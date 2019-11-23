|
|
|FAU
|TXSA
Robison throws for 336 yards; FAU cruises past UTSA 40-26
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Chris Robison threw for 336 yards and a score, BJ Emmons had two touchdowns runs and Florida Atlantic rolled passed UTSA 40-26 on Saturday night.
The Owls (8-3, 6-1) have won four straight games and sit alone atop the Conference USA East Division standings. UTSA (4-7, 3-4) has lost three of its last four.
FAU built a 17-3 halftime lead and stretched it to 33-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emmons scored on 32- and 5-yard runs, and James Charles and Malcolm Davidson each had touchdown runs. The trio combined for 169 yards rushing on 26 carries. Harrison Bryant had 10 receptions for 182 yards that included a 2-yard TD toss from Robison.
Lowell Narcisse threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Weeks added a third late in the game for UTSA.
It was the 100th win overall for FAU, which began the program in 2001.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) to UTSA 25 FUMBLES. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 20 for no gain (11-R.Ellis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXSA 20(14:30 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 8 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 28(13:48 - 1st) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 28. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 33(13:40 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 17 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(13:16 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for no gain (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 50(12:50 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 50(12:45 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 50(12:38 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from UTSA 50 to FAU 10 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 10(12:30 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 34 for 24 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(12:07 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 3 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 37(11:44 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 31 for 32 yards (13-J.Sam).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(11:18 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to UTSA 16 for 15 yards (13-J.Sam).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 16(10:46 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:39 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (12 plays, 51 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:39 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(10:39 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith27-D.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(10:09 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(9:44 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 39(9:11 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 8 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(8:51 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to FAU 46 for 7 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 46(8:13 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 45 for 1 yard (7-R.Smith54-H.Barnwell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 45(7:48 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 41 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(7:13 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 28 for 13 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(6:47 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at FAU 29 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre). Penalty on UTSA 67-A.Maka Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSA 38(6:28 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to FAU 37 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TXSA 37(5:43 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 5-D.Griffin. 5-D.Griffin to FAU 37 for no gain (26-C.Tooley).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - TXSA 37(5:02 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to FAU 24 for 13 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 24(4:17 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 23 for 19 yards (37-M.Benning47-J.Preston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(4:05 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 23(3:59 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 27 for 4 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 27(3:40 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 40 for 13 yards (13-J.Sam).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(3:26 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 45 for 15 yards (25-C.Austin1-K.Nwachuku).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(3:10 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 45(3:06 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 40(2:37 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to UTSA 32 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(2:00 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 35 for -3 yards (59-C.Hicks).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - FAU 35(1:13 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 24 for 11 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FAU 24(0:31 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - FAU 24(0:23 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 12 FUMBLES (39-R.Wisdom). to UTSA 12 for no gain (39-R.Wisdom).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 12(0:10 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to UTSA 16 for -4 yards (27-T.McGhee).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - FAU 16(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison pushed ob at UTSA 8 for 8 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 8(14:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FAU 8(14:16 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 13-J.Sam.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:10 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (91-N.Jefferson92-M.Southall).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Brady. Penalty on FAU 92-M.Southall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(13:32 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 41 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 41(12:56 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (92-M.Southall).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 44(12:19 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 36 for -8 yards (91-N.Jefferson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXSA 36(11:42 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 44 yards from UTSA 36 to the FAU 20 downed by 32-D.Taylor. Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 20.
