Vanderbilt earns win for its beleaguered coach

  • Nov 23, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Four days ago, Vanderbilt’s athletic director issued public support for his beleaguered football coach.

The Commodores responded with a 38-0 win over East Tennessee State in Vanderbilt’s home finale on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a redshirt senior from nearby Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

He moved into sixth place in career yards at Vanderbilt with 2,259.

“We had some opportunities to get the ball to our playmakers and that’s what you want to see from this football team,” said Commodores coach Derek Mason, who is headed for his sixth straight losing season. “We just need to continue to build off this one. I think we still need to be better in some areas.”

The Buccaneers ended their season with their first shutout loss since 2016.

ETSU’s Quay Holmes, who rushed for a school-record 255 yards in last week’s win over Mercer, was held to a season-low 10 yards on 11 carries.

“Vandy, they just came out and they really challenged us to be able to move the ball running it and they challenged us to make plays through the air,” Holmes said. “They were definitely loading the box, playing up from what I saw and bringing a lot of people to the show when it came to running the ball.”

The Commodores (3-8) held the Buccaneers (3-9) to 105 yards in total offense.

Vanderbilt’s defense recorded season-highs for sacks (six) and tackles for loss (12).

“Vanderbilt is bigger, stronger and faster than what we see week-in, week-out,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “They knew if they could stop us from running the ball, quarterback and wide receivers weren’t our strengths right now. I thought they tried to load the box a little bit the first half, but I think they figured out they didn’t necessarily have to and then they sat back and made sure they didn’t give up any big plays.”

The Commodores won their ninth straight against an opponent from Tennessee and improved to 35-6 against Southern Conference teams.

The Commodores took a 14-0 halftime lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Riley Neal to Jared Pinkney in the first quarter and Vaughn’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Vaughn increased the Commodores’ lead to 21-0 with a 75-yard run, his longest of the season, down the left side on the first play of the second half.

Tight end Jared Pinkney made his first two TD receptions of the season. In addition to the first-quarter score, he had a 7-yard reception in the end zone that stretched the Commodores’ lead to 31-0 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

Neal passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns for the Commodores.

THE TAKEAWAY

East Tennessee State: The Buccaneers never got anything going offensively, managing just 37 running yards against one of FBS’ worst rush defenses.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores’ struggling offense finally showed some life after scoring only two TDs in the previous three games.

IT’S ALL ABOUT FINISHING

Vanderbilt’s defense only allowed nine yards in the second half.

“It’s really about understanding finishing,” Commodores linebacker Caleb Peart said. “I think when there’s only so many games left in the season, you really have to understand what you’re playing for. Obviously, there isn’t a bowl game, but we’re still playing for something bigger than ourselves and I think guys are very committed and did their job very well tonight.”

VANDY’S MOMENTUM

Vaughn hopes the win over ETSU will give Vanderbilt a little momentum entering its in-state rivalry with Tennessee on Saturday.

“It’s very important that as a team we’re coming off a big win,” Vaughn said. “I feel that this is something that we needed going into a rivalry game and we’re going to keep preparing.”

UP NEXT

East Tennessee State: Three Buccaneers will compete in the FCS Bowl on Dec. 8.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit Tennessee in their finale Saturday with wins in three straight and five of the last seven in the series.

---

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 60 yards from VAN 35. 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 20 for 15 yards (42-C.Coleman8-L.Paulino-Bell).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 20
(14:55 - 1st) 5-T.Mitchell complete to 89-A.Spagnoletti. 89-A.Spagnoletti to ETSU 45 for 25 yards (16-B.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ETNST 45
(14:18 - 1st) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Saylors.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ETNST 45
(14:12 - 1st) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 44 for -1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
-2 YD
3 & 11 - ETNST 44
(13:25 - 1st) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 42 for -2 yards (48-A.Mintze21-K.Hebert).
Punt
4 & 13 - ETNST 42
(12:42 - 1st) 83-G. Taylor punts 38 yards from ETSU 42. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 37 for 17 yards (48-J.Martin).

