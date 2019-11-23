|
|
|TNMART
|UK
Bowden, Kentucky race past UT Martin 50-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) �� Kentucky is bowl-bound.
Lynn Bowden rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a 50-7 win over UT Martin on Saturday and into the postseason for the fourth straight season.
Bowden eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the fifth time this season as the Wildcats shattered a single-game school record with 462 yards rushing. Kentucky has rushed for 863 yards in the past two games.
“It was really fun to put together a complete game,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “… when you outrush somebody by 470 yards, you have a pretty good opportunity to win.”
Bowden praised the team’s offensive line, saying “all the credit goes to them” and added reaching bowl eligibility “means a lot.”
“Everyone doubted us - they said we wouldn’t be good,” he said. “Our record may not show it, but I think we are pretty damn good.”
Although Stoops admitted he wasn’t aware of breaking the school rushing mark until the end of the contest, he was elated by the feat.
“You’re just in the moment, trying to find the best opportunity to win,” he said. “… we’ve played good back-to-back weeks.”
Kentucky (6-5) finished with 479 total yards and can improve its postseason status in the regular-season finale against Louisville next Saturday.
Bowden made his sixth consecutive start at quarterback and guided the Wildcats to four victories during that span.
Bowden didn’t attempt his first carry until the second quarter and used a 58-yard run to set up his own 2-yard TD burst to give the Wildcats a 22-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half. Bowden finished with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the opening half.
AJ Rose added 105 yards on six carries with one touchdown for Kentucky. Overall, six running backs rushed for 40 yards or more and freshmen Travis Tisdale and Tyler Markray each scored their first career touchdowns - both coming in the fourth quarter.
The FCS Skyhawks (7-5) scored their lone touchdown on Jaimiee Bowe’s 6-yard run with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
SAFETY FIRST
On the first play from scrimmage, UT Martin center Austin Newsom snapped the ball over quarterback John Bachus III’s head, leading to an intentional grounding call and a safety for the Wildcats. On the Skyhawks’ next series, Yusuf Corker recovered a bad snap in the end zone, giving the hosts a 9-0 lead 2:08 into the contest. The Wildcats scored 16 points in four plays to open the game.
STOOPS STAYING
According to a report by 247 Sports on Saturday, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops met with Florida State University officials in Cincinnati last week concerning the Seminoles’ coaching vacancy and has withdrawn his name from consideration. Stoops served as defensive coordinator for the Seminoles from 2010-12.
“I had a great experience there,” Stoops said. “It afforded me the opportunity to be here. This where my heart is. This is where I want to be. So, I’m going to be at Kentucky.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats held the Skyhawks to just 204 total yards, including 10 in the first half. Kentucky has limited its past six opponents to just 305 yards or less. Kentucky’s defense forced five fumbles and scooped up two of those miscues. The Wildcats had 11 tackles for loss and collected five sacks totaling minus-24 yards.
UT Martin: Coming off a 2-9 campaign, the Skyhawks finished with a 7-5 record and finished third in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin fell to 1-28 against FBS teams and the lone win over a higher division opponent was a 20-17 victory over Memphis in 2012. Kentucky defeated the Skyhawks 59-14 in the previous meeting between the two teams in 2014.
NEXT UP
Kentucky: The Wildcats close out the regular season when they host Louisville on Saturday.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Safety (1 plays, -25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
|
-25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(15:00 - 1st) to TNM 25 FUMBLES. 18-J.Bachus. Penalty on TNM 18-J.Bachus Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TNM End Zone. to TNM End Zone for no gain safety.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 1st) 48-R.Courtright kicks 39 yards from TNM 20 to KEN 41 fair catch by 46-D.Schlegel.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(14:30 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 43 for 2 yards (47-A.Pickett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 43(14:30 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 43(14:30 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 43(14:30 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 43 to TNM 6 fair catch by 6-T.Williams.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- TD (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 6(14:30 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 13 for 7 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TNMART 13(14:30 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to TNM 19 for 6 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
-19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 19(14:30 - 1st) to TNM 19 FUMBLES. 29-Y.Corker runs no gain for a touchdown.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(12:52 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:52 - 1st) Penalty on TNM 77-A.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at TNM 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UK 20(12:52 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to TNM 24 for 4 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - UK 24(12:52 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 20 for -4 yards (90-T.Carter).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - UK 20(12:52 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to TNM 29 for 9 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UK 29(12:52 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 34 yards from TNM 29 Downed at the KEN 37.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:33 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:33 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 26 for 1 yard (15-J.Wright26-B.Echols).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(10:02 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 15-C.Dowell. 15-C.Dowell to TNM 31 for 5 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - UK 31(9:25 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 27 for -4 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 27(8:42 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 31 yards from TNM 27 Downed at the KEN 42.