FAU
Owls
- Missed FG (10 plays, 35 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(11:31 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 47 for 12 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(11:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FAU 47(11:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(10:53 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 43(10:38 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 43(10:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 32 for 11 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(10:04 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 22 for 10 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(9:30 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 19 for 3 yards (27-T.McGhee12-A.Martel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FAU 19(9:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - FAU 19(8:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at UTSA 30 for -11 yards (98-L.Dantzler91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - FAU 30(8:38 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Fumble (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(8:07 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 33 for 3 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 33(7:43 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 37 for 4 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 37(7:32 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to FAU 35 FUMBLES (5-A.Ross). 7-R.Smith to FAU 35 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine pushed ob at FAU 40 for 5 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 40(6:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to FAU 39 for -1 yard (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 39(6:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 35 for 26 yards (90-E.Banks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(5:30 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to UTSA 31 for 4 yards (46-T.Harmanson59-C.Hicks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 31(5:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to UTSA 25 for 6 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(4:52 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to UTSA 9 for 16 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FAU 9(4:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 9(4:43 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(4:03 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 36 for 11 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(3:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 49 for 13 yards (32-T.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(2:57 - 2nd) 5-D.Griffin to FAU 49 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 49(2:19 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for -2 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 49(2:19 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 43 for -6 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TXSA 43(2:04 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 47 yards from UTSA 43 to FAU 10 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 10(1:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 10 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson39-R.Wisdom).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 10(1:35 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 17 for 7 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 17(1:35 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 19 for 2 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FAU 19(1:14 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 38 yards from FAU 19. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 43 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(1:10 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(1:05 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 43(1:05 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 46 for 3 yards (91-N.Jefferson13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 46(0:49 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 46 to the FAU 1 downed by 19-B.Moorhead.
FAU
Owls
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 3 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 28(14:38 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 49 for 23 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(14:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 21 for 28 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 21(13:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 21(13:39 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 13 for 8 yards (1-K.Nwachuku45-D.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 13(13:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 10 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 10(12:38 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to UTSA 14 for -4 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - FAU 14(12:06 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 10 for 4 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 10(11:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - FAU 10(11:17 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Fumble (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 20 for 19 yards (58-E.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(11:06 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 22(10:43 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Watson.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 22(10:37 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 35 for 13 yards (13-L.McCarthy24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(10:14 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 FUMBLES (54-H.Barnwell). 35-J.Helm to UTSA 37 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(10:09 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UTSA 32 for 5 yards (90-E.Banks).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 32(9:49 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:38 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(9:38 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 75-M.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:38 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 20. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 33 for 16 yards (21-J.James).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(9:30 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 36 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 36(9:02 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Brady.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 36(8:57 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 36(8:51 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 51 yards from UTSA 36 to FAU 13 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson. Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 13.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 28(8:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 28(8:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 41 for 13 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(8:19 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 40 for -1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 40(7:55 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 34 for -6 yards (95-J.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - FAU 34(7:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Emmons.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - FAU 34(7:11 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 46 yards from FAU 34 to UTSA 20 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(7:02 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 5 yards (19-C.Brice36-A.Leroy).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 25(6:35 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 31 for 6 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(6:08 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady pushed ob at FAU 45 for 24 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(5:40 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to FAU 43 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 43(5:09 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to FAU 17 for 26 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(4:48 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to FAU 16 for 1 yard (27-D.Brown).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 16(4:09 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(4:01 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(4:01 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 33 for 8 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 33(3:27 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 43 for 10 yards (59-C.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(3:03 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 43 for no gain (12-A.Martel).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 43(2:27 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 43 for 14 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(2:04 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UTSA 36 for 7 yards (13-J.Sam).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FAU 36(1:30 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 36(1:22 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 33 for 3 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(0:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 33 for no gain (50-B.Matterson). Penalty on UTSA 50-B.Matterson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 33. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(0:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to UTSA 6 for 12 yards (27-T.McGhee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - FAU 6(0:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson. Penalty on UTSA 27-T.McGhee Pass interference 4 yards enforced at UTSA 6. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FAU 2(0:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 58 yards from FAU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 21 for 14 yards (58-E.Williams22-T.Tisdale).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 4 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 25(14:39 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 27 for 2 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 27(14:06 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 27(13:59 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 33 yards from UTSA 27 to FAU 40 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(13:51 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UTSA 42 for 18 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 42(13:20 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UTSA 39 for 3 yards (99-B.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FAU 39(12:57 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 39(12:51 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UTSA 42 for -3 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 42(11:54 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from UTSA 42 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 152 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(11:41 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 27 for 7 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 27(11:16 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at UTSA 41. 15-M.Dotson to UTSA 1 for 40 yards (10-L.Narcisse).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 27(11:16 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at UTSA 41. 15-M.Dotson to UTSA End Zone FUMBLES. out of bounds at the UTSA End Zone. Downed at the UTSA End Zone touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(10:55 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 22 for 2 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 22(10:29 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice56-J.Francois).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 25(9:44 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus. Penalty on UTSA 85-C.Strickland Pass interference declined.