VANDY Commodores
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(12:29 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 8 yards (7-Q.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 45
(11:54 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 48 for 3 yards (49-J.Maduafokwa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(11:21 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 48
(11:15 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 50 for 2 yards (51-A.Rowan).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - VANDY 50
(10:31 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to ETSU 42 for 8 yards (19-D.Henderson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(9:50 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at ETSU 31 for 11 yards (26-A.Smith).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31
(9:15 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:02 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:02 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 14 for 14 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 14
(8:57 - 1st) 1-Q.Holmes pushed ob at ETSU 16 for 2 yards (16-B.Anderson).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - ETNST 16
(8:20 - 1st) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 15 for -1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+18 YD
3 & 9 - ETNST 15
(7:34 - 1st) 2-T.Riddell complete to 1-Q.Holmes. 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 33 for 18 yards (26-A.Orji).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ETNST 33
(6:51 - 1st) 2-T.Riddell incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Coffee.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ETNST 33
(6:44 - 1st) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 35 for 2 yards (55-D.Davis9-C.Peart).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ETNST 35
(6:04 - 1st) 2-T.Riddell incomplete. Intended for 44-N.Adkins.
Punt
4 & 8 - ETNST 35
(5:54 - 1st) 83-G. Taylor punts 10 yards from ETSU 35 out of bounds at the ETSU 45.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(5:48 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 45
(5:41 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to ETSU 47 for -2 yards (54-C.Lakes49-J.Maduafokwa).
Sack
3 & 12 - VANDY 47
(4:57 - 1st) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 47 for -6 yards (59-J.Porter).
Punt
4 & 18 - VANDY 47
(4:21 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 26 yards from VAN 47 out of bounds at the ETSU 27.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 27
(4:12 - 1st) 5-T.Mitchell complete to 89-A.Spagnoletti. 89-A.Spagnoletti to ETSU 35 for 8 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - ETNST 35
(3:32 - 1st) 8-J.Saylors pushed ob at ETSU 47 for 12 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 47
(2:54 - 1st) 8-J.Saylors to VAN 49 for 4 yards (90-C.Tidd17-F.Afemui).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ETNST 49
(2:17 - 1st) 48-J.Martin to VAN 44 for 5 yards (94-R.Reitmaier55-D.Davis).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ETNST 44
(1:37 - 1st) 1-Q.Holmes to VAN 42 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 42
(0:57 - 1st) 5-T.Mitchell complete to 37-D.Pierson. 37-D.Pierson to VAN 39 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ETNST 39
(0:17 - 1st) 8-J.Saylors to VAN 37 for 2 yards (41-E.McAllister).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - ETNST 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Mitchell complete to 14-K.Coffee. 14-K.Coffee to VAN 21 for 16 yards (5-D.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 21
(14:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Saylors to VAN 16 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo90-C.Tidd).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ETNST 16
(13:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Saylors to VAN 13 for 3 yards (21-K.Hebert).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ETNST 13
(12:56 - 2nd) 8-J.Saylors to VAN 12 for 1 yard (7-D.Moore).

