12:52 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 20 for -4 yards (90-T.Carter).
+9 YD
3 & 15 - UK 20
(12:52 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to TNM 29 for 9 yards (56-K.Daniel).
Punt
4 & 6 - UK 29
(12:52 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 34 yards from TNM 29 Downed at the KEN 37.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+63 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 37
(10:44 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:33 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:33 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(10:33 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 26 for 1 yard (15-J.Wright26-B.Echols).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UK 26
(10:02 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 15-C.Dowell. 15-C.Dowell to TNM 31 for 5 yards (3-J.Griffin).
Sack
3 & 4 - UK 31
(9:25 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 27 for -4 yards (15-J.Wright).
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 27
(8:42 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 31 yards from TNM 27 Downed at the KEN 42.

TNMART Skyhawks

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 42
(8:29 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 45 for 3 yards.
-4 YD
2 & 7 - TNMART 45
(7:50 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 41 for -4 yards (2-D.Maura8-K.Harmon).
No Gain
3 & 11 - TNMART 41
(7:10 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
Punt
4 & 11 - TNMART 41
(7:02 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 56 yards from KEN 41. 6-T.Williams to TNM 45 for 42 yards (93-M.Duffy).

TNMART Skyhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 45
(6:43 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Williams.

UK Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45
(6:43 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to KEN 44 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44
(6:30 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 39 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis31-J.Watson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UK 39
(6:08 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 37 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
-3 YD
3 & 3 - UK 37
(5:35 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to KEN 40 for -3 yards (29-Y.Corker26-B.Echols).
Punt
4 & 6 - UK 40
(4:55 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 28 yards from KEN 40 Downed at the KEN 12.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 12
(4:44 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 12 for no gain (30-D.Sims35-C.Cherry).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 12
(4:05 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 18 for 6 yards (2-D.Maura35-C.Cherry).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - TNMART 18
(3:25 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 27 for 9 yards (30-D.Sims).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 27
(2:55 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 31 for 4 yards (30-D.Sims).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TNMART 31
(2:15 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 29 for -2 yards (2-D.Maura).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TNMART 29
(1:30 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
Punt
4 & 8 - TNMART 29
(1:25 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 66 yards from KEN 29 Downed at the TNM 5.

TNMART Skyhawks

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 5
(1:13 - 1st) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 11 for 6 yards (15-J.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TNMART 11
(0:44 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TNMART 11
(0:38 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Philpott.
Punt
4 & 4 - TNMART 11
(0:32 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 36 yards from TNM 11. 6-J.Ali to TNM 50 FUMBLES. 85-C.Tatko to TNM 50 for no gain.

UK Wildcats
- Interception (5 plays, -10 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - UK 50
(0:15 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 43 for -7 yards (4-J.Paschal).
Penalty
2 & 17 - UK 43
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on TNM 77-A.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at TNM 43. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 22 - UK 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus to TNM 42 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 18 - UK 42
(14:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 33 for -9 yards FUMBLES (4-J.Paschal). out of bounds at the TNM 33.
Punt
4 & 27 - UK 33
(14:00 - 2nd) 49-Z.Cox punts 40 yards from TNM 33 Downed at the KEN 27.

UK Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27
(13:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 33 for 6 yards (12-S.Pittman44-T.Jefferson).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - UK 33
(13:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 40 for 7 yards (30-D.Sims35-C.Cherry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40
(13:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 43 for 3 yards (44-T.Jefferson12-S.Pittman).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - UK 43
(13:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 38 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the KEN 38.
Int
3 & 12 - UK 38
(11:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Young at TNM 17. 3-T.Young to TNM 17 for no gain.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 17
(10:59 - 2nd) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 17 for no gain (50-M.McCall).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 17
(10:20 - 2nd) 15-C.Dowell to TNM 20 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols). Team penalty on TNM Illegal formation declined.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TNMART 20
(10:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to TNM 26 for 6 yards (56-K.Daniel29-Y.Corker).
Punt
4 & 1 - TNMART 26
(9:13 - 2nd) 49-Z.Cox punts 49 yards from TNM 26 out of bounds at the KEN 25.

