|
|
|SJST
|UNLV
Late TD, interception lifts UNLV over San Jose State 38-35
LAS VEGAS (AP) Charles Williams scored from the 1 in the final 1:15 and Kolo Uasike picked off a last-gasp pass as UNLV came out on top of a wild fourth quarter with a 38-35 defeat of San Jose State in the last game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday.
UNLV (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) built a 21-6 lead only to swap the lead four times in the final 15 minutes before coming out on top at the end of 49 years at Sam Boyd.
Williams, who entered the game as the Mountain West's leading rusher - and ranked 29th in the nation - with 933 yards, gained 186 more against San Jose State with three touchdowns. He scored twice in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 1:15 remaining to cap a nine-play drive.
The Spartans (4-7, 1-6) zoomed into the red zone on the ensuing possession with an 80-yard first-down completion from Josh Love to Isaiah Hamilton, advancing to the UNLV 12. San Jose State had a third-and-goal at the 5 with six seconds left to play, but Love's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Uasike.
Love threw for 465 yards and three TDs but was picked off four times.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SJST
Spartans
- Missed FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 32(14:29 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 37 for 5 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(14:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 50 for 13 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(13:32 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 37 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(12:56 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at UNLV 30 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 30(12:41 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 26 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 26(12:17 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 26(12:12 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 26(12:07 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - SJST 26(12:00 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(11:54 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs ob at SJS 23 for 51 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(11:16 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 14 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 14(10:48 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad to SJS 2 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - UNLV 2(10:11 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UNLV 78-J.Polu Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 12 - UNLV 12(10:06 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:02 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(10:02 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 28 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 28(9:35 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 34 for 6 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 34(9:04 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to SJS 47 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(8:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 47(8:21 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to UNLV 42 for 11 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(7:53 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 34 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 34(7:18 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 32 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(6:48 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 32. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 37(6:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 21 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 21(6:01 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 18 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 18(5:21 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 14 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 14(4:41 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 3 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(4:26 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 1(3:56 - 1st) 21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:51 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is no good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 44 yards from SJS 35. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 21 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 21(3:49 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 22 for 1 yard. Penalty on SJS 4-S.Latu Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 22.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(3:24 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 35(2:47 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 39(2:09 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 40 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 40(1:33 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 60 yards from UNLV 40 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(1:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 35 for 15 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(1:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 47 for 12 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(0:31 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 95-J.Graves at SJS 37. 95-J.Graves to SJS 30 for 7 yards.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(0:24 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 10 for 20 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(15:00 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 7 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 7(14:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 88-S.Zeon. 88-S.Zeon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 37 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 28 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(14:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 42 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(13:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on UNLV 25-G.McCoy Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SJST 47(13:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 47(13:41 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 46 for -1 yard.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - SJST 46(12:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker INTERCEPTED by 16-J.White at UNLV 40. 16-J.White to UNLV 39 for -1 yard.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(12:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 40(12:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 45 for 15 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(11:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 37 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 37(11:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 37(11:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to SJS 33 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(10:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to SJS 35 for -2 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 35(9:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:37 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:37 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 50 yards from UNLV 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 22 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 22(9:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on SJS 79-T.Kowalski Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SJS 22. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 17(9:29 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 33 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(9:03 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 33 for no gain.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - SJST 33(8:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Flowers at UNLV 50. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 47 for -3 yards.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(8:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 40 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(7:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 38 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 38(7:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 38(7:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 84-S.Jenkins False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UNLV 43(7:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UNLV 43(7:05 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 40 yards from SJS 43 Downed at the SJS 3.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 3(6:55 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 20 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(6:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at SJS 24 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 24(6:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 31 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(5:36 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 32 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 32(5:07 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley pushed ob at SJS 38 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SJST 38(4:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SJST 38(4:24 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 42 yards from SJS 38 out of bounds at the UNLV 20.
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(4:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 26 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 26(3:36 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 27 for 1 yard.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 27(2:58 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 47 for 26 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(2:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad to SJS 40 FUMBLES (11-J.Osuna). 7-K.Oblad to SJS 40 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 40(1:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 36 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(1:21 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 35 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 35(1:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Neal.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 35(1:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 28 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 28(1:00 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 27 for 1 yard.
SJST
Spartans
- Fumble (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(0:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 27(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley pushed ob at SJS 32 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 32(0:45 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 84-B.Gaither False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 27(0:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SJST 27(0:39 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 51 yards from SJS 27. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 26 FUMBLES. 33-T.Jackson to UNLV 26 for no gain.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 20 for 19 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(14:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(14:24 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 36(13:49 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to UNLV 39 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 39(13:49 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 39. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(13:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins. Penalty on SJS 23-N.Shelton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 46. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad to SJS 26 for 5 yards. Team penalty on UNLV Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SJS 31. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 36(13:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 33 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 33(12:17 - 3rd) Team penalty on UNLV False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UNLV 38(12:04 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UNLV 38(12:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 36-C.Magyar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - UNLV 38(11:54 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 38 yards from SJS 38 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(11:45 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 29 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SJST 29(11:13 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SJST 24(11:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 24(10:56 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 35 for 11 yards.
|
+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(10:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:07 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on UNLV 16-J.White Unsportsmanlike conduct.