TNMART
Skyhawks
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 42(8:29 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 45 for 3 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TNMART 45(7:50 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 41 for -4 yards (2-D.Maura8-K.Harmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TNMART 41(7:10 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TNMART 41(7:02 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 56 yards from KEN 41. 6-T.Williams to TNM 45 for 42 yards (93-M.Duffy).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(6:43 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to KEN 44 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(6:30 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 39 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis31-J.Watson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 39(6:08 - 1st) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 37 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 37(5:35 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to KEN 40 for -3 yards (29-Y.Corker26-B.Echols).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UK 40(4:55 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 28 yards from KEN 40 Downed at the KEN 12.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 12(4:44 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 12 for no gain (30-D.Sims35-C.Cherry).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TNMART 12(4:05 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 18 for 6 yards (2-D.Maura35-C.Cherry).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - TNMART 18(3:25 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 27 for 9 yards (30-D.Sims).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 27(2:55 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 31 for 4 yards (30-D.Sims).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TNMART 31(2:15 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 29 for -2 yards (2-D.Maura).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TNMART 29(1:30 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TNMART 29(1:25 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 66 yards from KEN 29 Downed at the TNM 5.
TNMART
Skyhawks
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 5(1:13 - 1st) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 11 for 6 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TNMART 11(0:44 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TNMART 11(0:38 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Philpott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TNMART 11(0:32 - 1st) 49-Z.Cox punts 36 yards from TNM 11. 6-J.Ali to TNM 50 FUMBLES. 85-C.Tatko to TNM 50 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Interception (5 plays, -10 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(0:15 - 1st) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 43 for -7 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 17 - UK 43(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on TNM 77-A.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at TNM 43. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - UK 38(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus to TNM 42 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 18 - UK 42(14:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 33 for -9 yards FUMBLES (4-J.Paschal). out of bounds at the TNM 33.
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - UK 33(14:00 - 2nd) 49-Z.Cox punts 40 yards from TNM 33 Downed at the KEN 27.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(13:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 33 for 6 yards (12-S.Pittman44-T.Jefferson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 33(13:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 40 for 7 yards (30-D.Sims35-C.Cherry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(13:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 43 for 3 yards (44-T.Jefferson12-S.Pittman).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 43(13:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 38 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the KEN 38.
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - UK 38(11:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Young at TNM 17. 3-T.Young to TNM 17 for no gain.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 17(10:59 - 2nd) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 17 for no gain (50-M.McCall).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TNMART 17(10:20 - 2nd) 15-C.Dowell to TNM 20 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols). Team penalty on TNM Illegal formation declined.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TNMART 20(10:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to TNM 26 for 6 yards (56-K.Daniel29-Y.Corker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TNMART 26(9:13 - 2nd) 49-Z.Cox punts 49 yards from TNM 26 out of bounds at the KEN 25.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(9:01 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 2 yards (35-C.Cherry).