UK Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(9:01 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 2 yards (35-C.Cherry).
+58 YD
2 & 8 - UK 27
(8:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 15 for 58 yards (30-D.Sims7-C.Ordway).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(7:50 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 16 for -1 yard (44-T.Jefferson).
Penalty
2 & 11 - UK 16
(7:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to TNM 2 for 14 yards. Penalty on KEN 52-D.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at TNM 16. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 21 - UK 26
(6:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner to TNM 17 for 9 yards.
Penalty
3 & 12 - UK 17
(5:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg. Penalty on TNM 12-S.Pittman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TNM 17. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UK 2
(5:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is no good.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Halftime (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 56 yards from KEN 35. 1-J.Moore to TNM 23 for 14 yards. Penalty on KEN 23-T.Ajian Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TNM 23.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 38
(5:33 - 2nd) 83-M.Odom to TNM 37 for -1 yard (3-J.Griffin).
+19 YD
2 & 11 - TNMART 37
(5:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to KEN 44 for 19 yards (3-J.Griffin32-J.Brown).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 44
(5:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 47 FUMBLES (59-K.Looney). 3-J.Griffin to KEN 47 for no gain.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Interception (11 plays, -25 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 47
(4:31 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TNM 18 for 35 yards (35-C.Cherry).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 18
(4:31 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TNM 17 for 1 yard (17-J.Akins).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TNMART 17
(4:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 10 for 7 yards (2-D.Maura).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TNMART 10
(4:31 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to TNM 9 for 1 yard (30-D.Sims12-S.Pittman).
+9 YD
4 & 1 - TNMART 9
(4:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:45 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:45 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 48 yards from KEN 35. 1-J.Moore to TNM 28 for 11 yards (47-K.McDaniel89-A.Dailey).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28
(1:41 - 2nd) 29-L.Young to TNM 30 for 2 yards (3-J.Griffin).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 30
(1:00 - 2nd) 29-L.Young to TNM 31 for 1 yard (31-J.Watson).
Sack
3 & 7 - UK 31
(0:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 25 for -6 yards (91-C.Taylor).

UK Wildcats
- Interception (5 plays, -10 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-R.Courtright kicks 12 yards from TNM 35 to the TNM 47 downed by 27-J.Dodd to TNM 45 for -2 yards.

UK Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 89 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45
(14:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 49 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UK 49
(14:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 44 for 7 yards (32-J.Brown44-J.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 44
(14:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 44 for no gain (47-K.McDaniel48-T.Wilkins).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 44
(14:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Dowell.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - UK 44
(13:20 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 15-C.Dowell. 15-C.Dowell to KEN 27 for 17 yards (36-M.Devonshire).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 27
(12:50 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UK 27
(12:50 - 3rd) 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 24 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - UK 24
(12:25 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to KEN 5 for 19 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
-1 YD
1 & 5 - UK 5
(11:50 - 3rd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 6 for -1 yard (50-M.McCall).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UK 6
(11:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Dowell.
Int
3 & 6 - UK 6
(10:54 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Davis at KEN End Zone. 44-J.Davis touchback.

TNMART Skyhawks
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 20
(10:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 21 for 1 yard (97-J.Crutchfield).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TNMART 21
(10:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 26 for 5 yards (97-J.Crutchfield).
+40 YD
3 & 4 - TNMART 26
(9:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 34 for 40 yards (30-D.Sims).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 34
(8:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to TNM 32 for 2 yards (92-J.Murry).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TNMART 32
(8:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TNMART 32
(7:51 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
No Gain
4 & 8 - TNMART 32
(7:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.