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 50 yards from SJS 50 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 46 for 29 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(9:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 41 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 41(9:03 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 43(9:03 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 43. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(8:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 25 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 25(7:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 25(7:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to SJS 28 for -3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 28(7:11 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:05 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 2-Z.Zigler.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(7:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(7:01 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 41 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(6:29 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 41(6:22 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 50 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 50(5:48 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 50 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 50(5:11 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 47 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(4:55 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 55-J.Snyder False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 47. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 48(4:31 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to UNLV 49 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - SJST 49(3:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 42 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 42(3:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to UNLV 41 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SJST 41(2:44 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 34 yards from UNLV 41 to UNLV 7 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.
UNLV
Rebels
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 7(2:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 4-R.Grimes False start 4 yards enforced at UNLV 7. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 14 - UNLV 3(2:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 8 for 5 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 8(2:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Webb at UNLV 23. 3-T.Webb to UNLV 23 for no gain. Team penalty on UNLV Holding declined.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(2:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 14 for 9 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 14(1:43 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 4 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SJST 4(1:12 - 3rd) 55-J.Snyder runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:04 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 62 yards from SJS 35. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 3 FUMBLES. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 3 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 3(1:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 7 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 7(0:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 6 for -1 yard. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 6(0:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 6(0:10 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 35 yards from UNLV 6. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 31 for 10 yards. Team penalty on UNLV Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UNLV 31.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 26(0:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither 85-B.Foley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(15:00 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 35 yards from SJS 40 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 36-C.Magyar.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:55 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 30(14:25 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 30(14:20 - 4th) 19-H.Hicken punts 34 yards from UNLV 30 to SJS 36 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 35 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(13:53 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 38 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(13:30 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 36 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:49 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:42 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to SJS 33 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 33(11:59 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to SJS 24 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(11:27 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 21 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 21(10:50 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Zeon.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 21(10:45 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 4 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UNLV 4(10:14 - 4th) 8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 2(10:09 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 8-C.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct.
|
PAT Good
|(10:09 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:09 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 20. 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at UNLV 40 for 40 yards. Penalty on SJS 35-L.Burkes Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 40.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(10:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 43 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 43(9:25 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 40 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:50 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to UNLV 35 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 35(8:22 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to UNLV 33 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SJST 33(7:42 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - SJST 33(7:37 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump runs ob at UNLV 28 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(7:06 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to UNLV 25 for 3 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 25(6:25 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:17 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good. Team penalty on UNLV Offside declined.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:17 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:17 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(5:44 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 88-S.Zeon. 88-S.Zeon to UNLV 27 for -1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 27(5:01 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to UNLV 33 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 33(4:20 - 4th) 19-H.Hicken punts 47 yards from UNLV 33 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(4:14 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 29 for 9 yards. Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 11 - SJST 19(3:53 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 21 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 21(3:10 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - SJST 21(3:04 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 19 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - SJST 19(2:55 - 4th) 43-A.Galland punts 51 yards from SJS 19 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(2:49 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 30(2:49 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 38 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 38(2:27 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 41 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(2:15 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 48 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 48(1:53 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 48(1:48 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 45 for 7 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(1:32 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SJS 7 for 38 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - UNLV 7(1:25 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 1 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 1(1:19 - 4th) 8-C.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:15 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (8 plays, -3 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 8 for 7 yards.
|
+80 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 8(1:12 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton pushed ob at UNLV 12 for 80 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(1:12 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 12. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(1:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to UNLV 18 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 18(0:54 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 18(0:49 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at UNLV 8 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - SJST 8(0:41 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to UNLV 5 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SJST 5(0:17 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - SJST 5(0:12 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 94-K.Uasike at UNLV 5. 94-K.Uasike to UNLV 5 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|21
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|19
|6
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|564
|455
|Total Plays
|77
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|252
|Rush Attempts
|21
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|465
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|37-56
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-115
|11-76
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|6-42.3
|Return Yards
|64
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-54
|3-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|4-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|465
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|564
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|37/56
|465
|3
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|16
|78
|1
|17
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Snyder 55 T
|J. Snyder
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|12
|133
|1
|25
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|6
|119
|0
|80
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|5
|78
|1
|65
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|6
|70
|0
|16
|
B. Foley 85 TE
|B. Foley
|3
|37
|1
|26
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Snyder 55 T
|J. Snyder
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Galland 43 P
|A. Galland
|4
|42.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Zigler 2 CB
|Z. Zigler
|2
|7.0
|7
|0
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|21/36
|203
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|27
|186
|3
|51
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|7
|44
|0
|26
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|3
|23
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Grimes 4 WR
|R. Grimes
|6
|130
|1
|38
|
M. Stevenson 2 WR
|M. Stevenson
|6
|44
|0
|15
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|6
|1
|7
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|3
|1
|0
|6
|
J. Neal 41 FB
|J. Neal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Austrie 17 DB
|E. Austrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Flowers 7 DB
|J. Flowers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. White 16 LB
|J. White
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Hicken 19 P
|H. Hicken
|6
|42.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Flowers 7 DB
|J. Flowers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
-
FAU
TXSA
33
18
4th 8:42 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
13
3rd 10:47 ESP2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
13
3
3rd 9:17 FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
13
3rd 15:00 CBSS
-
ARK
1LSU
6
28
3rd 14:29 ESPN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
14
10
2nd 1:32 SECN
-
HOU
TULSA
14
7
2nd 1:15 ESPU
-
6OREG
ARIZST
7
10
2nd 2:00 ABC
-
ABIL
MISSST
0
21
2nd 3:12 SECN
-
DUKE
WAKE
10
13
2nd 0:46 ACCN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
21
2nd 11:46 FOX
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
077.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047 O/U
-1.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK