Perkins, Virginia cruise past Liberty, 55-27
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia beat Liberty 55-27 Saturday.
Perkins hit Terrell Jana for 8 yards and Joe Reed for 7 and scored on a 1-yard run for the Cavaliers (8-3). They survived looking ahead to next Friday's game against No. 25 Virginia Tech with a chance to win their first Coastal Division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Stephen Calvert threw for two touchdowns for the Flames (6-5), but also provided the game-changing play for Virginia. The Flames led 17-14 until Calvert, trying to throw the ball away, instead found cornerback De'Vante Cross, Calvert's first interception in 296 attempts.
Cross returned the ball 52 yards to the Flames' 42, rejuvenating the Cavaliers, and Lamont Atkins scored from the 3 five plays later.
Calvert threw another interception, also to Cross, on another deep ball with Liberty driving late in the fourth quarter.
Mike Hollins and PK Kier also had scoring runs for the Cavaliers. Backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed a 44-yard scoring pass to Dontayvion Wick for the Cavaliers' final score with 1:58 remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty: The Flames are dangerous with the tandem of Calvert and Gandy-Golden and can qualify for a bowl game in their first year eligible next Saturday against visiting New Mexico State (1-9 coming into the day). First-year Flames coach Hugh Freeze has made a huge impact on Calvert, a gun-slinger who looks for the big play and threw 18 interceptions last year. This season, he's thrown for 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Gandy-Golden had six catches for 60 yards, including a one-handed touchdown grab in the third quarter.
Virginia: The Cavaliers' depleted secondary got a lift from sophomore Heskin Smith, who had played sparingly but was thrust back into action two weeks ago because of injuries. Late in the first half, the 5-foot-11 Smith broke up consecutive passes intended for the 6-foot-4 Gandy-Golden from the Virginia 25, forcing a 43-yard field goal try that sailed wide left, preserving Virginia's 24-14 halftime lead.
UP NEXT
The Flames finish the regular season at home against New Mexico State, which they beat 20-13 on the road in October
Virginia faces No. 25 Virginia Tech with a chance to win its first ACC Coastal Division title - and end a 15-year losing skid to the Hokies
---
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(14:57 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - LIB 25(14:53 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 15 for -10 yards (94-A.Faumui).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - LIB 15(14:22 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 32 yards from LIB 15 to LIB 47 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(14:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LIB 39 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 39(13:49 - 1st) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 34 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(13:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LIB 24 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(13:04 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 24(12:58 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins pushed ob at LIB 17 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 17(12:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 5-L.Atkins. 5-L.Atkins to LIB 8 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - UVA 8(11:41 - 1st) 6-P.Kier to LIB 8 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(11:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 8(10:58 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:49 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:49 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LIB 27(10:15 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Foutz. Penalty on LIB 34-J.Mack Chop block 15 yards enforced at LIB 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 23 - LIB 12(10:10 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 23 - LIB 12(10:05 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 26 for 14 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 26(9:49 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 45 yards from LIB 26 to UVA 29 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp. Team penalty on LIB Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 29.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(9:29 - 1st) 20-M.Hollins to UVA 46 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 46(8:55 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 47 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UVA 47(8:05 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 9-T.Chatman. 9-T.Chatman to LIB 43 for 10 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(7:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LIB 25 for 18 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:51 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 6-P.Kier Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 22.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 17 - UVA 32(6:35 - 1st) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 25 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(6:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LIB 20 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 20(5:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to LIB 13 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(4:50 - 1st) 6-P.Kier to LIB 7 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 7(4:09 - 1st) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 8 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 8(3:50 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UVA 8(3:43 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:39 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(3:39 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 24 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LIB 24(3:06 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - LIB 24(3:01 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to LIB 35 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(2:39 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 38 for 3 yards.