UK Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32
(7:38 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 1-J.Moore. 1-J.Moore to TNM 41 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UK 41
(7:15 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Dowell.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UK 41
(7:07 - 3rd) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 43 for 2 yards (48-T.Wilkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 43
(6:37 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 43
(6:33 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - UK 43
(6:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to TNM 45 for 2 yards (36-M.Devonshire).
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 45
(5:55 - 3rd) 49-Z.Cox punts 44 yards from TNM 45 Downed at the KEN 11.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 11
(5:42 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 20 for 9 yards (35-C.Cherry).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TNMART 20
(5:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 25 for 5 yards (3-T.Young).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25
(4:25 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 35 for 10 yards (30-D.Sims).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 35
(3:45 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 37 for 2 yards (12-S.Pittman).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - TNMART 37
(3:15 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 49 for 12 yards (30-D.Sims).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 49
(2:40 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to TNM 48 for 3 yards (35-C.Cherry).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - TNMART 48
(2:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TNM 22 for 26 yards (17-J.Akins).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 22
(1:20 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith to TNM 17 for 5 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 17
(0:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith to TNM 2 for 15 yards (17-J.Akins).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TNMART 2
(0:20 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 52 yards from KEN 35. 1-J.Moore to TNM 26 for 13 yards (89-A.Dailey21-Q.Mosely).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 26
(0:08 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 28 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 28
(15:00 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
+19 YD
3 & 8 - UK 28
(14:52 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus complete to 15-C.Dowell. 15-C.Dowell to TNM 47 for 19 yards (32-J.Brown).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 47
(14:28 - 4th) 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 45 for 8 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UK 45
(13:55 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UK 45
(13:45 - 4th) 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 43 for 2 yards (98-C.Butler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 43
(13:15 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UK 43
(13:06 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus complete to 29-L.Young. 29-L.Young to KEN 29 for 14 yards (11-M.Douglass).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29
(12:35 - 4th) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 22 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UK 22
(11:45 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete.
+16 YD
3 & 3 - UK 22
(11:42 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus complete to 19-C.Philpott. 19-C.Philpott to KEN 6 for 16 yards (44-J.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - UK 6
(11:10 - 4th) 5-J.Bowe runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:07 - 4th) 48-R.Courtright extra point is good.

