|
|
|UCF
|TULANE
UCF keeps title hopes alive with 34-31 win over Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Darriel Mack Jr. threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and Central Florida held off Tulane 34-31 on Saturday to keep its hopes for a third straight American Athletic Conference championship alive.
Tulane scored 24 second-half points and closed to the final tally after UCF recovered an onside kick.
The Knights (8-3, 5-2) entered having lost three games by a combined seven points but jumped to a 10-0 lead after Dylan Barnas's 35-yard field goal and Gabriel's 23-yard scoring pass to Marlon Williams (nine catches for 119 yards). Otis Anderson's 44-yard scoring run put the Knights up 17-7 at halftime.
Mack scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and his 2-yard pass to Anthony Roberson gave the Knights a 31-17 lead before Barnas kicked what proved to be the winning 26-yard field goal.
Stephon Huderson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score for Tulane (6-5, 3-4). Corey Dauphine ran for two TDs and the Green Wave closed to 34-24 after his 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
After stopping the Knights on downs, Tulane's Justin McMillan threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey on fourth-and-goal with 26 seconds to play and UCF recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.
Gabriel was 24 of 46 for 317 passing yards for UCF.
McMillan was 13 of 27 for 181 yards passing and rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries for Tulane.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Missed FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 5 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(14:44 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 48 for 18 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(14:21 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 49 for 1 yard (7-K.Turnier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 49(13:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 49(13:44 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to UCF 37 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:30 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 37 for no gain (96-S.Zayas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:02 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 32 for 5 yards (3-A.Collier27-R.Grant).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 32(12:30 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 28 for 4 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 28(11:55 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 25 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(11:30 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(11:23 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 22 for 3 yards (27-R.Grant5-R.Charlton).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 22(11:01 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 21 for 1 yard (54-C.Goode).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 21(10:22 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UCF
Knights
- FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(10:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins to UCF 40 for 19 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(9:56 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins to UCF 40 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 40(9:47 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 49 for 9 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 49(9:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 45 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 2-P.Hall Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TUL 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(9:21 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 30(9:21 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to TUL 26 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 26(9:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Killins.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - UCF 26(9:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to TUL 19 for 7 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(9:01 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to TUL 17 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 17(8:37 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCF 17(8:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UCF 17(8:09 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 23 for 21 yards (41-A.Swenson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(8:04 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 37 for 14 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(7:59 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to UCF 47 for 16 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(7:35 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 48 for -1 yard (14-N.Clarke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 48(7:06 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Wallace.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 48(6:33 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to UCF 38 for 10 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 38(5:50 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to UCF 38 for no gain (10-E.Gilyard44-N.Evans).
UCF
Knights
- TD (10 plays, 62 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(5:44 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 38(5:40 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 45 for 7 yards (37-M.Clark).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 45(5:20 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 44 for 11 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(5:00 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 35 for 9 yards (37-M.Clark).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 35(4:45 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 34 for 1 yard (35-L.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(4:38 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 34(4:31 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 72-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 34. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 39(4:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 30 for 9 yards (37-M.Clark).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 30(4:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 23 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(4:02 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:58 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:58 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 27 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant89-A.Roberson). Penalty on TUL 52-S.Haynesworth Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 15(3:36 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 25 for 10 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:15 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 27 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant12-E.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 27(2:39 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 27-Y.Booker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 27(2:34 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 43 yards from TUL 27 to UCF 30 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(2:26 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 25 for -5 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 25(1:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 39 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 39(1:38 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 43 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(1:27 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 43(1:20 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 44 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCF 44(1:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCF 44(0:59 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 36 yards from UCF 44 out of bounds at the TUL 20. Team penalty on TUL Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 20.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(0:52 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 15 for 5 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 15(0:19 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 5 for -10 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - TULANE 5(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 26 for 21 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(14:32 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 26 for no gain (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(14:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Bradwell.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 26(14:04 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 28 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 28(13:24 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 66 yards from TUL 28 to the UCF 6 downed by 36-C.Kuerschen.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 6(13:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 12 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 12(12:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 8 for -4 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCF 8(12:18 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCF 8(12:14 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 45 yards from UCF 8. 15-J.Robertson to UCF 42 for 11 yards (83-R.O'Keefe).