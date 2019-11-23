Drive Chart
FAU
TXSA

Robison throws for 336 yards; FAU cruises past UTSA 40-26

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Chris Robison threw for 336 yards and a score, BJ Emmons had two touchdowns runs and Florida Atlantic rolled passed UTSA 40-26 on Saturday night.

The Owls (8-3, 6-1) have won four straight games and sit alone atop the Conference USA East Division standings. UTSA (4-7, 3-4) has lost three of its last four.

FAU built a 17-3 halftime lead and stretched it to 33-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

Emmons scored on 32- and 5-yard runs, and James Charles and Malcolm Davidson each had touchdown runs. The trio combined for 169 yards rushing on 26 carries. Harrison Bryant had 10 receptions for 182 yards that included a 2-yard TD toss from Robison.

Lowell Narcisse threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Weeks added a third late in the game for UTSA.

It was the 100th win overall for FAU, which began the program in 2001.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 1st) to UTSA 25 FUMBLES. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 20 for no gain (11-R.Ellis).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - TXSA 20
(14:30 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 8 yards (27-D.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 7 - TXSA 28
(13:48 - 1st) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 28. No Play.
+17 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 33
(13:40 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 17 yards (26-C.Tooley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 50
(13:16 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for no gain (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 50
(12:50 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSA 50
(12:45 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 50
(12:38 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from UTSA 50 to FAU 10 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.

FAU Owls
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 10
(12:30 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 34 for 24 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(12:07 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 3 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
+32 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 37
(11:44 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 31 for 32 yards (13-J.Sam).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31
(11:18 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to UTSA 16 for 15 yards (13-J.Sam).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16
(10:46 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:39 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- FG (12 plays, 51 yards, 6:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:39 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(10:39 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith27-D.Brown).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 29
(10:09 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37
(9:44 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 39
(9:11 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 8 yards (7-R.Smith).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(8:51 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to FAU 46 for 7 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 46
(8:13 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 45 for 1 yard (7-R.Smith54-H.Barnwell).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 45
(7:48 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 41 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(7:13 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 28 for 13 yards (23-J.Pierre).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(6:47 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at FAU 29 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre). Penalty on UTSA 67-A.Maka Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - TXSA 38
(6:28 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 37 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
No Gain
2 & 19 - TXSA 37
(5:43 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 5-D.Griffin. 5-D.Griffin to FAU 37 for no gain (26-C.Tooley).
+13 YD
3 & 19 - TXSA 37
(5:02 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to FAU 24 for 13 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSA 24
(4:17 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

FAU Owls
- FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:11 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 23 for 19 yards (37-M.Benning47-J.Preston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 23
(4:05 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 23
(3:59 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 27 for 4 yards (12-A.Martel).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 27
(3:40 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 40 for 13 yards (13-J.Sam).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(3:26 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 45 for 15 yards (25-C.Austin1-K.Nwachuku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(3:10 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 45
(3:06 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 40
(2:37 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to UTSA 32 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(2:00 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 35 for -3 yards (59-C.Hicks).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 35
(1:13 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 24 for 11 yards (25-C.Austin).
No Gain
3 & 2 - FAU 24
(0:31 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
+12 YD
4 & 2 - FAU 24
(0:23 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 12 FUMBLES (39-R.Wisdom). to UTSA 12 for no gain (39-R.Wisdom).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12
(0:10 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to UTSA 16 for -4 yards (27-T.McGhee).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - FAU 16
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison pushed ob at UTSA 8 for 8 yards (6-S.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 8
(14:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FAU 8
(14:16 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:11 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 13-J.Sam.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(14:10 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (91-N.Jefferson92-M.Southall).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSA 25
(13:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Brady. Penalty on FAU 92-M.Southall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(13:32 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 41 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 41
(12:56 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (92-M.Southall).
Sack
3 & 6 - TXSA 44
(12:19 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 36 for -8 yards (91-N.Jefferson).
Punt
4 & 14 - TXSA 36
(11:42 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 44 yards from UTSA 36 to the FAU 20 downed by 32-D.Taylor. Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 20.

FAU Owls
- Missed FG (10 plays, 35 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(11:31 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 47 for 12 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 47
(11:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FAU 47
(11:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(10:53 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 43
(10:38 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 43
(10:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 32 for 11 yards (28-C.Grady).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(10:04 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 22 for 10 yards (6-S.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(9:30 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 19 for 3 yards (27-T.McGhee12-A.Martel).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 19
(9:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
Sack
3 & 7 - FAU 19
(8:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at UTSA 30 for -11 yards (98-L.Dantzler91-J.Carter-McLin).
No Good
4 & 18 - FAU 30
(8:38 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(8:07 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 33 for 3 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 33
(7:43 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 37 for 4 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+28 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 37
(7:32 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to FAU 35 FUMBLES (5-A.Ross). 7-R.Smith to FAU 35 for no gain.

