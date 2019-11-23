Drive Chart
Perkins, Virginia cruise past Liberty, 55-27

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia beat Liberty 55-27 Saturday.

Perkins hit Terrell Jana for 8 yards and Joe Reed for 7 and scored on a 1-yard run for the Cavaliers (8-3). They survived looking ahead to next Friday's game against No. 25 Virginia Tech with a chance to win their first Coastal Division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Stephen Calvert threw for two touchdowns for the Flames (6-5), but also provided the game-changing play for Virginia. The Flames led 17-14 until Calvert, trying to throw the ball away, instead found cornerback De'Vante Cross, Calvert's first interception in 296 attempts.

Cross returned the ball 52 yards to the Flames' 42, rejuvenating the Cavaliers, and Lamont Atkins scored from the 3 five plays later.

Calvert threw another interception, also to Cross, on another deep ball with Liberty driving late in the fourth quarter.

Mike Hollins and PK Kier also had scoring runs for the Cavaliers. Backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed a 44-yard scoring pass to Dontayvion Wick for the Cavaliers' final score with 1:58 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Liberty: The Flames are dangerous with the tandem of Calvert and Gandy-Golden and can qualify for a bowl game in their first year eligible next Saturday against visiting New Mexico State (1-9 coming into the day). First-year Flames coach Hugh Freeze has made a huge impact on Calvert, a gun-slinger who looks for the big play and threw 18 interceptions last year. This season, he's thrown for 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Gandy-Golden had six catches for 60 yards, including a one-handed touchdown grab in the third quarter.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' depleted secondary got a lift from sophomore Heskin Smith, who had played sparingly but was thrust back into action two weeks ago because of injuries. Late in the first half, the 5-foot-11 Smith broke up consecutive passes intended for the 6-foot-4 Gandy-Golden from the Virginia 25, forcing a 43-yard field goal try that sailed wide left, preserving Virginia's 24-14 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

The Flames finish the regular season at home against New Mexico State, which they beat 20-13 on the road in October

Virginia faces No. 25 Virginia Tech with a chance to win its first ACC Coastal Division title - and end a 15-year losing skid to the Hokies

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

LIB Flames
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 25
(14:57 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
Sack
3 & 10 - LIB 25
(14:53 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 15 for -10 yards (94-A.Faumui).
Punt
4 & 20 - LIB 15
(14:22 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 32 yards from LIB 15 to LIB 47 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47
(14:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LIB 39 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 39
(13:49 - 1st) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 34 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34
(13:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LIB 24 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 24
(13:04 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 24
(12:58 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins pushed ob at LIB 17 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 17
(12:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 5-L.Atkins. 5-L.Atkins to LIB 8 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 8 - UVA 8
(11:41 - 1st) 6-P.Kier to LIB 8 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UVA 8
(11:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 8
(10:58 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:49 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:49 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(10:49 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - LIB 27
(10:15 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Foutz. Penalty on LIB 34-J.Mack Chop block 15 yards enforced at LIB 27. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 23 - LIB 12
(10:10 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
+14 YD
3 & 23 - LIB 12
(10:05 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 26 for 14 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 26
(9:49 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 45 yards from LIB 26 to UVA 29 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp. Team penalty on LIB Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 29.

UVA Cavaliers
- FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(9:29 - 1st) 20-M.Hollins to UVA 46 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 46
(8:55 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 47 for 1 yard.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 47
(8:05 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 9-T.Chatman. 9-T.Chatman to LIB 43 for 10 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43
(7:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LIB 25 for 18 yards.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(6:51 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 6-P.Kier Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 22.
+7 YD
1 & 17 - UVA 32
(6:35 - 1st) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 25 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25
(6:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LIB 20 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 20
(5:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to LIB 13 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13
(4:50 - 1st) 6-P.Kier to LIB 7 for 6 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 7
(4:09 - 1st) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 8 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 8
(3:50 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UVA 8
(3:43 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

LIB Flames
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(3:39 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 24 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LIB 24
(3:06 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - LIB 24
(3:01 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to LIB 35 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(2:39 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 38 for 3 yards.
+56 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 38
(2:12 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett to UVA 6 for 56 yards.
No Gain
1 & 6 - LIB 6
(1:47 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 6
(1:44 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:39 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(1:39 - 1st) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 25. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - UVA 20
(1:39 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 26 for 6 yards.
Penalty
2 & 9 - UVA 26
(1:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 38 FUMBLES. to UVA 38 for no gain. Penalty on UVA 79-D.Reinkensmeyer Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 26. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 19 - UVA 16
(0:32 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 23 for 7 yards.
Sack
3 & 12 - UVA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 20 for -3 yards FUMBLES (14-S.Ajayi). 14-S.Ajayi to UVA 20 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 12 - UVA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 20 for -3 yards (3-R.Davis).
Punt
4 & 15 - UVA 20
(14:53 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 45 yards from UVA 20 out of bounds at the LIB 35.