VANDY Commodores
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
4 & 1 - VANDY 12
(12:15 - 2nd) 82-T.Keltner 29 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 90-C.Tidd. 21-K.Hebert to VAN 26 for 14 yards (5-T.Mitchell).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26
(12:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 25 for -1 yard (54-C.Lakes45-N.Player).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 25
(11:24 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney to VAN 29 for 4 yards (30-D.Manuel).
+27 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 29
(10:39 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal scrambles pushed ob at ETSU 44 for 27 yards (26-A.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44
(9:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow pushed ob at ETSU 39 for 5 yards (22-Z.Yancey).
Penalty
2 & 5 - VANDY 39
(9:17 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to ETSU 20 for 19 yards (7-Q.Smith). Penalty on VAN 80-J.Pinkney Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ETSU 39. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 44
(8:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to ETSU 44 for no gain (99-B.Bockrath).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 44
(8:11 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at ETSU 36 for 8 yards (22-Z.Yancey).
+22 YD
4 & 2 - VANDY 36
(7:26 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney pushed ob at ETSU 14 for 22 yards (9-T.Murphy).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 14
(6:49 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to ETSU 2 for 12 yards (26-A.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - VANDY 2
(6:12 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 2nd) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to ETSU End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25
(6:05 - 2nd) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 26 for 1 yard (94-R.Reitmaier).
Sack
2 & 9 - ETNST 26
(5:26 - 2nd) 2-T.Riddell sacked at ETSU 17 for -9 yards (9-C.Peart).
No Gain
3 & 18 - ETNST 17
(4:45 - 2nd) 2-T.Riddell incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Holmes.
Punt
4 & 18 - ETNST 17
(4:38 - 2nd) 83-G. Taylor punts 40 yards from ETSU 17. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 39 for -4 yards (48-J.Martin30-D.Manuel). Team penalty on VAN Running into kicker declined.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39
(4:24 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 36 for -3 yards (13-J.Lewis54-C.Lakes).
Sack
2 & 13 - VANDY 36
(3:43 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 32 for -4 yards (49-J.Maduafokwa).
+10 YD
3 & 17 - VANDY 32
(3:07 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 42 for 10 yards (59-J.Porter).
Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 42
(2:20 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 36 yards from VAN 42 to ETSU 22 fair catch by 17-M.McGue.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 22
(2:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 25 for 3 yards (48-A.Mintze91-D.Birchmeier).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ETNST 25
(2:03 - 2nd) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Spagnoletti.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - ETNST 25
(1:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Mitchell scrambles to ETSU 34 for 9 yards (41-E.McAllister).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ETNST 34
(1:34 - 2nd) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 44-N.Adkins.
Sack
2 & 10 - ETNST 34
(1:29 - 2nd) 5-T.Mitchell sacked at ETSU 23 for -11 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo21-K.Hebert).
No Gain
3 & 21 - ETNST 23
(1:23 - 2nd) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Saylors.
Punt
4 & 21 - ETNST 23
(1:18 - 2nd) 83-G. Taylor punts 27 yards from ETSU 23 Downed at the ETSU 50.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 50
(1:13 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to ETSU 38 for 12 yards (7-Q.Smith22-Z.Yancey). Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen Holding 10 yards enforced at ETSU 50. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - VANDY 40
(0:39 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 20 - VANDY 40
(0:33 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
+5 YD
3 & 20 - VANDY 40
(0:27 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 5 yards (22-Z.Yancey).
Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 45
(0:17 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 45. 17-M.McGue to ETSU 14 for 1 yard (15-E.Hamilton).

ETNST Buccaneers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 14
(0:09 - 2nd) kneels at ETSU 13 for -1 yard.

VANDY Commodores
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 96-L.Kunak kicks 65 yards from ETSU 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:47 - 3rd) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:47 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to ETSU End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25
(14:47 - 3rd) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 36 for 11 yards (38-G.Barksdale).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 36
(14:10 - 3rd) 5-T.Mitchell complete to 48-J.Martin. 48-J.Martin pushed ob at ETSU 34 for -2 yards (9-C.Peart).
Sack
2 & 12 - ETNST 34
(13:27 - 3rd) 5-T.Mitchell sacked at ETSU 27 for -7 yards (94-R.Reitmaier21-K.Hebert).
-6 YD
3 & 19 - ETNST 27
(12:46 - 3rd) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 21 for -6 yards (41-E.McAllister).
Punt
4 & 25 - ETNST 21
(12:09 - 3rd) 83-G. Taylor punts 48 yards from ETSU 21 Downed at the VAN 31.