|
+58 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 27(8:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 15 for 58 yards (30-D.Sims7-C.Ordway).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(7:50 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 16 for -1 yard (44-T.Jefferson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - UK 16(7:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to TNM 2 for 14 yards. Penalty on KEN 52-D.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at TNM 16. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - UK 26(6:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner to TNM 17 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UK 17(5:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg. Penalty on TNM 12-S.Pittman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TNM 17. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UK 2(5:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is no good.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Halftime (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 56 yards from KEN 35. 1-J.Moore to TNM 23 for 14 yards. Penalty on KEN 23-T.Ajian Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TNM 23.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 38(5:33 - 2nd) 83-M.Odom to TNM 37 for -1 yard (3-J.Griffin).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - TNMART 37(5:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to KEN 44 for 19 yards (3-J.Griffin32-J.Brown).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 44(5:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 47 FUMBLES (59-K.Looney). 3-J.Griffin to KEN 47 for no gain.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Interception (11 plays, -25 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 47(4:31 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TNM 18 for 35 yards (35-C.Cherry).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 18(4:31 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TNM 17 for 1 yard (17-J.Akins).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TNMART 17(4:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 10 for 7 yards (2-D.Maura).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TNMART 10(4:31 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to TNM 9 for 1 yard (30-D.Sims12-S.Pittman).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - TNMART 9(4:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 48 yards from KEN 35. 1-J.Moore to TNM 28 for 11 yards (47-K.McDaniel89-A.Dailey).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(1:41 - 2nd) 29-L.Young to TNM 30 for 2 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 30(1:00 - 2nd) 29-L.Young to TNM 31 for 1 yard (31-J.Watson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UK 31(0:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Bachus sacked at TNM 25 for -6 yards (91-C.Taylor).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 89 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(14:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 49 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 49(14:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 44 for 7 yards (32-J.Brown44-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(14:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 44 for no gain (47-K.McDaniel48-T.Wilkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 44(14:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Dowell.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 44(13:20 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 15-C.Dowell. 15-C.Dowell to KEN 27 for 17 yards (36-M.Devonshire).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(12:50 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 27(12:50 - 3rd) 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 24 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 24(12:25 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to KEN 5 for 19 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UK 5(11:50 - 3rd) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 6 for -1 yard (50-M.McCall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UK 6(11:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Dowell.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - UK 6(10:54 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Davis at KEN End Zone. 44-J.Davis touchback.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 20(10:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 21 for 1 yard (97-J.Crutchfield).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TNMART 21(10:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 26 for 5 yards (97-J.Crutchfield).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 4 - TNMART 26(9:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to TNM 34 for 40 yards (30-D.Sims).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 34(8:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to TNM 32 for 2 yards (92-J.Murry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TNMART 32(8:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TNMART 32(7:51 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - TNMART 32(7:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:38 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 1-J.Moore. 1-J.Moore to TNM 41 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UK 41(7:15 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Dowell.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 41(7:07 - 3rd) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 43 for 2 yards (48-T.Wilkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(6:37 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 43(6:33 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 43(6:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 5-J.Bowe. 5-J.Bowe to TNM 45 for 2 yards (36-M.Devonshire).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 45(5:55 - 3rd) 49-Z.Cox punts 44 yards from TNM 45 Downed at the KEN 11.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 11(5:42 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 20 for 9 yards (35-C.Cherry).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TNMART 20(5:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 25 for 5 yards (3-T.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(4:25 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 35 for 10 yards (30-D.Sims).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 35(3:45 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 37 for 2 yards (12-S.Pittman).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TNMART 37(3:15 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 49 for 12 yards (30-D.Sims).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 49(2:40 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to TNM 48 for 3 yards (35-C.Cherry).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - TNMART 48(2:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TNM 22 for 26 yards (17-J.Akins).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 22(1:20 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith to TNM 17 for 5 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - TNMART 17(0:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Smith to TNM 2 for 15 yards (17-J.Akins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TNMART 2(0:20 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 52 yards from KEN 35. 1-J.Moore to TNM 26 for 13 yards (89-A.Dailey21-Q.Mosely).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(0:08 - 3rd) 18-J.Bachus complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 28 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 28(15:00 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Moore.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 28(14:52 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus complete to 15-C.Dowell. 15-C.Dowell to TNM 47 for 19 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 47(14:28 - 4th) 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 45 for 8 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UK 45(13:55 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 45(13:45 - 4th) 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 43 for 2 yards (98-C.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(13:15 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 43(13:06 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus complete to 29-L.Young. 29-L.Young to KEN 29 for 14 yards (11-M.Douglass).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(12:35 - 4th) 5-J.Bowe to KEN 22 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UK 22(11:45 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus incomplete.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 22(11:42 - 4th) 18-J.Bachus complete to 19-C.Philpott. 19-C.Philpott to KEN 6 for 16 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(11:10 - 4th) 5-J.Bowe runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:07 - 4th) 48-R.Courtright extra point is good.
TNMART
Skyhawks
- Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) 48-R.Courtright kicks 42 yards from TNM 35. 20-K.Smoke to KEN 40 for 17 yards (27-J.Dodd).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNMART 40(11:00 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 42 for 2 yards (47-A.Pickett).
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 8 - TNMART 42(10:30 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to TNM 5 for 53 yards (2-D.Maura).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TNMART 5(9:50 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to TNM 1 for 4 yards (12-S.Pittman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TNMART 1(9:10 - 4th) 17-W.Wood incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Bates.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TNMART 1(9:05 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:01 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:01 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TNM End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(9:01 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TNM 36 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(8:31 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 29-L.Young. 29-L.Young to TNM 42 for 6 yards (48-T.Wilkins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 42(7:55 - 4th) 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 44 for 2 yards (93-J.Mahone).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 44(7:15 - 4th) 5-J.Bowe to TNM 40 for -4 yards (50-M.McCall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UK 40(6:30 - 4th) 49-Z.Cox punts 30 yards from TNM 40 Downed at the KEN 30.