LIB Flames
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(14:34 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 38 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 38
(13:52 - 2nd) 5-D.Stubbs incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Mack.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 38
(13:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 50 for 12 yards.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50
(13:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to UVA 25 for 25 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(13:19 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert sacked at UVA 32 for -7 yards (58-E.Hanback4-J.Mack).
No Gain
2 & 17 - LIB 32
(12:50 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
+32 YD
3 & 17 - LIB 32
(12:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 18 for 16 yards. Team penalty on LIB Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(12:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 68 yards from LIB 30. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 39 for 37 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(12:09 - 2nd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 42 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UVA 42
(11:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 42
(11:10 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 50 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 50
(10:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 50
(10:33 - 2nd) 6-P.Kier to LIB 43 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 43
(9:56 - 2nd) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 42 for 1 yard.
No Gain
4 & 2 - UVA 42
(9:13 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.

LIB Flames
- Interception (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(9:10 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 50 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 50
(8:51 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 49 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 49
(8:14 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UVA 38 for 11 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(7:56 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Cross at UVA 6. 15-D.Cross to LIB 42 for 52 yards.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(7:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at LIB 44 for -2 yards (1-J.Scruggs12-B.Tillmon).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 44
(7:10 - 2nd) 80-B.Kemp to LIB 36 for 8 yards.
+21 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 36
(6:18 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LIB 15 for 21 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 15
(5:41 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LIB 3 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - UVA 3
(5:02 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:59 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:59 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(4:59 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 31 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LIB 31
(4:24 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 31
(4:22 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough. Penalty on LIB 34-J.Mack Personal Foul declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 31
(4:17 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 33 yards from LIB 31 to UVA 36 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp. Team penalty on LIB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UVA 36.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41
(4:12 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to LIB 37 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(3:26 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 37
(3:25 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 4 for 33 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - UVA 4
(2:44 - 2nd) 20-M.Hollins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:40 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- Missed FG (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:40 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 1-S.Louis to UVA 48 for 52 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(1:58 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson runs ob at UVA 43 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 43
(1:27 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 40 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 40
(1:20 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to UVA 37 for 3 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UVA 25 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-D.King.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 25
(1:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 25
(1:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
No Good
4 & 10 - LIB 25
(0:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UVA Cavaliers
- Halftime (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(0:52 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins to UVA 30 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 30
(0:15 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins to UVA 33 for 3 yards.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 41 for 41 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41
(14:52 - 3rd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 43 for 2 yards.
+25 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 43
(14:18 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LIB 32 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 32
(13:37 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Peacock.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 32
(13:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LIB 28 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 6 - UVA 28
(12:43 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at LIB 31 for -3 yards (14-S.Ajayi96-T.Clark).
+24 YD
4 & 9 - UVA 31
(12:43 - 3rd) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 11-C.Snowden. 11-C.Snowden to LIB 7 for 24 yards.
No Gain
1 & 7 - UVA 7
(11:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Wicks.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 7
(11:25 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:21 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:21 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(11:21 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on UVA 33-Z.Zandier Pass interference 10 yards enforced at LIB 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(11:18 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 23-F.Hickson.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 35
(11:12 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 46 for 11 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(10:58 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 45 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LIB 45
(10:17 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LIB 45
(10:12 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 45
(10:05 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 30 yards from LIB 45 to UVA 25 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp. Penalty on LIB 3-R.Davis Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 25.

UVA Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40
(9:58 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 45 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 45
(9:20 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to LIB 42 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(8:46 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 83-H.Mitchell.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 42
(8:42 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to LIB 44 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UVA 44
(7:55 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Wicks.
Punt
4 & 12 - UVA 44
(7:48 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 43 yards from LIB 44 out of bounds at the LIB 1.