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 42 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(12:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to UCF 35 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 35(11:45 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 25 for 10 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(11:28 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 21 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune94-A.Montalvo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 21(11:05 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 16 for 5 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 16(10:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 16 for no gain (96-S.Zayas).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 16(10:25 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 14 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 14(10:06 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 14(10:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:53 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:53 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(9:53 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 22 for -3 yards (77-J.Johnson33-T.Barge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UCF 22(9:34 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UCF 22(9:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hescock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCF 22(9:26 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 29 yards from UCF 22 to TUL 49 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(9:18 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 50 for 1 yard (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 50(8:58 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 49 for 1 yard (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 49(8:27 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 47 for 2 yards (93-L.Woodson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 47(7:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from UCF 47 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(7:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 25 for 5 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 25(7:24 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 42 for 17 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(7:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 44 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(6:31 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:19 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 45 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(5:59 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 43 for -2 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 43(5:33 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 50 for 7 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 50(5:16 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 33 for 17 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(4:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 31 for 2 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 31(4:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 31(4:09 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 34 for -3 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 34(3:31 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 27-Y.Booker.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (13 plays, 34 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(3:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Killins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 34(3:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 40 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 40(3:03 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 46 for 6 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(2:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Killins.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 46(2:41 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 43 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(2:20 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 43. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 48(1:59 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TUL 42 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 42(1:55 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 32 for 10 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(1:23 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 32(1:16 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 27 for 5 yards (45-M.Lawal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 27(0:57 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UCF 27(0:54 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - UCF 32(0:54 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(0:48 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 42 for 10 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(0:36 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 36 for -6 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 36(0:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 26 for -10 yards. Penalty on TUL 12-J.McMillan Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TUL 26.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TUL 33-T.Barge Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 30(14:35 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 36 for 6 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 36(14:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 46 for 10 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(13:55 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 45 for 9 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 45(13:25 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 46 for -1 yard (25-W.Harper).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 46(13:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 36 for 10 yards (24-D.Williams).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(12:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 40 for -4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UCF 40(12:28 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCF 40(12:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TUL 31 for 9 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+30 YD
|
4 & 5 - UCF 31(11:38 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 1 for 30 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UCF 1(11:18 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 2 for -1 yard (45-M.Lawal). Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at TUL 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UCF 1(10:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack to TUL 1 for no gain (7-P.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(10:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:40 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 5-S.Huderson runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:27 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:27 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(10:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 24 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 24(9:40 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 26 for 2 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 26(8:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 34 for 8 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 34(8:40 - 3rd) Team penalty on UCF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCF 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 29(8:40 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 27 yards from UCF 29 to TUL 44 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(8:33 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 48 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 48(8:08 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 43 for 9 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(7:55 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 40 for 3 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 40(7:36 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 30 for 10 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(7:11 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 17 for 13 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 17(6:49 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 18 for -1 yard (44-N.Evans).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 18(6:13 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to UCF 15 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 15(5:32 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to UCF 12 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UCF 12(4:55 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to TUL 17 for 58 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(4:24 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 8 for 9 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 8(4:08 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 6 for 2 yards (45-M.Lawal).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TULANE 6(3:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 5 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 5(3:14 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack to TUL 2 for 3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 2(2:50 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 2 for no gain (33-T.Barge).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 2(2:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack complete to 89-A.Roberson. 89-A.Roberson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:04 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:04 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 27 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 27(1:36 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 31 for 4 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - UCF 31(1:10 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 22 for -9 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCF 22(0:36 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 64 yards from TUL 22. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 50 for 36 yards (97-R.Wright).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(0:18 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to UCF 50 for no gain (55-M.Hinton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 46 for 4 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 46(14:17 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 46(14:13 - 4th) Team penalty on UCF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 46. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 49(14:13 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 36 yards from UCF 49 to TUL 15 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