FAU Owls

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine pushed ob at FAU 40 for 5 yards (6-S.Harris).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 40
(6:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 39 for -1 yard (39-R.Wisdom).
+26 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 39
(6:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 35 for 26 yards (90-E.Banks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(5:30 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to UTSA 31 for 4 yards (46-T.Harmanson59-C.Hicks).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 31
(5:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to UTSA 25 for 6 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(4:52 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to UTSA 9 for 16 yards (6-S.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 9 - FAU 9
(4:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 9
(4:43 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:36 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(4:03 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 36 for 11 yards (27-D.Brown).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(3:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 49 for 13 yards (32-T.Young).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(2:57 - 2nd) 5-D.Griffin to FAU 49 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 49
(2:19 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for -2 yards (7-R.Smith).
Sack
3 & 10 - TXSA 49
(2:19 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 43 for -6 yards (7-R.Smith).
Punt
4 & 16 - TXSA 43
(2:04 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 47 yards from UTSA 43 to FAU 10 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.

FAU Owls
- Punt (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 10
(1:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 10 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson39-R.Wisdom).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 10
(1:35 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 17 for 7 yards (12-A.Martel).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 17
(1:35 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 19 for 2 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 19
(1:14 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 38 yards from FAU 19. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 43 for no gain.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(1:10 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(1:05 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 43
(1:05 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 46 for 3 yards (91-N.Jefferson13-L.McCarthy).
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSA 46
(0:49 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 46 to the FAU 1 downed by 19-B.Moorhead.

FAU Owls
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 1
(0:17 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 5 for 4 yards (46-T.Harmanson).

FAU Owls

Result Play
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 5
(0:17 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 11 for 6 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin95-J.Haynes).

FAU Owls
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 3 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28
(14:38 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 49 for 23 yards (25-C.Austin).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49
(14:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 21 for 28 yards (28-C.Grady).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 21
(13:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 21
(13:39 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 13 for 8 yards (1-K.Nwachuku45-D.Henry).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 13
(13:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 10 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 10
(12:38 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to UTSA 14 for -4 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - FAU 14
(12:06 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 10 for 4 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 10
(11:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - FAU 10
(11:17 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:13 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 20 for 19 yards (58-E.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(11:06 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 22
(10:43 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Watson.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 22
(10:37 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 35 for 13 yards (13-L.McCarthy24-Z.Gilbert).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(10:14 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 FUMBLES (54-H.Barnwell). 35-J.Helm to UTSA 37 for no gain.

FAU Owls
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37
(10:09 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 32 for 5 yards (90-E.Banks).
+32 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 32
(9:49 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(9:38 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 75-M.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 20. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 33 for 16 yards (21-J.James).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 33
(9:30 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 36 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 36
(9:02 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Brady.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TXSA 36
(8:57 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSA 36
(8:51 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 51 yards from UTSA 36 to FAU 13 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson. Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 13.

FAU Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 28
(8:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 28
(8:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 41 for 13 yards (28-C.Grady).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(8:19 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 40 for -1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
-6 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 40
(7:55 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 34 for -6 yards (95-J.Haynes).
No Gain
3 & 17 - FAU 34
(7:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Emmons.
Punt
4 & 17 - FAU 34
(7:11 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 46 yards from FAU 34 to UTSA 20 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(7:02 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 5 yards (19-C.Brice36-A.Leroy).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 25
(6:35 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 31 for 6 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(6:08 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady pushed ob at FAU 45 for 24 yards (15-M.Dotson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(5:40 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to FAU 43 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
+26 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 43
(5:09 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to FAU 17 for 26 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 17
(4:48 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to FAU 16 for 1 yard (27-D.Brown).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 16
(4:09 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:01 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

FAU Owls
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:01 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(4:01 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 33 for 8 yards (28-C.Grady).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 33
(3:27 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 43 for 10 yards (59-C.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(3:03 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 43 for no gain (12-A.Martel).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 43
(2:27 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 43 for 14 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(2:04 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 36 for 7 yards (13-J.Sam).
No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 36
(1:30 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 36
(1:22 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 33 for 3 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 33
(0:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 33 for no gain (50-B.Matterson). Penalty on UTSA 50-B.Matterson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 33. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 18
(0:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to UTSA 6 for 12 yards (27-T.McGhee).
Penalty
1 & 6 - FAU 6
(0:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson. Penalty on UTSA 27-T.McGhee Pass interference 4 yards enforced at UTSA 6. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - FAU 2
(0:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 58 yards from FAU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 21 for 14 yards (58-E.Williams22-T.Tisdale).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 4 yards (55-D.Horton).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 25
(14:39 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 27 for 2 yards (55-D.Horton).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSA 27
(14:06 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 27
(13:59 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 33 yards from UTSA 27 to FAU 40 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.