VANDY Commodores
- FG (12 plays, 47 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31
(11:59 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 5 yards (26-A.Smith).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 36
(11:22 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at VAN 46 for 10 yards (26-A.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 46
(10:46 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for -2 yards (54-C.Lakes30-D.Manuel). Penalty on VAN 72-D.Dawkins Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 46. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - VANDY 36
(10:18 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 2 yards (7-Q.Smith).
+12 YD
2 & 18 - VANDY 38
(9:39 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb pushed ob at ETSU 50 for 12 yards (7-Q.Smith).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 50
(8:50 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney to ETSU 38 for 12 yards (13-J.Lewis99-B.Bockrath).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38
(8:07 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal to ETSU 35 for 3 yards (54-C.Lakes49-J.Maduafokwa).
No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 35
(7:19 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 35
(7:14 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to ETSU 27 for 8 yards (13-J.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27
(6:37 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 27
(6:31 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to ETSU 22 for 5 yards (7-Q.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 22
(5:51 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - VANDY 22
(5:45 - 3rd) 98-R.Guay 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:38 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 40 yards from VAN 35 to ETSU 25 fair catch by 1-Q.Holmes.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25
(5:38 - 3rd) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 26 for 1 yard (55-D.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ETNST 26
(5:04 - 3rd) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Coffee.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ETNST 26
(4:57 - 3rd) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Spagnoletti.
Punt
4 & 9 - ETNST 26
(4:50 - 3rd) 83-G. Taylor punts 42 yards from ETSU 26. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 36 for 4 yards (45-N.Player).

VANDY Commodores
- TD (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(4:49 - 3rd) 11-J.Shelton-Mosley pushed ob at VAN 41 for 5 yards (26-A.Smith48-J.Martin).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 41
(4:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to ETSU 50 for 9 yards (26-A.Smith).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 50
(3:55 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to ETSU 7 for 43 yards (13-J.Lewis).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - VANDY 7
(3:17 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 3rd) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:11 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to ETSU End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25
(3:11 - 3rd) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 24 for -1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
No Gain
2 & 11 - ETNST 24
(2:29 - 3rd) 2-T.Riddell incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Huzzie.
Sack
3 & 11 - ETNST 24
(2:18 - 3rd) 2-T.Riddell sacked at ETSU 17 for -7 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo41-E.McAllister).
Punt
4 & 18 - ETNST 17
(1:42 - 3rd) 83-G. Taylor punts 44 yards from ETSU 17. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley pushed ob at VAN 44 for 5 yards (45-N.Player).

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (11 plays, 11 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44
(1:28 - 3rd) 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 48 for 4 yards (7-Q.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 48
(0:53 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to ETSU 47 for 5 yards (19-D.Henderson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - VANDY 47
(0:10 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to ETSU 47 for no gain (19-D.Henderson22-Z.Yancey).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - VANDY 47
(15:00 - 4th) 6-R.Neal to ETSU 45 for 2 yards (45-N.Player).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(14:23 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to ETSU 44 for 1 yard (30-D.Manuel).
No Gain
2 & 9 - VANDY 44
(13:59 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 44
(13:51 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to ETSU 34 for 10 yards (7-Q.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 34
(13:23 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to ETSU 34 for no gain (51-A.Rowan).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 34
(12:39 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to ETSU 32 for 2 yards (45-N.Player).
Penalty
3 & 8 - VANDY 32
(11:57 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles pushed ob at ETSU 21 for 11 yards (13-J.Lewis). Penalty on VAN 77-D.Cochran Holding 10 yards enforced at ETSU 32. No Play.
-3 YD
3 & 18 - VANDY 42
(11:25 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to ETSU 45 for -3 yards (30-D.Manuel).
Punt
4 & 21 - VANDY 45
(10:38 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 32 yards from ETSU 45 to ETSU 13 fair catch by 17-M.McGue.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 13
(10:29 - 4th) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 22 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ETNST 22
(9:50 - 4th) 48-J.Martin to ETSU 28 for 6 yards (7-D.Moore).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ETNST 28
(9:26 - 4th) Team penalty on ETSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at ETSU 28. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ETNST 23
(9:03 - 4th) 5-T.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Saylors.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - ETNST 23
(8:58 - 4th) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 26 for 3 yards (3-T.Daley).
Sack
3 & 12 - ETNST 26
(8:11 - 4th) 5-T.Mitchell sacked at ETSU 19 for -7 yards (48-A.Mintze10-D.Odeyingbo).
Punt
4 & 19 - ETNST 19
(7:30 - 4th) 83-G. Taylor punts 53 yards from ETSU 19 Downed at the VAN 28.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 28
(7:16 - 4th) 15-A.Walters complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 47 for 19 yards (22-Z.Yancey26-A.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 47
(6:32 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to ETSU 49 for 4 yards (12-M.Woods).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 49
(5:51 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to ETSU 47 for 2 yards (22-Z.Yancey30-D.Manuel).
No Gain
3 & 4 - VANDY 47
(5:07 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
Punt
4 & 4 - VANDY 47
(5:01 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 35 yards from ETSU 47 to ETSU 12 fair catch by 17-M.McGue.

