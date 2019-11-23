Drive Chart
Late TD, interception lifts UNLV over San Jose State 38-35

  • Nov 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Charles Williams scored from the 1 in the final 1:15 and Kolo Uasike picked off a last-gasp pass as UNLV came out on top of a wild fourth quarter with a 38-35 defeat of San Jose State in the last game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday.

UNLV (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) built a 21-6 lead only to swap the lead four times in the final 15 minutes before coming out on top at the end of 49 years at Sam Boyd.

Williams, who entered the game as the Mountain West's leading rusher - and ranked 29th in the nation - with 933 yards, gained 186 more against San Jose State with three touchdowns. He scored twice in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 1:15 remaining to cap a nine-play drive.

The Spartans (4-7, 1-6) zoomed into the red zone on the ensuing possession with an 80-yard first-down completion from Josh Love to Isaiah Hamilton, advancing to the UNLV 12. San Jose State had a third-and-goal at the 5 with six seconds left to play, but Love's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Uasike.

Love threw for 465 yards and three TDs but was picked off four times.

SJST Spartans
- Missed FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 32
(14:29 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 37 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(14:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 50 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50
(13:32 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 37 for 13 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(12:56 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at UNLV 30 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 30
(12:41 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 26 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 26
(12:17 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 26
(12:12 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 26
(12:07 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Good
4 & 10 - SJST 26
(12:00 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+51 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26
(11:54 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs ob at SJS 23 for 51 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23
(11:16 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 14 for 9 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 14
(10:48 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad to SJS 2 for 12 yards.
Penalty
1 & 2 - UNLV 2
(10:11 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UNLV 78-J.Polu Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 12 - UNLV 12
(10:06 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:02 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:02 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(10:02 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 28 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 28
(9:35 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 34 for 6 yards.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 34
(9:04 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to SJS 47 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(8:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47
(8:21 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to UNLV 42 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(7:53 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 34 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 34
(7:18 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 32 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(6:48 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 32. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 37
(6:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 21 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(6:01 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 18 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 18
(5:21 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 14 for 4 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 14
(4:41 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 3 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - SJST 3
(4:26 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 1
(3:56 - 1st) 21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(3:51 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is no good.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 44 yards from SJS 35. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 21 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 21
(3:49 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 22 for 1 yard. Penalty on SJS 4-S.Latu Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(3:24 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 35
(2:47 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 39
(2:09 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 40 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 2 - UNLV 40
(1:33 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 60 yards from UNLV 40 to SJS End Zone. touchback.

SJST Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(1:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 35 for 15 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(1:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 47 for 12 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(0:31 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 95-J.Graves at SJS 37. 95-J.Graves to SJS 30 for 7 yards.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(0:24 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 10 for 20 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(15:00 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 7 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 7
(14:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 88-S.Zeon. 88-S.Zeon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:19 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Interception (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:19 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 37 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 28 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(14:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 42 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(13:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on UNLV 25-G.McCoy Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - SJST 47
(13:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 47
(13:41 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 46 for -1 yard.
Int
3 & 6 - SJST 46
(12:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker INTERCEPTED by 16-J.White at UNLV 40. 16-J.White to UNLV 39 for -1 yard.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(12:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard.
+15 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 40
(12:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 45 for 15 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(11:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 37 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UNLV 37
(11:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 37
(11:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to SJS 33 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(10:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to SJS 35 for -2 yards.
+35 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 35
(9:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:37 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Interception (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:37 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 50 yards from UNLV 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 22 for 7 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 22
(9:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on SJS 79-T.Kowalski Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SJS 22. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 17
(9:29 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 33 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 33
(9:03 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 33 for no gain.
Int
2 & 10 - SJST 33
(8:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Flowers at UNLV 50. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 47 for -3 yards.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(8:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 40 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(7:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 38 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 38
(7:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
Penalty
3 & 8 - UNLV 38
(7:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 84-S.Jenkins False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - UNLV 43
(7:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 43
(7:05 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 40 yards from SJS 43 Downed at the SJS 3.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 3
(6:55 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 20 for 17 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(6:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at SJS 24 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 24
(6:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 31 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(5:36 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 32 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 32
(5:07 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley pushed ob at SJS 38 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 38
(4:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 38
(4:24 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 42 yards from SJS 38 out of bounds at the UNLV 20.