FAU Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(13:51 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UTSA 42 for 18 yards (6-S.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42
(13:20 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UTSA 39 for 3 yards (99-B.Baker).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 39
(12:57 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
-3 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 39
(12:51 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UTSA 42 for -3 yards (25-C.Austin).
Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 42
(11:54 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from UTSA 42 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 152 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(11:41 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 27 for 7 yards (55-D.Horton).
Int
2 & 3 - TXSA 27
(11:16 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at UTSA 41. 15-M.Dotson to UTSA 1 for 40 yards (10-L.Narcisse).
Int
2 & 3 - TXSA 27
(11:16 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at UTSA 41. 15-M.Dotson to UTSA End Zone FUMBLES. out of bounds at the UTSA End Zone. Downed at the UTSA End Zone touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(10:55 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 22 for 2 yards (55-D.Horton).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 22
(10:29 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice56-J.Francois).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSA 25
(9:44 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus. Penalty on UTSA 85-C.Strickland Pass interference declined.
+18 YD
4 & 5 - TXSA 25
(9:37 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 43 for 18 yards (35-J.Helm).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(9:15 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to FAU 42 for 15 yards (35-J.Helm).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 42
(8:59 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to FAU 2 for 40 yards (26-C.Tooley). Penalty on FAU 26-C.Tooley Holding declined.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TXSA 2
(8:48 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 89-L.Watson. 89-L.Watson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(8:42 - 4th) Penalty on UTSA 65-T.Shannon False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(8:42 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

FAU Owls
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:42 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 31 yards from UTSA 35 to FAU 34 fair catch by 10-J.Raine.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(8:42 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 40 for 26 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(8:02 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 40 for no gain (90-E.Banks).
+35 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 40
(7:20 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 5 for 35 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - FAU 5
(6:54 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:48 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(6:48 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 32 for 7 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TXSA 32
(6:24 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 32 for no gain (42-W.Davis54-H.Barnwell).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 32
(5:52 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 41 for 9 yards (15-M.Dotson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(5:26 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks to FAU 50 for 9 yards (15-M.Dotson).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 50
(4:54 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to FAU 40 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(4:31 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 40
(4:25 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 40
(4:19 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks scrambles to FAU 36 for 4 yards (15-M.Dotson).
+12 YD
4 & 6 - TXSA 36
(3:30 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to FAU 24 for 12 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24
(3:09 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:01 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks scrambles to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