ETNST Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 12
(4:53 - 4th) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 14 for 2 yards (57-J.Sa'o88-M.Owusu).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ETNST 14
(4:11 - 4th) 1-Q.Holmes to ETSU 14 for no gain (15-E.Hamilton).
Sack
3 & 8 - ETNST 14
(3:48 - 4th) 15-C.Thrasher sacked at ETSU 12 for -2 yards (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
Punt
4 & 10 - ETNST 12
(3:07 - 4th) 83-G. Taylor punts 35 yards from ETSU 12. 7-C.Johnson to ETSU 34 for 13 yards (30-D.Manuel).

VANDY Commodores
- TD (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34
(2:54 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to ETSU 31 for 3 yards (12-M.Woods).
+31 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 31
(2:18 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:03 - 4th) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

ETNST Buccaneers
- End of Game (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:03 - 4th) 98-R.Guay kicks 40 yards from VAN 35 to ETSU 25 fair catch by 1-Q.Holmes.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25
(2:03 - 4th) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 28 for 3 yards (8-L.Paulino-Bell44-C.James).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ETNST 28
(1:19 - 4th) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 31 for 3 yards (57-J.Sa'o).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - ETNST 31
(0:37 - 4th) 8-J.Saylors to ETSU 34 for 3 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:03
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 2:18
25-M.Pryor runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
34
yds
00:51
pos
0
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:11
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 3:17
6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
64
yds
01:38
pos
0
30
Field Goal 5:45
98-R.Guay 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
57
yds
06:14
pos
0
24
Point After TD 14:47
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 15:00
5-K.Vaughn runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:13
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:05
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:12
5-K.Vaughn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
06:00
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:02
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:15
6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
03:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 17
Rushing 5 9
Passing 3 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 80 408
Total Plays 52 57
Avg Gain 1.5 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 37 220
Rush Attempts 35 31
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 7.1
Net Yards Passing 43 188
Comp. - Att. 6-17 17-26
Yards Per Pass 2.5 7.2
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-35
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-37.4 5-34.2
Return Yards 30 35
Punts - Returns 1-1 5-35
Kickoffs - Returns 2-29 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
ETSU 3-9 00000
Vanderbilt 3-8 7717738
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, Tennessee
 43 PASS YDS 188
37 RUSH YDS 220
80 TOTAL YDS 408
ETSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Mitchell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 50 0 0 76.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 50 0 0 76.7
T. Mitchell 5/12 50 0 0
T. Riddell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 18 0 0 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 18 0 0 50.2
T. Riddell 1/5 18 0 0
C. Thrasher 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thrasher 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Saylors 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 51 0
J. Saylors 14 51 0 12
J. Martin 48 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Martin 2 11 0 6
Q. Holmes 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 10 0
Q. Holmes 11 10 0 11
C. Thrasher 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Thrasher 1 -2 0 -2
T. Mitchell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
T. Mitchell 4 -16 0 9
T. Riddell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
T. Riddell 2 -16 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Spagnoletti 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
A. Spagnoletti 2 33 0 25
Q. Holmes 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
Q. Holmes 1 18 0 18
K. Coffee 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Coffee 1 16 0 16
D. Pierson 37 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Pierson 1 3 0 3
J. Saylors 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Saylors 0 0 0 0
W. Huzzie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Huzzie 0 0 0 0
N. Adkins 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Adkins 0 0 0 0
J. Martin 48 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Martin 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Smith 7-1 0.0 0
Q. Smith 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Q. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
Z. Yancey 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Z. Yancey 5-2 0.0 0
J. Lewis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
D. Henderson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Henderson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Lakes 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Lakes 3-1 0.0 0
