|
|
|WASH
|COLO
Montez, Colorado beat Washington 20-14
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Washington needed one more possession to try for the win. Colorado never gave them that chance.
Steve Montez threw for a touchdown and led a long final drive from the shadow of his own end zone to run out the clock as Colorado beat Washington 20-14 Saturday night.
Alex Fontenot added 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries, springing free for a couple of first down runs on the Buffaloes' last drive, which ran off the final 5:09. It began at the Buffaloes 1 and ended with Montez taking a knee at the Huskies 18 to run out the final seconds. The victory for Colorado (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) snapped a nine-game losing streak to Washington (6-5, 3-5).
''At the end of the game, we were able to close it out,'' Colorado coach Mel Tucker said. ''It's a credit to our offensive line and our backs and to our overall determination to finish the game.''
Montez, a senior playing his final home game, finished 17 of 28 for 223 yards passing. He also ran for 56 yards, including a 12-yard scramble that got Colorado's initial first down during the final possession.
''I really didn't have a whole lot to do with that final drive,'' Montez said. ''Our O-line, they absolutely dominated. I'm really proud of our guys up front, how they played in the game and how they finished.''
Jacob Eason was 21 of 34 for 206 yards with a touchdown for the Huskies, whose offense was disrupted by constant pressure from a Colorado defense that produced five sacks. The Huskies were outgained 430-230 and their running game went nowhere, generating 32 yards.
''This is as frustrating a game that we've had since I've been here for sure,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''We had nothing going in the first half, a few things going in the second half, drive down there, turn the ball over. We were just going to get some momentum going and it doesn't happen.''
Trailing by 13, Washington got on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on Richard Newton's short touchdown run, capping a 75-yard drive that was extended by an unnecessary roughness call against Colorado.
Colorado answered with a 2-yard scoring run by Fontenot but the Huskies fought back with another score. Eason converted a fourth-down play with a 9-yard completion to Aaron Fuller and threw a 15-yard touchdown Cade Otton on the next play, pulling the Huskies to within six points with 12:35 remaining.
But Colorado's defense and then its offense shut the door to further scoring by Washington.
Two short field goals by Evan Price and Laviska Shenault's touchdown catch put Colorado up 13-0 at halftime. Shenault managed to gather in the pass in the end zone after it skipped off the top of defensive back Trent McDuffie's shoulder pads.
It was the 61st career touchdown pass by Montez, tops in school history. Kordell Stewart (1991-94) and Mike Moschetti (1998-99) finished their careers at Colorado with 60 scoring passes apiece. Stewart was on hand at the game to serve as an honorary team captain and was among the honorees at halftime in recognition of the 25-year anniversary of the ''Miracle at Michigan'' in which Stewart completed a last-second 64-yard Hail Mary to Michael Westbrook to beat the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: The Huskies struggled to move the ball against Colorado's steady pass rush and could not offset the pressure with their sluggish rushing attack.
Colorado: The Buffaloes kept alive their hopes to become bowl eligible but face a tall order in coming up with that sixth victory. They face No. 7 Utah in a regular season finale next Saturday.
UP NEXT
Washington: Renews in-state rivalry with Washington State on Friday.
Colorado: Plays at No. 7 Utah on Saturday in a regular season finale.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 38 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(14:23 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 38 for no gain (30-K.Manu).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - COLO 38(13:49 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles to WAS 47 for 15 yards. Penalty on COL 58-K.Kutsch Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 38. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - COLO 28(13:29 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault pushed ob at COL 37 for 9 yards (20-A.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - COLO 37(12:47 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 37(12:40 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 62 yards from COL 37 out of bounds at the WAS 1.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 1(12:31 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 2 for 1 yard (3-D.Rakestraw54-T.Lang).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 2(11:56 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 3 for 1 yard (20-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WASH 3(11:19 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton. Penalty on WAS 1-H.Bryant Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WASH 3(11:13 - 1st) 32-J.Whitford punts 35 yards from WAS 3 to WAS 38 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(11:05 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 27 for 11 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 27(10:28 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 25 for 2 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 25(9:53 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles pushed ob at WAS 20 for 5 yards (30-K.Manu).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 20(9:10 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to WAS 10 for 10 yards (20-A.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(8:56 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 10(8:48 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 10 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 10(8:07 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to WAS 5 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - COLO 5(7:27 - 1st) 43-E.Price 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- Interception (13 plays, 6 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 1st) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:23 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to WAS 28 for 3 yards (54-T.Lang).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 28(7:01 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 33 for 5 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 33(6:43 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to WAS 37 for 4 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(6:19 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to COL 34 for 29 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(5:50 - 1st) 2-A.Fuller incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 34(5:43 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to COL 25 for 9 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 25(5:15 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to COL 22 for 3 yards (99-J.Sami91-N.Rodman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 22(4:43 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 22(4:36 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to COL 18 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 18(3:56 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to COL 11 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 11(3:27 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to COL 13 for -2 yards (54-T.Lang).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 13(2:55 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to COL 11 for 2 yards (18-J.Doss).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - WASH 11(2:15 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-N.Landman at COL 10. 53-N.Landman to COL 31 for 21 yards (10-J.Eason).