FAU Owls
- End of Game (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:01 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 18 yards from UTSA 35. 1-W.Wright to FAU 47 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47
(3:01 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 45 for -2 yards (6-S.Harris13-J.Sam).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 45
(2:09 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 46 for 1 yard (95-J.Haynes).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 46
(2:01 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UTSA 44 for 10 yards (6-S.Harris39-R.Wisdom).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 44
(1:49 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UTSA 43 for 1 yard (39-R.Wisdom).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(1:13 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UTSA 42 for 1 yard (90-E.Banks95-J.Haynes).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 42
(0:37 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to UTSA 43 for -1 yard (59-C.Hicks).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 3:01
9-J.Weeks scrambles to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
26
Touchdown 3:09
9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:47
pos
40
24
Point After TD 6:48
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
18
Touchdown 6:54
4-B.Emmons runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:54
pos
39
18
Point After TD 8:42
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
18
Touchdown 8:48
10-L.Narcisse complete to 89-L.Watson. 89-L.Watson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
152
yds
02:59
pos
33
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:06
2-C.Robison incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
33
11
Touchdown 0:11
2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
56
yds
03:55
pos
33
11
Two Point Conversion 4:01
10-L.Narcisse to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
11
Touchdown 4:09
10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:01
pos
27
9
Point After TD 9:38
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
3
Touchdown 9:49
4-B.Emmons runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
37
yds
00:31
pos
26
3
Field Goal 11:17
44-V.Rivas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
03:43
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:36
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 4:43
28-J.Charles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:56
pos
16
3
Field Goal 14:16
44-V.Rivas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
69
yds
04:01
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:17
48-H.Duplessis 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
61
yds
06:22
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:39
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:46
20-M.Davidson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
01:51
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 20
Rushing 11 8
Passing 17 11
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 4-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 521 393
Total Plays 80 68
Avg Gain 6.5 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 190 192
Rush Attempts 38 38
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 5.1
Net Yards Passing 331 201
Comp. - Att. 27-42 18-30
Yards Per Pass 7.9 6.7
Penalties - Yards 3-35 7-74
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-42.0 6-44.7
Return Yards 60 49
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-19 3-49
Int. - Returns 1-41 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 8-3 71016740
UT-San Antonio 4-7 3081526
Alamodome San Antonio, Texas
 331 PASS YDS 201
190 RUSH YDS 192
521 TOTAL YDS 393
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 336 1 0 142.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 336 1 0 142.7
C. Robison 27/41 336 1 0
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Tronti 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
J. Charles 9 63 1 26
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 53 1
M. Davidson 7 53 1 16
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 53 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 53 2
B. Emmons 10 53 2 32
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
N. Tronti 5 17 0 18
C. Mason 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Mason 3 12 0 10
D. Leconte 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Leconte 1 -1 0 -1
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
C. Robison 3 -7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 182 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 182 1
H. Bryant 10 182 1 35
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
T. Harrison 4 55 0 23
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
D. Antoine 3 32 0 24
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Mitchell 3 24 0 15
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Raine 4 22 0 12
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Robinson 1 12 0 12
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Charles 2 9 0 7
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Emmons 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Leroy 7-1 0.0 0
Ra. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
Ra. Smith 6-0 1.0 0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
H. Barnwell V 5-3 0.0 0
D. Horton 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Horton 4-0 0.0 0
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Dotson 4-0 0.0 1
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
N. Jefferson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
N. Jefferson 3-0 1.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 3-1 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Tooley 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pierre 3-0 0.0 0
J. Helm 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Helm 2-0 0.0 0
M. Southall 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Southall 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brice 2-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 1-1 0.0 0
R. Ellis 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ross 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
J. Francois 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Francois 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
V. Rivas 2/3 28 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
M. Hayball 3 42.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
D. Antoine 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UT-San Antonio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Weeks 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 123 1 0 196.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 123 1 0 196.7
J. Weeks 8/11 123 1 0
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 86 2 1 114.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 86 2 1 114.9
L. Narcisse 10/19 86 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 86 0
B. Brady 15 86 0 24
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 76 0
S. McCormick 12 76 0 28
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
L. Narcisse 7 20 0 13
J. Weeks 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Weeks 2 13 0 9
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Griffin 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 98 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 1
Z. Franklin 7 98 1 40
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 1
C. Strickland II 5 85 1 26
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Jones 2 13 0 10
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. McCormick 1 8 0 8
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Brady 1 3 0 3
L. Watson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
L. Watson 1 2 1 2
J. Cephus 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cephus 0 0 0 0
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Griffin 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harmanson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 7-0 0.0 0
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. Wisdom 7-2 0.0 0
S. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Harris 7-0 0.0 0
C. Austin III 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Austin III 5-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 5-1 0.0 0
A. Martel 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Martel 4-1 0.0 0
C. Grady 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Grady 4-0 0.0 0
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Sam 4-1 0.0 0
E. Banks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Banks 4-0 0.0 0
T. McGhee 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. McGhee 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Hicks 3-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Haynes 2-2 0.0 0
B. Baker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henry 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Henry 0-1 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Dantzler 0-1 0.5 0
J. Carter-McLin 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Carter-McLin 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
H. Duplessis 1/1 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 4
L. Dean 6 44.7 4 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 19 0
J. Sam 3 16.3 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Jones 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 FAU 10 1:51 5 90 TD
4:11 FAU 23 4:01 14 69 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 FAU 35 2:53 10 35 FG Miss
7:08 FAU 35 2:32 7 56
1:41 FAU 10 0:27 2 7 Punt
0:17 FAU 1 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 25 3:43 9 65 FG
10:09 TXSA 37 0:31 3 22 TD
8:42 FAU 28 1:31 5 6 Punt
4:01 FAU 25 3:55 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 FAU 40 1:57 4 18 Punt
8:42 FAU 34 1:54 4 66 TD
3:01 FAU 47 2:24 6 10 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 2:22 7 25 Punt
10:39 TXSA 25 6:22 12 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 TXSA 25 2:29 5 11 Punt
8:07 TXSA 30 0:35 3 35 Fumble
4:36 TXSA 25 2:32 4 24 Punt
1:10 TXSA 43 0:21 2 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 TXSA 20 0:59 4 17 Fumble
9:38 TXSA 33 0:47 3 3 Punt
7:02 TXSA 20 3:01 7 80 TD
0:06 TXSA 21 0:00 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 TXSA 20 2:59 10 152 TD
6:48 TXSA 25 3:47 10 75 TD