D. Manuel 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Manuel 3-2 0.0 0
J. Maduafokwa 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Maduafokwa 2-2 1.0 0
M. Woods 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
N. Player 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Player 2-0 0.0 0
A. Rowan 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Rowan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Porter 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Porter 2-0 1.0 0
B. Bockrath 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Bockrath 1-1 0.0 0
J. Martin 48 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Keltner 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
T. Keltner 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Taylor 83 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 37.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 37.4 0
G. Taylor 9 37.4 0 53
L. Bowers 6 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 27.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 27.0 0
L. Bowers 1 27.0 0 27
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Holmes 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 15 0
Q. Holmes 2 14.5 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McGue 17 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
M. McGue 1 1.0 1 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 179 2 0 156.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 179 2 0 156.8
R. Neal 16/24 179 2 0
A. Walters 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 0 129.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 0 129.8
A. Walters 1/2 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 139 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 139 2
K. Vaughn 14 139 2 75
M. Pryor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 34 1
M. Pryor 2 34 1 31
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
R. Neal 6 24 0 27
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Marlow 3 11 0 5
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 5 0 5
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Lipscomb 1 4 0 4
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Brooks 4 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 2
J. Pinkney 5 76 2 31
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 0
K. Lipscomb 6 75 0 43
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
C. Pierce 1 19 0 19
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Johnson 2 13 0 8
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 10 0 10
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Vaughn 1 8 0 8
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bresnahan 0 0 0 0
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Brooks 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
D. Odeyingbo 4-3 1.5 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 4-0 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
E. McAllister 3-1 0.5 0
J. Sa'o 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sa'o 2-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Davis 2-1 0.0 0
E. Hamilton 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Peart 2-1 1.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 2-0 0.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
R. Reitmaier 2-1 0.5 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Mintze 2-1 0.5 0
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Paulino-Bell 2-0 1.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
G. Barksdale 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Barksdale 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
K. Hebert 1-3 1.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 1-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Daley 1-0 0.0 0
An. Orji 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
M. Owusu 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Owusu 0-1 0.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Afemui 0-1 0.0 0
C. James 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. James 0-1 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
R. Guay 1/1 40 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 34.2 3
H. Smith 5 34.2 3 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.5 17 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 4 5.5 17 0
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
C. Johnson 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ETNST 20 2:18 4 22 Punt
9:02 ETNST 14 3:08 6 21 Punt
4:12 ETNST 27 3:55 11 61 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:05 ETNST 25 1:27 3 -8 Punt
2:11 ETNST 22 0:53 6 1 Punt
0:09 ETNST 14 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 ETNST 25 2:38 4 -4 Punt
5:38 ETNST 25 0:48 3 1 Punt
3:11 ETNST 25 1:29 3 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 ETNST 13 2:59 6 6 Punt
4:53 ETNST 12 1:46 3 0 Punt
2:03 ETNST 25 1:26 3 9 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 VANDY 37 3:27 7 63 TD
5:48 ETNST 45 1:27 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 VANDY 26 6:00 10 74 TD
4:24 VANDY 39 2:04 3 3 Punt
1:13 ETNST 50 0:56 4 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 25 0:13 1 75 TD
11:59 VANDY 31 6:14 12 47 FG
4:49 VANDY 36 1:38 4 64 TD
1:28 VANDY 44 1:18 11 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:16 VANDY 28 2:15 4 25 Punt
2:54 ETNST 34 0:51 2 34 TD