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 38(2:12 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett to UVA 6 for 56 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(1:47 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 6(1:44 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:39 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(1:39 - 1st) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - UVA 20(1:39 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 26 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UVA 26(1:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 38 FUMBLES. to UVA 38 for no gain. Penalty on UVA 79-D.Reinkensmeyer Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 26. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - UVA 16(0:32 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 23 for 7 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - UVA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 20 for -3 yards FUMBLES (14-S.Ajayi). 14-S.Ajayi to UVA 20 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - UVA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 20 for -3 yards (3-R.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UVA 20(14:53 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 45 yards from UVA 20 out of bounds at the LIB 35.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(14:34 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 38 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LIB 38(13:52 - 2nd) 5-D.Stubbs incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Mack.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 38(13:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 50 for 12 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(13:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to UVA 25 for 25 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(13:19 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert sacked at UVA 32 for -7 yards (58-E.Hanback4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - LIB 32(12:50 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 17 - LIB 32(12:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 18 for 16 yards. Team penalty on LIB Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 68 yards from LIB 30. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 39 for 37 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(12:09 - 2nd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 42 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UVA 42(11:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UVA 42(11:10 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 50 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(10:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 50(10:33 - 2nd) 6-P.Kier to LIB 43 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 43(9:56 - 2nd) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 42 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UVA 42(9:13 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
LIB
Flames
- Interception (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(9:10 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 50 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 50(8:51 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 49 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 49(8:14 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UVA 38 for 11 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(7:56 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Cross at UVA 6. 15-D.Cross to LIB 42 for 52 yards.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(7:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at LIB 44 for -2 yards (1-J.Scruggs12-B.Tillmon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - UVA 44(7:10 - 2nd) 80-B.Kemp to LIB 36 for 8 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 36(6:18 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LIB 15 for 21 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(5:41 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LIB 3 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UVA 3(5:02 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:59 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(4:59 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LIB 31(4:24 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LIB 31(4:22 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough. Penalty on LIB 34-J.Mack Personal Foul declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LIB 31(4:17 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 33 yards from LIB 31 to UVA 36 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp. Team penalty on LIB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UVA 36.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(4:12 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to LIB 37 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(3:26 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 37(3:25 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 4 for 33 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UVA 4(2:44 - 2nd) 20-M.Hollins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Missed FG (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:40 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 1-S.Louis to UVA 48 for 52 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(1:58 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson runs ob at UVA 43 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 43(1:27 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 40 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 40(1:20 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to UVA 37 for 3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(1:15 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UVA 25 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(1:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-D.King.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(1:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 25(1:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - LIB 25(0:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 41 for 41 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(14:52 - 3rd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 43 for 2 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 43(14:18 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LIB 32 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(13:37 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Peacock.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 32(13:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LIB 28 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - UVA 28(12:43 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at LIB 31 for -3 yards (14-S.Ajayi96-T.Clark).
|
+24 YD
|
4 & 9 - UVA 31(12:43 - 3rd) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 11-C.Snowden. 11-C.Snowden to LIB 7 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UVA 7(11:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Wicks.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 7(11:25 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:21 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:21 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(11:21 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on UVA 33-Z.Zandier Pass interference 10 yards enforced at LIB 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(11:18 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 23-F.Hickson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 35(11:12 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 46 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(10:58 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 45 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LIB 45(10:17 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LIB 45(10:12 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LIB 45(10:05 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 30 yards from LIB 45 to UVA 25 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp. Penalty on LIB 3-R.Davis Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 25.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(9:58 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 45 for 5 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 45(9:20 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to LIB 42 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(8:46 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 83-H.Mitchell.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 42(8:42 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to LIB 44 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UVA 44(7:55 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Wicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UVA 44(7:48 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 43 yards from LIB 44 out of bounds at the LIB 1.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 93 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 1(7:40 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 1(7:33 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 16 FUMBLES (15-D.Cross). 23-H.Smith to LIB 6 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 1(7:33 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 1(7:29 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Land.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LIB 1(7:24 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 14 yards from LIB 1 out of bounds at the LIB 15.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(7:17 - 3rd) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 13 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 13(6:38 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to LIB 10 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 10(5:54 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to LIB 5 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 5(5:14 - 3rd) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 4 for 1 yard. Penalty on LIB 33-W.Cozad Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at LIB 4.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UVA 2(4:45 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:41 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(4:41 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 30 for 5 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 30(4:18 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 41 for 11 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(3:52 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 46 for 13 yards.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(3:41 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 13 for 33 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(2:55 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 8 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 8(2:35 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (7 plays, 81 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 61 yards from LIB 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 19 for 15 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(2:24 - 3rd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 30 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(1:48 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 35 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 35(1:15 - 3rd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 43 for 8 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(0:55 - 3rd) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 44 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(15:00 - 4th) 5-L.Atkins to LIB 42 for 2 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 42(14:11 - 4th) 6-P.Kier to LIB 4 for 38 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UVA 4(13:30 - 4th) 6-P.Kier runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (7 plays, 57 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 58 yards from UVA 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 24 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(13:20 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 24(13:15 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 29 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 29(12:42 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to LIB 34 for 5 yards.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(12:11 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to UVA 19 for 47 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 19(11:50 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 19(11:49 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 7-D.King.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 19(11:44 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Barrett.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LIB 19(11:38 - 4th) 10-A.Probert 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:33 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 37 for 37 yards. Team penalty on LIB Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 37.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(11:27 - 4th) 20-M.Hollins to UVA 48 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 48(10:55 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to LIB 44 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(10:37 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 2-E.Dabney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 29(10:37 - 4th) 88-T.Kelly to LIB 13 for 16 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(10:37 - 4th) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 14 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 14(9:40 - 4th) 20-M.Hollins to LIB 11 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 11(9:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UVA 11(8:11 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- Interception (8 plays, 10 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 43 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the LIB 22.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(8:07 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 46 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(7:46 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 46(7:25 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 48 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 48(7:00 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to UVA 33 for 19 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(6:30 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert to UVA 32 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 32(6:15 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 34 for -2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - LIB 34(5:50 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert sacked at UVA 40 for -6 yards (94-A.Faumui42-N.Jackson).