UNLV Rebels
- Downs (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(4:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 26 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 26
(3:36 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 27 for 1 yard.
+26 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 27
(2:58 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 47 for 26 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(2:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad to SJS 40 FUMBLES (11-J.Osuna). 7-K.Oblad to SJS 40 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 40
(1:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 36 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(1:21 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 35 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 35
(1:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Neal.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 35
(1:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 28 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 2 - UNLV 28
(1:00 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 27 for 1 yard.

SJST Spartans
- Fumble (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(0:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 27
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley pushed ob at SJS 32 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 5 - SJST 32
(0:45 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 84-B.Gaither False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 27
(0:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 27
(0:39 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 51 yards from SJS 27. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 26 FUMBLES. 33-T.Jackson to UNLV 26 for no gain.

UNLV Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26
(0:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 9 yards.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 20 for 19 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(14:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(14:24 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 36
(13:49 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to UNLV 39 for 3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - UNLV 39
(13:49 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 39. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(13:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins. Penalty on SJS 23-N.Shelton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 46. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(13:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad to SJS 26 for 5 yards. Team penalty on UNLV Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SJS 31. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 36
(13:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 33 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 12 - UNLV 33
(12:17 - 3rd) Team penalty on UNLV False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 33. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - UNLV 38
(12:04 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
No Gain
3 & 17 - UNLV 38
(12:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 36-C.Magyar.
Punt
4 & 17 - UNLV 38
(11:54 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 38 yards from SJS 38 to SJS End Zone. touchback.

SJST Spartans
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(11:45 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 29 for 9 yards.
Penalty
2 & 1 - SJST 29
(11:13 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 24
(11:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 24
(10:56 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 35 for 11 yards.
+65 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(10:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:07 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on UNLV 16-J.White Unsportsmanlike conduct.

UNLV Rebels
- FG (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 50 yards from SJS 50 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(10:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 46 for 29 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(9:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 41 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 41
(9:03 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UNLV 43
(9:03 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 43. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(8:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 25 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 25
(7:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
-3 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 25
(7:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to SJS 28 for -3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UNLV 28
(7:11 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:05 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(7:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 25
(7:01 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 41 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(6:29 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 41
(6:22 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 50 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 50
(5:48 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 50 for no gain.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 50
(5:11 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 47 for 3 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(4:55 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 55-J.Snyder False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 47. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 48
(4:31 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to UNLV 49 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 49
(3:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 42 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 42
(3:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to UNLV 41 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 41
(2:44 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 34 yards from UNLV 41 to UNLV 7 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.

UNLV Rebels
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 7
(2:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 4-R.Grimes False start 4 yards enforced at UNLV 7. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 14 - UNLV 3
(2:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 8 for 5 yards.
Int
2 & 9 - UNLV 8
(2:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Webb at UNLV 23. 3-T.Webb to UNLV 23 for no gain. Team penalty on UNLV Holding declined.

SJST Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 23
(2:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 14 for 9 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 14
(1:43 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 4 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - SJST 4
(1:12 - 3rd) 55-J.Snyder runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:04 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 62 yards from SJS 35. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 3 FUMBLES. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 3 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 3
(1:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 7 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 7
(0:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 6 for -1 yard. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding declined.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 6
(0:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 6
(0:10 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 35 yards from UNLV 6. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 31 for 10 yards. Team penalty on UNLV Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UNLV 31.