COLO
Buffaloes
- Downs (13 plays, 54 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 31(2:06 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault pushed ob at COL 31 for no gain (43-J.Sirmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 31(1:35 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 31(1:29 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles to WAS 49 for 20 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 49(0:52 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham pushed ob at WAS 35 for 14 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(0:32 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to WAS 33 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 33(0:01 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to WAS 30 for 3 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 30(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to WAS 28 for 2 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - COLO 28(14:25 - 2nd) 2-L.Shenault to WAS 24 for 4 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(14:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 24(13:59 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to WAS 15 for 9 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - COLO 15(13:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to WAS 13 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon). Penalty on COL 79-H.Paige Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 15. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLO 25(13:18 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez scrambles to WAS 18 for 7 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - COLO 18(12:34 - 2nd) 2-L.Shenault to WAS 15 for 3 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa3-E.Molden).
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(12:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 18 for 3 yards (26-C.Wells). Penalty on WAS 76-L.Wattenberg Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WAS 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WASH 10(11:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASH 10(11:53 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 21 for 11 yards (94-J.Jordan).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - WASH 21(11:09 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 15 for -6 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASH 15(10:31 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 54 yards from WAS 15. 14-D.Stanley pushed ob at COL 39 for 8 yards (23-B.McKinney).
COLO
Buffaloes
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(10:19 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 43 for 4 yards (43-J.Sirmon91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 43(10:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to WAS 33 for 24 yards (16-C.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 33(9:40 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at WAS 26 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - COLO 26(9:11 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 26(9:04 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 5 for 21 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - COLO 5(8:52 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 70-C.Roddick False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 5. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(8:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault. Penalty on WAS 22-T.McDuffie Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WAS 10. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - COLO 2(8:32 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 1 for 1 yard (30-K.Manu).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - COLO 1(7:55 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 1 for no gain (48-E.Ulofoshio). Team penalty on COL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WAS 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 6(7:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 6(7:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - COLO 6(7:21 - 2nd) 43-E.Price 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 37-J.Westover. 37-J.Westover to WAS 27 for 2 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASH 27(6:38 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 27 for no gain (91-N.Rodman).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - WASH 27(6:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 12 for -15 yards. Penalty on WAS 28-R.Newton Holding declined. (54-T.Lang).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - WASH 12(5:57 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 48 yards from WAS 12 to the COL 40 downed by 11-A.Cook.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(5:47 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown pushed ob at COL 50 for 10 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(5:25 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 47 for 3 yards (20-T.Jones). Penalty on COL 56-T.Lynott Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 47.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 17 - COLO 43(5:01 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 49 for 6 yards (5-M.Bryant48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 49(4:16 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to WAS 45 for 6 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLO 45(3:37 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLO 45(3:32 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 38 yards from WAS 45 to WAS 7 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 7(3:25 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 7 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 7(2:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 15 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WASH 15(2:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASH 15(2:30 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 57 yards from WAS 15 to COL 28 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley. Penalty on WAS 48-E.Ulofoshio Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 28.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(2:22 - 2nd) 3-K.Nixon to COL 42 for 4 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio). Penalty on WAS 27-K.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 42.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 48(2:04 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to WAS 39 for 9 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 39(1:46 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:37 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(1:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 19 for -6 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 16 - WASH 19(1:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 37 for 18 yards (26-C.Wells3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(1:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 42 for 5 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 42(1:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason scrambles to COL 39 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 39(0:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - WASH 39(0:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason sacked at COL 50 for -11 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - WASH 50(0:25 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 50 yards from COL 50 to COL End Zone. touchback.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 6:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 23 for -2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - WASH 23(14:26 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 76-L.Wattenberg False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 23. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - WASH 18(14:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs ob at WAS 37 for 19 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(13:54 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 48 for 11 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(13:32 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 48 for no gain (91-N.Rodman36-A.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 48(12:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at COL 49 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASH 49(12:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - WASH 49(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 2-M.Onu Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 49. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(12:09 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to COL 35 for -1 yard (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WASH 35(11:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - WASH 35(11:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to COL 23 for 12 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(11:06 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to COL 22 for 1 yard (20-D.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 22(10:33 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to COL 19 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 19(9:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to COL 8 for 11 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(9:20 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to COL 10 for -2 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 10(8:43 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to COL 1 for 9 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 1(8:07 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:03 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 20-D.Smith to COL 18 for 18 yards (19-K.Gordon3-E.Molden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 18(7:57 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 20 for 2 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLO 20(7:30 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - COLO 20(7:22 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault. Penalty on WAS 90-J.Bronson Offside declined. Penalty on WAS 27-K.