|
+18 YD
|
4 & 5 - TXSA 25(9:37 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 43 for 18 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(9:15 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to FAU 42 for 15 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(8:59 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to FAU 2 for 40 yards (26-C.Tooley). Penalty on FAU 26-C.Tooley Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2(8:48 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 89-L.Watson. 89-L.Watson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(8:42 - 4th) Penalty on UTSA 65-T.Shannon False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(8:42 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:42 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 31 yards from UTSA 35 to FAU 34 fair catch by 10-J.Raine.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(8:42 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 40 for 26 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(8:02 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to UTSA 40 for no gain (90-E.Banks).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 40(7:20 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UTSA 5 for 35 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - FAU 5(6:54 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:48 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(6:48 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 32 for 7 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 32(6:24 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 32 for no gain (42-W.Davis54-H.Barnwell).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 32(5:52 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 41 for 9 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(5:26 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks to FAU 50 for 9 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 50(4:54 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to FAU 40 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(4:31 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 40(4:25 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 40(4:19 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks scrambles to FAU 36 for 4 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 36(3:30 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to FAU 24 for 12 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(3:09 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:01 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks scrambles to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
FAU
Owls
- End of Game (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:01 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 18 yards from UTSA 35. 1-W.Wright to FAU 47 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(3:01 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 45 for -2 yards (6-S.Harris13-J.Sam).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - FAU 45(2:09 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 46 for 1 yard (95-J.Haynes).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - FAU 46(2:01 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UTSA 44 for 10 yards (6-S.Harris39-R.Wisdom).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FAU 44(1:49 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UTSA 43 for 1 yard (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(1:13 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UTSA 42 for 1 yard (90-E.Banks95-J.Haynes).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 42(0:37 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to UTSA 43 for -1 yard (59-C.Hicks).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|20
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|17
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|521
|393
|Total Plays
|80
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|192
|Rush Attempts
|38
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|331
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|27-42
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|7-74
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|6-44.7
|Return Yards
|60
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|3-49
|Int. - Returns
|1-41
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|331
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|521
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|27/41
|336
|1
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|9
|63
|1
|26
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|7
|53
|1
|16
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|10
|53
|2
|32
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|5
|17
|0
|18
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|3
|12
|0
|10
|
D. Leconte 37 RB
|D. Leconte
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|3
|-7
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|10
|182
|1
|35
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|4
|55
|0
|23
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|3
|32
|0
|24
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|3
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 55 DE
|D. Horton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jefferson 91 DL
|N. Jefferson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francois 56 LB
|J. Francois
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|2/3
|28
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|42.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Weeks 9 QB
|J. Weeks
|8/11
|123
|1
|0
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|10/19
|86
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|15
|86
|0
|24
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|12
|76
|0
|28
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|7
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Weeks 9 QB
|J. Weeks
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|7
|98
|1
|40
|
C. Strickland II 85 TE
|C. Strickland II
|5
|85
|1
|26
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Watson 89 TE
|L. Watson
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Cephus 80 WR
|J. Cephus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 46 LB
|T. Harmanson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 S
|S. Harris
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin III 25 S
|C. Austin III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 1 S
|K. Nwachuku
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Martel 12 LB
|A. Martel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Grady 28 CB
|C. Grady
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Banks 90 DE
|E. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGhee 27 CB
|T. McGhee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 59 DE
|C. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 95 DT
|J. Haynes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baker 99 DT
|B. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 DE
|D. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DE
|L. Dantzler
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Carter-McLin 91 DE
|J. Carter-McLin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 P
|H. Duplessis
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|6
|44.7
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|3
|16.3
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