SJST Spartans
- TD (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 26
(0:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither 85-B.Foley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(15:00 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 35 yards from SJS 40 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 36-C.Magyar.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25
(14:55 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 30
(14:25 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 30
(14:20 - 4th) 19-H.Hicken punts 34 yards from UNLV 30 to SJS 36 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans
- Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(14:03 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 50 FUMBLES (17-E.Austrie). 7-J.Flowers to SJS 50 for no gain.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 35 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 50
(13:53 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 38 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(13:30 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 36 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 36
(12:49 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 36
(12:42 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 33 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
4 & 5 - UNLV 33
(11:59 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 24 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24
(11:27 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 21 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 21
(10:50 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Zeon.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 21
(10:45 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 4 for 17 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - UNLV 4
(10:14 - 4th) 8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 2
(10:09 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 8-C.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct.
PAT Good
(10:09 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:09 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 20. 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at UNLV 40 for 40 yards. Penalty on SJS 35-L.Burkes Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 40.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50
(10:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 43 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 43
(9:25 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 40 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(8:50 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to UNLV 35 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 35
(8:22 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 33 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 33
(7:42 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - SJST 33
(7:37 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump runs ob at UNLV 28 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(7:06 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to UNLV 25 for 3 yards.
+25 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 25
(6:25 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:17 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good. Team penalty on UNLV Offside declined.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:17 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(6:17 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28
(5:44 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 88-S.Zeon. 88-S.Zeon to UNLV 27 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 27
(5:01 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to UNLV 33 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - UNLV 33
(4:20 - 4th) 19-H.Hicken punts 47 yards from UNLV 33 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(4:14 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 29 for 9 yards. Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 11 - SJST 19
(3:53 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 21 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 21
(3:10 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
-2 YD
3 & 9 - SJST 21
(3:04 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 19 for -2 yards.
Punt
4 & 11 - SJST 19
(2:55 - 4th) 43-A.Galland punts 51 yards from SJS 19 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(2:49 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 30
(2:49 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 38 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 38
(2:27 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 41 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(2:15 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 48 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UNLV 48
(1:53 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 48
(1:48 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 45 for 7 yards.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(1:32 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 7 for 38 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 7 - UNLV 7
(1:25 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 1 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 1
(1:19 - 4th) 8-C.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:15 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Interception (8 plays, -3 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:15 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 8 for 7 yards.
+80 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 8
(1:12 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton pushed ob at UNLV 12 for 80 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 12
(1:12 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 12. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(1:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to UNLV 18 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 18
(0:54 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
+10 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 18
(0:49 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at UNLV 8 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - SJST 8
(0:41 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 5 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SJST 5
(0:17 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Int
3 & 5 - SJST 5
(0:12 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 94-K.Uasike at UNLV 5. 94-K.Uasike to UNLV 5 for no gain.