TNMART Skyhawks
- Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:07 - 4th) 48-R.Courtright kicks 42 yards from TNM 35. 20-K.Smoke to KEN 40 for 17 yards (27-J.Dodd).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 40
(11:00 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 42 for 2 yards (47-A.Pickett).
+53 YD
2 & 8 - TNMART 42
(10:30 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to TNM 5 for 53 yards (2-D.Maura).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - TNMART 5
(9:50 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to TNM 1 for 4 yards (12-S.Pittman).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TNMART 1
(9:10 - 4th) 17-W.Wood incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Bates.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TNMART 1
(9:05 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:01 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:01 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(9:01 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 36 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36
(8:31 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 29-L.Young. 29-L.Young to TNM 42 for 6 yards (48-T.Wilkins).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UK 42
(7:55 - 4th) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 44 for 2 yards (93-J.Mahone).
-4 YD
3 & 2 - UK 44
(7:15 - 4th) 5-J.Bowe to TNM 40 for -4 yards (50-M.McCall).
Punt
4 & 6 - UK 40
(6:30 - 4th) 49-Z.Cox punts 30 yards from TNM 40 Downed at the KEN 30.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30
(6:23 - 4th) 32-T.Markray to KEN 37 for 7 yards (7-C.Ordway).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - UK 37
(5:50 - 4th) 17-W.Wood to KEN 47 for 10 yards (12-S.Pittman).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 47
(5:10 - 4th) 17-W.Wood complete to 87-N.Ognenovic. 87-N.Ognenovic to TNM 45 for 8 yards (27-J.Dodd).
+45 YD
2 & 2 - UK 45
(5:00 - 4th) 32-T.Markray runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:21 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:21 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 6-T.Williams to TNM 15 for 12 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 15
(4:12 - 4th) 3-D.Winn incomplete.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UK 15
(4:07 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 32-Z.Wallace. 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 30 for 15 yards (40-J.High).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30
(3:30 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 84-K.Butler. 84-K.Butler to TNM 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Geiger).
+21 YD
2 & 4 - UK 36
(3:15 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 32-Z.Wallace. 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 43 for 21 yards (49-S.Lawson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 43
(2:40 - 4th) 3-D.Winn scrambles to KEN 37 for 6 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 4 - UK 37
(2:00 - 4th) 3-D.Winn to KEN 42 FUMBLES. 3-D.Winn to KEN 42 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UK 42
(1:20 - 4th) 3-D.Winn incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Bowe.
No Gain
4 & 9 - UK 42
(1:20 - 4th) 3-D.Winn incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Butler.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42
(1:14 - 4th) 32-T.Markray to KEN 39 for -3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - UK 39
(0:35 - 4th) 17-W.Wood kneels at KEN 38 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
50
Touchdown 5:00
32-T.Markray runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
02:02
pos
7
49
Point After TD 9:01
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
43
Touchdown 9:05
33-T.Tisdale runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
02:06
pos
7
42
Point After TD 11:07
48-R.Courtright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
36
Touchdown 11:10
5-J.Bowe runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
00:06
pos
6
36
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
36
Touchdown 0:20
24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
05:28
pos
0
35
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:45
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
29
Touchdown 1:52
1-L.Bowden runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
02:46
pos
0
28
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:36
12-C.Poore extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
22
Touchdown 5:41
1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
03:25
pos
0
22
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:33
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
16
Touchdown 10:44
10-A.Rose runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:11
pos
0
15
Point After TD 12:52
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Touchdown 13:00
to TNM 19 FUMBLES. 29-Y.Corker runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
-6
yds
00:00
pos
0
8
Safety 15:00
to TNM 25 FUMBLES. 18-J.Bachus. Penalty on TNM 18-J.Bachus Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TNM End Zone. to TNM End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
0
2
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 16
Rushing 4 15
Passing 10 0
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 179 479
Total Plays 70 56
Avg Gain 2.6 8.6
Net Yards Rushing -12 462
Rush Attempts 32 45
Avg Rush Yards -0.4 10.3
Net Yards Passing 191 17
Comp. - Att. 22-38 2-11
Yards Per Pass 5.0 1.5
Penalties - Yards 4-25 2-25
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 6
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-36.5 3-57.7
Return Yards 92 14
Punts - Returns 1-42 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 4-50 1-17
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UT Martin 7-5 00077
Kentucky 6-5 161371450
Kroger Field Lexington, Kentucky
 191 PASS YDS 17
-12 RUSH YDS 462
179 TOTAL YDS 479
UT Martin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bachus III 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 157 0 1 94.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 157 0 1 94.0
J. Bachus III 17/30 157 0 1
D. Winn 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 59 0 0 124.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 59 0 0 124.5
D. Winn 5/8 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bowe 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 1
J. Bowe 11 29 1 7
Z. Wallace 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
Z. Wallace 7 23 0 8
L. Young 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
L. Young 2 3 0 2
C. Dowell 15 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Dowell 1 3 0 3
K. Gillespie  RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Gillespie 1 2 0 2
D. Winn 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Winn 2 1 0 6
M. Odom 83 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Odom 1 -1 0 -1
J. Bachus III 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -26 0