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at COL 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(7:16 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 40 for 5 yards (3-E.Molden48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 40(6:36 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 45 for 5 yards (16-C.Williams30-K.Manu).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 45(5:58 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 46 for 9 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 46(5:14 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 36 for 10 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(4:42 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to WAS 18 for 18 yards (16-C.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 18(4:30 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 14 for 4 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 14(3:46 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 6 for 8 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - COLO 6(3:18 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 2 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 2(2:45 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:45 - 3rd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:40 - 3rd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 37 for 12 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(2:13 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 37 for no gain (1-D.Abrams).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 37(1:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to COL 38 for 25 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 38(1:15 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to COL 34 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 34(0:38 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to COL 32 for 2 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 32(0:01 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to COL 30 for 2 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - WASH 30(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to COL 26 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(14:31 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 26(14:26 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to COL 20 for 6 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 20(13:45 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at COL 24 for -4 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 8 - WASH 24(13:05 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to COL 15 for 9 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(12:41 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:35 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:35 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to COL 25 fair catch by 20-D.Smith.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:35 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to WAS 44 for 31 yards (16-C.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(12:20 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 45 for -1 yard (43-J.Sirmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLO 45(11:50 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 45 for no gain (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - COLO 45(11:30 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at WAS 46 for -1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - COLO 46(10:30 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 34 yards from WAS 46 to WAS 12 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 13(10:08 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 22 for 9 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 22(9:50 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to WAS 26 for 4 yards (55-A.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(9:30 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia. Penalty on WAS 66-H.Bainivalu Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WAS 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WASH 21(9:20 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASH 21(9:10 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 23 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman2-M.Onu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WASH 23(8:35 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WASH 23(8:10 - 4th) 32-J.Whitford punts 43 yards from WAS 23 to COL 34 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(7:45 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 40 for 6 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - COLO 40(7:15 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 40(7:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 40(7:05 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 49 yards from COL 40. 2-A.Fuller to COL 37 for 52 yards (99-J.Sami).
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(6:58 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 37(6:50 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to COL 32 for 5 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - WASH 32(6:20 - 4th) 10-J.Eason sacked at COL 45 for -13 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 18 - WASH 45(5:50 - 4th) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at COL 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - WASH 50(5:30 - 4th) 32-J.Whitford punts 49 yards from COL 50 Downed at the COL 1.
COLO
Buffaloes
- End of Game (12 plays, 81 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 1(5:09 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL End Zone for -1 yard. Penalty on WAS 90-J.Bronson Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at COL 1. No Play. (55-R.Bowman).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - COLO 6(5:05 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to COL 18 for 12 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 18(4:39 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 11 FUMBLES (55-R.Bowman). 16-B.Stenstrom to COL 11 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - COLO 11(3:55 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 12 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 16 - COLO 12(3:15 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 39 for 27 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(3:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at WAS 43 for 18 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(2:22 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 39 for 4 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 39(2:14 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 29 for 10 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(1:33 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 22 for 7 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 22(1:27 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 20 for 2 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 20(1:21 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to WAS 17 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(0:42 - 4th) kneels at WAS 18 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|187
|429
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|207
|Rush Attempts
|32
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-68
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|52
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-52
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|5
|82
|0
|29
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|6
|43
|0
|12
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|3
|41
|0
|18
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|3
|25
|1
|15
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
|Ja. Sirmon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 16 DB
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
|B. Potoa'e
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|7
|48.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|17/28
|223
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|24
|105
|1
|21
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|6
|56
|0
|20
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|5
|27
|0
|14
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|7
|100
|1
|39
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|3
|52
|0
|27
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|4
|42
|0
|18
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Doss 18 DE
|J. Doss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 55 DT
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|2/2
|23
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|4
|45.8
|3
|62
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
FAU
TXSA
40
26
Final ESPN+
-
ARK
1LSU
20
56
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
30
27
Final FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
24
30
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
13
15
Final ESPN2
-
HOU
TULSA
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
6OREG
ARIZST
28
31
Final ABC
-
TENN
MIZZOU
24
20
Final SECN
-
DUKE
WAKE
27
39
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
45
Final SECN+
-
TCU
9OKLA
24
28
Final FOX
-
OREGST
WASHST
53
54
Final PACN
-
WASH
COLO
14
20
Final ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
35
7
Final FS1
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
56
21
Final CBSSN
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
35
28
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
HAWAII
11
14
Final