UNLV Rebels
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 5
(0:06 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at UNLV 5. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 2
(0:06 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 1 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:15
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 1:19
8-C.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
01:34
pos
35
37
Point After TD 6:17
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good. Team penalty on UNLV Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Touchdown 6:25
12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
03:52
pos
34
31
Point After TD 10:09
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 10:14
8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
03:44
pos
28
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 0:00
12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither 85-B.Foley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
26
yds
00:00
pos
27
24
Point After TD 1:04
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 1:12
55-J.Snyder runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
23
yds
00:56
pos
20
24
Field Goal 7:11
32-D.Gutierrez 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
32
yds
02:56
pos
14
24
Two Point Conversion 10:07
12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on UNLV 16-J.White Unsportsmanlike conduct.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 10:22
12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
01:38
pos
12
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:37
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 9:45
7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:11
pos
6
20
Point After TD 14:19
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 14:25
7-K.Oblad complete to 88-S.Zeon. 88-S.Zeon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
30
yds
00:00
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:51
39-M.Mercurio extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:56
21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
06:11
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:02
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:06
8-C.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
84
yds
01:52
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 21
Rushing 7 11
Passing 19 6
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 4-13 5-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 564 455
Total Plays 77 74
Avg Gain 7.3 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 99 252
Rush Attempts 21 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 6.6
Net Yards Passing 465 203
Comp. - Att. 37-56 21-36
Yards Per Pass 8.3 5.6
Penalties - Yards 12-115 11-76
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-0
Int. Thrown 4 1
Punts - Avg 4-42.0 6-42.3
Return Yards 64 26
Punts - Returns 1-10 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-54 3-19
Int. - Returns 1-0 4-3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 4-7 6022735
UNLV 3-8 71431438
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada
 465 PASS YDS 203
99 RUSH YDS 252
564 TOTAL YDS 455
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 465 3 4 139.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 465 3 4 139.2
J. Love 37/56 465 3 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 78 1
D. Packer 16 78 1 17
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
I. Holiness 4 17 0 7
J. Snyder 55 T
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
J. Snyder 1 4 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 1
T. Walker 12 133 1 25
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 119 0
I. Hamilton 6 119 0 80
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
D. Packer 5 78 1 65
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
B. Gaither 6 70 0 16
B. Foley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
B. Foley 3 37 1 26
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Deese Jr. 2 11 0 6
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Braddock 1 9 0 9
A. Crump 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Crump 1 5 0 5
J. Snyder 55 T
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
J. Snyder 1 4 1 4
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Humphreys 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Osuna 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Osuna 1-0 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Webb 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/4
M. Mercurio 0/1 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Galland 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
A. Galland 4 42.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Zigler 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 7 0
Z. Zigler 2 7.0 7 0
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
I. Holiness 1 40.0 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
B. Gaither 1 10.0 10 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 203 2 1 118.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 203 2 1 118.5
K. Oblad 21/36 203 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 186 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 186 3
C. Williams 27 186 3 51
C. Magyar 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
C. Magyar 7 44 0 26
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
K. Oblad 3 23 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Grimes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
R. Grimes 6 130 1 38
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
M. Stevenson 6 44 0 15
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
N. Bean 2 15 0 8
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 2 7 0 5
S. Zeon III 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 1
S. Zeon III 2 6 1 7
C. Magyar 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Magyar 3 1 0 6
J. Neal 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Neal 0 0 0 0
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Jenkins 0 0 0 0
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Gasser 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Austrie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Graves 0-0 0.0 1
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Flowers 0-0 0.0 1
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. White 0-0 0.0 1
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Uasike 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
D. Gutierrez 1/1 45 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 1
H. Hicken 6 42.3 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Flowers 1 0.0 0 0
C. Magyar 36 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
C. Magyar 1 19.0 19 0
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Gasser 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Gasser 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 3:00 9 49 FG Miss
10:02 SJST 25 6:11 14 75 TD
1:26 SJST 20 0:55 3 50 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 SJST 28 1:20 5 11 INT
9:37 SJST 22 1:05 4 25 INT
6:55 SJST 3 2:31 6 35 Punt
0:55 SJST 27 0:16 4 0 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 SJST 20 1:38 5 80 TD
7:05 SJST 25 4:21 10 34 Punt
2:00 UNLV 23 0:56 3 23 TD
0:00 UNLV 26 0:00 2 31 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 SJST 36 0:00 1 14 Fumble
10:09 UNLV 50 3:52 8 50 TD
4:14 SJST 20 1:19 4 -10 Punt
1:15 SJST 8 1:03 8 -3 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 UNLV 26 1:52 5 74 TD
3:51 UNLV 21 2:18 4 19 Punt
0:24 SJST 30 0:00 3 30 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 UNLV 39 3:11 7 61 TD
8:25 UNLV 47 1:20 5 10 Punt
4:15 UNLV 20 3:15 9 53 Downs
0:30 UNLV 26 0:00 1 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 20 3:06 10 42 Punt
10:07 UNLV 25 2:56 7 47 FG
2:37 UNLV 7 0:30 3 70 INT
1:04 UNLV 3 0:54 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 0:40 3 5 Punt
13:53 SJST 50 3:44 10 35 TD
6:17 UNLV 25 1:57 3 8 Punt
2:49 UNLV 30 1:34 9 70 TD
0:06 UNLV 5 0:00 2 -4 Game
NCAA FB Scores