J. Bachus III 6 -26 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 0
T. Williams 8 74 0 19
C. Dowell 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
C. Dowell 3 41 0 19
Z. Wallace 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
Z. Wallace 2 36 0 21
L. Young 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
L. Young 2 20 0 14
C. Philpott 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Philpott 1 16 0 16
J. Bowe 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Bowe 4 14 0 9
J. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Moore 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Sims 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Sims 9-0 0.0 0
D. Maura 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Maura 5-0 0.0 0
C. Cherry 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Cherry 4-3 0.0 0
S. Pittman 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Pittman 4-2 0.0 0
J. Akins 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Akins 3-0 0.0 0
A. Pickett 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Pickett 2-0 0.0 0
J. Crutchfield 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Crutchfield 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jefferson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Jefferson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Murry 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Murry 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ordway 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Ordway 1-1 0.0 0
J. Dodd 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dodd 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 1
A. Davis 77 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
A. Davis 0-0 1.0 0
K. Harmon 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Courtright 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
R. Courtright 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Cox 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 36.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 36.5 2
Z. Cox 8 36.5 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 14 0
J. Moore 3 12.7 14 0
T. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Williams 1 12.0 12 0
J. Dodd 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
J. Dodd 1 -2.0 -2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tatko 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
C. Tatko 1 3.0 3 0
T. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
T. Williams 1 42.0 42 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 9 0 1 -4.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 9 0 1 -4.1
L. Bowden Jr. 1/6 9 0 1
W. Wood 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
W. Wood 1/2 8 0 0
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Smith 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 129 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 129 2
L. Bowden Jr. 11 129 2 58
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 105 1
A. Rose 6 105 1 63
T. Tisdale 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 60 1
T. Tisdale 4 60 1 53
T. Markray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 52 1
T. Markray 2 52 1 45
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 49 1
C. Rodriguez Jr. 6 49 1 26
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
K. Smoke 11 40 0 9
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
S. Smith 2 20 0 15
W. Wood 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
W. Wood 1 10 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Wagner 1 9 0 9
N. Ognenovic 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
N. Ognenovic 1 8 0 8
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Rose 0 0 0 0
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Rigg 0 0 0 0
B. Bates 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bates 0 0 0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ali 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Davis 5-1 0.0 1
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 4-0 0.0 0
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Daniel 4-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. McCall 4-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Wright 3-0 1.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Watson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Mosely 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Mosely 2-1 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Echols 2-2 0.0 0
T. Wilkins 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Wilkins 2-1 0.0 0
M. Devonshire 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Devonshire 2-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-0 0.0 0
M. Douglass 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Douglass 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Y. Corker 1-1 0.0 0
J. High 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. High 1-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Taylor Jr. 1-1 1.5 0
K. McDaniel 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McDaniel 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Carter 1-0 1.0 0
C. Butler 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahone 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahone 1-0 0.0 0
J. Geiger 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Geiger 1-0 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Paschal 1-1 1.5 0
S. Lawson 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lawson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
M. Ruffolo 0/0 0 4/4 4
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
C. Poore 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 57.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 57.7 2
M. Duffy 3 57.7 2 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
K. Smoke 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
J. Ali 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TNMART 25 0:00 1 -25 Safety
14:30 TNMART 6 0:00 3 -6 TD
12:52 TNMART 25 0:00 4 4 Punt
10:33 TNMART 25 1:51 3 2 Punt
6:43 TNMART 45 0:00 1 0
6:43 TNMART 45 1:48 4 15 Punt
1:13 TNMART 5 0:41 3 6 Fumble
0:15 TNMART 50 0:00 4 -17
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 TNMART 17 1:46 3 9 Punt
5:36 TNMART 38 0:03 3 15 Fumble
1:45 TNMART 28 1:12 3 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:58 TNMART 45 4:04 11 -25 INT
7:38 TNMART 32 1:43 6 13 Punt
0:14 TNMART 26 0:06 12 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:01 TNMART 25 2:31 4 15 Punt
4:21 TNMART 15 3:01 8 43 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 UK 41 0:22 3 2 Punt
10:44 UK 37 0:11 1 63 TD
8:29 UK 42 1:27 3 -1 Punt
4:44 UK 12 3:19 6 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 UK 27 2:18 5 -10 INT
9:01 UK 25 3:25 7 75 TD
4:31 UK 47 2:46 5 53 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 UK 20 3:02 7 48 Downs
5:42 UK 11 5:28 10 89 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 UK 40 2:06 5 60 TD
6:23 UK 30 2:02 4 70 TD
1:14 UK 42 0:39 2 -4 Game