LIB Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 93 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 1
(7:40 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 1
(7:33 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 16 FUMBLES (15-D.Cross). 23-H.Smith to LIB 6 for 10 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 1
(7:33 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 1
(7:29 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Land.
Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 1
(7:24 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 14 yards from LIB 1 out of bounds at the LIB 15.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 15
(7:17 - 3rd) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 13 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 13
(6:38 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to LIB 10 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 10
(5:54 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to LIB 5 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 5
(5:14 - 3rd) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 4 for 1 yard. Penalty on LIB 33-W.Cozad Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at LIB 4.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UVA 2
(4:45 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:41 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:41 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(4:41 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 30 for 5 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 30
(4:18 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 41 for 11 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(3:52 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 46 for 13 yards.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(3:41 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 13 for 33 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(2:55 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 8 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 8
(2:35 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (7 plays, 81 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:29 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 61 yards from LIB 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 19 for 15 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 19
(2:24 - 3rd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 30 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30
(1:48 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 35 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 35
(1:15 - 3rd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 43 for 8 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43
(0:55 - 3rd) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 44 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(15:00 - 4th) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 42 for 2 yards.
+38 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 42
(14:11 - 4th) 6-P.Kier to LIB 4 for 38 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - UVA 4
(13:30 - 4th) 6-P.Kier runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:26 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- FG (7 plays, 57 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:26 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 58 yards from UVA 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 24 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 24
(13:20 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 24
(13:15 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 29 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 29
(12:42 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to LIB 34 for 5 yards.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(12:11 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to UVA 19 for 47 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 19
(11:50 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 19
(11:49 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-D.King.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 19
(11:44 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Barrett.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LIB 19
(11:38 - 4th) 10-A.Probert 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:33 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 37 for 37 yards. Team penalty on LIB Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 37.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(11:27 - 4th) 20-M.Hollins to UVA 48 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 48
(10:55 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to LIB 44 for 8 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(10:37 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 2-E.Dabney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29
(10:37 - 4th) 88-T.Kelly to LIB 13 for 16 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13
(10:37 - 4th) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 14 for -1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 14
(9:40 - 4th) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 11 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UVA 11
(9:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - UVA 11
(8:11 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