UK
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(6:23 - 4th) 32-T.Markray to KEN 37 for 7 yards (7-C.Ordway).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 37(5:50 - 4th) 17-W.Wood to KEN 47 for 10 yards (12-S.Pittman).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 47(5:10 - 4th) 17-W.Wood complete to 87-N.Ognenovic. 87-N.Ognenovic to TNM 45 for 8 yards (27-J.Dodd).
|
+45 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 45(5:00 - 4th) 32-T.Markray runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 6-T.Williams to TNM 15 for 12 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(4:12 - 4th) 3-D.Winn incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 15(4:07 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 32-Z.Wallace. 32-Z.Wallace to TNM 30 for 15 yards (40-J.High).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(3:30 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 84-K.Butler. 84-K.Butler to TNM 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Geiger).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 36(3:15 - 4th) 3-D.Winn complete to 32-Z.Wallace. 32-Z.Wallace to KEN 43 for 21 yards (49-S.Lawson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(2:40 - 4th) 3-D.Winn scrambles to KEN 37 for 6 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 37(2:00 - 4th) 3-D.Winn to KEN 42 FUMBLES. 3-D.Winn to KEN 42 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UK 42(1:20 - 4th) 3-D.Winn incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Bowe.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - UK 42(1:20 - 4th) 3-D.Winn incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Butler.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|16
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|10
|0
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|179
|479
|Total Plays
|70
|56
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|-12
|462
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.4
|10.3
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|2-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.5
|3-57.7
|Return Yards
|92
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-42
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-50
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|-12
|RUSH YDS
|462
|
|
|179
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bachus III 18 QB
|J. Bachus III
|17/30
|157
|0
|1
|
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|5/8
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bowe 5 RB
|J. Bowe
|11
|29
|1
|7
|
Z. Wallace 32 RB
|Z. Wallace
|7
|23
|0
|8
|
L. Young 29 RB
|L. Young
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Dowell 15 TE
|C. Dowell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Gillespie RB
|K. Gillespie
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|2
|1
|0
|6
|
M. Odom 83 RB
|M. Odom
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Bachus III 18 QB
|J. Bachus III
|6
|-26
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|8
|74
|0
|19
|
C. Dowell 15 TE
|C. Dowell
|3
|41
|0
|19
|
Z. Wallace 32 RB
|Z. Wallace
|2
|36
|0
|21
|
L. Young 29 RB
|L. Young
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
C. Philpott 19 TE
|C. Philpott
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Bowe 5 RB
|J. Bowe
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Moore 1 WR
|J. Moore
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Sims 30 S
|D. Sims
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Maura 2 DB
|D. Maura
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cherry 35 LB
|C. Cherry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pittman 12 LB
|S. Pittman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Akins 17 S
|J. Akins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pickett 47 DL
|A. Pickett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crutchfield 97 DL
|J. Crutchfield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 44 LB
|T. Jefferson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murry 92 DL
|J. Murry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ordway 7 DB
|C. Ordway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dodd 27 S
|J. Dodd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 3 S
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Davis 77 OL
|A. Davis
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 8 DL
|K. Harmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Courtright 48 K
|R. Courtright
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Cox 49 P
|Z. Cox
|8
|36.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Moore 1 WR
|J. Moore
|3
|12.7
|14
|0
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
J. Dodd 27 S
|J. Dodd
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tatko 85 TE
|C. Tatko
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1/6
|9
|0
|1
|
W. Wood 17 QB
|W. Wood
|1/2
|8
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|11
|129
|2
|58
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|6
|105
|1
|63
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|4
|60
|1
|53
|
T. Markray 32 RB
|T. Markray
|2
|52
|1
|45
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|6
|49
|1
|26
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|11
|40
|0
|9
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
W. Wood 17 QB
|W. Wood
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Ognenovic 87 TE
|N. Ognenovic
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 DL
|M. McCall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilkins 48 LB
|T. Wilkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 36 CB
|M. Devonshire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Douglass 11 DB
|M. Douglass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. High 40 LB
|J. High
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 LB
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Butler 98 DL
|C. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 93 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geiger 34 DB
|J. Geiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Lawson 49 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|57.7
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