|
Int
|
4 & 17 - LIB 40(5:30 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Cross at UVA 10. 15-D.Cross to UVA 45 for 35 yards.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(4:59 - 4th) 6-P.Kier to UVA 48 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 48(4:14 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 87-D.Wicks. 87-D.Wicks to LIB 47 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 47(3:34 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong to LIB 44 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(2:20 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong to LIB 44 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 44(2:09 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 44(2:09 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 87-D.Wicks. 87-D.Wicks runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:58 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:58 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 42 for 42 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(1:48 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Penalty on UVA 91-M.Alonso Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(1:40 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 43(1:25 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to UVA 43 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 43(0:55 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Yost.
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 10 - LIB 43(0:49 - 4th) 8-L.Brown complete to 80-B.Brumm. 80-B.Brumm to UVA 21 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(0:26 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 21(0:22 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Brumm.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 21(0:17 - 4th) 8-L.Brown complete to 16-M.Yost. 16-M.Yost to UVA 13 for 8 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LIB 13(0:05 - 4th) 10-A.Probert 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|377
|488
|Total Plays
|70
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|227
|Rush Attempts
|23
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|298
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|18-47
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-77
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-30.8
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|111
|217
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-111
|4-130
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-87
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|488
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|16/40
|283
|2
|2
|
L. Brown 8 QB
|L. Brown
|2/6
|30
|0
|0
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|15
|88
|1
|33
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|4
|-22
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|4
|83
|0
|47
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|6
|60
|1
|14
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|2
|43
|1
|32
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|2
|36
|0
|25
|
B. Brumm 80 WR
|B. Brumm
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Yost 16 TE
|M. Yost
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. King 7 WR
|D. King
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Land 7 CB
|T. Land
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Davis 3 S
|R. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 CB
|J. Scruggs
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Tillmon 12 LB
|B. Tillmon
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Ajayi 14 LB
|S. Ajayi
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Clark 96 DL
|T. Clark
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|2/3
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|5
|30.8
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|3
|37.0
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|18/30
|199
|2
|0
|
B. Armstrong 10 QB
|B. Armstrong
|3/4
|73
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Kier 6 RB
|P. Kier
|10
|82
|1
|38
|
L. Atkins 5 RB
|L. Atkins
|9
|61
|1
|33
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|13
|30
|1
|8
|
M. Hollins 20 RB
|M. Hollins
|8
|27
|1
|13
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Armstrong 10 QB
|B. Armstrong
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|4
|56
|1
|25
|
D. Wicks 87 WR
|D. Wicks
|2
|49
|1
|44
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|42
|0
|22
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|2
|31
|0
|21
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|31
|1
|12
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Chatman 9 WR
|T. Chatman
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Atkins 5 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Mitchell 83 WR
|H. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Peacock 27 FB
|J. Peacock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Mack 4 LB
|J. Mack
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Jackson 42 LB
|N. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|2/2
|29
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|2
|44.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Milledge 96 RB
|S. Milledge
|4
|32.5
|41
|0
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
U. Obasi 86 WR
|U. Obasi
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