LIB Flames
- Interception (8 plays, 10 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 43 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the LIB 22.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(8:07 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 46 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(7:46 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 46
(7:25 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 48 for 2 yards.
+19 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 48
(7:00 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to UVA 33 for 19 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(6:30 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert to UVA 32 for 1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 32
(6:15 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 34 for -2 yards.
Sack
3 & 11 - LIB 34
(5:50 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert sacked at UVA 40 for -6 yards (94-A.Faumui42-N.Jackson).
Int
4 & 17 - LIB 40
(5:30 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Cross at UVA 10. 15-D.Cross to UVA 45 for 35 yards.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45
(4:59 - 4th) 6-P.Kier to UVA 48 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 48
(4:14 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 87-D.Wicks. 87-D.Wicks to LIB 47 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 47
(3:34 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong to LIB 44 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(2:20 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong to LIB 44 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 44
(2:09 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
+44 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 44
(2:09 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 87-D.Wicks. 87-D.Wicks runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:58 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:58 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 42 for 42 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(1:48 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Penalty on UVA 91-M.Alonso Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 43
(1:40 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 43
(1:25 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 43 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 43
(0:55 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Yost.
+22 YD
4 & 10 - LIB 43
(0:49 - 4th) 8-L.Brown complete to 80-B.Brumm. 80-B.Brumm to UVA 21 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 21
(0:26 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 21
(0:22 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Brumm.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 21
(0:17 - 4th) 8-L.Brown complete to 16-M.Yost. 16-M.Yost to UVA 13 for 8 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - LIB 13
(0:05 - 4th) 10-A.Probert 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
10-A.Probert 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
30
yds
01:53
pos
27
55
Point After TD 1:58
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
55
Touchdown 2:09
10-B.Armstrong complete to 87-D.Wicks. 87-D.Wicks runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
03:01
pos
24
54
Field Goal 8:11
26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
24
48
Field Goal 11:38
10-A.Probert 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
57
yds
01:48
pos
24
45
Point After TD 13:26
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 13:30
6-P.Kier runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
81
yds
01:34
pos
21
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 2:35
12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:06
pos
20
38
Point After TD 4:41
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 4:45
3-B.Perkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
13
yds
02:36
pos
14
37
Point After TD 11:21
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 11:25
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
03:39
pos
14
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:40
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:44
20-M.Hollins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
01:32
pos
14
23
Point After TD 4:59
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:02
5-L.Atkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
42
yds
02:41
pos
14
16
Point After TD 12:25
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 12:32
12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:09
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:44
23-F.Hickson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:00
pos
6
10
Field Goal 3:43
26-B.Delaney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
80
yds
05:46
pos
0
10
Point After TD 10:49
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:58
3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
47
yds
03:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 25
Rushing 4 10
Passing 14 13
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-17 9-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 377 488
Total Plays 70 78
Avg Gain 5.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 79 227
Rush Attempts 23 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 5.2
Net Yards Passing 298 261
Comp. - Att. 18-47 21-34
Yards Per Pass 6.3 7.7
Penalties - Yards 8-77 5-50
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-30.8 2-44.0
Return Yards 111 217
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-111 4-130
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-87
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 6-5 777627
Virginia 8-3 1014141755
David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium Charlottesville, Virginia
 298 PASS YDS 261
79 RUSH YDS 227
377 TOTAL YDS 488
Liberty
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 283 2 2 105.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 283 2 2 105.9
S. Calvert 16/40 283 2 2
L. Brown 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 30 0 0 75.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 30 0 0 75.3
L. Brown 2/6 30 0 0
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Stubbs 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 88 1
F. Hickson 15 88 1 33
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Mack 3 10 0 5
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
P. Pickett 1 3 0 3
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -22 0
S. Calvert 4 -22 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 83 0
C. Yarbrough 4 83 0 47
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
A. Gandy-Golden 6 60 1 14
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 0
P. Pickett 1 56 0 56
N. Frith 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
N. Frith 2 43 1 32
J. Huntley 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Huntley 2 36 0 25
B. Brumm 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
B. Brumm 1 22 0 22
M. Yost 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Yost 1 8 0 8
D. King 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. King 1 5 0 5
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Stubbs 0 0 0 0
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Mack 0 0 0 0
C. Barrett 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Barrett 0 0 0 0
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Hickson 0 0 0 0
T. Land 7 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Land 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Davis 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
J. Scruggs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Scruggs 0-1 0.5 0
B. Tillmon 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Tillmon 0-1 0.5 0
S. Ajayi 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Ajayi 0-1 0.5 0
T. Clark 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Clark 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Probert 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
A. Probert 2/3 37 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 30.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 30.8 0
A. Alves 5 30.8 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 37.0 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 37.0 52 0
S. Louis 3 37.0 52 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 199 2 0 137.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 199 2 0 137.7
B. Perkins 18/30 199 2 0
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 310.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 310.8
B. Armstrong 3/4 73 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
P. Kier 10 82 1 38
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 61 1
L. Atkins 9 61 1 33
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 30 1
B. Perkins 13 30 1 8
M. Hollins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
M. Hollins 8 27 1 13
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 16 0 16
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Kemp IV 1 8 0 8
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
B. Armstrong 2 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
T. Jana 4 56 1 25
D. Wicks 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
D. Wicks 2 49 1 44
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
B. Kemp IV 4 42 0 22
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
H. Dubois 2 31 0 21
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
J. Reed 4 31 1 12
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
C. Snowden 1 24 0 24
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 13 0 13
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Chatman 1 10 0 10
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
L. Atkins 1 9 0 9
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Cowley 1 7 0 7
H. Mitchell 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
J. Peacock 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Peacock 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Faumui 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
A. Faumui 1-1 1.5 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Cross 0-0 0.0 2
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Hanback 0-1 0.5 0
J. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Mack 0-1 0.5 0
N. Jackson 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Jackson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
B. Delaney 2/2 29 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 81 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
N. Griffin 2 44.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Milledge 96 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 32.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 32.5 41 0
S. Milledge 4 32.5 41 0
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Reed 1 16.0 16 0
U. Obasi 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
U. Obasi 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 25 0:38 3 -10 Punt
10:49 LIB 25 1:00 4 1 Punt
3:39 LIB 25 2:00 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 LIB 35 2:09 7 65 TD
9:10 LIB 42 1:14 4 16 INT
4:59 LIB 25 0:42 3 6 Punt
2:40 UVA 48 1:43 7 23 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 LIB 25 1:16 6 20 Punt
7:40 LIB 1 0:16 4 93 Punt
4:41 LIB 25 2:06 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 LIB 24 1:48 7 57 FG
8:07 LIB 35 2:37 8 10 INT
1:58 LIB 42 1:53 8 45 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 LIB 47 3:27 9 47 TD
9:29 UVA 44 5:46 11 70 FG
1:39 UVA 25 1:07 6 52 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 UVA 39 3:12 7 19 Downs
7:40 LIB 42 2:41 5 42 TD
4:12 UVA 41 1:32 4 59 TD
0:52 UVA 25 0:37 2 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 41 3:39 8 59 TD
9:58 UVA 40 2:10 5 16 Punt
7:17 LIB 15 2:36 5 15 TD
2:29 UVA 19 1:34 7 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 UVA 42 2:33 6 32
4:59 UVA 45 3:01 6 55 TD
NCAA FB Scores