UCF
Knights
- FG (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 15(14:05 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Bradwell. Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 8 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - UCF 7(13:58 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - UCF 7(13:55 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 23 for 16 yards (12-E.Mitchell). Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 3 yards enforced at TUL 7. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - UCF 4(13:33 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 11 for 7 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UCF 11(13:02 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Dauphine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UCF 11(12:57 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 43 yards from TUL 11 Downed at the UCF 46.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(12:48 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(12:44 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 77-J.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 46. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 41(12:44 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 48 for 7 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 48(12:18 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to TUL 12 for 40 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(11:36 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 9 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample24-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 9(10:57 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 9(10:53 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 9(10:47 - 4th) 39-D.Barnas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (11 plays, 20 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:43 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:43 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 42 for 17 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(10:20 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to UCF 49 for 9 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 49(9:54 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 47 for -4 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 47(9:16 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 10-D.Bradwell. 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 47 for 6 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(8:52 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to UCF 46 for 1 yard (12-E.Mitchell30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 46(8:28 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 44 for 2 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCF 44(8:06 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 43 for 1 yard (94-A.Montalvo).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 6 - UCF 43(7:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 23 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(7:24 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to UCF 7 for 16 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(7:08 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:03 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 15 yards from TUL 35 out of bounds at the TUL 50.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(7:03 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 36 for 9 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 36(6:20 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 29 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(5:40 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to TUL 28 for 1 yard (7-P.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 28(5:33 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 27 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams5-C.Sample).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 27(5:28 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to TUL 23 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 23(5:21 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to TUL 14 for 9 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 14(4:42 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 15 FUMBLES. 24-B.Thompson to TUL 15 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 15(3:58 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to TUL 8 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen). Penalty on UCF 65-C.Schneider Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 21 - TULANE 25(3:29 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 28 for -3 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - TULANE 28(2:39 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 20 for 8 yards (9-J.Monroe33-T.Barge).
|
-5 YD
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 20(1:52 - 4th) 81-A.Harris to TUL 25 FUMBLES. 81-A.Harris to TUL 25 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- End of Game (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:49 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCF 26 for 49 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 26(1:34 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 26(1:29 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to UCF 20 for 6 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 20(1:12 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McMillan.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - UCF 20(1:09 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to UCF 10 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(0:56 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to UCF 7 for 3 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCF 7(0:41 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCF 7(0:36 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - UCF 7(0:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 9 yards from TUL 35. 2-O.Anderson to TUL 44 for no gain.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(0:26 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel kneels at TUL 49 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|12
|13
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-21
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|5-7
|Total Net Yards
|484
|377
|Total Plays
|89
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|221
|Rush Attempts
|42
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|319
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|25-47
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|9-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.6
|5-52.6
|Return Yards
|36
|130
|Punts - Returns
|1-36
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-119
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|484
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|24/46
|317
|1
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|12
|58
|0
|11
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|4
|49
|1
|44
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|9
|35
|0
|10
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|7
|18
|0
|8
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|5
|9
|1
|4
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
A. Harris 81 WR
|A. Harris
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|9
|119
|1
|30
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|5
|75
|0
|40
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|72
|0
|58
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|2
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Roberson 89 TE
|A. Roberson
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 96 DL
|S. Zayas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 93 DL
|L. Woodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|2/2
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|13/27
|181
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|23
|102
|0
|20
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|11
|58
|2
|14
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|9
|26
|0
|10
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|7
|24
|0
|16
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|5
|11
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|3
|77
|1
|49
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|4
|43
|0
|16
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hinton 55 DL
|M. Hinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/2
|29
|4/4
|7
|
S. Stockwell 92 K
|S. Stockwell
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
C. Glover 96 K
|C. Glover
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|5
|52.6
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|98.0
|98
|0
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|11.0
|11
|0